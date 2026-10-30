Uttarakhand vs Haryana Ranji Trophy Match Prediction UTT 57 % Chance of Winning HAR 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The battle among the teams in Group D is about to get legendary, as the upcoming match features Uttarakhand going against Haryana. This match will be played from 2 November at 9:30 AM IST at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun. Uttarakhand is heading to this game after having its previous match against Rajasthan end in a draw. On the other hand, Haryana is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Mumbai by 10 wickets.

Who will win? Uttarakhand Haryana Vote 0 votes

Facts: Uttarakhand has won one out of the three head-to-head matches against Haryana, losing none.

Kunal Chandela, from Uttarakhand, has scored 679 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 48.50.

Nikhil Kashyap, from Haryana, has taken 26 wickets in his last 6 games at an economy of 2.26.

Uttarakhand vs Haryana Chances of Winning

Uttarakhand will enter the upcoming match against Haryana with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Haryana and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Avneesh Sudha, who has scored 164 runs in 4 innings at an average of 41, and Devendra Singh Bora, who has taken 14 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 19.50. On the other hand, Haryana will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Nishant Sindhu, who has scored 241 runs in 3 innings at an average of 120.50, and Aman Kumar, who has taken 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 17.87.

Uttarakhand Chances of Winning: 57%

Haryana Chances of Winning: 43%

Uttarakhand vs Haryana Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Uttarakhand is slowly making its way among the table toppers. The team is currently standing at the 5th spot with no wins and one loss in the three games they have played, having a total of 4 points. Against Haryana, their record has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Saurabh Rawat, who has scored 128 runs in 4 innings at an average of 32, and Mayank Mishra, who has scored 120 runs in 4 innings at an average of 30. Avneesh Sudha has been able to take 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 20.75.

On the other hand, Haryana has shown some good performances in this tournament. The team holds two wins and one loss in the three games they have played, which puts them 3rd in the standings with 13 points. In the upcoming match against Uttarakhand, they will be keen to regain their winning momentum and rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Yashvardhan Dalal, who has scored 191 runs in 4 innings at an average of 47.75, and Himanshu Rana, who has scored 125 runs in 5 innings at an average of 31.25. Parth Vats has been able to take 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 11.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Uttarakhand vs Haryana Match Toss Prediction

The match between Uttarakhand and Haryana will be played at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun, which gives the home-ground advantage to Uttarakhand. This venue is yet to host any Test match but it is expected to offer balanced Test conditions. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the seam conditions with the new ball, while the batters will be able to do well when they settle. On the final two days of the game, the spinners will be able to do well as the pitch wears off. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Uttarakhand and Haryana won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 61 - 65% Humidity 14° - 26° C Temperature 5 - 8 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 61 - 65% Humidity 14° - 26° C Temperature 5 - 8 kmph Wind Speed

Uttarakhand and Haryana Player List

Team Form

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Mayank Mishra, who has taken 14 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 30.35, and Jagadeesha Suchith, who has scored 101 runs in 4 innings at an average of 25.25.

Haryana Team Form

Haryana has been on a positive run in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Nishant Sindhu, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 28, and Ankit Kumar, who has scored 116 runs in 4 innings at an average of 23.20.

Uttarakhand vs Haryana First class Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, null Uttarakhand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Haryana Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Uttarakhand vs Haryana Top Batters

Kunal Chandela will be a key batsman for Uttarakhand in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 679 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 48.50.

Yashvardhan Dalal will be a key batsman for Haryana in the next game. He has managed to score 385 runs for the team in his last 8 games at an average of 35.

Uttarakhand vs Haryana Top Bowlers

Mayank Mishra will be a key bowler for Uttarakhand in the next game. He has managed to take 67 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.89.

Nikhil Kashyap will be a key bowler for Haryana in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 26 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 2.26.