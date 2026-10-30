Uttar Pradesh vs Baroda Ranji Trophy Match Prediction UTP 51 % Chance of Winning BAR 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Group A of the Ranji Trophy is set to have one of the most intense matches of the tournament so far, as Uttar Pradesh faces Baroda. This match will be played from 2 November at 9:30 AM IST at Green Park in Kanpur. Uttar Pradesh is heading to this game after having its previous match against Puducherry ended in a draw. On the other hand, Baroda is heading to this game after its previous match against Jammu and Kashmir ended in a draw.

Who will win? Uttar Pradesh Baroda Vote 0 votes

Facts: Baroda has won one out of its last five head-to-head matches against Uttar Pradesh, losing none.

Madhav Kaushik, from Uttar Pradesh, has scored 649 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 54.08.

Mahesh Pithiya, from Baroda, has taken 47 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.85.

Uttar Pradesh vs Baroda Chances of Winning

Uttar Pradesh will enter the upcoming match against Baroda with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Rinku Singh, who has scored 254 runs in 4 innings at an average of 84.66, and Kartik Yadav, who holds 22 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 11.18. On the other hand, Baroda will be keen to secure a win in the next game. The team has been strong against Uttar Pradesh in recent games, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Priyanshu Moliya, who has scored 474 runs in 4 innings at an average of 237, and Bhargav Bhatt, who has taken 21 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 14.04.

Uttar Pradesh Chances of Winning: 51%

Baroda Chances of Winning: 49%

Uttar Pradesh vs Baroda Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Uttar Pradesh has shown its dominance in the current edition of Ranji Trophy. The team has played three games till now, out of which they have won two games and lost none, which puts them 3rd in the standings with 16 points. In the upcoming match against Baroda, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Madhav Kaushik, who has scored 218 runs in 4 innings at an average of 54.50, and Karan Sharma, who has scored 211 runs in 4 innings at an average of 52.75. Zeeshan Ansari has been able to take 16 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 15.

On the other hand, Baroda has shown a similar form in this tournament. The team also started its campaign with two consecutive wins and had a draw in the last game, as they stand at the 2nd spot with 17 points. Their record against Uttar Pradesh has been strong in recent games, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Deepak Hooda, who has scored 167 runs in 3 innings at an average of 55.66, and Atit Sheth, who has scored 140 runs in 3 innings at an average of 46.66. Mahesh Pithiya has been able to take 19 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 21.47.

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Uttar Pradesh vs Baroda Match Toss Prediction

The match between Uttar Pradesh and Baroda will be played at Green Park, which gives the home-ground advantage to Uttar Pradesh. This venue has hosted a total of 24 Tests, out of which 7 games have been won by the team batting first and 4 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 364, falling to 321 in the second innings, to 248 in the third innings, and 134 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Uttar Pradesh and Baroda won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 59 - 67% Humidity 17 - 29 C Temperature 6 - 8 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 59 - 67% Humidity 17 - 29 C Temperature 6 - 8 kmph Wind Speed

Uttar Pradesh and Baroda Player List

Team Form

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh has been on a winning momentum in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Karan Sharma, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 12.50, and Aryan Juyal, who has scored 122 runs in 4 innings at an average of 30.50.

Baroda Team Form

Baroda has shown some strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and no losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Raj Limbani, who holds 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 33.50, and Mahesh Pithiya, who has scored 164 runs in 3 innings at an average of 82.

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Uttar Pradesh vs Baroda Top Batters

Madhav Kaushik will be a key batsman for Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 649 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 54.08.

Shivalik Sharma will be a key batsman for Baroda in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 541 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 45.08.

Uttar Pradesh vs Baroda Top Bowlers

Kartik Yadav will be a key bowler for Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 27 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 2.87.

Mahesh Pithiya will be a key bowler for Baroda in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 47 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.85.