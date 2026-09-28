Nepal vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 Match Prediction SRI 55 % Chance of Winning NEP 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The third quarter final of the Asian Games has kept the cricket fans excited, as it will be Nepal going against Sri Lanka. This match is all set to be played on 29 September at 5:30 AM IST at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Nepal is heading to this game after its previous match against Japan ended in a no result. On the other hand, Sri Lanka is heading to this tournament after losing its previous series against England by 3-0.

Who will win? Nepal Sri Lanka Vote 0 votes

Facts: The only match between Nepal and Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Kushal Bhurtel, from Nepal, has scored 488 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 54.22.

Dushan Hemantha, from Sri Lanka, has taken 2 wickets in his last 3 games at an economy of 9.60.

Nepal vs Sri Lanka Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka will enter the upcoming match against Nepal with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances in this format, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sahan Arachchige, who has scored 1539 runs in 84 innings at an average of 26.08, and Dushan Hemantha, who holds 10 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 26.70. On the other hand, Nepal will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sundeep Jora, who has scored 91 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 135.82, and Kushal Bhurtel, who holds 4 wickets at an average of 5.25.

Nepal Chances of Winning: 45%

Sri Lanka Chances of Winning: 55%

Nepal vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Nepal has been one of the strongest teams in the group stages of Asian Games. The team won its first game as the second ended in a no result, which allowed them to finish at the top of the table. However, their upcoming match against Sri Lanka could be challenging, noting the amount of experience they bring into the field. They have batsmen such as Lokesh Bam, who has scored 52 runs off 22 balls in one inning, and Rohit Paudel, who has scored 33 runs off 32 balls. Lalit Rajbanshi has managed to take 3 wickets at an average of 4.33.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have also been among the teams who have received a direct qualification in this tournament. With their quarter final clash coming against Nepal, this brings an opportunity for the team to come out victorious and advance to the next stage. They have batsmen such as Ashen Bandara, who has scored 97 runs in 5 innings at an average of 24.25, and Niroshan Dickwella, who has scored 480 runs in 27 innings at an average of 18.46. Nuwan Thushara has managed to take 36 wickets in 31 innings at an average of 23.44.

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Nepal vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

The quarter final match between Nepal and Sri Lanka will be played at Korogi Sports Park, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 17 T20Is, out of which 10 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 7 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 137, but it falls to 88 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The quarter final between Nepal and Sri Lanka could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 60% chance of rain.

Rain that periodically stops 90% Humidity 20° - 22° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Rain that periodically stops 90% Humidity 20° - 22° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Nepal and Sri Lanka Player List

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Team Form

Nepal Team Form

Nepal has been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and no losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form and advance into the semi-final stages. They have players such as Aasif Sheikh, who has scored 23 runs in 2 innings at an average of 11.50, and Kushal Malla, who maintained an economy of 2.

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka has been on a losing streak in the shortest format of the game. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Lasith Croospulle, who has scored 1576 runs in 79 innings at an average of 20.46, and Binura Fernando, who has taken 24 wickets in 25 innings at an average of 29.83.

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Nepal vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Kushal Bhurtel will be a key batsman for Nepal in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 488 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 54.22.

Sahan Arachchige will be a key batsman for Sri Lanka in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 1539 runs in the shortest format in 84 innings at an average of 26.08.

Nepal vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane will be a key bowler for Nepal in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 6.47.

Dushan Hemantha will be a key bowler for Sri Lanka in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in his last 3 games at an economy of 9.60.