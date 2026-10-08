Jharkhand vs Kerala Ranji Trophy Match Prediction JHA 48 % Chance of Winning KER 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Ranji Trophy will be an intense clash, as it will feature Jharkhand going against Kerala in a Group C match. This match will be played from 11 October at 9:30 AM IST at Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur. Jharkhand will be heading to this game with high hopes, as they finished in the quarter final stages last season. On the other hand, Kerala finished the last season in group stages, as they now aim to have a strong start this season.

Who will win? Jharkhand Kerala Vote 0 votes

Facts: Kerala has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Jharkhand, losing just one.

Sharandeep Singh, from Jharkhand, has scored 701 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 43.81.

MD Nidheesh, from Kerala, has taken 43 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.98.

Jharkhand vs Kerala Chances of Winning

Kerala will enter the upcoming match against Jharkhand with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Jharkhand in recent head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sachin Baby, who has scored 6057 runs in 170 innings at an average of 39.07, and MD Nidheesh, who holds 147 wickets in 89 innings at an average of 26.89. On the other hand, Jharkhand will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sharandeep Singh, who has scored 997 runs in 22 innings at an average of 45.31, and Sahil Raj, who holds 24 wickets in 21 innings at an average of 30.33.

Jharkhand Chances of Winning: 48%

Kerala Chances of Winning: 52%

Jharkhand vs Kerala Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Jharkhand was able to display strong performances in the previous season. The team finished at the top of the table with four wins and just one loss in seven games, but later got knocked out in the quarter final stages. Now in the opening match against Kerala, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Virat Singh, who has scored 3848 runs in 115 innings at an average of 36.64, and Robin Minz, who has scored 452 runs in 14 innings at an average of 41.09. Manishi has managed to take 38 wickets for the team in 19 innings at an average of 34.23.

On the other hand, Kerala was not able to perform well in the previous season. The team finished 5th in Group B standings with just one win and two losses in the seven games they had played. Their opening match against Jharkhand seems an opportunity for the team to start the new season well, as their record over them has been strong in recent games. They have batsmen such as Rohan Kunnummal, who has scored 2154 runs in 53 innings at an average of 42.23, and Vishnu Vinod, who has scored 1229 runs in 50 innings at an average of 26.71. Nedumankuzhy Basil has managed to take 42 wickets in 27 innings at an average of 32.45.

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Jharkhand vs Kerala Match Toss Prediction

The match between Jharkhand and Kerala will be played at Keenan Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Jharkhand. This venue has hosted just one Test match, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 196, but it increases to 263 in the second innings, falling to 194 in the third and 125 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Jharkhand and Kerala could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain on day one.

Sunny 64 - 68% Humidity 22° - 32° C Temperature 5 - 8 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 64 - 68% Humidity 22° - 32° C Temperature 5 - 8 kmph Wind Speed

Jharkhand and Kerala Player List

Team Form

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand has shown some mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Aryaman Sen, who has scored 619 runs in 20 innings at an average of 32.57, and Sushant Mishra, who has taken 28 wickets in 18 innings at an average of 37.

Kerala Team Form

Kerala has also not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to start off the new season with a win. They have players such as Jalaj Saxena, who has scored 7224 runs in 239 innings at an average of 33.75, and Aditya Sarwate, who holds 327 wickets in 133 innings at an average of 20.27.

Jharkhand vs Kerala Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

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Jharkhand vs Kerala Top Batters

Sharandeep Singh will be a key batsman for Jharkhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 701 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 43.81.

Sachin Baby will be a key batsman for Kerala in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 537 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 33.56.

Jharkhand vs Kerala Top Bowlers

Sahil Raj will be a key bowler for Jharkhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 18 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 2.44.

MD Nidheesh will be a key bowler for Kerala in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 43 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.98.