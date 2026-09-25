England vs Sri Lanka ODI Match Prediction ENG 57 % Chance of Winning SRI 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.17 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ODI series of the Sri Lanka tour of England will be one of the most exciting games for the cricket fans, as it all goes down with a series decider. This match will be played on 27 September at 3:00 PM IST at Kennington Oval in London. Sri Lanka won the second game by 16 runs, as they have levelled the series by 1-1. Now they will aim to secure another win and seal the series. On the other hand, England takes the home-ground advantage, as they remain eager to win the series.

Who will win? England Sri Lanka Vote 0 votes

Facts: England has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Sri Lanka, losing the other two.

Joe Root has scored 51 runs off 51 balls against Dushmantha Chameera, while Chameera has dismissed him once.

Kusal Mendis has scored 7 runs off 19 balls against Jofra Archer, while Archer is yet to take his wicket.

England vs Sri Lanka Chances of Winning

England will enter the upcoming match against Sri Lanka with a higher chance of winning. Their record against Sri Lanka has been strong and the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Jos Buttler, who has scored 100 runs in 2 innings at an average of 50, and Will Jacks, who took 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to secure another win. They have players such as Kusal Mendis, who has scored 163 runs in 2 innings at an average of 81.50, and Sachindu Colombage, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 24.75.

England Chances of Winning: 57%

Sri Lanka Chances of Winning: 43%

England vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

England had its momentum affected with the previous match in the series. The team started the series with an impressive win, but suffered a devastating loss in the previous match. Eager to clinch the series, England takes the home-ground advantage and also holds a strong record over Sri Lanka, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Will Jacks, who has scored 99 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 90.74, and Ben Duckett, who has scored 99 runs in 2 innings at an average of 49.50. Gus Atkinson has managed to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 26.66.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka has made its comeback in the ODI series against England. Even though they started the series with a loss, the team has managed to bring it all down to a series decider. Now in the final game, they will be relying on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Dunith Wellalage, who has scored 61 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 119.60, and Kamindu Mendis, who has scored 68 runs in 2 innings at an average of 34. Asitha Fernando has managed to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 30.25.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

The match between England and Sri Lanka will be played at Kennington Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to England. This venue has hosted a total of 82 ODIs, out of which 35 games have been won by the team batting first, and 43 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 246, but it drops to 210 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The third ODI between England and Sri Lanka could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Cloudy 76% Humidity 12° - 21° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 76% Humidity 12° - 21° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

England and Sri Lanka Player List

Team Form

England Team Form

England has suffered a setback in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Rehan Ahmed, who took 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 31.33, and Tom Banton, who has scored 83 runs in 2 innings at an average of 41.50.

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka has managed to regain its winning momentum in this format of the game. The team now holds two wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Dunith Wellalage, who has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 27.25, and Pavan Rathnayake, who has scored 61 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30.50.

England vs Sri Lanka Odi Kennington Oval, London England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.17 Bet Now! Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 5.05 Bet Now!

England vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Joe Root will be a key batsman for England in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 582 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 97.

Kusal Mendis will be a key batsman for Sri Lanka in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 428 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 53.50.

England vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Jofra Archer will be a key bowler for England in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in his last 7 games at an economy of 5.33.

Asitha Fernando will be a key bowler for Sri Lanka in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 6.62.