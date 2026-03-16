Facts: Australia have won each of the 16 matches they have played against Pakistan in women’s ODI cricket.

Despite Australia’s dominance in this fixture, former Pakistan bowler Sana Mir leads the wicket-taking charts with 20 dismissals in 10 games against the Aussies.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Chance of Winning

Australia’s winning run at women’s ODI World Cups came to a halt, although through divine intervention. Rain played spoilsport and forced them to share the points against Sri Lanka. The first match, however, saw the Aussies defeat neighbours New Zealand in a high-scoring game. Ashleigh Gardner’s century helped them go past 300 while the bowlers performed as a unit to close out an 89-run victory.

Pakistan, on the other hand, saw results in both games despite them not going in their favour. They suffered a batting collapse in the first match against Bangladesh, failing to cross 130 while another batting failure saw them fail to challenge India despite facing a relatively achievable target of 248 in the next match. A positive for them is the fact that they have played all their games in Colombo while their bowlers have been in decent form as well.

Australia Women Chance of Winning - 99%

Pakistan Women Chance of Winning - 1%

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Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The two matches played in Colombo have seen bowlers dominate the proceedings. 33 wickets have fallen in four innings so far. Hence, we’re not expecting a high-scoring game to be played out at the R Premadasa Stadium between Australia and Pakistan. We feel that the aggregate score will stay below 425 runs.

Despite the bowling-friendly nature of the pitch, there’s no denying the talent that Australia possesses in their batting unit. Opener Phoebe Litchfield is in great form while so are Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland. If the Aussies lose early wickets the latter two could go big while we’re backing Litchfield to post a half century.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Women to have the better opening partnership 1.40 Bet on Batery Phoebe Litchfield to score over 36.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sidra Amin to manage to post more than 20 runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Match Toss Prediction

Pakistan won the toss in both matches they played at the venue - opting to bat first against Bangladesh and sending India to bat in the second game. The pitch has favoured bowlers more and if it continues to behave the same way, knowing the target to chase seems like the smarter thing to do.

Weather Report

The temperature in Colombo is expected to be in the early to mid twenties. There’s good news for fans with no forecast of rain with gentle winds blowing throughout the game.

Australia Women News & Player List

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy Wicketkeeper Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ellyse Perry Allrounder Beth Mooney Batter Annabel Sutherland Allrounder Ashleigh Gardner Allrounder Tahlia McGrath Allrounder Sophie Molineux Bowler Alana King Allrounder Kim Garth Allrounder Darcie Brown Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia had to suffer the wrath of the weather gods as their game against Sri Lanka got washed out. They have won three matches in the previous five games including a victory over New Zealand in their opening game of the tournament.

Pakistan Women News & Player List

Pakistan Women Player List

Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah

Predicted Playing XI

Muneeba Ali Batter Sidra Shamas Batter Sidra Amin Batter Fatima Sana Allrounder Sidra Nawaz Wicketkeeper Aliya Riaz Allrounder Sadia Iqbal Bowler Natalia Pervaiz Bowler Diana Baig Bowler Rameen Shamim Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan have won just once in the previous five games - a victory over South Africa in the third and final game of the bilateral series after they had lost the first two matches. Their World Cup has started with two losses in as many games against India and Bangladesh.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Head to Head

Both teams have played each other 16 times in women’s ODI cricket. The Asian nation is yet to end up on the winning side with Australia winning 9 times at home and 7 times at neutral venues.

Head to Head

Australia Women: 16

Pakistan Women: 0

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

Expect wickets in the powerplay overs

The two matches in Colombo have seen a total of 33 wickets fall with only Bangladesh avoiding an all-out. Pakistan (twice) and India lost all their wickets in their games at the R Premadasa Stadium. The two matches saw an average of 1.5 wickets fall per inning in the first powerplay. With the aggressive style of play that Australia deploys, they, too, tend to lose wickets at regular intervals. Hence, we’re expecting at least 3 or more wickets to fall in the powerplay overs in the match.

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Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Top Batters

Phoebe Litchfield to be Australia Women’s top batter

We’re not expecting Pakistan to take a lot of wickets and hence, are backing the Aussie openers to do well. Phoebe Litchfield scored 45 runs in just 31 balls in their first game, but couldn’t build on it in the second game courtesy of a washout. In three games against Pakistan, the 22-year-old has scored two fifties and we’re not betting against her adding to that.

Sidra Amin to be Pakistan Women’s top batter

Pakistan’s top order batter Sidra Amin scored 81 runs against India and could have helped her side register a historic win if she got any support from her teammates. The 33-year-old is the team’s most in-form batter, averaging nearly 75 in the previous 10 matches.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Top Bowlers

Alana King to be Australia Women’s top bowler

With 19 wickets in the previous 10 matches, spinner Alana King is Australia’s most in-form bowler. She took two wickets against New Zealand in their first game of the tournament. The 29-year-old has taken 5 wickets in the 4 matches she has played against Pakistan, returning empty-handed just once against the women in green.

Diana Baig to be Pakistan Women’s top bowler

While we don’t think Pakistan will bowl the Aussies out, medium pacer Diana Baig could trouble the Australian batters. The 29-year-old is in a rich vein of form, coming into the match with 5 wickets under her belt in the two matches this World Cup. India faced the brunt of Baig’s prowess as she took 4 wickets in Colombo.