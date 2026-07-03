Best ICC Champions Trophy 2026 Betting Sites in India

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is a major cricket event, played in the 50-over format. This tournament has become increasingly popular in India, with more people placing bets on matches. Online betting on cricket, especially during the Champions Trophy, has grown rapidly. In this article, Sportcafe ranks the top 10 ICC Champions Trophy betting sites. The ranking is based on factors like odds, security, ease of use, and promotions. This guide helps bettors find the best platforms to enjoy the tournament.

Best Betting Sites for ICC Champions Trophy

List of Top 10 Cricket Betting Sites for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 SportsCafe's sports experts have analyzed bookmaker sites on more than 7 parameters to compile for you their top best betting sites for this tournament. #1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Claim Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Claim Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Claim Review #6 1win 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Claim Review #7 Lucky Star 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Claim Review #8 Melbet 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Claim Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review

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Review of the Betting Sites for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 A list of the best sites for cricket Champions Trophy online betting in India has been created after reviewing key factors such as features, bonuses, security, convenience, app availability, and special offers. The pros and cons of each bookmaker were also considered. Below is an overview of the top sites that bettors can use for placing bets on the ICC Champions Trophy.‌ #1 Stake App: 5 ★★★★★ Registration #1 Stake Stake is a betting platform that began in 2017 and focuses mainly on cryptocurrency. It has over 50 sports and a wide range of casino games, including slots, live casino, and table games. Players can use Hindi for easier navigation, and customer support is available through live chat and email. Welcome bonus INR 100,000 Promocode: SPORTSCAFE Claim Pros Cons Supports multiple cryptocurrencies for betting Limited options for betting with traditional currencies Allows users to buy crypto directly on the platform Interface available in Hindi for Indian players Good support with guides and help center Plenty of tournaments for players Stake stands out with these features: Live streaming for ICC Champions Trophy

A lot of cryptocurrency options

VIP Club

Dedicated Forum and blog

Access to slots, live casino, and table games

Sponsorship deals with top teams and events

Licensed in Curacao For Indian players, Stake accepts several payment methods: UPI

NetBanking

Bitcoin

Ethereum

USDT

Dogecoin Minimum Deposit: 100 INR Stake ranks among the best ICC Champions Trophy betting sites due to its broad crypto options, large number of tournaments, and its strong platform for Indian players. #2 4Rabet App: 4.9 ★★★★★ Registration #2 4Rabet 4rabet ranks number one on the list because it has strong features and a wide range of sports for betting. The site is licensed by Curacao and started in 2019. It has a 700% welcome bonus for sports, up to 20,000 INR. Players can contact support through live chat, email, or Telegram. The platform also has apps for Android and iOS. Welcome bonus INR 60,000 Promocode: SCAFE230 Claim Pros Cons Hindi Interface for easy navigation No FAQ section available Deposits and withdrawals in INR Many bonuses for sports and casino Active on Telegram and Instagram Apps for Android and iOS Features: 700% Sports Welcome Bonus up to 20,000 INR

Mobile apps for Android and iOS

Hindi Interface for Indian users

Active social media presence on Telegram and Instagram

Wide range of casino games, including slots and table games

Licensed by Curacao (license number 8048/JAZ) Payment Methods: PhonePe

UPI

PayTM

Google Pay

AstroPay

Cryptocurrency Minimum Deposit: 300 INR 4rabet ranks in the top 3 because of its great bonuses, multiple payment options, and helpful features. #3 Batery App: 4.8 ★★★★★ Registration #3 Batery Batery is a solid choice for cricket betting. It was launched in 2021 and has a Curaçao license. The site has a 200% welcome bonus and multiple payment options for Indian players. Customers can reach support through live chat or email. Batery also has apps for Android and iOS. Welcome bonus INR 125,000 Promocode: SCBAT Claim Pros Cons Easy registration with social media accounts Customer support response can be slow at times Backed by well-known sports figures Hindi and other language options Mobile apps for Android and iOS Many payment methods, including cryptocurrency Features: 200% welcome bonus up to 25,000 INR

Mobile apps for Android and iOS

Supported by well-known sports figures

Casino games like slots, crash games, and virtual sports

Live and line betting

Live statistics and results

Licensed by Curacao Batery supports these payment methods for Indian users: PhonePe

PayTM

Google Pay

UPI

Visa

Mastercard

AstroPay

Cryptocurrency Minimum Deposit: 300 INR Batery is ranked second due to its attractive 200% welcome bonus, a wide range of payment methods, and mobile apps. #4 BC.Game App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Registration #4 BC.Game BC.Game is one of the leading sports betting platform in India. However, the main focus of the bookmaker is on cricket betting and especially on ICC matches. But the most important feature of the BC.Game platform is the ability to make daily deposits and withdrawals using more than 90 cryptocurrency payment methods, which are reliable and can fully preserve your privacy. Welcome bonus 120% up to 43,626 INR + 5 FS Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Unique markets and bet types for all cricket matches; Some bonus and promotional offers are temporary; Increased odds on matches from the ICC series; Own cryptocurrency; Licensed by Curacao; Welcome bonus for ICC betting is 120% up to 43,626 INR + 5 freebets; BC.Game stands out with the following features: Unique VIP program;

Daily live streaming of ICC tournament matches;

Instant registration process;

Reliable payment methods are available for making deposits and withdrawing won funds;

Technical support is available 24/7; At BC.Game you will be able to use the following pletgage methods: Bitcoin;

Litecoin;

TRX;

Bank Transfer;

PayTM;

UMPS;

AstroPay; The minimum deposit is 100 INR; The BC.Game platform is great for ICC betting for its ability to choose unique markets and bet types. #5 Rajabets App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Registration #5 Rajabets Rajabets is a well-known betting platform in India. It has a 200% welcome bonus up to 100,000 INR, which is appealing for players interested in both casino games and sports betting. The platform also features promotions like cashback and free spins for deposits. Rajabets focuses on sports like cricket, football, and kabaddi, offering many betting options for Indian customers. Welcome bonus INR 100,000 Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons 200% Welcome Bonus up to 100,000 INR No phone customer support Cashback up to 25% Free spins on certain deposits Broad range of sports and casino games Multiple deposit methods Hindi interface Social networks presence: Twitter, Instagram, Telegram Features: 200% Welcome Bonus up to ₹100,000

Cashback up to 25%

Free spins with qualifying deposits

Special promotions for sports events

Wide sports betting options: Cricket, Football, Kabaddi, Esports

Live casino games like Blackjack, Roulette, and Poker

Live betting features with real-time odds Payment Methods and Minimum Deposit: UPI

PhonePe

GooglePay

PayTM

IMPS

WhatsApp Pay

Amazon Pay Minimum Deposit: 200 INR Rajabets is popular for its strong focus on cricket betting and wide selection of other sports. #6 Parimatch App: 4.6 ★★★★★ Registration #6 Parimatch Parimatch is a trusted site for cricket betting that started in 2019. It has a 150% welcome bonus up to 20,000 INR. The platform features over 40 sports to bet on. There are also various casino games, such as slots and live games. Players can contact customer support through live chat, email, or social media. Welcome bonus INR 50,000 Promocode: SCAFE30 Claim Pros Cons Many sports and games to bet on Registration via phone number only Good welcome bonuses for new users VIP program for regular players Apps for both iOS and Android devices Sponsorships with well-known sports teams Hindi interface Features: 150% welcome bonus up to 20,000 INR

Apps for iOS and Android

Sponsorships with major sports teams

Competitive odds

Customer support 24/7 Payment Methods and Minimum Deposit: UPI

PhonePe

Netbanking

Astropay

Skrill

Cryptocurrency Minimum Deposit: 200 INR Parimatch ranks in the top 4 due to its large selection of sports, attractive bonuses, and trusted payment options. #7 Melbet App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration #7 Melbet Melbet is a well-known betting site in India. It has been around since 2015 and allows betting in Indian Rupees. The site has many sports and casino games to choose from. Players can use popular payment methods like PhonePe, UPI, and Google Pay. Melbet also has good customer support through live chat, email, phone, and social media. Welcome bonus INR 20,000 Promocode: SCAFE30 Claim Pros Cons Easy registration process Crypto withdrawals can take longer Low minimum deposit of 90 INR Official sponsor of Trinbago Knight Riders Hindi language option available Active presence on social media Phone support available 100 payment methods Features: 120% welcome bonus up to 34,000 INR

One-click registration

Official sponsor of Trinbago Knight Riders

Hindi language option

Active on social media platforms Payment Methods and Minimum Deposit: PhonePe

UPI

GooglePay

AstroPay

Jeton Bank

Webmoney

BharatPe

Cryptocurrency Minimum Deposit: 90 INR Melbet official is a top choice because it has a low minimum deposit, simple registration, and many payment options. #8 Paripesa App: 4.4 ★★★★★ Registration #8 Paripesa Paripesa is a cricket betting site that accepts many payment options. The site has many sports and casino games to choose from. It also has good customer support and is active on social media. Welcome bonus INR 12,000 Promocode: SCAFEPARI Claim Pros Cons Over 60 payment methods No FAQ section Active on social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Live and multi-live betting features Mobile apps for both iOS and Android Hindi language option for Indian users Bonuses and cashback Features: 100% welcome bonus up to 30,000 INR

More than 60 payment methods available, including PayTM

Live and Multi-Live betting

Mobile apps for iOS and Android

Hindi language support

Active on social media Payment Methods and Minimum Deposit: UPI

PhonePe

PayTM

Neteller

Skrill

Google Pay

AstroPay

Cryptocurrency Minimum Deposit: 100 INR Paripesa ranks in the top 6 due to its wide range of payment options, including cryptocurrency, and its mobile apps for both iOS and Android. #9 Tez888 App: 4.3 ★★★★★ Registration #9 Tez888 Tez888 is a new betting site that launched in 2023. It quickly gained attention in India, especially for cricket betting. The platform has a 100% bonus up to 35,000 INR across three deposits. Tez888 also supports various payment methods and has a wide range of casino games like slots and table games. Customers can easily register, track progress with a leaderboard, and get help in Hindi. Welcome bonus INR 7,500 Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Easy registration with phone number The main interface is in English Leaderboard for tracking progress Active on social media FAQs available in Hindi Many payment methods Features: Registration via phone number

Leaderboard for ranking progress

Social media updates

FAQs in Hindi

Casino games like slots and table games Payment Methods and Minimum Deposit: Google Pay

NetBanking

PhonePe

UPI

PayTM Minimum Deposit: 100 INR Tez888 is a good choice for bettors because of its easy registration, leaderboard, and Hindi language support. #10 Dafabet App: 4.2 ★★★★★ Registration #10 Dafabet Dafabet has been around since 2004. The site is popular with Indian users, as it supports the Hindi language. It has many sports and casino games to bet on. Dafabet also accepts various payment methods, which makes depositing and withdrawing easier. It is active on social media and works with popular sports figures. Welcome bonus INR 16,000 Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Hindi language option for Indian players Fewer payment options compared to other sites Active on social media Has ambassadors Sponsors major sports teams Offers a wide selection of sports and casino games Features: Hindi interface

Welcome Bonus 160% up to 16,000 INR

Active on social media (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Telegram)

Sponsored by famous sports figures like Danny Morrison, Chris Gayle, and Jimmy White

Sponsors well-known sports teams Payment Methods and Minimum Deposit: UPI

PhonePe

Google Pay Minimum Deposit: ₹100 Dafabet stands out for supporting Indian players with its Hindi interface.

What are the Parameters to Rank the Best Cricket Betting Sites? We look at several factors when ranking ICC Champions Trophy online betting sites. These include security, bonuses, ease of use, app availability, and payment options. Below, we take a look at these important points in more detail. Competitive Odds We look at sites with competitive odds for ICC Champions Trophy matches, helping bettors get the best value on their wagers. Betting Markets Our experts look for a wide range of betting markets, such as match outcomes, player performances, top scorers, and live in-play bets for the tournament. Live Streaming and Score Updates Our team chooses sites with live streaming or real-time score updates. These features improve the betting process and make the site stand out for cricket bettors. Bonuses and Promotions We assess the availability of cricket-specific bonuses like free bets, enhanced odds, and cashback offers during the ICC Champions Trophy. User-Friendly Interface The betting platforms we choose have clear navigation, quick loading times, and smooth betting on both desktop and mobile devices. Licensing and Security It's very important to choose a platform that is licensed by trusted authorities, has strong security measures, and supports responsible gambling practices. Customer Support and Payment Options Having 24/7 customer support and many payment options, including fast withdrawals, helps ensure a smooth and easy betting process.

Live Cricket Betting for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live cricket betting allows customers to place bets during a match. Unlike regular betting, which happens before the game, live betting lets bettors adjust their wagers based on the ongoing match. For the ICC Champions Trophy, this feature allows customers to react to changes in the game. The top 10 cricket ICC Champions Trophy live betting sites with live betting features include: Here is a list of the top 10 best cricket betting sites and their live betting features: Stake: Live cricket betting with real-time odds updates and various match markets. Batery: Live betting with updated odds and in-play markets, plus cash-out options. 4rabet: Offers live betting with updated odds and interactive stats during matches. Parimatch: Features live betting for ICC Champions Trophy, with fast odds and multiple in-play markets. Melbet: Provides live betting with competitive odds, live scoreboards, and match stats. Paripesa: Live betting with updated odds and promotions for in-play betting. Tez888: Live cricket betting with quick odds updates and live commentary for matches. Rajabets: Features live betting with real-time odds and live stats for better betting choices. Dafabet: Live betting with fast odds refreshes, in-play markets, and live score and stats. Bilbet: Live betting with in-play markets, updated odds, and cash-out options available.

How to Bet on ICC Champions Trophy? To place wagers on the ICC Champions Trophy betting sites, players need to follow these steps. 1 Registration First, choose a trusted ICC Champions Trophy betting site. Players must create an account. Most sites allow registration with an email, phone number, or social media accounts like Google or Facebook. After entering the details, players will get a confirmation message, and once confirmed, the account will be ready to use. 2 Deposit After registration, players need to deposit money into their account. Most platforms accept various payment methods, such as credit cards (Visa, MasterCard), e-wallets (Paytm, Neteller, Skrill), bank transfers, and even cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. The minimum deposit amount depends on the platform, but it is usually small, like INR 100. Deposits are usually processed quickly. 3 Placing Bets Once the account has funds, players can choose from upcoming ICC Champions Trophy matches. They can place bets on match results, player performances, or in-play options. After selecting a bet and confirming it, the amount is deducted from the account balance. 4 Withdrawals Winnings can be withdrawn using the same payment methods, with processing times ranging from a few hours to several days.

Best Welcome Bonuses Many cricket betting sites for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 give generous welcome bonuses to new users. These bonuses help bettors get more value for their first deposit, and give them a better chance to start strong in the tournament. These promotions are common in the online betting industry and are a great way for players to boost their initial bets. Here's a list of some of the best welcome bonuses available: Bookmaker Welcome Bonus Stake 200% up to ₹100,000 4Rabet 700% up to ₹20,000 Batery 200% up to ₹25,000 BC.Game 120% up to ₹43,626 + 5 freebets Rajabets 200% up to ₹100,000 Parimatch 150% up to ₹20,000 Melbet 120% up to ₹34,000 Paripesa 100% up to ₹30,000 Tez888 100% up to ₹35,000 Dafabet 160% up to ₹16,000

ICC Champions Trophy Betting Apps Most trusted bookmakers have Android apps or mobile versions of their websites and allow clients to bet on the ICC Champions Trophy anywhere. These apps are easy to use and let users place bets, check live scores, and follow the match closely. Here are the best betting applications for this tournament: Stake

4rabet

Batery

BCGame

Rajabets

Parimatch

Melbet

Paripesa

Tez888

Dafabet Feature Desktop Version Mobile App Accessibility Works on PC or Mac Available on Android Speed Loads quickly Responsive and fast User Interface Large screen display Compact and simple design Navigation Easy to use on larger screen Simple swipe navigation Betting Options Full selection Full selection Live Streaming Available Available Payment Methods Multiple options Multiple options

Payments Methods for Indian Players Cricket betting sites in India support many payment systems and allow deposits and withdrawals in Indian Rupees (INR). Players can choose from several options for easy and secure transactions. Here are 10 payment methods available for Indian players: UPI

PhonePe

Google Pay

Paytm

Neteller

Skrill

AstroPay

Bank Transfer

Visa/Mastercard

Cryptocurrency

Summary by SportsCafe SportsCafe gives the latest updates and trustworthy details to help customers choose the best cricket Champions Trophy betting site. The best betting sites for the ICC Champions Trophy have many features, such as competitive odds, live betting, and mobile apps. Stake.com is a top choice for its wide selection of betting options. Batery stands out with generous promotions and quick payouts. When choosing a site, it’s important to consider personal preferences and ensure responsible gambling. Always stay within limits and know when to stop. SportsCafe keeps players informed with the latest updates and reliable information on cricket betting sites.