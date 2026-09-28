India A vs Australia A 2nd unofficial Test Match Prediction 56 % Chance of Winning 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Australia A tour of India is about to get even more intense, as both teams are now preparing for the second unofficial Test. This match will be played from 29 September at 9:30 PM IST at Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground. India A have started the series with a win by 162 runs, as they now aim to secure another win and seal the series. On the other hand, Australia A will be keen to secure a win in this game and end the series on a level score.

Who will win? India A Australia A Vote 0 votes

Facts: India A and Australia A have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Sai Sudharsan, from India A, has scored 763 runs in his last 8 games at an average of 58.69.

Todd Murphy, from Australia A, has taken 19 wickets in his last 5 games at an economy of 3.03.

India A vs Australia A Chances of Winning

India A will enter the upcoming match against Australia A with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Australia A in recent games, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Kumar Kushagra, who has scored 159 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 53.17, and Shams Mulani, who holds 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 17.71. On the other hand, Australia A will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Jason Sangha, who has scored 72 runs in 2 innings at an average of 36, and Todd Murphy, who has taken 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 17.85.

India A Chances of Winning: 56%

Australia A Chances of Winning: 44%

India A vs Australia A Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India A have received a dominant start even in the Test series. With a win in the first Test, they will now be looking forward to continuing the same form even in the next game. The team holds a strong record against Australia A in recent games and also takes the home-ground advantage, which gives them an advantage in the upcoming match. They have batsmen such as Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 96 runs in 2 innings at an average of 48, and Tanush Kotian, who has scored 77 runs in 2 innings at an average of 38.50. Tushar Deshpande has managed to take 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 9.20.

On the other hand, Australia A have not been able to do well in the Test format. The team suffered a massive loss in the first game, as they now aim to make a comeback in the upcoming match to level the series. But it will be quite challenging, as Australia A still aims to rely on its player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Fergus O'Neill, who has scored 60 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30, and Sam Konstas, who has scored 45 runs in 2 innings at an average of 22.50. Corey Rocchiccioli has managed to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 32.

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India A vs Australia A Match Toss Prediction

The match between India A and Australia A will be played at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to India A. This venue is yet to host a Test match, but it is expected to offer balanced conditions. The first two days of the game are expected to favour the batsmen when they settle, as the pacers will be able to enjoy seam movement. Towards the last two days, the pitch is expected to favour the bowlers and particularly the spinners, as the surface slows down. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between India A and Australia A could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is around 10 to 15% chance of rain on all match days.

Partly Sunny 65 - 67% Humidity 26° - 34° C Temperature 14 - 16 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 65 - 67% Humidity 26° - 34° C Temperature 14 - 16 kmph Wind Speed

India A and Australia A Player List

Team Form

India A Team Form

India A has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Tanush Kotian, who has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 22, and Devdutt Padikkal, who has scored 62 runs in 2 innings at an average of 31.

Australia A Team Form

Australia A have not been able to do much well in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Liam Scott, who has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.66, and Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 35 runs in 2 innings at an average of 17.50.

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India A vs Australia A Top Batters

Sai Sudharsan will be a key batsman for India A in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 763 runs for the team in his last 8 games at an average of 58.69.

Nathan McSweeney will be a key batsman for Australia A in the next game. He has managed to score 749 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 68.09.

India A vs Australia A Top Bowlers

Tanush Kotian will be a key bowler for India A in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in his last 5 games at an economy of 4.21.

Todd Murphy will be a key bowler for Australia A in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 19 wickets for the team in his last 5 games at an economy of 3.03.