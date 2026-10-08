Hyderabad vs Tripura Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction HYD 54 % Chance of Winning TRI 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group B of the Ranji Trophy is set to have some exciting games on the opening day, as Hyderabad will be going against Tripura. This match will be played from 11 October at 9:30 AM IST at Gymkhana Ground in Secunderabad. Hyderabad finished in the group stages last season, as the team aims to defeat Tripura in the opening game taking the home-ground advantage. On the other hand, Tripura also finished in the group stages, as they remain keen to get a good start this season.

Who will win? Hyderabad Tripura Vote 0 votes

Facts: Hyderabad has won two out of its last five head-to-head matches against Tripura and lost none.

Tanmay Agarwal, from Hyderabad, has scored 858 runs in his last 8 games at an average of 66.

Manisankar Murasingh, from Tripura, has taken 38 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.50.

Hyderabad vs Tripura Chances of Winning

Hyderabad will enter the upcoming match against Tripura with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage and has also been strong against Tripura, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Tanmay Agarwal, who has scored 5402 runs in 129 innings at an average of 45.01, and Tanay Thyagarajan, who has taken 161 wickets in 63 innings at an average of 25.27. On the other hand, Tripura will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sridam Paul, who has scored 1394 runs in 40 innings at an average of 37.67, and Manisankar Murasingh, who has taken 332 wickets in 163 innings at an average of 26.28.

Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 54%

Tripura Chances of Winning: 46%

Hyderabad vs Tripura Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Hyderabad will be heading to this tournament with high hopes and a change in captaincy. The team finished in the group stages last season, as they managed to secure just one win and two losses in the seven games they had played. With the opening match being against Tripura, it seems as an opportunity for them to secure a win. Their record over them has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Kodimela Himateja, who has scored 1008 runs in 23 innings at an average of 45.81, and Abhirath Reddy, who has scored 904 runs in 26 innings at an average of 37.66. Mohammed Siraj has been able to take 321 wickets in 172 innings at an average of 27.18.

On the other hand, Tripura was also not able to perform well in the previous season. The team finished at the 7th spot in Group C standings with just one win and four losses in the seven games they had played. Moreover, their opening game against Hyderabad brings more challenges for the team, since their record over them has not been strong. They have batsmen such as Manisankar Murasingh, who has scored 4074 runs in 162 innings at an average of 26.80, and Hanuma Vihari, who has scored 10067 runs in 227 innings at an average of 49.59. Abhijit Sarkar has managed to take 128 wickets in 82 innings at an average of 30.93.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Hyderabad vs Tripura Match Toss Prediction

The match between Hyderabad and Tripura will be played at Gymkhana Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Hyderabad. This venue is yet to host any Test match, but it is expected to offer a balanced surface. The pace bowlers will be able to take advantage of early seam conditions, while the pitch starts favouring the batters as the game progresses. The final two days of the game will allow spinners to do well, as the pitch wears off. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Hyderabad and Tripura won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 47 - 50% Humidity 21° - 32° C Temperature 11 - 16 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 47 - 50% Humidity 21° - 32° C Temperature 11 - 16 kmph Wind Speed

Hyderabad and Tripura Player List

Team Form

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds two losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Chama Milind, who has taken 140 wickets in 96 innings at an average of 30.92, and Ajay Dev Goud, who has scored 67 runs in 6 innings at an average of 16.75.

Tripura Team Form

Tripura regained its winning momentum right before the season ended. The team holds two losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Rajat Dey, who has scored 1004 runs in 43 innings at an average of 24.48, and Amit Ali, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 78.

Hyderabad vs Tripura Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

Hyderabad vs Tripura First class Gymkhana Ground, null Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Tripura Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Hyderabad vs Tripura Top Batters

Tanmay Agarwal will be a key batsman for Hyderabad in the next game. He has managed to score 858 runs for the team in his last 8 games at an average of 66.

Sridam Paul will be a key batsman for Tripura in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 526 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 32.88.

Hyderabad vs Tripura Top Bowlers

Tanay Thyagarajan will be a key bowler for Hyderabad in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 39 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 3.27.

Manisankar Murasingh will be a key bowler for Tripura in the next game. He has managed to take 38 wickets in his last 10 games for the team at an economy of 2.50.