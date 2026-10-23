Tasmania vs Victoria One-Day Cup Match Prediction
TIG
51%
Chance of Winning
VIC
49%
Parimatch
One-Day Cup
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Who will win?
Facts:
- Victoria has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Tasmania, losing the remaining two.
- Jordan Silk, from Tasmania, has scored 159 runs in 2 innings at an average of 79.50.
- Austin Anlezark, from Victoria, has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 27.50.
Tasmania vs Victoria Chances of Winning
Tasmania will enter the upcoming match against Victoria with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jordan Silk, who has scored 159 runs in 2 innings at an average of 79.50, and Will Prestwidge, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 27.33. On the other hand, Victoria will be keen to secure a win in this game. Their record against Tasmania has been strong lately, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Liam Blackford, who has scored 231 runs in 3 innings at an average of 115.50, and Austin Anlezark, who has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 27.50.
- Tasmania Chances of Winning: 51%
- Victoria Chances of Winning: 49%
Tasmania vs Victoria Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Tasmania has shown some strong performances in this tournament so far. After playing three games, the team has managed to secure two wins and just one loss, which puts them 2nd in the standings. In the upcoming match against Victoria, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Will Prestwidge, who has scored 110 runs in 2 innings at an average of 55, and Caleb Jewell, who has scored 78 runs in 3 innings at an average of 39. Raf Macmillan has been able to take 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 28.33.
On the other hand, Victoria has not been able to perform well in this tournament. Even after starting its campaign with a win, the team endured two consecutive losses, which now puts them at the 5th spot in the standings. However, their record over Tasmania has been strong in recent games, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Oliver Peake, who has scored 73 runs off 74 balls, and Matthew Short, who has scored 69 runs in 3 innings at an average of 23. Sam Elliott has managed to take 4 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 49.25.
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Tasmania vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction
The match between Tasmania and Victoria will be played at Bellerive Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to Tasmania. This venue has hosted a total of 44 ODIs, out of which 23 games have been won by the team batting first, and 20 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 246, but it falls to 213 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Tasmania and Victoria could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.
Tasmania and Victoria Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bean Marcus
batsman
Anlezark Austin
all rounder
Chaudhary Nikhil
all rounder
Blackford Liam
wicket keeper
Doran Jake
wicket keeper
Brasher Dylan
batsman
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Dixon Harry
batsman
Kuhnemann Matthew
bowler
Elliott Sam
bowler
Macmillan Rafael
all rounder
Handscomb Peter
wicket keeper
Meredith Riley
bowler
Hoekstra Harry
no information yet
Montgomery Jack
no information yet
Jamieson Mitchell
no information yet
O Connor Aidan
all rounder
Kellaway Campbell
batsman
Owen Mitchell J
all rounder
Macdonald Blake
batsman
Prestwidge Will
bowler
O'Neill Fergus
all rounder
Rogers Tom
bowler
Peake Oliver
no information yet
Silk Jordan
batsman
Short Matt
all rounder
Ward Tim
batsman
Sutherland Will
all rounder
Webster Beau
all rounder
Warren Doug
bowler
Wyllie Teague
all rounder
Team Form
Tasmania Team Form
Tasmania has been able to regain its winning momentum in this format of the game. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Tom Rogers, who took 2 wickets in one game at an average of 15, and Ben McDermott, who has scored 42 runs off 40 balls.
Victoria Team Form
Victoria has encountered a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and two wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Matthew Short, who has taken 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 28.66, and Thomas Rogers, who has scored 50 runs in 3 innings at an average of 16.66.
Tasmania vs Victoria Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
Tasmania TigersTIG
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|DLW
VictoriaVIC
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|LLW
Tasmania vs Victoria
One-Day Cup
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Tasmania
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Victoria
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Tasmania vs Victoria Top Batters
Jordan Silk is the highest run-scorer for Tasmania in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 159 runs for the team in just 2 innings at an average of 79.50.
Liam Blackford is the highest run-scorer for Victoria in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 231 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 115.50.
Tasmania vs Victoria Top Bowlers
Will Prestwidge will be a key bowler for Tasmania in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 27.33.
Austin Anlezark will be a key bowler for Victoria in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 27.50.
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