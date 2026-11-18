Maharashtra vs Assam Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction MAH Chance of Winning ASM Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Group C of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be having an intense clash loading for the fans next, as it is Maharashtra going against Assam. This match will be played on 20 November at 8:30 AM IST at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium. Maharashtra will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure a win and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Assam will aim to win this game against Maharashtra and make a statement in the tournament.

Who will win? Maharashtra Assam Vote 0 votes

Facts: Maharashtra and Assam will be facing each other for the first time in this tournament.

Arshin Kulkarni, from Maharashtra, has scored 604 runs in 24 innings at an average of 26.26.

Mukhtar Hussain, from Assam, has taken 54 wickets in 45 innings at an average of 22.33.

Maharashtra vs Assam Chances of Winning

Maharashtra will enter the upcoming match against Assam with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better form than Assam, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Arshin Kulkarni, who has scored 604 runs in 24 innings at an average of 26.26, and Vicky Ostwal, who holds 18 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 23.27. On the other hand, Assam will be keen to secure a win in the upcoming match. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Pradyun Saikia, who has scored 210 runs in 11 innings at an average of 21, and Mukhtar Hussain, who holds 54 wickets in 45 innings at an average of 22.33.

Maharashtra Chances of Winning: 53%

Assam Chances of Winning: 47%

Maharashtra vs Assam Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Maharashtra has not been able to receive a good start in this tournament. As the team now aims to regain its form and rank up in the standings, their upcoming match against Assam could prove to be a big opportunity. Now they will aim to capitalise on the same, and eventually come out victorious in this clash to keep the playoff hopes alive. They have batsmen such as Prithvi Shaw, who has scored 3123 runs in 126 innings at an average of 24.98, and Sahil Parakh, who has scored 145 runs in 8 innings at an average of 18.12. Prashant Solanki has been able to take 23 wickets in 25 innings at an average of 31.65.

On the other hand, Assam has not been able to perform well in this tournament. In its initial games, the team has managed to secure some big losses which has affected their momentum to a great extent. Amidst this, a clash against Maharashtra brings yet another challenge for the team, which they will be eager to overcome. They have batsmen such as Saahil Jain, who has scored 378 runs in 26 innings at an average of 17.18, and Sibsankar Roy, who has scored 1176 runs in 51 innings at an average of 25.56. Akash Sengupta has been able to take 30 wickets in 24 innings at an average of 24.10.

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Maharashtra vs Assam Match Toss Prediction

The match between Maharashtra and Assam will be played at IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 10 T20Is, out of which 5 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 5 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 167, but it falls to 153 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Maharashtra and Assam won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 53% Humidity 12° - 26° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 53% Humidity 12° - 26° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Maharashtra and Assam Player List

Team Form

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Rahul Tripathi, who has scored 3846 runs in 170 innings at an average of 25.98, and Mukesh Choudhary, who holds 61 wickets in 46 innings at an average of 23.67.

Assam Team Form

Assam has also not been able to secure wins consistently in this format of the game. The team holds more losses than wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Denish Das, who has scored 510 runs in 34 innings at an average of 15.45, and Mrinmoy Dutta, who holds 38 wickets in 34 innings at an average of 23.97.

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Maharashtra vs Assam Top Batters

Arshin Kulkarni will be a key batsman for Maharashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 604 runs in 24 innings at an average of 26.26.

Pradyun Saikia will be a key batsman for Assam in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 210 runs in 11 innings in his T20 career at an average of 21.

Maharashtra vs Assam Top Bowlers

Vicky Ostwal will be a key bowler for Maharashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 18 wickets in 17 innings in his T20 career at an average of 23.27.

Mukhtar Hussain will be a key bowler for Assam in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 54 wickets in 45 innings in his T20 career at an average of 22.33.