The Best Boxing Betting Sites in India 2026

Sportscafe, a trusted source for sports news, has become a go-to platform for individuals seeking reliable information on various sports, including boxing. Leveraging its expertise in the sports industry, Sportscafe experts meticulously compile lists of online betting sites for boxing tailored to admirers in India. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to accuracy, Sportscafe ensures that box betting aficionados have access to reputable platforms offering a range of betting options. Through comprehensive research and analysis, the platform curates a selection of the best boxing betting sites, empowering users to make informed decisions and maximize their betting potential. Whether it's keeping up with the latest boxing matches or discovering lucrative betting opportunities, Sportscafe remains a trusted source for those interested in the realm of boxing betting.

Best Boxing Betting Sites

Sportscafe has a history of crafting expert rankings for online sports betting, encompassing categories such as the best cricket betting apps, sites, as well as IPL betting apps and sites, catering to the varied preferences of sports fans in India.

Top-10 Boxing Betting Sites in India After careful selection, Sportscafe proudly presents its expertly curated list of the best boxing betting sites. Among the top contenders are: #1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Claim Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Claim Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Claim Review #6 1win 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Claim Review #7 Lucky Star 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Claim Review #8 Melbet 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Claim Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review

Best Boxing Betting Sites by Category Below is the table showcasing the performance of the top boxing betting sites: Betting Site Category 4rabet The best website for Indian players Batery Licensed and supports a wide range of currencies 4rabet Trusted and reliable platform Parimatch Biggest and most renowned platform for sports betting

List of the Best Boxing Betting Sites in India 2026 by SportsCafe Presenting the list of the Best Boxing Betting Sites in India for 2026 curated by SportsCafe. Below are the top platforms carefully selected to provide boxing lovers with a rewarding and secure betting: 4rabet;

Batery;

Stake;

Rajabets;

Thrill;

Lucky Star;

1win;

Melbet;

MegaPari;

Parimatch. #1 Betting Boxing Site — 4rabet 4rabet, established in 2019, is ranked as the #1 betting site for boxing in our rating. With a Curacao license (number 8048/JAZ) and Hindi language support, 4rabet offers competitive odds and a variety of bonuses for boxing betting admirers in India. The 4rabet app is available for iOS and Android users and supports quick withdrawals. Pros Cons Hindi language support Not a lot of payment options available 4rabet App available for iOS and Android Accepts 15 cryptocurrencies Quick withdrawals up to 1 business day Boxing betting at 4rabet online provides Indian users with a convenient and immersive process. #2 Best Boxing Betting Site — Batery Batery secures the 2nd spot in our ranking of boxing betting sites, offering a comprehensive platform for gamblers in India. With its Curacao license #365/JAZ, Hindi interface, and acceptance of multiple currencies, Batery caters to diverse betting preferences. Pros Cons Bet anytime, anywhere with the Batery app Replies of the support team may be slower than desired Just 100 INR deposit for accessibility to all Welcome Bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Experience real-time boxing betting excitement Batery offers a secure betting environment There is a comprehensive and reliable platform offered by Batery, catering to the diverse betting preferences of boxing betting lovers. Its navigable interface and online robust features provide numerous advantages. #3 Best Boxing Betting Site — Stake Stake has earned a reputation as a bookmaker that offers excellent coverage of combat sports, and boxing is no exception. The lineup includes world title fights from all major governing bodies, as well as a wide selection of regional tournaments and undercard bouts. Bets are available on rounds, method of victory, knockdowns, and total rounds. Additionally, Stake runs special promotions timed to coincide with major tournaments. It’s important to note that the bookmaker offers live streams of major boxing matches in high quality. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of INR 100 No traditional welcome bonus 200% Deposit Bonus up to INR 186,711 for new users The range of sports bonuses is not that big Promo code SPORTSCAFE for exclusive rewards Exclusive fight night promotions PWA available for Android and iOS Round betting, method of victory and knockdown props World title and undercard event coverage Live betting available #4 Betting Site for Boxing — Rajabets In the 4th place of our rating is Rajabets gaming platform, which offers all users from India the best conditions for betting on boxing. The platform has all the necessary conditions for boxing betting, including a separate section with all available events available for boxing betting, high odds and a variety of markets and types of bets. We also guarantee you that you will be able to watch live HD boxing coverage every day, as well as live betting, and you will be able to take advantage of the bet constructor feature. Pros Cons 200% up to 100,000 INR welcome bonus; Some bonus and promotional offers are difficult to win back. A 300 INR minimum deposit; Mobile application for boxing betting for Android and iOS devices is available for download and installation; Technical support available 24/7; Instant registration process; Intuitive platform navigation; Unique boxing betting markets. Rajabets will suit those who want to win from boxing betting. #5 Site for Online Boxing Betting - Thrill Thrill ranks fifth in our list of the best boxing betting sites. The bookmaker offers boxing bets with pre-match and live markets for major fights. For individual events, bets are available on the winner, method of victory, and round. The lineup of over 35 sports also includes MMA, football, cricket, and esports, so boxing fans can diversify their bets within a single account. Since Thrill focuses exclusively on cryptocurrency, you can make transactions using Bitcoin, USDT TRC20, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Binance Coin. The bookmaker also offers up to 70% rakeback instead of a one-time welcome bonus. Pros Cons Boxing markets for major fights Only English interface Rakeback earned on every boxing bet Fast crypto payments Intuitive interface #6 Betting Boxing Site — Lucky Star ‌Lucky Star takes the 6th place in our ranking of the best sites for betting. It is fully licensed and uses SSL-encrypted servers, offers you all the most popular boxing matches and also gives a really good quality of live streaming for all matches. The odds of each bet are also really pleasant, and with the welcome bonus, the bets will be even better. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 300 INR Sometimes the support team replies slowly Welcome bonus of 500% up to 52,863 INR Great measures of safety High quality live betting with no lag Mobile app for Android and iOS #7 Site for Online Boxing Betting - 1win 1win has been on the Indian market for over a decade and holds many great bets for boxing. It is licensed by Curacao and has great measures for responsible gaming for all Indian players. You can use many local Indian payment methods such as UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, Bank Transfer and crypto and find dozens of boxing matches daily. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 300 INR The range of sports bonuses is not that big Welcome bonus of 500% up to 80,400 INR Hindi available Many cryptocurrencies accepted A great VIP program #8 Best Boxing Betting Site — Melbet Melbet holds a Curacao license and has been accepting bets on boxing since 2012. The range of betting options covers both major title fights and undercard bouts, which true boxing fans really want to bet on. Available markets include bets on the round, method of victory, total number of rounds, and special bets on boxers, offering more betting options than the standard win/loss options. Live betting is available for major tournaments, with high-quality live streams. Indian users can deposit and withdraw funds via UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, and cryptocurrency, among other options, which simplifies transactions. For the most important boxing events, Melbet typically runs dedicated promotional campaigns. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of INR 45 Withdrawals may take some time Welcome bonus of 300% up to INR 50,000 Sometimes the support team replies slowly Promo code SCAFE30 for extra bonuses APK for Android, PWA for iOS Round betting, method of victory and fighter props UPI, PayTM, PhonePe and crypto accepted Live betting on major fight cards #9 Betting Boxing Site — MegaPari MegaPari is really well known in India as one of the best bookmakers, and it offers really good conditions for boxing betting as well. All who are new can get a nice welcome bonus of 200% up to 40,000 INR and start betting with a deposit of only 100 INR. There are dozens of bets on boxing daily, including the most popular tournaments and personalized matches. You can also pick from a great range of payment methods like UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, GPay, NetBanking, Jetonbank and crypto. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 100 INR For some players the huge range of betting markets may be overwhelming Welcome bonus of 200% up to 40,000 INR Promo code CAFEBONUS One of the best odds for boxing betting Huge range of betting markets #10 Best Betting Site for Boxing — Parimatch Parimatch stands the 9th online site for boxing betting in our rankings. With over 30 years of experience since its establishment in 1994 and holding a reputable license number 1668/jaz, Parimatch offers unparalleled advantages for boxing betting enthusiasts in India through its online platform. The platform, with its minimum deposit of 200 INR and the exclusive promo code SCAFE30 offering a bonus of up to 150% up to ₹1,05,000. Pros Cons Low minimum deposit is just 200 INR Withdrawals may take slightly longer than usual Secure Parimatch App: Bet confidently with Parimatch's secure mobile app Customer support 24/7 Hindi Interface Wide range of betting markets Parimatch offers a comprehensive and rewarding betting process for boxing betting fans in India, boasting numerous advantages and catering to diverse betting preferences.

What is Boxing Betting? It's rare to come across an online bookmaker that doesn't feature betting on boxing options. Unlike many other sports, boxing lacks a defined season or tournament schedule, with fights occurring throughout the year. Some online boxing betting platforms distinguish themselves by offering special promotions for specific matches. Similar to other sports, boxing followers can place a variety of bets on fights, ranging from straightforward outcomes to more intricate predictions.

How to Choose the Best Boxing Betting Site in India? While our top list is based on detailed testing and comparison, it’s important to note that several other platforms came extremely close to being included. Brands like Babu88, Playwise365 and 11ic were just shy of making the cut, not because they lack potential, but because they were slightly behind in one or more key areas. When seeking the best boxing betting site in India, consider the following criteria to make an informed decision: Reputation and Reliability: Look for sites with a solid reputation for fair practices and timely payouts. User reviews and ratings can offer valuable insights into the site's trustworthiness. Options like Bongo have been steadily building credibility in the Indian market and are worth keeping an eye on. Variety of Betting Options: Evaluate the range of betting options available, including different types of bets and coverage of various boxing events. Opt for a site that offers the types of bets you prefer and covers the matches you're interested in. Sites like 9winz and Mostplay stand out for offering flexible betting markets and in-play options that boxing fans will appreciate. User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: Assess the site's user interface and ensure it is intuitive and easy to navigate. Additionally, check if the site is compatible with mobile devices to enable convenient betting on the go. Bilbet and 22Bet, for instance, both feature responsive mobile versions that work well across Android and iOS platforms Bonuses and Promotions: Consider the availability of bonuses, promotions, and loyalty programs offered by the site. These can add value to your betting process and provide opportunities to maximize your winnings. Platforms like Satsport247 often run special boxing promotions around major events, making them appealing for active punters. By considering these factors, you can choose the best boxing betting site in India that aligns with your preferences and offers a satisfying betting adventure.

Boxing Betting Sites in Indian Rupees Indian players often prefer betting in Indian Rupees (INR) due to the convenience of avoiding currency conversion fees and fluctuations. This preference also ensures clarity in understanding the value of their bets and winnings without the hassle of converting currencies. Here are some of the best boxing betting sites that accept Indian Rupees: 4rabet;

Batery;

Stake;

Rajabets;

Thrill;

1win;

Lucky Star;

Melbet;

MegaPari;

Parimatch.

The Best Live Boxing Sites for Betting Live boxing betting sites offer an immersive participation, allowing them to place bets in real-time as matches unfold. These platforms often provide live streaming of matches, enabling users to follow the action closely and make informed betting decisions based on live updates. Here are ten brands that support real-time streaming and are popular choices among online boxing betting lovers: 4rabet;

Batery;

Stake;

Rajabets;

Thrill;

1win;

Lucky Star;

Melbet;

MegaPari;

Parimatch. In addition to offering live boxing betting, our expert rankings extend to other sports, providing users with a diverse array of top-rated platforms tailored to their preferences, including live cricket betting sites.

Best Boxing Betting Sites Bonuses and Promotions The best boxing betting sites often offer users with attractive bonuses and promotions, such as generous welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions. These offers can include free bets, enhanced odds, and cashback rewards, adding extra value to users' betting involvement. By taking advantage of these bonuses and promotions, bettors can maximize their potential winnings and enjoy additional perks while betting on their favorite boxing matches. Betting Site Welcome Promotion 4rabet 700% up to ₹20,000 Batery 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Stake 200% up to ₹186,711 Rajabets 200% up to ₹100,000 Thrill up to 70% Rakeback Lucky Star 500% up to ₹52863 1win 500% up to ₹80,400 Melbet 300% up to ₹50,000 MegaPari 200% up to ₹40,000 Parimatch 150% up to ₹1,05,000

Payment Methods for Boxing Betting Sites When it comes to box betting, having convenient and reliable payment methods is essential. Here are some popular deposit and withdrawal methods commonly offered by boxing betting sites: Bank Cards/Bank Transfers: Many betting sites accept deposits and withdrawals via bank cards such as Visa and Mastercard, as well as bank transfers, providing a straightforward way for players to manage their funds securely.

E-wallets: E-wallets like Paytm and PhonePe are popular choices among Indian players due to their ease of use and widespread acceptance. They offer quick transactions and added security, making them convenient options for managing betting funds.

Cryptocurrency: Some betting sites also accept cryptocurrency payments, allowing users to deposit and withdraw funds using digital currencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Cryptocurrency transactions offer anonymity and can provide faster processing times compared to traditional payment methods. By offering a variety of payment methods for betting, boxing betting sites cater to the diverse preferences of players.

Boxing Betting Sites With The Best Odds When considering betting odds for boxing, understanding how boxing betting odds work is crucial for informed wagering. These odds represent the likelihood of specific outcomes in a boxing match, with higher odds indicating lower probability and potentially higher payouts. Here's a list of boxing betting sites known for offering some of the best odds: 4rabet;

Batery;

Stake;

Rajabets;

Thrill;

1win;

Lucky Star;

Melbet;

MegaPari;

Parimatch.

Boxing Betting Tips Here are some general boxing betting tips to help you make more informed decisions: Fighter Research: Conduct thorough research on fighters, including their recent performances and fighting styles, to better predict match outcomes. Odds Understanding: Familiarize yourself with how odds work and use them to assess the likelihood of different results accurately. Budget Management: Establish a betting budget and stick to it to prevent overspending and potential financial losses. Consider Underdogs: While favorites often win, consider betting on underdogs if you believe they have a chance of winning, as they can offer higher returns. Explore Bet Types: Experiment with different types of bets, such as outright winners or round betting, to diversify your betting strategy and capitalize on opportunities. Live Match Observation: Watch matches live to gain insights into fighter performance and make more informed betting decisions. Emotion Control: Avoid betting based on emotions or personal biases and maintain a logical approach to your betting strategy. Following these tips can help you refine your boxing betting approach and increase your chances of success over time.

Conclusion by SportsCafe In conclusion, SportsCafe's article highlights the top 10 sites for boxing betting, all of which offer exceptional platforms. Each site boasts unique advantages, ranging from diverse sports selections and competitive odds to Hindi interfaces and robust security measures. Engaging in boxing betting presents an exciting opportunity for winning, as the sport's unpredictable nature often leads to lucrative outcomes for informed bettors. Furthermore, with the convenience of online platforms, users can access a plethora of matches and markets from the comfort of their homes. Whether it's the thrill of predicting match outcomes or the potential for significant financial gains, boxing betting remains a popular and rewarding pursuit for sports betting fans worldwide.