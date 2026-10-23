Maharashtra vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction MAH 55 % Chance of Winning GUJ 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Group C of the Ranji Trophy is set to provide fans with some exciting matches, as the next game will feature Maharashtra going against Gujarat. This match will be played from 26 October at 9:30 AM IST at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Maharashtra is heading to this game after having its previous match against Jharkhand end in a draw. On the other hand, Gujarat is heading to this game after its last game against Delhi ended in a draw.

Who will win? Maharashtra Gujarat Vote 0 votes

Facts: Gujarat has won one out of their last five head-to-head games against Maharashtra, losing none.

Prithvi Shaw, from Maharashtra, has scored 635 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 45.36.

Siddharth Desai, from Gujarat, has taken 54 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.62.

Maharashtra vs Gujarat Chances of Winning

Maharashtra will enter the upcoming match against Gujarat with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ankit Bawne, who has scored 335 runs in 3 innings at an average of 167.50, and Vicky Ostwal, who holds 11 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 19.72. On the other hand, Gujarat will be keen to secure a win in this game. Their record against Maharashtra has been strong in recent games, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Vedant Trivedi, who has scored 146 runs in 3 innings at an average of 73, and Siddharth Desai, who has taken 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 31.

Maharashtra Chances of Winning: 55%

Gujarat Chances of Winning: 45%

Maharashtra vs Gujarat Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Maharashtra has received a strong start in this tournament so far. After playing two matches, the team finds itself at the 2nd spot in the standings with a win and no loss, giving them 9 points. In the upcoming match against Gujarat, the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Digvijay Patil, who has scored 156 runs in 3 innings at an average of 52, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has scored 101 runs off 172 balls in the last game. Siddhesh Veer has managed to take 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 13.42.

On the other hand, Gujarat has also received a strong start in this tournament. After playing their first two games this season, the team has grabbed 8 points with a win and no loss, which puts them 4th in the standings. Their record against Maharashtra has been strong in recent games, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Manan Hingaraja, who has scored 139 runs in 2 innings at an average of 69.50, and Aarya Desai, who has scored 144 runs in 4 innings at an average of 48. Arzan Nagwaswalla has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 31.50.

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Maharashtra vs Gujarat Match Toss Prediction

The match between Maharashtra and Gujarat will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, giving them the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 3 Tests, all of which have been won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 373, falling to 178 in the second innings, increasing to 243 in the third innings, and falling back to 176 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Maharashtra and Gujarat is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 44 - 53% Humidity 18° - 31° C Temperature 10 - 14 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 44 - 53% Humidity 18° - 31° C Temperature 10 - 14 kmph Wind Speed

Maharashtra and Gujarat Player List

Team Form

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra has been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same in the upcoming match. They have players such as Pradeep Dadhe, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 22, and Prithvi Shaw, who has scored 98 runs in 3 innings at an average of 32.66.

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Harshal Patel, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 38.60, and Urvil Patel, who has scored 108 runs in 2 innings at an average of 54.

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Maharashtra vs Gujarat Top Batters

Prithvi Shaw will be a key batsman for Maharashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 635 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 45.36.

Jaymeet Patel will be a key batsman for Gujarat in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 675 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 45.

Maharashtra vs Gujarat Top Bowlers

Vicky Ostwal will be a key bowler for Maharashtra in the next game. He has managed to take 34 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.34.

Siddharth Desai will be a key bowler for Gujarat in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 54 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 2.62.