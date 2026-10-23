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Mumbai vs Haryana Ranji Trophy Match Prediction

MUM

56%

Chance of Winning

HAR

44%

Parimatch

1.81
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Ranji Trophy

Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC

One of the most intense matches in the Group D is set to take place next in the Ranji Trophy, as it will be Mumbai going against Haryana. This match will be played from 26 October at 9:30 AM IST at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC. Mumbai is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Himachal Pradesh by an innings and 97 runs. On the other hand, Haryana is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Chandigarh by an innings and 24 runs.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • Mumbai and Haryana have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.
  • Siddhesh Lad, from Mumbai, has scored 947 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 78.92.
  • Nikhil Kashyap, from Haryana, has taken 26 wickets in his last 6 games at an economy of 2.26.

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Mumbai vs Haryana Chances of Winning

Mumbai will enter the upcoming match against Haryana with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Siddhesh Lad, who has scored 173 runs in 2 innings at an average of 86.50, and Tushar Deshpande, who holds 13 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 13.07. On the other hand, Haryana will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will be relying on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Yashvardhan Dalal, who has scored 167 runs in 2 innings at an average of 83.50, and Parth Vats, who has taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 8.20.

  • Mumbai Chances of Winning: 56%
  • Haryana Chances of Winning: 44%

Mumbai vs Haryana Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Mumbai has once again established its dominance in this tournament. The team has won both of its opening games, which has now put them at the top spot in the standings with 14 points. Against Haryana, their record has been strong in recent games and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which might help them to win. They have batsmen such as Akash Anand, who has scored 139 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 50.54, and Sarfaraz Khan, who has scored 155 runs in 2 innings at an average of 77.50. Mohit Avasthi has managed to take 10 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 13.20.

On the other hand, Haryana has also shown strong performances in this tournament. The team has secured wins in both of its opening games, just like Mumbai, but they stand at the 2nd spot in the rankings with 13 points. Their last win against Mumbai came back in 1991, as they now aim to turn the tables and secure another win. They have batsmen such as Ankit Kumar, who has scored 69 runs in 3 innings at an average of 23, and Kanishk Chouhan, who has scored 57 runs in 2 innings at an average of 28.50. Aman Kumar has managed to take 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.33.

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Mumbai vs Haryana Match Toss Prediction

The match between Mumbai and Haryana will be played at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, which gives the home-ground advantage to Mumbai. This venue is yet to host a Test match, but it is expected to offer balanced conditions. The pacers will be able to take advantage of the early seam conditions, while the pitch favours the batsmen to a great extent when they settle. On the final two days, spinners will be able to do well, as the pitch wears off to a great extent. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Mumbai and Haryana won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny
46 - 53% Humidity
24° - 35° C Temperature
14 - 19 kmph Wind Speed
Sunny
46 - 53% Humidity
24° - 35° C Temperature
14 - 19 kmph Wind Speed

Mumbai and Haryana Player List

Playing

MUM
MUM
HAR
HAR
First TeamSecond Team
Anand Akash

wicket keeper

Chahal Ajit

all rounder

Chouhan Kanishk

no information yet

Dalal Yashvardhan

no information yet

Joshi Divyansh

all rounder

Kamboj Anshul

all rounder

Kashyap Nikhil

no information yet

Kohli Rishant

no information yet

Kotian Tanush

all rounder

Mhatre Ayush

no information yet

Mulani Shams

all rounder

Sindhu Nishant

all rounder

Singh Dheeru

no information yet

Singh Kunal

no information yet

Saxena Divyaansh

all rounder

Tamore Hardik

wicket keeper

Tarmale Onkar

no information yet

Team Form

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai has been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Sylvester D'Souza, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 23.16, and Musheer Khan, who has scored 122 runs in 2 innings at an average of 61.

Haryana Team Form

Haryana has also been on a winning momentum in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Kanishk Chouhan, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 16.66, and Himanshu Rana, who has scored 52 runs in 3 innings at an average of 26.

Mumbai vs Haryana Head to Head

This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance.

Mumbai vs Haryana

Ranji Trophy

Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC

Icon

Mumbai

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.81
Icon

Haryana

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.99

Mumbai vs Haryana Top Batters

Siddhesh Lad will be a key batsman for Mumbai in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 947 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 78.92.

Ankit Kumar will be a key batsman for Haryana in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 480 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 28.24.

Mumbai vs Haryana Top Bowlers

Tushar Deshpande will be a key bowler for Mumbai in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 38 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.55.

Nikhil Kashyap will be a key bowler for Haryana in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 26 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 2.26.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Mumbai will win. Mumbai takes the home-ground advantage over Haryana in the next game.
Compare Odds:Haryana to Win - 1.99
Mumbai to Win - 1.81
Best Bet
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