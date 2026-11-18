Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction PUN 47 % Chance of Winning TAN 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group B clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be bringing down a lot of intensity, as it will be Punjab going against Tamil Nadu. This match will be played on 20 November at 9:00 AM IST at Daly College Ground in Indore. Punjab will be keen to secure a win in this game and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu will be looking to this game as an opportunity to secure another win and enter among the table toppers.

Who will win? Punjab Tamil Nadu Vote 0 votes

Facts: Tamil Nadu has won all of the three head-to-head matches against Punjab.

Salil Arora, from Punjab, has scored 528 runs in 22 innings at an average of 35.20.

T Natarajan, from Tamil Nadu, has taken 117 wickets in 112 innings at an average of 29.63.

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning

Tamil Nadu will enter the upcoming match against Punjab with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Punjab in head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Narayan Jagadeesan, who has scored 1706 runs in 70 innings at an average of 31.01, and T Natarajan, who has taken 117 wickets in 112 innings at an average of 29.63. On the other hand, Punjab will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Salil Arora, who has scored 528 runs in 22 innings at an average of 35.20, and Harpreet Brar, who holds 106 wickets in 106 innings at an average of 24.22.

Punjab Chances of Winning: 47%

Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning: 53%

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Punjab has not been able to continue its strong start in this tournament. Despite starting the campaign with a win, the team suffered a loss in the next game which has somewhat derailed their momentum. Against Tamil Nadu, their record has not been strong, which makes the next game a challenge for them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Anmolpreet Singh, who has scored 1761 runs in 69 innings at an average of 27.09, and Vihaan Malhotra, who has scored 109 runs in 2 innings at an average of 54.50. Ramandeep Singh has been able to take 35 wickets in 41 innings at an average of 21.71.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu has shown some impressive performances in this tournament. Even though the team has encountered a few tough games, they have still managed to position themselves among the table toppers. Their record against Punjab has been strong, which could help them to secure yet another win and rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Amit Sathvik, who has scored 224 runs in 7 innings at an average of 32, and Shahrukh Khan, who has scored 1480 runs in 105 innings at an average of 19.22. Gurjapneet Singh has been able to take 27 wickets in 25 innings at an average of 30.14.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Match Toss Prediction

The match between Punjab and Tamil Nadu will be played at Daly College Ground in Indore, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has not hosted any T20I, but it is expected to offer a balanced surface. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the early swinging conditions, as the pitch starts to favour the batsmen with its true bounce and good carry. As the match progresses, the pitch wears down, allowing the spinners to find grip and get into play. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Punjab and Tamil Nadu won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 43% Humidity 13° - 26° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 43% Humidity 13° - 26° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Punjab and Tamil Nadu Player List

Team Form

Punjab Team Form

Punjab has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Ramandeep Singh, who has scored 1043 runs in 73 innings at an average of 22.19, and Sukhdeep Bajwa, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 25.66.

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Balasubramaniam Sachin, who has scored 62 runs in 2 innings at an average of 31, and Varun Chakravarthy, who holds 213 wickets in 163 innings at an average of 22.06.

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu T20 Daly College Ground in Indore, null Punjab Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Tamil Nadu Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Top Batters

Salil Arora will be a key batsman for Punjab in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 528 runs in 22 innings in his T20 career at an average of 35.20.

Narayan Jagadeesan will be a key batsman for Tamil Nadu in the next game. He has managed to score 1706 runs in 70 innings in his T20 career at an average of 31.01.

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Top Bowlers

Harpreet Brar will be a key bowler for Punjab in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 106 wickets in 106 innings in his T20 career at an average of 24.22.

T Natarajan will be a key bowler for Tamil Nadu in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 117 wickets in 112 innings in his T20 career at an average of 29.63.