Jharkhand vs Delhi Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction
JHA
53%
Chance of Winning
DEL
47%
Parimatch
First class
JSCA International Stadium Complex
Who will win?
Facts:
- Jharkhand has won one out of its four head-to-head matches against Delhi, losing none.
- Shikhar Mohan, from Jharkhand, has scored 910 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 65.
- Money Grewal, from Delhi, has taken 17 wickets in his last 7 games at an economy of 3.32.
Jharkhand vs Delhi Chances of Winning
Jharkhand will enter the upcoming match against Delhi with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Delhi and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shikhar Mohan, who has scored 297 runs in 3 innings at an average of 99, and Utkarsh Singh, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 26.60. On the other hand, Delhi will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ayush Badoni, who has scored 325 runs in 3 innings at an average of 108.33, and Hrithik Shokeen, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 41.57.
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Jharkhand Chances of Winning: 53%
-
Delhi Chances of Winning: 47%
Jharkhand vs Delhi Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Jharkhand is yet to make its mark in the current edition of the tournament. Even after playing two games this season, the team stands at the 5th spot in the Group C standings with no wins and no losses. However, against Delhi, their record has been strong and they will also take the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Aditya Singh, who has scored 213 runs in 3 innings at an average of 71, and Utkarsh Singh, who has scored 156 runs in 3 innings at an average of 52. Manishi has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 36.
On the other hand, Delhi has slightly regained its form in this tournament. The team started its campaign with a massive loss, but with a draw in the previous game, they managed to get to the 6th spot in the standings. Against Jharkhand, the team will be relying on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Priyansh Arya, who has scored 199 runs off 221 balls in the last game, and Anuj Rawat, who has scored 100 runs in 3 innings at an average of 50. Ayush Badoni has also been able to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 22.20.
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Jharkhand vs Delhi Match Toss Prediction
The match between Jharkhand and Delhi will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, which gives the home-ground advantage to Jharkhand. This venue has hosted 3 Test matches, out of which one game has been won by the team batting first and one has been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 433, but it falls to 357 in the second innings, falling to 160 in the third innings, and increasing to 192 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Jharkhand and Delhi could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is more than 70% chance of rain on the final three days.
Jharkhand and Delhi Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Kate HA
no information yet
Arya Priyansh
batsman
Kumar Amit
no information yet
Badoni Ayush
batsman
Manishi
bowler
Dahiya Tejasvi
no information yet
Minz Robin
wicket keeper
Dhull Yash
batsman
Mishra Sushant
bowler
Doseja Ayush
no information yet
Mohan Shikhar
no information yet
Grewal Money Swarn
no information yet
Pandey Jatin Kumar
no information yet
Kaushik Dhruv
no information yet
Quraishi Md Kounain
bowler
Lakra Dev
all rounder
Raj Sahil Sunil
all rounder
Mathur Sumit
no information yet
Roy Anukul
all rounder
Mehra Divij
bowler
Sagar Shresht
no information yet
Rajuvanshi P
no information yet
Sen Aryaman
batsman
Ranjan Sarthak
batsman
Shekhar Saurabh
batsman
Rawat Anuj
wicket keeper
Singh Aditya
all rounder
Saini Navdeep
bowler
Singh Sarabdeep
no information yet
sangwan Sanat
no information yet
Singh Utkarsh
all rounder
Shokeen Hrithik Rakesh
bowler
Singh Virat
batsman
Singh Simarjeet
bowler
Team Form
Jharkhand Team Form
Jharkhand has not been able to secure wins in this format of the game lately. Still, the team holds two wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Md Kounain Quraishi, who took 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23.66, and Virat Singh, who has scored 149 runs in 3 innings at an average of 49.66.
Delhi Team Form
Delhi has also not been able to secure wins in this format of the game lately. The team holds no wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Divij Mehra, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 28.25, and Ayush Doseja, who has scored 93 runs in 3 innings at an average of 31.
Jharkhand vs Delhi Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
DelhiDEL
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|DD
JharkhandJHA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|DD
Jharkhand vs Delhi
First class
JSCA International Stadium Complex, null
Jharkhand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Delhi
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Jharkhand vs Delhi Top Batters
Shikhar Mohan will be a key batsman for Jharkhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 910 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 65.
Ayush Doseja will be a key batsman for Delhi in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 1042 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 86.83.
Jharkhand vs Delhi Top Bowlers
Sahil Raj will be a key bowler for Jharkhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 19 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.53.
Money Grewal will be a key bowler for Delhi in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 17 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 3.32.
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