India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Match Prediction
IND
70%
Chance of Winning
WI
30%
Parimatch
Odi
Barsapara Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- India has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against West Indies, losing just one.
- Virat Kohli has scored 131 runs off 94 balls against Alzarri Joseph, while Joseph has dismissed him three times.
- Shai Hope has scored 168 runs off 208 balls against Kuldeep Yadav, while Kuldeep has dismissed him four times.
India vs West Indies Chances of Winning
India will enter the upcoming match against West Indies with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against them in recent games and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Virat Kohli, who has scored 139 runs off 88 balls, and Kuldeep Yadav, who holds 4 wickets at an average of 10. On the other hand, West Indies will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Justin Greaves, who has scored 101 runs off 108 balls, and Roston Chase, who holds a wicket at an economy of 6.40.
- India Chances of Winning: 70%
- West Indies Chances of Winning: 30%
India vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
India has received a dominant start in the ODI series against West Indies. After securing a massive 8-wicket victory in the first ODI, the team now aims to continue the same in the upcoming match. Holding a strong record over West Indies along with the home-ground advantage has positioned them as the favourites to win the next game and seal the series. They have batsmen such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 110 runs off 108 balls, and Rohit Sharma, who has scored 32 runs off 35 balls. Prasidh Krishna was able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 30.
On the other hand, West Indies was able to show some good performances in the first ODI. While the team did well with the bat, they were not able to come up to the mark with the ball. Eager to secure a win in the next game, they will be looking forward to the necessary changes to come out victorious. But their record against India will be making things quite challenging. They have batsmen such as John Campbell, who has scored 62 runs off 60 balls, and Amir Jangoo, who has scored 58 runs off 43 balls. Alzarri Joseph was also able to take a wicket at an economy of 9.
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India vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction
The match between India and West Indies will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to India. This venue has hosted a total of 8 ODIs, out of which 4 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 4 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 225, but it falls to 183 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between India and West Indies could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.
India and West Indies Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Brar Gurnoor
bowler
Andrew Jewel
wicket keeper
Dhir Naman
bowler
Campbell John
batsman
Gaikwad Ruturaj
batsman
Carty Keacy
batsman
Gill Shubman
batsman
Chase Roston
all rounder
Jadeja Ravindra
all rounder
Forde Matthew
bowler
Jaiswal Yashasvi
batsman
Greaves Justin
all rounder
Jurel Dhruv
wicket keeper
Hope Shai
wicket keeper
Kohli Virat
batsman
Jangoo Amir
wicket keeper
Krishna Prasidh
bowler
Joseph Alzarri
bowler
Nabi Aquib
bowler
Joseph Shamar
bowler
Rahul KL
batsman
Lawes Vitel
no information yet
Reddy Nithish
batsman
Motie Gudakesh
bowler
Sharma Rohit
batsman
Paul Keemo
all rounder
Siraj Mohammed
bowler
Rutherford Sherfane
batsman
Yadav Kuldeep Singh
bowler
Seales Jayden
bowler
Team Form
India Team Form
India has managed to regain its winning momentum in this format. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Nitish Kumar Reddy, who holds a wicket at an economy of 9, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has scored 13 runs off 19 balls.
West Indies Team Form
West Indies have not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Roston Chase, who has scored 24 runs off 32 balls, and Keacy Carty, who has scored 13 runs off 31 balls.
India vs West Indies
Odi
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
India
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
West Indies
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India vs West Indies Top Batters
Shubman Gill will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 671 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 95.86.
Shai Hope will be a key batsman for West Indies in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 336 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 48.
India vs West Indies Top Bowlers
Prasidh Krishna will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 15 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 5.65.
Gudakesh Motie will be a key bowler for West Indies in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 9 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 5.01.
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