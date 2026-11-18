Hyderabad vs Goa Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction HYD 57 % Chance of Winning GOA 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming Group D clash in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite has kept the fans excited, as it will be Hyderabad going against Goa. This match will be played on 20 November at 8:00 AM IST at the Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground in Kolkata. Hyderabad will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure a win and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Goa will be keen to secure a win in this game and make a mark in this tournament.

Who will win? Hyderabad Goa Vote 0 votes

Facts: Hyderabad has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against Goa.

Tanmay Agarwal, from Hyderabad, has scored 2305 runs in 82 innings at an average of 29.93.

Vasuki Koushik, from Goa, has taken 60 wickets in 47 innings at an average of 21.13.

Hyderabad vs Goa Chances of Winning

Hyderabad will enter the upcoming match against Goa with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Goa in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Tanmay Agarwal, who has scored 2305 runs in 82 innings at an average of 29.93, and Tanay Thyagarajan, who holds 36 wickets in 42 innings at an average of 28.80. On the other hand, Goa will also be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Lalit Yadav, who has scored 1390 runs in 69 innings at an average of 33.90, and Vasuki Koushik, who holds 60 wickets in 47 innings at an average of 21.13.

Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 57%

Goa Chances of Winning: 43%

Hyderabad vs Goa Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Hyderabad has not been able to receive a good start in this tournament. After losing its initial matches this season, the team now aims to regain its winning momentum and rank up in the standings. Fortunately, the match against Goa gives such an opportunity, as their record over them has been strong in recent games. They have batsmen such as Pragnay Reddy, who has scored 287 runs in 20 innings at an average of 16.88, and Abhirath Reddy, who smashed 35 runs off 24 balls in his debut game. Chama Milind has been able to take 121 wickets in 82 innings at an average of 18.50.

On the other hand, Goa has also not been able to receive a good start in this tournament. As the team aims to rank up in the standings, their upcoming match against Hyderabad will be a crucial game. But their record against Hyderabad has not been strong in recent games, which could make the next match a challenge for them. They have batsmen such as Suyash Prabhudessai, who has scored 1392 runs in 56 innings at an average of 32.37, and Abhinav Tejrana, who has scored 257 runs in 9 innings at an average of 28.55. Deepraj Gaonkar has been able to take 22 wickets in 31 innings at an average of 31.40.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Hyderabad vs Goa Match Toss Prediction

The match between Hyderabad and Goa will be played at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground in Kolkata, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue is yet to host a T20I, but it is known for offering balanced conditions. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the early swinging conditions, before the pitch starts to favour the batsmen with its true bounce and quick outfield. Spinners will be able to play a role in the middle overs, as the ball tends to grip. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Hyderabad and Goa could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 70% chance of rain on match day.

Rain showers 89% Humidity 22° - 23° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Rain showers 89% Humidity 22° - 23° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Hyderabad and Goa Player List

Team Form

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its recent games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Kodimela Himateja, who scored 25 runs off 16 balls in his debut game, and Ajay Dev Goud, who has taken 26 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 16.42.

Goa Team Form

Goa has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team has secured a few wins and consecutive losses in its recent games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Deepraj Gaonkar, who has scored 604 runs in 41 innings at an average of 17.76, and Vikash Singh, who has scored 199 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.87.

Hyderabad vs Goa T20 Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground in Kolkata, null Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Goa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Hyderabad vs Goa Top Batters

Tanmay Agarwal will be a key batsman for Hyderabad in the next game. He has managed to score 2305 runs in 82 innings in his T20 career at an average of 29.93.

Lalit Yadav will be a key batsman for Goa in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 1390 runs in 69 innings in the T20 format at an average of 33.90.

Hyderabad vs Goa Top Bowlers

Tanay Thyagarajan will be a key bowler for Hyderabad in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 36 wickets in 42 innings at an average of 28.80.

Vasuki Koushik will be a key bowler for Goa in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 60 wickets in 47 innings in the T20 format at an average of 21.13.