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New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I Match Prediction

NZ

47%

Chance of Winning

IND

53%

Parimatch

1.63
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T20i

Hagley Oval

The India tour of New Zealand has received an interesting start to the T20I series, as both teams have now started to prepare for the second game. This match will be played on 24 October at 12:30 PM IST at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. India has started off the series with an impressive 4-wicket victory. The team will now aim to win the next match and extend their series lead. On the other hand, New Zealand will be keen to secure a win and level the series already.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • India has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against New Zealand, losing one.
  • Finn Allen has scored 69 runs off 33 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep has dismissed him once.
  • Sanju Samson has scored 42 runs off 14 balls against Lockie Ferguson, while Lockie has dismissed him once.

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New Zealand vs India Chances of Winning 

India will enter the second T20I against New Zealand with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against New Zealand in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sanju Samson, who has scored 67 runs off 33 balls, and Mayank Yadav, who holds a wicket at an economy of 10. On the other hand, New Zealand will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Glenn Phillips, who has scored 82 runs off 40 balls, and Michael Bracewell, who took 2 wickets at an average of 18.50. 

  • New Zealand Chances of Winning: 47%
  • India Chances of Winning: 53%

New Zealand vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New Zealand did well in the first T20I, but still ended up on the losing side. Even after doing well with the bat, the team was unable to capitalise on its momentum with the ball. In the second T20I against India, they will aim for a turnaround to level the series, as the Kiwis also take the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Finn Allen, who has scored 45 runs off 24 balls, and Bevon Jacobs, who has scored 31 runs off 16 balls. Mitchell Santner was also able to take two wickets for the team at an average of 19.50. 

On the other hand, India has received a dominant start in this series. Their bowling unit had some lessons to take, but their batting line-up ensured that the team ended up on the winning side. With a strong record against New Zealand, the team will now aim to continue the same even in the second T20I and extend their lead. They have batsmen such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 42 runs off 28 balls, and Naman Dhir, who also scored 42 runs off 15 balls. Arshdeep Singh was able to take a wicket for the team at an economy of 11.25. 

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New Zealand vs India Match Toss Prediction 

The match between New Zealand and India will be played at Hagley Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to New Zealand. This venue has hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 11 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 162, but it falls to 134 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first. 

Weather Report 

The match between New Zealand and India won't be affected due to the weather conditions. 

Sunny
44% Humidity
11° - 26° C Temperature
16 kmph Wind Speed
Sunny
44% Humidity
11° - 26° C Temperature
16 kmph Wind Speed

New Zealand and India Player List 

Playing

NZ
NZ
IND
IND
First TeamSecond Team
Allen Finn

wicket keeper

Dube Shivam

all rounder

Conway Devon

wicket keeper

Kishan Ishan

wicket keeper

Patel Axar

all rounder

Jacobs Bevon

no information yet

Samson Sanju

wicket keeper

Sharma Abhishek

all rounder

Mitchell Daryl

all rounder

Suryavanshi Vaibhav

no information yet

Phillips Glenn

all rounder

Santner Mitchell

all rounder

Seifert Tim

wicket keeper

Team Form 

New Zealand Team Form 

New Zealand has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Lockie Ferguson, who holds a wicket at an economy of 11.33, and Daryl Mitchell, who has scored 28 runs off 19 balls. 

India Team Form 

India has managed to do well in this format of the game lately. The team is now having two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 29 runs off 12 balls, and Axar Patel, who took a wicket at an economy of 12.75. 

New Zealand vs India Head to Head

This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance.

New Zealand vs India

T20i

Hagley Oval, null

Icon

New Zealand

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2.28
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India

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1.63

New Zealand vs India Top Batters 

Finn Allen will be a key batsman for New Zealand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 154 runs for the team in his last 3 games at an average of 77. 

Abhishek Sharma will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 350 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 35. 

New Zealand vs India Top Bowlers 

Mitchell Santner will be a key bowler for New Zealand in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 6.59.

Axar Patel will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 9.13.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:India will win. India has been strong against New Zealand in recent head-to-head encounters.
Compare Odds:New Zealand to Win - 2.28
India to Win - 1.63
Best Bet
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