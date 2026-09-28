Hong Kong vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Match Prediction HKG 35 % Chance of Winning PAK 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 4.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The quarter final stages of the Asian Games have started, as the first quarter final is all set to take place between Hong Kong and Pakistan. This match will be played on 28 September at 5:30 AM IST at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Hong Kong is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Oman by 41 runs. On the other hand, Pakistan is heading to this tournament after finishing in the Super Eight stages in the T20 World Cup.

Who will win? Hong Kong Pakistan Vote 0 votes

Facts: Pakistan has won both of its head-to-head encounters against Hong Kong.

Anshuman Rath, from Hong Kong, has scored 354 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 44.25.

Abrar Ahmed, from Pakistan, has taken 12 wickets in his last 7 games at an economy of 6.24.

Hong Kong vs Pakistan Chances of Winning

Pakistan will enter the upcoming match against Hong Kong with a higher chance of winning. Their record against Hong Kong has been strong in the head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sahibzada Farhan, who has scored 1305 runs in 45 innings at an average of 30.34, and Abrar Ahmed, who holds 52 wickets in 37 innings at an average of 17.36. On the other hand, Hong Kong will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Shiv Mathur, who has scored 41 runs in 2 innings at an average of 20.50, and Ayush Shukla, who took 3 wickets in a game at an average of 7.66.

Hong Kong Chances of Winning: 35%

Pakistan Chances of Winning: 65%

Hong Kong vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Hong Kong has shown mixed performances in this tournament, but still managed to make it to the quarter finals. With a win and a loss in the group stages, the team finished at the second spot in the standings. However, their clash against Pakistan seems like a challenge, as their record against them has not been strong. They have batsmen such as Hafeez Khan, who has scored 33 runs off 37 balls in the previous match, and Nizakat Khan, who has scored 24 runs in 2 innings at an average of 12. Nasrulla Rana has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 13.66.

On the other hand, Pakistan will be playing its first match of the tournament, as they made it to the quarter finals with direct qualification. As the team holds an unbeaten record against Hong Kong, this match comes as an opportunity for them to secure another win and advance to the semi-final stages. They have batsmen such as Saim Ayub, who has scored 1298 runs in 64 innings at an average of 21.27, and Abdul Samad, who has scored 66 runs in 4 innings at an average of 16.50. Saim Ayub has managed to take 29 wickets in 35 innings at an average of 22.27.

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Hong Kong vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

The quarter final match between Hong Kong and Pakistan will be played at Korogi Sports Park, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 17 T20Is, out of which 10 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 7 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 137, but it falls to 88 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The quarter final match between Hong Kong and Pakistan could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 60% chance of rain.

Rain 94% Humidity 21° - 25° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Rain 94% Humidity 21° - 25° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Hong Kong and Pakistan Player List

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Team Form

Hong Kong Team Form

Hong Kong has regained its winning momentum in the shortest format of the game. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form and cause an upset. They have players such as Mohammad Ghazanfar, who has taken 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18, and Babar Hayat, who has scored 23 runs in 2 innings at an average of 11.50.

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan has shown mixed performances in the shortest format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in this match. They have players such as Maaz Sadaqat, who has scored 1570 runs in 51 innings at an average of 35.68, and Akif Javed, who has taken 139 wickets in 108 innings at an average of 24.11.

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Hong Kong vs Pakistan Top Batters

Anshuman Rath will be a key batsman for Hong Kong in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 354 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 44.25.

Sahibzada Farhan will be a key batsman for Pakistan in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 388 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 55.43.

Hong Kong vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Ehsan Khan will be a key bowler for Hong Kong in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 19 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 6.

Abrar Ahmed will be a key bowler for Pakistan in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 6.24.