Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Ranji Trophy Match Prediction HIM 48 % Chance of Winning RAJ 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group D of the Ranji Trophy has grabbed a lot of attention, as it will be Himachal Pradesh going against Rajasthan. This match will be played from 2 November at 9:30 AM IST at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Himachal Pradesh is heading to this game after its previous match against Chandigarh ended in a draw. On the other hand, Rajasthan is heading to this game after its previous match against Uttarakhand ended in a draw.

Who will win? Himachal Pradesh Rajasthan Vote 0 votes

Facts: Rajasthan has won two out of its three head-to-head matches against Himachal Pradesh, losing none.

Akash Vasisht, from Himachal Pradesh, has scored 741 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 82.33.

Kukna Ajay Singh, from Rajasthan, has taken 33 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.

Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Chances of Winning

Rajasthan will enter the upcoming match against Himachal Pradesh with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Rajasthan in its recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Karan Lamba, who has scored 447 runs in 5 innings at an average of 111.75, and Kukna Ajay Singh, who holds 14 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 19.92. On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Akash Vasisht, who has scored 289 runs in 5 innings at an average of 96.33, and Jitender Rana, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 38.

Himachal Pradesh Chances of Winning: 48%

Rajasthan Chances of Winning: 52%

Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Himachal Pradesh has not been able to capitalise much on their start this season. The team has played a total of three games, and secured no wins and two losses, which puts them last in the standings with just 1 point. Taking the home-ground advantage in the next game against Rajasthan, the team will be keen to secure a win. They have batsmen such as Innesh Mahajan, who has scored 230 runs in 5 innings at an average of 46, and Vaibhav Kalta, who has scored 212 runs in 5 innings at an average of 42.40. Arpit Guleria has managed to take 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 48.50.

On the other hand, Rajasthan has shown some strong performances in this tournament. Even though the team has not won any of its three games this season, they have not lost either, which puts them 4th in the standings with 9 points. Their record against Himachal Pradesh has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Kunal Singh Rathore, who has scored 124 runs in 2 innings at an average of 62, and Sachin Yadav, who has scored 285 runs in 5 innings at an average of 57. Danish Bhambhu has been able to take 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 30.66.

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Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Match Toss Prediction

The match between Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, which gives them the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 2 Tests, and both of them have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 259, but it increases to 404 in the second innings, falling to 166 in the third innings, and 106 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan might have some weather interruptions, as there is at least a 10% chance of rain on the first two days.

Sunny 58 - 68% Humidity 6° - 14° C Temperature 6 - 8 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 58 - 68% Humidity 6° - 14° C Temperature 6 - 8 kmph Wind Speed

Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan Player List

Team Form

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh have not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds two losses and no wins in any of its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Aryaman Singh, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 54.50, and Pukhraj Mann, who has scored 172 runs in 5 innings at an average of 34.40.

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan has also not been able to secure wins in this format of the game lately. The team holds one loss and no wins in any of its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Mohit Changra, who has taken 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 39.33, and Mahipal Lomror, who has scored 214 runs in 5 innings at an average of 42.80.

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Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Top Batters

Akash Vasisht will be a key batsman for Himachal Pradesh in the next game. He has managed to score 741 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 82.33.

Mahipal Lomror will be a key batsman for Rajasthan in the next game. He has managed to score 652 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 46.57.

Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Top Bowlers

Aryaman Singh will be a key bowler for Himachal Pradesh in the next game. He has managed to take 20 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 3.29.

Kukna Ajay Singh will be a key bowler for Rajasthan in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 33 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 3.