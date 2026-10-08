India A vs Australia A the 2nd unofficial ODI Match Prediction INA 56 % Chance of Winning AUS 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Australia A tour of India is about to get even more exciting for the fans, as the teams have started to prepare for the 2nd unofficial ODI. This match will be played on 9 October at 9:30 AM IST at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground. India A started the series with a loss by 125 runs, as they now aim to regain their form to level the series. On the other hand, Australia A will be looking forward to another win, which could help them to seal the series already.

Who will win? India A Australia A Vote 0 votes

Facts: India A has won three out of its last five head-to-head games against Australia A, losing the other two.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, from India A, has scored 499 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 62.38.

Tanveer Sangha, from Australia A, has taken 7 wickets in his last 3 games at an economy of 7.38.

India A vs Australia A Chances of Winning

India A will enter the upcoming match against Australia A with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Australia A, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Rajat Patidar, who has scored 53 runs off 51 balls, and Suryansh Shedge, who holds 4 wickets at an average of 10. On the other hand, Australia A will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to secure another win. They have players such as Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 123 runs off 135 balls, and Mahli Beardman, who holds 4 wickets at an average of 5.75.

India A Chances of Winning: 56%

Australia A Chances of Winning: 44%

India A vs Australia A Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India A has not been able to start the series against Australia A on a strong note. Suffering a massive loss in the first match, the team now aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game and level the series. Their record against Australia A has been strong and they also take the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Nishant Sindhu, who has scored 31 runs off 43 balls, and Prabhsimran Singh, who has scored 17 runs off 9 balls. Yash Thakur has managed to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 15.66.

On the other hand, Australia A has dominated in the opening match of the series. The team will now be looking forward to another win in the next game, which could help them to take the series win with one match remaining. Even though their record against India A has not been good lately, the team still aims to secure a win in the next game. They have batsmen such as Will Sutherland, who has scored 77 runs off 68 balls, and Liam Scott, who has scored 15 runs off 23 balls. Mitchell Owen has managed to take a wicket at an economy of 6.50.

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India A vs Australia A Match Toss Prediction

The match between India A and Australia A will be played at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to India A. This venue is expected to offer a balanced ODI surface, as the true bounce benefits the batters while seamers will be able to do well with the early movement. Later the pitch slows down and starts to favour the spinners, as chasing gets difficult with uneven bounce. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between India A and Australia A could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 67% Humidity 26° - 34° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 67% Humidity 26° - 34° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

India A and Australia A Player List

Team Form

India A Team Form

India A has not been able to do much well in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has scored 15 runs off 30 balls, and Arshad Khan, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 24.

Australia A Team Form

Australia A have managed to regain their winning momentum in this format of the game. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Sam Konstas, who has scored 14 runs off 12 balls, and Nathan McSweeney, who holds a wicket at an economy of 4.66.

India A vs Australia A Unofficial ODI Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground India A Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.44 Bet Now! Australia A Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.59 Bet Now!

India A vs Australia A Top Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be a key batsman for India A in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 499 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 62.38.

Nathan McSweeney will be a key batsman for Australia A in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 222 runs in his last 4 games at an average of 74.

India A vs Australia A Top Bowlers

Nishant Sindhu will be a key bowler for India A in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 5.34.

Tanveer Sangha will be a key bowler for Australia A in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 7 wickets in his last 3 games for the team at an economy of 7.38.