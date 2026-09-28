India A Women vs Australia A Women Only unofficial Test Match Prediction 43 % Chance of Winning 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The cricket fans are preparing themselves for more red ball cricket, as it will be India A Women going against Australia A Women in a one off test. This match will be played from 29 September at 9:30 AM IST at IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. India A Women lost their previous test match against Australia A Women by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Australia A Women will be eager to continue the same dominance even in the upcoming match.

Who will win? India A Women Australia A Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Australia A Women have won all of their last five head-to-head games against India A Women.

Tejal Hasabnis, from India A Women, has scored 86 runs in 2 matches at an average of 21.50.

Tess Flintoff, from Australia A Women, has taken 8 wickets in 2 matches at an economy of 2.68.

India A Women vs Australia A Women Chances of Winning

Australia A Women will enter the upcoming match against India A Women with a higher chance of winning. The team stands undefeated against India A Women in its recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Rachel Trenaman, who has scored 238 runs in 2 matches at an average of 59.50, and Tess Flintoff, who holds 8 wickets in 2 matches at an economy of 2.68. On the other hand, India A Women will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team takes the home-ground advantage too, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Tejal Hasabnis, who has scored 86 runs in 2 matches at an average of 21.50, and Sayali Satghare, who holds 2 wickets at an economy of 2.32 in one game.

India A Women Chances of Winning: 43%

Australia A Women Chances of Winning: 57%

India A Women vs Australia A Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India A Women have shown some good performances in the overall series against Australia A Women. Now the team will be looking at their winning momentum from the ODI series, eager to carry it in the one off Test as well. But, their record against Australia A Women has not been strong, as the team still takes the home-ground advantage to turn the tables. They have batters such as Shubha Satheesh, who has scored 67 runs in one match at an average of 33.50, and Yastika Bhatia, who has scored 223 runs in 7 innings at an average of 31.85. Sushree Dibyadarshini has managed to take a wicket in 2 matches at an economy of 5.94.

On the other hand, Australia A Women will be looking at the one off Test as a chance to show its true form in the game. While the team may not have done much well in the ODI series, they still enter the Test match with a lot of advantage. It should be noted that they have not lost any of their last five tests against India A Women. They have batters such as Charli Knott, who has scored 234 runs in 3 matches at an average of 46.80, and Tahlia Wilson, who holds a lot of experience. Charli Knott has also managed to take 7 wickets in 3 matches at an economy of 2.99.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

India A Women vs Australia A Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between India A Women and Australia A Women will be played at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to India A Women. This venue has hosted a total of 14 Tests, out of which 4 games have been won by the team batting first, and 5 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 370, falling to 365 in the second innings, to 264 in the third innings and 129 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between India A Women and Australia A Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 59 - 65% Humidity 21° - 33° C Temperature 14 - 16 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 59 - 65% Humidity 21° - 33° C Temperature 14 - 16 kmph Wind Speed

India A Women and Australia A Women Player List

Team Form

India A Women Team Form

India A Women have been on a losing streak in the longest format of the game. The team holds losses in all of its last five games, as they now aim to regain their form in the next game. They have players such as Vaishnavi Sharma, who has been a consistent wicket-taker in white ball format, and Priya Punia, who has scored 43 runs in 2 innings at an average of 21.50.

Australia A Women Team Form

Australia A Women have been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and no losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Nicole Faltum, who has scored 70 runs in 2 innings, and Sianna Ginger, who has taken 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 31.

India A Women vs Australia A Women National teams IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, null India A (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.62 Bet Now! Australia A (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now!

India A Women vs Australia A Women Top Batters

Tejal Hasabnis will be a key batter for India A Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to score 86 runs in her last 2 games at an average of 21.50.

Rachel Trenaman will be a key batter for Australia A Women in the next game. She has managed to score 238 runs in her last 2 games at an average of 59.50.

India A Women vs Australia A Women Top Bowlers

Sayali Satghare will be a key bowler for India A Women in the upcoming match. She has been able to take 2 wickets for the team in her last one game at an economy of 2.32.

Tess Flintoff will be a key bowler for Australia A Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to take 8 wickets in her last 2 games at an economy of 2.68.