India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Match Prediction IND 55 % Chance of Winning AUS 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Youth Test series is about to commence for the Australia Under-19 tour of India, as both teams prepare for the first match. This match is all set to be played from 27 September at 9:30 AM IST at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. India Under-19 are heading to this series after winning their previous series against Sri Lanka Under-19 by 1-0. On the other hand, Australia Under-19 are heading to this series after losing their previous series against India Under-19 by 0-2.

Who will win? India Under-19 Australia Under-19 Vote 0 votes

Facts: India Under-19 have won four out of their last five head-to-head games against Australia Under-19.

Lakshya Raichandani, from India Under-19, has scored 307 runs in 3 innings at an average of 153.50.

Spencer Green, from Australia Under-19, was able to dominate in the Indian conditions with the ball.

India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Chances of Winning

India Under-19 will enter the upcoming match against Australia Under-19 with a higher chance of winning. Their record against Australia Under-19 has been strong, and the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Lakshya Raichandani, who has scored 307 runs in 3 innings at an average of 153.50, and Mohit Ulva, who has shown his brilliance with the ball in ODIs. On the other hand, Australia Under-19 will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Zed Hollick, who has scored 58 runs in 4 innings at an average of 14.50, and Spencer Green, who was their leading wicket-taker in ODIs.

India Under-19 Chances of Winning: 55%

Australia Under-19 Chances of Winning: 45%

India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India Under-19 are heading to the Test series being the favourites to win. The team already went on to dominate the Aussies in the ODI format, as they aim to continue the same even in the longest format of the game, with a few changes in the line-up. Their record against Australia Under-19 has been strong, which could help them to win this game. They have batsmen such as Manal Chauhan, who has scored 201 runs in one inning at a strike rate of 69.31, and Sagar Virk, who has scored 151 runs in 3 innings at an average of 50.33. Yashbardhan Chauhan has managed to take 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 21.83.

On the other hand, Australia Under-19 shall not be underestimated in this series. While they might not have been able to do much well in the ODI format, they will be looking at the Test series as an opportunity to take a revenge. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to some extent. They have batsmen such as Jack Czosnek, and Hayden Barbulovic, who will be eager to make their debut for the team. Thomas Vaseo was also able to display some strong performances in the ODI series.

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India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Match Toss Prediction

The match between India Under-19 and Australia Under-19 will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to India Under-19. This venue has hosted a total of 3 Tests, out of which 2 games have been won by the team batting first, and none has been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score stands at 543, dropping to 329 in the second innings, 295 in the third, and 147 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between India Under-19 and Australia Under-19 could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is approximately 10% chance of rain on the first three match days.

Partly Sunny

58 - 63% Humidity

23° - 34° C Temperature

8 - 23 kmph Wind Speed

Team Form

India Under-19 Team Form

India Under-19 have shown some tremendous performances in this format lately. The team holds three wins and no losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Yashbardhan Chauhan, who has scored 104 runs in 3 innings at an average of 34.66, and Kushagra Ojha, who has scored 135 runs in 2 innings at an average of 67.50.

Australia Under-19 Team Form

Australia Under-19 have been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team has lost four out of its last five games in this format, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Neel Patel and Charlie Henderson, who could make their debut following their impressive form in the ODI series.

India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Youth Test Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot India Under-19 Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Australia Under-19 Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Top Batters

Lakshya Raichandani will be a key batsman for India Under-19 in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 307 runs in 3 innings at an average of 153.50.

Zed Hollick will be a key batsman for Australia Under-19 in the upcoming match. He has scored 58 runs in 4 innings at an average of 14.50, but did well for the team in the ODI series.

India Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Top Bowlers

Yashbardhan Chauhan will be a key bowler for India Under-19 in the next game. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 21.83.

Spencer Green will be a key bowler for Australia Under-19 in the upcoming match. He was able to finish as their leading wicket-taker in the ODI series, as he aims to repeat the same in Tests.