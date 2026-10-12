Western Australia vs Queensland Australian Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction
WEA
56%
Chance of Winning
BUL
44%
Parimatch
One-Day Cup
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Western Australia has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Queensland.
- Kieran Elliott, from Western Australia, has scored 53 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 72.60.
- Tom Straker, from Queensland, has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 31.
Western Australia vs Queensland Chances of Winning
Western Australia will enter the upcoming match against Queensland with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Queensland and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Kieran Elliott, who has scored 53 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 72.60, and Brody Couch, who holds a wicket in one inning at an economy of 5.60. On the other hand, Queensland will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Hugh Weibgen, who has scored 126 runs in 2 innings at an average of 63, and Tom Straker, who has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 31.
- Western Australia Chances of Winning: 56%
- Queensland Chances of Winning: 44%
Western Australia vs Queensland Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Western Australia have not been able to find a good start in this tournament. Their first match ended in a no result while the team lost its second game against Tasmania with a huge margin. However, their next game against Tasmania gives them an opportunity to win. Their record against them has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Brody Couch, who has scored 41 runs in 2 innings at an average of 20.50, and Hilton Cartwright, who has scored 35 runs in 2 innings at an average of 17.50. Ashton Agar has conceded runs at an economy of 4.66 in one inning.
On the other hand, Queensland have also not been able to find a good start this season. The team stands at the bottom of the standings with no wins and has already lost both of its opening games. Their record against Western Australia has not been good lately, which poses some challenges to the team in the next game. They have batsmen such as Jack Clayton, who has scored 116 runs in 2 innings at an average of 58, and Dylan McLachlan, who has scored 73 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 182.50. Hayden Kerr has been able to take 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 44.66.
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Western Australia vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction
The match between Western Australia and Queensland will be played at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, giving them the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 87 ODIs, out of which 44 games have been won by the team batting first, and 42 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 222, but it falls to 192 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Western Australia and Queensland won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Western Australia and Queensland Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Agar Ashton
all rounder
Bryant Max
batsman
Bancroft Cameron
batsman
Burdon Hugo
all rounder
Beardman Mahli
bowler
Clayton Jack
batsman
Cartwright Hilton
all rounder
Hearne Lachlan
batsman
Couch Brody L
bowler
Kerr Hayden
all rounder
Curtis Joel
wicket keeper
Labuschagne Marnus
batsman
Elliott Kieran
batsman
Mclachlan Dylan
bowler
Esterhuysen Albert
no information yet
Patterson Ollie
no information yet
Fanning Sam
batsman
Ryan Jem
wicket keeper
Goodwin Jayden
batsman
Straker Tom
batsman
Haskett Liam
all rounder
Swepson Mitch
bowler
Malajczuk Will
no information yet
Weibgen Hugh
all rounder
Quiggin Jordan
no information yet
Turner Ashton
batsman
Team Form
Western Australia Team Form
Western Australia just got its winning momentum affected before this game. The team is now having three consecutive wins and a loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Kieran Elliott, who went wicketless at an economy of 7.58 in 2 innings, and Ashton Agar, who has scored 30 runs in 2 innings at an average of 15.
Queensland Team Form
Queensland has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and two wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Mitchell Swepson, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 56, and Hugo Burdon, who has scored 97 runs in 2 innings at an average of 48.50.
Western Australia vs Queensland Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
Western AustraliaWEA
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|LD
Queensland BullsBUL
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|LL
Western Australia vs Queensland
One-Day Cup
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground
Western Australia
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Queensland
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Western Australia vs Queensland Top Batters
Kieran Elliott is the highest run-scorer for Western Australia in this tournament. He has managed to score 53 runs for the team in 2 innings at a strike rate of 72.60.
Hugh Weibgen is the highest run-scorer for Queensland in this tournament. He has managed to score 126 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 63.
Western Australia vs Queensland Top Bowlers
Brody Couch is the leading wicket-taker for Western Australia in this tournament. He has managed to take a wicket for the team in 2 matches at an economy of 5.60.
Tom Straker is the leading wicket-taker for Queensland in this tournament. He has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 31.
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