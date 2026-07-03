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Best ICC Champions Trophy 2026 Betting Sites in India

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is a major cricket event, played in the 50-over format. This tournament has become increasingly popular in India, with more people placing bets on matches. Online betting on cricket, especially during the Champions Trophy, has grown rapidly. In this article, Sportcafe ranks the top 10 ICC Champions Trophy betting sites. The ranking is based on factors like odds, security, ease of use, and promotions. This guide helps bettors find the best platforms to enjoy the tournament.

Best Betting Sites for ICC Champions Trophy

List of Top 10 Cricket Betting Sites for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

SportsCafe's sports experts have analyzed bookmaker sites on more than 7 parameters to compile for you their top best betting sites for this tournament.

#1

4rabet

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#2

Batery

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS

Promo code

SCBAT

Review
#3

Stake

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹186,711

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#4

Rajabets

4.7

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

No promo

Review
#5

Thrill

4.6

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

up to 70% Rakeback

Promo code

No code

Review
#6

1win

4.5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

500% up to ₹80,400

Promo code

SCAFE145

Review
#7

Lucky Star

4.4

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

500% up to ₹52863

Promo code

No code

Review
#8

Melbet

4.3

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

300% up to ₹50,000

Promo code

SCAFE30

Review
#9

Megapari

4.2

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹40,000

Promo code

CAFEBONUS

Review
#10

Parimatch

4.1

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

150% up to ₹1,05,000

Promo code

SCAFE30

Review

Cricket Match Predictions

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Get accurate betting predictions for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today! We have gained a reputation as trusted experts in providing tips for profitable bets that are over 80% accurate. The key to success is in-depth analysis of data from reliable sources.

Review of the Betting Sites for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

A list of the best sites for cricket Champions Trophy online betting in India has been created after reviewing key factors such as features, bonuses, security, convenience, app availability, and special offers. The pros and cons of each bookmaker were also considered. Below is an overview of the top sites that bettors can use for placing bets on the ICC Champions Trophy.‌

#1 Stake

App:

5

★★★★★

Registration

#1 Stake

Stake is a betting platform that began in 2017 and focuses mainly on cryptocurrency. It has over 50 sports and a wide range of casino games, including slots, live casino, and table games. Players can use Hindi for easier navigation, and customer support is available through live chat and email.

Welcome bonus

INR 100,000

Promocode:

SPORTSCAFE

Claim
Pros Cons
Supports multiple cryptocurrencies for betting Limited options for betting with traditional currencies
Allows users to buy crypto directly on the platform
Interface available in Hindi for Indian players
Good support with guides and help center
Plenty of tournaments for players

Stake stands out with these features:

  • Live streaming for ICC Champions Trophy
  • A lot of cryptocurrency options
  • VIP Club
  • Dedicated Forum and blog
  • Access to slots, live casino, and table games
  • Sponsorship deals with top teams and events
  • Licensed in Curacao

For Indian players, Stake accepts several payment methods:

  • UPI
  • NetBanking
  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • USDT
  • Dogecoin

Minimum Deposit: 100 INR

Stake ranks among the best ICC Champions Trophy betting sites due to its broad crypto options, large number of tournaments, and its strong platform for Indian players.

#2 4Rabet

App:

4.9

★★★★★

Registration

#2 4Rabet

4rabet ranks number one on the list because it has strong features and a wide range of sports for betting. The site is licensed by Curacao and started in 2019. It has a 700% welcome bonus for sports, up to 20,000 INR. Players can contact support through live chat, email, or Telegram. The platform also has apps for Android and iOS.

Welcome bonus

INR 60,000

Promocode:

SCAFE230

Claim
Pros Cons
Hindi Interface for easy navigation No FAQ section available
Deposits and withdrawals in INR
Many bonuses for sports and casino
Active on Telegram and Instagram
Apps for Android and iOS

Features:

  • 700% Sports Welcome Bonus up to 20,000 INR
  • Mobile apps for Android and iOS
  • Hindi Interface for Indian users
  • Active social media presence on Telegram and Instagram
  • Wide range of casino games, including slots and table games
  • Licensed by Curacao (license number 8048/JAZ)

Payment Methods:

  • PhonePe
  • UPI
  • PayTM
  • Google Pay
  • AstroPay
  • Cryptocurrency

Minimum Deposit: 300 INR

4rabet ranks in the top 3 because of its great bonuses, multiple payment options, and helpful features.

#3 Batery

App:

4.8

★★★★★

Registration

#3 Batery

Batery is a solid choice for cricket betting. It was launched in 2021 and has a Curaçao license. The site has a 200% welcome bonus and multiple payment options for Indian players. Customers can reach support through live chat or email. Batery also has apps for Android and iOS.

Welcome bonus

INR 125,000

Promocode:

SCBAT

Claim
Pros Cons
Easy registration with social media accounts Customer support response can be slow at times
Backed by well-known sports figures
Hindi and other language options
Mobile apps for Android and iOS
Many payment methods, including cryptocurrency

Features:

  • 200% welcome bonus up to 25,000 INR
  • Mobile apps for Android and iOS
  • Supported by well-known sports figures
  • Casino games like slots, crash games, and virtual sports
  • Live and line betting
  • Live statistics and results
  • Licensed by Curacao

Batery supports these payment methods for Indian users:

  • PhonePe
  • PayTM
  • Google Pay
  • UPI
  • Visa
  • Mastercard
  • AstroPay
  • Cryptocurrency

Minimum Deposit: 300 INR

Batery is ranked second due to its attractive 200% welcome bonus, a wide range of payment methods, and mobile apps.

#4 BC.Game

App:

4.7

★★★★★

Registration

#4 BC.Game

BC.Game is one of the leading sports betting platform in India. However, the main focus of the bookmaker is on cricket betting and especially on ICC matches. But the most important feature of the BC.Game platform is the ability to make daily deposits and withdrawals using more than 90 cryptocurrency payment methods, which are reliable and can fully preserve your privacy.

Welcome bonus

120% up to 43,626 INR + 5 FS

Promocode:

No promo

Claim
Pros Cons
Unique markets and bet types for all cricket matches; Some bonus and promotional offers are temporary;
Increased odds on matches from the ICC series;
Own cryptocurrency;
Licensed by Curacao;
Welcome bonus for ICC betting is 120% up to 43,626 INR + 5 freebets;

BC.Game stands out with the following features:

  • Unique VIP program;
  • Daily live streaming of ICC tournament matches;
  • Instant registration process;
  • Reliable payment methods are available for making deposits and withdrawing won funds;
  • Technical support is available 24/7;

At BC.Game you will be able to use the following pletgage methods:

  • Bitcoin;
  • Litecoin;
  • TRX;
  • Bank Transfer;
  • PayTM;
  • UMPS;
  • AstroPay;

The minimum deposit is 100 INR;

The BC.Game platform is great for ICC betting for its ability to choose unique markets and bet types.

#5 Rajabets

App:

4.7

★★★★★

Registration

#5 Rajabets

Rajabets is a well-known betting platform in India. It has a 200% welcome bonus up to 100,000 INR, which is appealing for players interested in both casino games and sports betting. The platform also features promotions like cashback and free spins for deposits. Rajabets focuses on sports like cricket, football, and kabaddi, offering many betting options for Indian customers.

Welcome bonus

INR 100,000

Promocode:

No promo

Claim
Pros Cons
200% Welcome Bonus up to 100,000 INR No phone customer support
Cashback up to 25%
Free spins on certain deposits
Broad range of sports and casino games
Multiple deposit methods
Hindi interface
Social networks presence: Twitter, Instagram, Telegram

Features:

  • 200% Welcome Bonus up to ₹100,000
  • Cashback up to 25%
  • Free spins with qualifying deposits
  • Special promotions for sports events
  • Wide sports betting options: Cricket, Football, Kabaddi, Esports
  • Live casino games like Blackjack, Roulette, and Poker
  • Live betting features with real-time odds

Payment Methods and Minimum Deposit:

  • UPI
  • PhonePe
  • GooglePay
  • PayTM
  • IMPS
  • WhatsApp Pay
  • Amazon Pay

Minimum Deposit: 200 INR

Rajabets is popular for its strong focus on cricket betting and wide selection of other sports.

#6 Parimatch

App:

4.6

★★★★★

Registration

#6 Parimatch

Parimatch is a trusted site for cricket betting that started in 2019. It has a 150% welcome bonus up to 20,000 INR. The platform features over 40 sports to bet on. There are also various casino games, such as slots and live games. Players can contact customer support through live chat, email, or social media.

Welcome bonus

INR 50,000

Promocode:

SCAFE30

Claim
Pros Cons
Many sports and games to bet on Registration via phone number only
Good welcome bonuses for new users
VIP program for regular players
Apps for both iOS and Android devices
Sponsorships with well-known sports teams
Hindi interface

Features:

  • 150% welcome bonus up to 20,000 INR
  • Apps for iOS and Android
  • Sponsorships with major sports teams
  • Competitive odds
  • Customer support 24/7

Payment Methods and Minimum Deposit:

  • UPI
  • PhonePe
  • Netbanking
  • Astropay
  • Skrill
  • Cryptocurrency

Minimum Deposit: 200 INR

Parimatch ranks in the top 4 due to its large selection of sports, attractive bonuses, and trusted payment options.

#7 Melbet

App:

4.5

★★★★★

Registration

#7 Melbet

Melbet is a well-known betting site in India. It has been around since 2015 and allows betting in Indian Rupees. The site has many sports and casino games to choose from. Players can use popular payment methods like PhonePe, UPI, and Google Pay. Melbet also has good customer support through live chat, email, phone, and social media.

Welcome bonus

INR 20,000

Promocode:

SCAFE30

Claim
Pros Cons
Easy registration process Crypto withdrawals can take longer
Low minimum deposit of 90 INR
Official sponsor of Trinbago Knight Riders
Hindi language option available
Active presence on social media
Phone support available
100 payment methods

Features:

  • 120% welcome bonus up to 34,000 INR
  • One-click registration
  • Official sponsor of Trinbago Knight Riders
  • Hindi language option
  • Active on social media platforms

Payment Methods and Minimum Deposit:

  • PhonePe
  • UPI
  • GooglePay
  • AstroPay
  • Jeton Bank
  • Webmoney
  • BharatPe
  • Cryptocurrency

Minimum Deposit: 90 INR

Melbet official is a top choice because it has a low minimum deposit, simple registration, and many payment options.

#8 Paripesa

App:

4.4

★★★★★

Registration

#8 Paripesa

Paripesa is a cricket betting site that accepts many payment options. The site has many sports and casino games to choose from. It also has good customer support and is active on social media.

Welcome bonus

INR 12,000

Promocode:

SCAFEPARI

Claim
Pros Cons
Over 60 payment methods No FAQ section
Active on social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram)
Live and multi-live betting features
Mobile apps for both iOS and Android
Hindi language option for Indian users
Bonuses and cashback

Features:

  • 100% welcome bonus up to 30,000 INR
  • More than 60 payment methods available, including PayTM
  • Live and Multi-Live betting
  • Mobile apps for iOS and Android
  • Hindi language support
  • Active on social media

Payment Methods and Minimum Deposit:

  • UPI
  • PhonePe
  • PayTM
  • Neteller
  • Skrill
  • Google Pay
  • AstroPay
  • Cryptocurrency

Minimum Deposit: 100 INR

Paripesa ranks in the top 6 due to its wide range of payment options, including cryptocurrency, and its mobile apps for both iOS and Android.

#9 Tez888

App:

4.3

★★★★★

Registration

#9 Tez888

Tez888 is a new betting site that launched in 2023. It quickly gained attention in India, especially for cricket betting. The platform has a 100% bonus up to 35,000 INR across three deposits. Tez888 also supports various payment methods and has a wide range of casino games like slots and table games. Customers can easily register, track progress with a leaderboard, and get help in Hindi.

Welcome bonus

INR 7,500

Promocode:

No promo

Claim
Pros Cons
Easy registration with phone number The main interface is in English
Leaderboard for tracking progress
Active on social media
FAQs available in Hindi
Many payment methods

Features:

  • Registration via phone number
  • Leaderboard for ranking progress
  • Social media updates
  • FAQs in Hindi
  • Casino games like slots and table games

Payment Methods and Minimum Deposit:

  • Google Pay
  • NetBanking
  • PhonePe
  • UPI
  • PayTM

Minimum Deposit: 100 INR

Tez888 is a good choice for bettors because of its easy registration, leaderboard, and Hindi language support.

#10 Dafabet

App:

4.2

★★★★★

Registration

#10 Dafabet

Dafabet has been around since 2004. The site is popular with Indian users, as it supports the Hindi language. It has many sports and casino games to bet on. Dafabet also accepts various payment methods, which makes depositing and withdrawing easier. It is active on social media and works with popular sports figures.

Welcome bonus

INR 16,000

Promocode:

No promo

Claim
Pros Cons
Hindi language option for Indian players Fewer payment options compared to other sites
Active on social media
Has ambassadors
Sponsors major sports teams
Offers a wide selection of sports and casino games

Features:

  • Hindi interface
  • Welcome Bonus 160% up to 16,000 INR
  • Active on social media (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Telegram)
  • Sponsored by famous sports figures like Danny Morrison, Chris Gayle, and Jimmy White
  • Sponsors well-known sports teams

Payment Methods and Minimum Deposit:

  • UPI
  • PhonePe
  • Google Pay

Minimum Deposit: ₹100

Dafabet stands out for supporting Indian players with its Hindi interface.

What are the Parameters to Rank the Best Cricket Betting Sites?

We look at several factors when ranking ICC Champions Trophy online betting sites. These include security, bonuses, ease of use, app availability, and payment options. Below, we take a look at these important points in more detail.

Competitive Odds

Competitive odds can be a deciding factor in favor of the bookmaker.

We look at sites with competitive odds for ICC Champions Trophy matches, helping bettors get the best value on their wagers.

Betting Markets

The more betting options the bookmaker provides, the more chances to win.

Our experts look for a wide range of betting markets, such as match outcomes, player performances, top scorers, and live in-play bets for the tournament.

Live Streaming and Score Updates

Watch the ICC Champions Trophy match stream directly on the betting sites page for live betting.

Our team chooses sites with live streaming or real-time score updates. These features improve the betting process and make the site stand out for cricket bettors.

Bonuses and Promotions

Look for special bonuses and promotions for the tournament.

We assess the availability of cricket-specific bonuses like free bets, enhanced odds, and cashback offers during the ICC Champions Trophy.

User-Friendly Interface

The simple and straightforward website and app interface makes betting faster and easier.

The betting platforms we choose have clear navigation, quick loading times, and smooth betting on both desktop and mobile devices.

Licensing and Security

The website is not allowed to provide betting facilities without a license.

It's very important to choose a platform that is licensed by trusted authorities, has strong security measures, and supports responsible gambling practices.

Customer Support and Payment Options

Data security and speed of technical support is the most important parameter when choosing an ICC Champions Trophy betting site.

Having 24/7 customer support and many payment options, including fast withdrawals, helps ensure a smooth and easy betting process.

Live Cricket Betting for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Live cricket betting allows customers to place bets during a match. Unlike regular betting, which happens before the game, live betting lets bettors adjust their wagers based on the ongoing match. For the ICC Champions Trophy, this feature allows customers to react to changes in the game. The top 10 cricket ICC Champions Trophy live betting sites with live betting features include:

Here is a list of the top 10 best cricket betting sites and their live betting features:

  1. Stake: Live cricket betting with real-time odds updates and various match markets.
  2. Batery: Live betting with updated odds and in-play markets, plus cash-out options.
  3. 4rabet: Offers live betting with updated odds and interactive stats during matches.
  4. Parimatch: Features live betting for ICC Champions Trophy, with fast odds and multiple in-play markets.
  5. Melbet: Provides live betting with competitive odds, live scoreboards, and match stats.
  6. Paripesa: Live betting with updated odds and promotions for in-play betting.
  7. Tez888: Live cricket betting with quick odds updates and live commentary for matches.
  8. Rajabets: Features live betting with real-time odds and live stats for better betting choices.
  9. Dafabet: Live betting with fast odds refreshes, in-play markets, and live score and stats.
  10. Bilbet: Live betting with in-play markets, updated odds, and cash-out options available.

How to Bet on ICC Champions Trophy?

To place wagers on the ICC Champions Trophy betting sites, players need to follow these steps.

1

Registration

First, choose a trusted ICC Champions Trophy betting site. Players must create an account. Most sites allow registration with an email, phone number, or social media accounts like Google or Facebook. After entering the details, players will get a confirmation message, and once confirmed, the account will be ready to use.

2

Deposit

After registration, players need to deposit money into their account. Most platforms accept various payment methods, such as credit cards (Visa, MasterCard), e-wallets (Paytm, Neteller, Skrill), bank transfers, and even cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. The minimum deposit amount depends on the platform, but it is usually small, like INR 100. Deposits are usually processed quickly.

3

Placing Bets

Once the account has funds, players can choose from upcoming ICC Champions Trophy matches. They can place bets on match results, player performances, or in-play options. After selecting a bet and confirming it, the amount is deducted from the account balance.

4

Withdrawals

Winnings can be withdrawn using the same payment methods, with processing times ranging from a few hours to several days.

Best Welcome Bonuses

Many cricket betting sites for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 give generous welcome bonuses to new users. These bonuses help bettors get more value for their first deposit, and give them a better chance to start strong in the tournament. These promotions are common in the online betting industry and are a great way for players to boost their initial bets. Here's a list of some of the best welcome bonuses available:

Bookmaker Welcome Bonus
Stake 200% up to ₹100,000
4Rabet 700% up to ₹20,000
Batery 200% up to ₹25,000
BC.Game 120% up to ₹43,626 + 5 freebets
Rajabets 200% up to ₹100,000
Parimatch 150% up to ₹20,000
Melbet 120% up to ₹34,000
Paripesa 100% up to ₹30,000
Tez888 100% up to ₹35,000
Dafabet 160% up to ₹16,000

ICC Champions Trophy Betting Apps

Most trusted bookmakers have Android apps or mobile versions of their websites and allow clients to bet on the ICC Champions Trophy anywhere. These apps are easy to use and let users place bets, check live scores, and follow the match closely. Here are the best betting applications for this tournament:

  • Stake
  • 4rabet
  • Batery
  • BCGame
  • Rajabets
  • Parimatch
  • Melbet
  • Paripesa
  • Tez888
  • Dafabet
Feature Desktop Version Mobile App
Accessibility Works on PC or Mac Available on Android
Speed Loads quickly Responsive and fast
User Interface Large screen display Compact and simple design
Navigation Easy to use on larger screen Simple swipe navigation
Betting Options Full selection Full selection
Live Streaming Available Available
Payment Methods Multiple options Multiple options

Payments Methods for Indian Players

Cricket betting sites in India support many payment systems and allow deposits and withdrawals in Indian Rupees (INR). Players can choose from several options for easy and secure transactions. Here are 10 payment methods available for Indian players:

  • UPI
  • PhonePe
  • Google Pay
  • Paytm
  • Neteller
  • Skrill
  • AstroPay
  • Bank Transfer
  • Visa/Mastercard
  • Cryptocurrency

Summary by SportsCafe

Stake.com - The best betting site for ICC CHampions Trophy.

SportsCafe gives the latest updates and trustworthy details to help customers choose the best cricket Champions Trophy betting site. The best betting sites for the ICC Champions Trophy have many features, such as competitive odds, live betting, and mobile apps. Stake.com is a top choice for its wide selection of betting options. Batery stands out with generous promotions and quick payouts. When choosing a site, it’s important to consider personal preferences and ensure responsible gambling. Always stay within limits and know when to stop. SportsCafe keeps players informed with the latest updates and reliable information on cricket betting sites.

FAQ

Is it legal to bet on cricket at the ICC Champions Trophy?

Betting on cricket is legal in India when done through licensed websites. Players must use sites that follow the law.

What are the best cricket betting sites in India for ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Some of the best cricket betting sites for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India include Stake.com, Batery, 4rabet, and Parimatch.

When does the ICC Champions Trophy start?

The ICC Champions Trophy will start on 19 February and end on 9 March 2025.

What is the difference between the ICC Champions Trophy and the ICC ODI World Cup 50 overs?

The ICC Champions Trophy has fewer teams and takes less time. The ICC ODI World Cup has more teams and lasts longer.

Who will host ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates will host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (https://www.icc-cricket.com/media-releases/icc-men-s-champions-trophy-2025-schedule-announced).

What is live betting in cricket, and how does it work?

Live betting in cricket allows customers to place bets during a match, based on what happens in real time.

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Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.

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