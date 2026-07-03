Best ICC Champions Trophy 2026 Betting Sites in India
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is a major cricket event, played in the 50-over format. This tournament has become increasingly popular in India, with more people placing bets on matches. Online betting on cricket, especially during the Champions Trophy, has grown rapidly. In this article, Sportcafe ranks the top 10 ICC Champions Trophy betting sites. The ranking is based on factors like odds, security, ease of use, and promotions. This guide helps bettors find the best platforms to enjoy the tournament.
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Review of the Betting Sites for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
A list of the best sites for cricket Champions Trophy online betting in India has been created after reviewing key factors such as features, bonuses, security, convenience, app availability, and special offers. The pros and cons of each bookmaker were also considered. Below is an overview of the top sites that bettors can use for placing bets on the ICC Champions Trophy.
Stake is a betting platform that began in 2017 and focuses mainly on cryptocurrency. It has over 50 sports and a wide range of casino games, including slots, live casino, and table games. Players can use Hindi for easier navigation, and customer support is available through live chat and email.
4rabet ranks number one on the list because it has strong features and a wide range of sports for betting. The site is licensed by Curacao and started in 2019. It has a 700% welcome bonus for sports, up to 20,000 INR. Players can contact support through live chat, email, or Telegram. The platform also has apps for Android and iOS.
Batery is a solid choice for cricket betting. It was launched in 2021 and has a Curaçao license. The site has a 200% welcome bonus and multiple payment options for Indian players. Customers can reach support through live chat or email. Batery also has apps for Android and iOS.
BC.Game is one of the leading sports betting platform in India. However, the main focus of the bookmaker is on cricket betting and especially on ICC matches. But the most important feature of the BC.Game platform is the ability to make daily deposits and withdrawals using more than 90 cryptocurrency payment methods, which are reliable and can fully preserve your privacy.
Rajabets is a well-known betting platform in India. It has a 200% welcome bonus up to 100,000 INR, which is appealing for players interested in both casino games and sports betting. The platform also features promotions like cashback and free spins for deposits. Rajabets focuses on sports like cricket, football, and kabaddi, offering many betting options for Indian customers.
Parimatch is a trusted site for cricket betting that started in 2019. It has a 150% welcome bonus up to 20,000 INR. The platform features over 40 sports to bet on. There are also various casino games, such as slots and live games. Players can contact customer support through live chat, email, or social media.
Melbet is a well-known betting site in India. It has been around since 2015 and allows betting in Indian Rupees. The site has many sports and casino games to choose from. Players can use popular payment methods like PhonePe, UPI, and Google Pay. Melbet also has good customer support through live chat, email, phone, and social media.
Tez888 is a new betting site that launched in 2023. It quickly gained attention in India, especially for cricket betting. The platform has a 100% bonus up to 35,000 INR across three deposits. Tez888 also supports various payment methods and has a wide range of casino games like slots and table games. Customers can easily register, track progress with a leaderboard, and get help in Hindi.
Dafabet has been around since 2004. The site is popular with Indian users, as it supports the Hindi language. It has many sports and casino games to bet on. Dafabet also accepts various payment methods, which makes depositing and withdrawing easier. It is active on social media and works with popular sports figures.
Offers a wide selection of sports and casino games
Features:
Hindi interface
Welcome Bonus 160% up to 16,000 INR
Active on social media (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Telegram)
Sponsored by famous sports figures like Danny Morrison, Chris Gayle, and Jimmy White
Sponsors well-known sports teams
Payment Methods and Minimum Deposit:
UPI
PhonePe
Google Pay
Minimum Deposit: ₹100
Dafabet stands out for supporting Indian players with its Hindi interface.
What are the Parameters to Rank the Best Cricket Betting Sites?
We look at several factors when ranking ICC Champions Trophy online betting sites. These include security, bonuses, ease of use, app availability, and payment options. Below, we take a look at these important points in more detail.
Competitive Odds
We look at sites with competitive odds for ICC Champions Trophy matches, helping bettors get the best value on their wagers.
Betting Markets
Our experts look for a wide range of betting markets, such as match outcomes, player performances, top scorers, and live in-play bets for the tournament.
Live Streaming and Score Updates
Our team chooses sites with live streaming or real-time score updates. These features improve the betting process and make the site stand out for cricket bettors.
Bonuses and Promotions
We assess the availability of cricket-specific bonuses like free bets, enhanced odds, and cashback offers during the ICC Champions Trophy.
User-Friendly Interface
The betting platforms we choose have clear navigation, quick loading times, and smooth betting on both desktop and mobile devices.
Licensing and Security
It's very important to choose a platform that is licensed by trusted authorities, has strong security measures, and supports responsible gambling practices.
Customer Support and Payment Options
Having 24/7 customer support and many payment options, including fast withdrawals, helps ensure a smooth and easy betting process.
Live Cricket Betting for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Live cricket betting allows customers to place bets during a match. Unlike regular betting, which happens before the game, live betting lets bettors adjust their wagers based on the ongoing match. For the ICC Champions Trophy, this feature allows customers to react to changes in the game. The top 10 cricket ICC Champions Trophy live betting sites with live betting features include:
Stake: Live cricket betting with real-time odds updates and various match markets.
Batery: Live betting with updated odds and in-play markets, plus cash-out options.
4rabet: Offers live betting with updated odds and interactive stats during matches.
Parimatch: Features live betting for ICC Champions Trophy, with fast odds and multiple in-play markets.
Melbet: Provides live betting with competitive odds, live scoreboards, and match stats.
Paripesa: Live betting with updated odds and promotions for in-play betting.
Tez888: Live cricket betting with quick odds updates and live commentary for matches.
Rajabets: Features live betting with real-time odds and live stats for better betting choices.
Dafabet: Live betting with fast odds refreshes, in-play markets, and live score and stats.
Bilbet: Live betting with in-play markets, updated odds, and cash-out options available.
How to Bet on ICC Champions Trophy?
To place wagers on the ICC Champions Trophy betting sites, players need to follow these steps.
1
Registration
First, choose a trusted ICC Champions Trophy betting site. Players must create an account. Most sites allow registration with an email, phone number, or social media accounts like Google or Facebook. After entering the details, players will get a confirmation message, and once confirmed, the account will be ready to use.
2
Deposit
After registration, players need to deposit money into their account. Most platforms accept various payment methods, such as credit cards (Visa, MasterCard), e-wallets (Paytm, Neteller, Skrill), bank transfers, and even cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. The minimum deposit amount depends on the platform, but it is usually small, like INR 100. Deposits are usually processed quickly.
3
Placing Bets
Once the account has funds, players can choose from upcoming ICC Champions Trophy matches. They can place bets on match results, player performances, or in-play options. After selecting a bet and confirming it, the amount is deducted from the account balance.
4
Withdrawals
Winnings can be withdrawn using the same payment methods, with processing times ranging from a few hours to several days.
Best Welcome Bonuses
Many cricket betting sites for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 give generous welcome bonuses to new users. These bonuses help bettors get more value for their first deposit, and give them a better chance to start strong in the tournament. These promotions are common in the online betting industry and are a great way for players to boost their initial bets. Here's a list of some of the best welcome bonuses available:
Bookmaker
Welcome Bonus
Stake
200% up to ₹100,000
4Rabet
700% up to ₹20,000
Batery
200% up to ₹25,000
BC.Game
120% up to ₹43,626 + 5 freebets
Rajabets
200% up to ₹100,000
Parimatch
150% up to ₹20,000
Melbet
120% up to ₹34,000
Paripesa
100% up to ₹30,000
Tez888
100% up to ₹35,000
Dafabet
160% up to ₹16,000
ICC Champions Trophy Betting Apps
Most trusted bookmakers have Android apps or mobile versions of their websites and allow clients to bet on the ICC Champions Trophy anywhere. These apps are easy to use and let users place bets, check live scores, and follow the match closely. Here are the best betting applications for this tournament:
Stake
4rabet
Batery
BCGame
Rajabets
Parimatch
Melbet
Paripesa
Tez888
Dafabet
Feature
Desktop Version
Mobile App
Accessibility
Works on PC or Mac
Available on Android
Speed
Loads quickly
Responsive and fast
User Interface
Large screen display
Compact and simple design
Navigation
Easy to use on larger screen
Simple swipe navigation
Betting Options
Full selection
Full selection
Live Streaming
Available
Available
Payment Methods
Multiple options
Multiple options
Payments Methods for Indian Players
Cricket betting sites in India support many payment systems and allow deposits and withdrawals in Indian Rupees (INR). Players can choose from several options for easy and secure transactions. Here are 10 payment methods available for Indian players:
UPI
PhonePe
Google Pay
Paytm
Neteller
Skrill
AstroPay
Bank Transfer
Visa/Mastercard
Cryptocurrency
Summary by SportsCafe
SportsCafe gives the latest updates and trustworthy details to help customers choose the best cricket Champions Trophy betting site. The best betting sites for the ICC Champions Trophy have many features, such as competitive odds, live betting, and mobile apps. Stake.com is a top choice for its wide selection of betting options. Batery stands out with generous promotions and quick payouts. When choosing a site, it’s important to consider personal preferences and ensure responsible gambling. Always stay within limits and know when to stop. SportsCafe keeps players informed with the latest updates and reliable information on cricket betting sites.
FAQ
Is it legal to bet on cricket at the ICC Champions Trophy?
Betting on cricket is legal in India when done through licensed websites. Players must use sites that follow the law.
What are the best cricket betting sites in India for ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
Some of the best cricket betting sites for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India include Stake.com, Batery, 4rabet, and Parimatch.
When does the ICC Champions Trophy start?
The ICC Champions Trophy will start on 19 February and end on 9 March 2025.
What is the difference between the ICC Champions Trophy and the ICC ODI World Cup 50 overs?
The ICC Champions Trophy has fewer teams and takes less time. The ICC ODI World Cup has more teams and lasts longer.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.