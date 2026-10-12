Western Australia vs Queensland Australian Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction WEA 56 % Chance of Winning BUL 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Australian Domestic One-Day Cup is set for an exciting encounter, as the next game will feature Western Australia going against Queensland. This match will be played on 13 October at 11:30 AM IST at the Western Australia Cricket Association Ground. Western Australia is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Tasmania by 9 wickets. On the other hand, Queensland is also heading to this game after losing its previous match against New South Wales by 4 wickets.

Who will win? Western Australia Queensland Vote 0 votes

Facts: Western Australia has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Queensland.

Kieran Elliott, from Western Australia, has scored 53 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 72.60.

Tom Straker, from Queensland, has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 31.

Western Australia vs Queensland Chances of Winning

Western Australia will enter the upcoming match against Queensland with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Queensland and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Kieran Elliott, who has scored 53 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 72.60, and Brody Couch, who holds a wicket in one inning at an economy of 5.60. On the other hand, Queensland will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Hugh Weibgen, who has scored 126 runs in 2 innings at an average of 63, and Tom Straker, who has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 31.

Western Australia Chances of Winning: 56%

Queensland Chances of Winning: 44%

Western Australia vs Queensland Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Western Australia have not been able to find a good start in this tournament. Their first match ended in a no result while the team lost its second game against Tasmania with a huge margin. However, their next game against Tasmania gives them an opportunity to win. Their record against them has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Brody Couch, who has scored 41 runs in 2 innings at an average of 20.50, and Hilton Cartwright, who has scored 35 runs in 2 innings at an average of 17.50. Ashton Agar has conceded runs at an economy of 4.66 in one inning.

On the other hand, Queensland have also not been able to find a good start this season. The team stands at the bottom of the standings with no wins and has already lost both of its opening games. Their record against Western Australia has not been good lately, which poses some challenges to the team in the next game. They have batsmen such as Jack Clayton, who has scored 116 runs in 2 innings at an average of 58, and Dylan McLachlan, who has scored 73 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 182.50. Hayden Kerr has been able to take 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 44.66.

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Western Australia vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction

The match between Western Australia and Queensland will be played at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, giving them the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 87 ODIs, out of which 44 games have been won by the team batting first, and 42 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 222, but it falls to 192 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Western Australia and Queensland won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 41% Humidity 13° - 27° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 41% Humidity 13° - 27° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Western Australia and Queensland Player List

Team Form

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia just got its winning momentum affected before this game. The team is now having three consecutive wins and a loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Kieran Elliott, who went wicketless at an economy of 7.58 in 2 innings, and Ashton Agar, who has scored 30 runs in 2 innings at an average of 15.

Queensland Team Form

Queensland has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and two wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Mitchell Swepson, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 56, and Hugo Burdon, who has scored 97 runs in 2 innings at an average of 48.50.

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Western Australia vs Queensland Top Batters

Kieran Elliott is the highest run-scorer for Western Australia in this tournament. He has managed to score 53 runs for the team in 2 innings at a strike rate of 72.60.

Hugh Weibgen is the highest run-scorer for Queensland in this tournament. He has managed to score 126 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 63.

Western Australia vs Queensland Top Bowlers

Brody Couch is the leading wicket-taker for Western Australia in this tournament. He has managed to take a wicket for the team in 2 matches at an economy of 5.60.

Tom Straker is the leading wicket-taker for Queensland in this tournament. He has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 31.