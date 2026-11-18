Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction CHA 45 % Chance of Winning UTP 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group A of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is set to be a thrilling encounter, as it will be Chandigarh going against Uttar Pradesh. This match will be played on 20 November at 9:00 AM IST at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC. Chandigarh will be eager to secure a win in this game and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure another win.

Who will win? Chandigarh Uttar Pradesh Vote 0 votes

Facts: Uttar Pradesh has won both of their head-to-head matches against Chandigarh.

Manan Vohra, from Chandigarh, has scored 3637 runs in 136 innings at an average of 29.33.

Prashant Veer, from Uttar Pradesh, has taken 15 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 18.13.

Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh Chances of Winning

Uttar Pradesh will enter the upcoming match against Chandigarh with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Chandigarh in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sameer Rizvi, who has scored 1164 runs in 44 innings at an average of 36.37, and Prashant Veer, who holds 15 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 18.13. On the other hand, Chandigarh will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Manan Vohra, who has scored 3637 runs in 136 innings at an average of 29.33, and Sandeep Sharma, who holds 244 wickets in 218 innings at an average of 25.66.

Chandigarh Chances of Winning: 45%

Uttar Pradesh Chances of Winning: 55%

Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Chandigarh has shown mixed performances in this tournament, as the team has struggled to secure consistent wins. Amidst this, their upcoming match against Uttar Pradesh seems as a challenge, as they have not been able to win a single game over them. But, the team will be relying on its winning momentum to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Arjun Azad, who has scored 436 runs in 19 innings at an average of 24.22, and Shivam Bhambri, who has scored 1074 runs in 40 innings at an average of 29.83. Jagjit Singh has been able to take 41 wickets in 30 innings at an average of 21.65.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh has shown some strong performances in this tournament. As the team aims to rank up in the standings, their upcoming match against Chandigarh brings one such opportunity for them. Their record against Chandigarh has been strong, as they now aim to secure yet another win. They have batsmen such as Aryan Juyal, who has scored 741 runs in 30 innings at an average of 29.64, and Divyansh Joshi, who has scored 112 runs in 5 innings at an average of 28. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been able to take 366 wickets in 337 innings at an average of 24.85.

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Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The match between Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh will be played at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 3 T20Is, out of which 1 game has been won by the team batting first and the remaining 2 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 125, but it falls to 116 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 44% Humidity 21° - 31° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 44% Humidity 21° - 31° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh Player List

Team Form

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum ahead of the next game. They have players such as Aarush Bhandari, who has scored 38 runs in 2 innings at an average of 19, and Bhagmender Lather, who holds 25 wickets in 27 innings at an average of 27.12.

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Siddarth Yadav, who has scored 114 runs in 7 innings at an average of 19, and Mohsin Khan, who holds 94 wickets in 70 innings at an average of 20.32.

Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh T20 Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, null Chandigarh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Uttar Pradesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters

Manan Vohra will be a key batsman for Chandigarh in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 3637 runs in 136 innings in his T20 career at an average of 29.33.

Sameer Rizvi will be a key batsman for Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 1164 runs in 44 innings in his career at an average of 36.37.

Chandigarh vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers

Sandeep Sharma will be a key bowler for Chandigarh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 244 wickets in 218 innings at an average of 25.66.

Prashant Veer will be a key bowler for Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 15 wickets in 12 innings in his career at an average of 18.13.