Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy Match Prediction SAU 54 % Chance of Winning CHH 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket fans are excited for the upcoming match in the Group B of Ranji Trophy, as it will be Saurashtra going against Chhattisgarh. This match will be played from 11 October at 9:30 AM IST at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. Saurashtra had a strong finish in the group stages last season, as they aim to continue the same form this time. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh will also be heading to this game with the hopes of securing a win.

Who will win? Saurashtra Chhattisgarh Vote 0 votes

Facts: Both head-to-head matches between Saurashtra and Chhattisgarh have ended in a draw.

Harvik Desai, from Saurashtra, has scored 786 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 60.46.

Ajay Mandal, from Chhattisgarh, has taken 8 wickets in his last 6 games at an economy of 2.57.

Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh Chances of Winning

Saurashtra will enter the upcoming match against Chhattisgarh with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Harvik Desai, who has scored 3732 runs in 105 innings at an average of 36.58, and Jaydev Unadkat, who holds 511 wickets in 250 innings at an average of 22.92. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Aayush Pandey, who has scored 1516 runs in 38 innings at an average of 44.58, and Ajay Mandal, who has taken 131 wickets in 75 innings at an average of 29.43.

Saurashtra Chances of Winning: 54%

Chhattisgarh Chances of Winning: 46%

Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Saurashtra was able to show some brilliant performances in the previous season. The team finished at the third spot in Group B standings with three wins and no losses in the seven games they had played. With the opening match being against Chhattisgarh at their home-ground, the team will aim to continue its winning streak and secure another win. They have batsmen such as Chirag Jani, who has scored 4219 runs in 139 innings at an average of 34.86, and Jay Gohil, who has scored 860 runs in 18 innings at an average of 47.77. Ravindra Jadeja has managed to take 589 wickets in 269 innings at an average of 24.49.

On the other hand, Chhattisgarh also finished in the group stages last season. But the team finished third in the Group C standings with just one win and one loss in the seven games they had played. As they prepare for the opening match against Saurashtra, the team will aim to continue its winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Ajay Mandal, who has scored 2027 runs in 68 innings at an average of 35.56, and Amandeep Khare, who has scored 4227 runs in 97 innings at an average of 50.32. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja has managed to take 423 wickets in 187 innings at an average of 26.25.

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Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh Match Toss Prediction

The match between Saurashtra and Chhattisgarh will be played at Niranjan Shah Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to Saurashtra. This venue has hosted a total of 3 Tests, out of which 2 games have been won by the team batting first and none have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 543, but it falls to 329 in the second innings, to 295 in the third and 147 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Saurashtra and Chhattisgarh won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 44 - 46% Humidity 22° - 36° C Temperature 8 - 11 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 44 - 46% Humidity 22° - 36° C Temperature 8 - 11 kmph Wind Speed

Saurashtra and Chhattisgarh Player List

Team Form

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and no losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the new season. They have players such as Chirag Jani, who has taken 102 wickets in 132 innings at an average of 38.49, and Arpit Vasavada, who has scored 5937 runs in 160 innings at an average of 41.22.

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Chhattisgarh has also been on a good run in this format of the game lately. The team holds one win and no loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum even in the next game. They have players such as Ashutosh Singh, who has scored 2631 runs in 83 innings at an average of 34.16, and Sandeep Warrier, who holds 247 wickets in 145 innings at an average of 26.96.

Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. No info

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Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh Top Batters

Harvik Desai will be a key batsman for Saurashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 786 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 60.46.

Aayush Pandey will be a key batsman for Chhattisgarh in the next game. He has managed to score 971 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 64.73.

Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh Top Bowlers

Jaydev Unadkat will be a key bowler for Saurashtra in the next game. He has managed to take 24 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.45.

Ajay Mandal will be a key bowler for Chhattisgarh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in his last six games at an economy of 2.57.