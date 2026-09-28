Afghanistan vs India Asian Games 2026 Match Prediction AFG 30 % Chance of Winning IND 70 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The second quarter final of the Asian Games is also a much awaited clash, as it features Afghanistan going against the World champions, India. This match will be played on 28 September at 10:30 AM IST at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Afghanistan is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Nepal by 5 wickets. On the other hand, India is heading to this game after winning a one off T20I against Japan by 2 runs.

Who will win? Afghanistan India Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against Afghanistan.

Darwish Rasooli, from Afghanistan, has scored 133 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 14.78.

Ravi Bishnoi, from India, has taken 7 wickets in his last 6 games at an economy of 6.74.

Afghanistan vs India Chances of Winning

India will enter the upcoming match against Afghanistan with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Afghanistan, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Najibullah Zadran, who has scored 37 runs in 2 innings at an average of 18.50, and Arab Gul, who has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 4.20. On the other hand, Afghanistan will be keen to cause an upset in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ishan Kishan, who has scored 1701 runs in 59 innings at an average of 29.84, and Ravi Bishnoi, who holds 71 wickets in 51 innings at an average of 20.35.

Afghanistan Chances of Winning: 30%

India Chances of Winning: 70%

Afghanistan vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Afghanistan have made it to the quarter final stages of the tournament. Even though the team started its campaign with a win, they suffered a loss in the very next game, which allowed them to finish at the second spot in the group stages. Now with their quarter final match being against India, it will be a challenge for them to win, as the team is yet to register a win against them. They have batsmen such as Mohammad Akram, who has scored 36 runs in 2 innings at an average of 18, and Mohammad Ishaq, who has scored 32 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 118.51. Abdollah Ahmadzai has managed to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 9.33.

On the other hand, the defending champions, India, will be starting its campaign directly with the Asian Games. Eager to defend its title this time as well, India will be looking to the match against Afghanistan as an opportunity. The team stands undefeated against them in head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 1858 runs in 59 innings at an average of 32.59, and Sanju Samson, who has scored 1558 runs in 62 innings at an average of 27.33. Arshdeep Singh has managed to take 140 wickets in 91 innings at an average of 19.77.

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Afghanistan vs India Match Toss Prediction

The quarter final match between Afghanistan and India will be played at Korogi Sports Park, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 17 T20Is, out of which 10 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 7 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 137, but it falls to 88 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The quarter final match between Afghanistan and India could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 60% chance of rain.

Afghanistan and India Player List

Team Form

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum and cause an upset. They have players such as Nangeyalia Khan, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.33, and Darwish Rasooli, who has scored 29 runs in 2 innings at an average of 14.50.

India Team Form

India has been on a dominant run in this format of the game lately. The team holds wins in all of its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 1479 runs in 61 innings at an average of 31.46, and Jasprit Bumrah, who holds 124 wickets in 95 innings at an average of 18.18.

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Afghanistan vs India Top Batters

Darwish Rasooli will be a key batsman for Afghanistan in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 133 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 14.78.

Ishan Kishan will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 311 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 34.56.

Afghanistan vs India Top Bowlers

Abdollah Ahmadzai will be a key bowler for Afghanistan in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in his last 5 games at an economy of 6.94.

Ravi Bishnoi will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 6.74.