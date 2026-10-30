New Zealand A vs India A Test Match Prediction NEW 46 % Chance of Winning INA 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The India A tour of New Zealand is about to bring some thrilling games for the fans, as both teams get ready for the second unofficial Test. This match will be played from 31 October at 3:30 AM IST at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. New Zealand A will be looking at this game as a chance to secure a win and take a lead in the series. On the other hand, India A will be looking forward to carrying their strong form to this game and securing a win.

Who will win? New Zealand A India A Vote 0 votes

Facts: India A has won one out of their last five head-to-head matches against New Zealand A, losing none.

Curtis Heaphy, from New Zealand A, has scored 697 runs in his last 8 games at an average of 87.13.

Anshul Kamboj, from India A, has taken 19 wickets in his last 6 games at an economy of 2.58.

New Zealand A vs India A Chances of Winning

India A will enter the upcoming match against New Zealand A with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against New Zealand A in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Devdutt Padikkal, who has scored 231 runs in 2 innings at an average of 115.50, and Auqib Nabi, who took 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.16. On the other hand, New Zealand A will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Curtis Heaphy, who has scored 134 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 41.79, and Simon Keene, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 7.16.

New Zealand A Chances of Winning: 46%

India A Chances of Winning: 54%

New Zealand A vs India A Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New Zealand A has not been able to do much well in the last game. The team was able to take advantage over India over the first half of the game, but they didn't manage to do well with both bat and ball in the later half. In the next game, the team will be relying on its home-ground advantage, which might help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Dean Foxcroft, who has scored 93 runs in 2 innings at an average of 46.50, and Rhys Mariu, who has scored 78 runs in 2 innings at an average of 39. Zak Gibson has managed to take 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.16.

On the other hand, India A was able to display some fine performances, which almost led them to a victory. With their strong performances in the previous match, the team will be eager to carry the same in the next game with its experienced squad. Having a stable record over New Zealand A in recent games, the team will be eager to continue it in the next game. They have batsmen such as Yash Rathod, who has scored 110 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 90.90, and Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 91 runs in 2 innings at an average of 45.50. Anshul Kamboj has been able to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 25.75.

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New Zealand A vs India A Match Toss Prediction

The match between New Zealand A and India A will be played at Hagley Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to New Zealand A. This venue has hosted a total of 17 Tests, out of which 4 games have been won by the team batting first, and 10 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 285, but it increases to 306 in the second innings, falling to 286 in the third innings, and 193 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between New Zealand A and India A could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 10% chance of rain with day three having a 50% chance of rain.

Cloudy 45 - 63% Humidity 6° - 22° C Temperature 13 - 34 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 45 - 63% Humidity 6° - 22° C Temperature 13 - 34 kmph Wind Speed

New Zealand A and India A Player List

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Team Form

New Zealand A Team Form

New Zealand A has not been able to secure wins in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Kristian Clarke, who has scored 45 runs in 2 innings at an average of 22.50, and Jayden Lennox, who holds 2 wickets in 2 at an average of 59.50.

India A Team Form

India A has been on a dominant run in this format of the game lately. The team has managed to grab two wins and no losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Akash Deep, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 27.33, and Washington Sundar, who has scored 52 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26.

New Zealand A vs India A Unofficial Test Hagley Oval, Christchurch New Zealand A Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! India A Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

New Zealand A vs India A Top Batters

Curtis Heaphy will be a key batsman for New Zealand A in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 697 runs in his last 8 games for the team at an average of 87.13.

Sai Sudharsan will be a key batsman for India A in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 871 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 58.07.

New Zealand A vs India A Top Bowlers

Jayden Lennox will be a key bowler for New Zealand A in the next game. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in his last 5 games at an economy of 3.69.

Anshul Kamboj will be a key bowler for India A in the upcoming match. He has managed to grab 19 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 2.58.