Tasmania vs Victoria One-Day Cup Match Prediction TIG 51 % Chance of Winning VIC 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup is set to be an intense one, as it will feature Tasmania going against Victoria. This match will be played on 24 October at 5:00 AM IST at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Tasmania is heading to this game after winning its previous match against New South Wales by 57 runs. On the other hand, Victoria is heading to this game after losing its previous match against South Australia by 70 runs.

Who will win? Tasmania Victoria Vote 0 votes

Facts: Victoria has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Tasmania, losing the remaining two.

Jordan Silk, from Tasmania, has scored 159 runs in 2 innings at an average of 79.50.

Austin Anlezark, from Victoria, has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 27.50.

Tasmania vs Victoria Chances of Winning

Tasmania will enter the upcoming match against Victoria with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jordan Silk, who has scored 159 runs in 2 innings at an average of 79.50, and Will Prestwidge, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 27.33. On the other hand, Victoria will be keen to secure a win in this game. Their record against Tasmania has been strong lately, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Liam Blackford, who has scored 231 runs in 3 innings at an average of 115.50, and Austin Anlezark, who has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 27.50.

Tasmania Chances of Winning: 51%

Victoria Chances of Winning: 49%

Tasmania vs Victoria Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Tasmania has shown some strong performances in this tournament so far. After playing three games, the team has managed to secure two wins and just one loss, which puts them 2nd in the standings. In the upcoming match against Victoria, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Will Prestwidge, who has scored 110 runs in 2 innings at an average of 55, and Caleb Jewell, who has scored 78 runs in 3 innings at an average of 39. Raf Macmillan has been able to take 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 28.33.

On the other hand, Victoria has not been able to perform well in this tournament. Even after starting its campaign with a win, the team endured two consecutive losses, which now puts them at the 5th spot in the standings. However, their record over Tasmania has been strong in recent games, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Oliver Peake, who has scored 73 runs off 74 balls, and Matthew Short, who has scored 69 runs in 3 innings at an average of 23. Sam Elliott has managed to take 4 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 49.25.

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Tasmania vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction

The match between Tasmania and Victoria will be played at Bellerive Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to Tasmania. This venue has hosted a total of 44 ODIs, out of which 23 games have been won by the team batting first, and 20 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 246, but it falls to 213 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Tasmania and Victoria could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Cloudy 57% Humidity 9° - 18° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 57% Humidity 9° - 18° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Tasmania and Victoria Player List

Team Form

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania has been able to regain its winning momentum in this format of the game. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Tom Rogers, who took 2 wickets in one game at an average of 15, and Ben McDermott, who has scored 42 runs off 40 balls.

Victoria Team Form

Victoria has encountered a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and two wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Matthew Short, who has taken 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 28.66, and Thomas Rogers, who has scored 50 runs in 3 innings at an average of 16.66.

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Tasmania vs Victoria Top Batters

Jordan Silk is the highest run-scorer for Tasmania in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 159 runs for the team in just 2 innings at an average of 79.50.

Liam Blackford is the highest run-scorer for Victoria in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 231 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 115.50.

Tasmania vs Victoria Top Bowlers

Will Prestwidge will be a key bowler for Tasmania in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 27.33.

Austin Anlezark will be a key bowler for Victoria in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 27.50.