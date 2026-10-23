Jharkhand vs Delhi Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction JHA 53 % Chance of Winning DEL 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group C of the Ranji Trophy is set to be an exciting game to witness, as it will be Jharkhand going against Delhi. This match will be taking place from 26 October at 9:00 AM IST at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. Jharkhand is heading to this game after its previous match against Maharashtra ended in a draw. On the other hand, Delhi is heading to this game after having its previous match against Gujarat end in a draw.

Who will win? Jharkhand Delhi Vote 0 votes

Facts: Jharkhand has won one out of its four head-to-head matches against Delhi, losing none.

Shikhar Mohan, from Jharkhand, has scored 910 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 65.

Money Grewal, from Delhi, has taken 17 wickets in his last 7 games at an economy of 3.32.

Jharkhand vs Delhi Chances of Winning

Jharkhand will enter the upcoming match against Delhi with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Delhi and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shikhar Mohan, who has scored 297 runs in 3 innings at an average of 99, and Utkarsh Singh, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 26.60. On the other hand, Delhi will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ayush Badoni, who has scored 325 runs in 3 innings at an average of 108.33, and Hrithik Shokeen, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 41.57.

Jharkhand Chances of Winning: 53%

Delhi Chances of Winning: 47%

Jharkhand vs Delhi Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Jharkhand is yet to make its mark in the current edition of the tournament. Even after playing two games this season, the team stands at the 5th spot in the Group C standings with no wins and no losses. However, against Delhi, their record has been strong and they will also take the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Aditya Singh, who has scored 213 runs in 3 innings at an average of 71, and Utkarsh Singh, who has scored 156 runs in 3 innings at an average of 52. Manishi has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 36.

On the other hand, Delhi has slightly regained its form in this tournament. The team started its campaign with a massive loss, but with a draw in the previous game, they managed to get to the 6th spot in the standings. Against Jharkhand, the team will be relying on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Priyansh Arya, who has scored 199 runs off 221 balls in the last game, and Anuj Rawat, who has scored 100 runs in 3 innings at an average of 50. Ayush Badoni has also been able to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 22.20.

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Jharkhand vs Delhi Match Toss Prediction

The match between Jharkhand and Delhi will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, which gives the home-ground advantage to Jharkhand. This venue has hosted 3 Test matches, out of which one game has been won by the team batting first and one has been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 433, but it falls to 357 in the second innings, falling to 160 in the third innings, and increasing to 192 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Jharkhand and Delhi could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is more than 70% chance of rain on the final three days.

Rain 63 - 88% Humidity 19° - 27° C Temperature 13 - 23 kmph Wind Speed

Rain 63 - 88% Humidity 19° - 27° C Temperature 13 - 23 kmph Wind Speed

Jharkhand and Delhi Player List

Team Form

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand has not been able to secure wins in this format of the game lately. Still, the team holds two wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Md Kounain Quraishi, who took 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23.66, and Virat Singh, who has scored 149 runs in 3 innings at an average of 49.66.

Delhi Team Form

Delhi has also not been able to secure wins in this format of the game lately. The team holds no wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Divij Mehra, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 28.25, and Ayush Doseja, who has scored 93 runs in 3 innings at an average of 31.

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Jharkhand vs Delhi Top Batters

Shikhar Mohan will be a key batsman for Jharkhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 910 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 65.

Ayush Doseja will be a key batsman for Delhi in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 1042 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 86.83.

Jharkhand vs Delhi Top Bowlers

Sahil Raj will be a key bowler for Jharkhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 19 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.53.

Money Grewal will be a key bowler for Delhi in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 17 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 3.32.