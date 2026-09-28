Bangladesh vs Malaysia Asian Games 2026 Match Prediction BAN 67 % Chance of Winning MAL 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The fans are prepared for the fourth quarter final of the Asian Games, as it will feature Bangladesh going against Malaysia. This match will be played on 29 September at 10:30 AM IST at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Bangladesh is heading to this series after winning its previous T20I series against Zimbabwe by 2-1. On the other hand, Malaysia is heading to this game after its previous match against Oman was abandoned without a ball bowled. Which one of these two teams will be able to advance to the next stage?

Who will win? Bangladesh Malaysia Vote 0 votes

Facts: Bangladesh has won its only head-to-head match against Malaysia.

Tanzid Hasan, from Bangladesh, has scored 273 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 34.13.

Virandeep Singh, from Malaysia, has taken 14 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 5.

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Chances of Winning

Bangladesh will enter the upcoming match against Malaysia with a higher chance of winning. Their record against Malaysia has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Tanzid Hasan, who has scored 1331 runs in 53 innings at an average of 28.31, and Rishad Hossain, who has taken 80 wickets in 60 innings at an average of 21.25. On the other hand, Malaysia will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Muhamad Syahadat, who has scored 36 runs off 32 balls, and Pavandeep Singh, who holds 3 wickets at an average of 3.66.

Bangladesh Chances of Winning: 67%

Malaysia Chances of Winning: 33%

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bangladesh is also among the teams who received direct qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament. Eager to make it to the semi-final stages, the upcoming match against Malaysia comes down as an opportunity for the team. Their record over them has been strong, which could help them to reach the next stage. They have batsmen such as Towhid Hridoy, who has scored 1409 runs in 59 innings at an average of 28.75, and Litton Das, who has scored 2702 runs in 120 innings at an average of 23.49. Hasan Mahmud has managed to take 28 wickets for the team in 26 innings at an average of 24.75.

On the other hand, Malaysia have been among the top performing teams in the group stages. The team finished undefeated in the same, which helped them to be at the top of the table and advance to the next stage. However, their record against Bangladesh has not been strong, which makes the next game a challenge for them. They have batsmen such as Muhammad Haziq Aiman, who has scored 6 runs off 4 balls, and Syed Aziz, who has scored 6 runs off 7 balls. Muhammad Amir has managed to take 3 wickets at an average of 4.

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Bangladesh vs Malaysia Match Toss Prediction

The quarter final match between Bangladesh and Malaysia will be played at Korogi Sports Park, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 17 T20Is, out of which 10 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 7 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 137, but it falls to 88 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The quarter final between Bangladesh and Malaysia could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 60% chance of rain.

Rain that periodically stops 90% Humidity 20° - 22° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Rain that periodically stops 90% Humidity 20° - 22° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Bangladesh and Malaysia Player List

Team Form

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh has now been on a winning streak in this format of the game. The team holds two wins and three consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Najmul Hossain Shanto, who has scored 987 runs in 48 innings at an average of 22.95, and Mustafizur Rahman, who holds 160 wickets in 127 innings at an average of 21.01.

Malaysia Team Form

Malaysia has also shown signs of resurgence in this format of the game lately. The team holds one win and three consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their same form in the next game. They have players such as Muhammad Wafiq, who holds a wicket at an economy of 10, and Virandeep Singh, who has scored 32 runs off 32 balls.

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. Team Name M W L D NR PTS Series Form Malaysia MAL 1 1 0 0 0 2 W Opponent Date Result Match link Hong Kong, China HKG 24 Sep W HKG vs MAL T20i T20 Asian Games Results Score 24.09.2026

Bangladesh vs Malaysia T20i Korogi Sports Park, null Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.14 Bet Now! Malaysia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 4.85 Bet Now!

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Top Batters

Tanzid Hasan will be a key batsman for Bangladesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 273 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 34.13.

Syed Aziz will be a key batsman for Malaysia in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 301 runs in his last 10 games for the team at an average of 43.

Bangladesh vs Malaysia Top Bowlers

Rishad Hossain will be a key bowler for Bangladesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 8.19.

Virandeep Singh will be a key bowler for Malaysia in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 5.