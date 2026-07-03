The Best Online Tennis Betting Sites in India 2026

Tennis betting is getting more popular in India, which makes it hard to find a really good online tennis betting site among hundreds of others. To assist you, our team of Sportscafe betting experts has invested time in compiling an extensive and expert ranking of these sites for your ease and benefit. Through comprehensive analysis and comparisons, we've meticulously ranked and assessed these platforms to identify the absolute best among them.

Best Tennis Betting Sites

Our goal is to provide you with the most trustworthy and reliable insights into the realm of popular Indian online sports betting sites. Our meticulous curation process ensures that we spotlight platforms that not only offer fair betting opportunities but also present top-notch odds, enticing bonuses, and steadfast customer support.

Additionally, you can explore our past rankings covering the best cricket betting apps, best cricket betting sites, best football betting apps, the best football betting sites, olympic games betting sites and other. These articles received great feedback from Indian players.

Top 10 Best Tennis Betting Sites in India All of the tennis betting sites available in India have been carefully examined by our team of Sportscafe betting specialists. We've put together an extensive list of the top 10 best tennis betting sites by carefully examining, contrasting odds, evaluating the quality of betting services, examining the range of betting possibilities, examining bonuses, and considering several other aspects. All of the platforms on our list have been verified by us to be licensed, to abide by Indian regulations, and to put players' protection and safety first. After careful investigation, our staff has carefully selected the top of the best tennis betting sites, which you can see listed below: #1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Claim Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Claim Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Claim Review #6 1win 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Claim Review #7 Lucky Star 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Claim Review #8 Melbet 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Claim Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review

List of the Best Tennis Betting Sites in India 2026 by SportsCafe Below, you'll find a list of the best tennis betting sites, accompanied by a brief description of each. These descriptions encompass fundamental details about each bookmaker, including odds, the size of the welcome bonus, the variety of other games available, and other valuable information. This comprehensive guide aims to assist you in selecting the preferred platform for your tennis betting endeavors. Here are the bookmakers featured in this list: 4rabet

Batery

Stake

Rajabets

Thrill

Lucky Star

1win

Melbet

MegaPari

Parimatch #1 Betting Site for Tennis in India — 4rabet ‌A prominent player in the online betting industry, 4rabet , offers a host of unique features crafted to elevate the tennis betting experience. With a low minimum deposit requirement of just 300 INR, diverse payment options, and a wide range of betting types, 4rabet ensures accessibility and variety for its users. Moreover, users can engage in betting on various tournaments, such as the prestigious US Open, adding excitement and diversity to their tennis wagering adventures. Pros Cons Welcome Bonus 700% up to ₹20,000; Restricted in some countries. Over 10 payment options available, providing flexibility and convenience to users; More than 3 different types of bets; Emphasis on tennis betting, with up to 15 tournaments and events for fans to wager on; A minimum deposit requirement of 300 INR. #2 Betting Site for Tennis in India — Batery Batery stands out for providing some of the most competitive odds in tennis betting. Renowned in India, this platform boasts an impressive array of over 3,000 sports events spanning categories. Notably, bookmaker offers a unique advantage with its totalizator feature, enabling bettors to augment their winnings by accurately predicting outcomes. The site is considered one of the best for predicting tennis betting because it offers a statistics section. In addition, this platform expands the possibilities by offering live broadcasts of exciting sporting events, allowing users to enjoy the action in real time by betting on their favorite tennis games. Pros Cons Bet on more than 3,000 sports events; Fewer regular promotions compared to some competitors Great feedback from Indian players; Compatible tennis betting odds; Low minimum deposit of 300 INR; Accepts cryptocurrency. #3 Betting Site for Tennis in India — Stake Stake was founded in 2017 and has gradually become one of the most respected players in the sports betting market. The tennis section covers all major tournaments and features a wide selection of markets, including bets on the total score, with a handicap, on the set score, on individual games, as well as on players’ individual statistics. Live betting works well, with odds updated in real time as points are scored. Exclusive promotions designed specifically for certain tournaments are offered. The site also supports parlay bets on tennis markets, providing an additional option for those who want to place bets on multiple matches. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of INR 100 No traditional welcome bonus 200% Deposit Bonus up to INR 186,711 for new users Promo code SPORTSCAFE for exclusive rewards Exclusive tournament promotions PWA available for Android and iOS Totals, handicaps and player stat markets Live betting available Fast deposits and withdrawals

#4 Betting Site for Tennis in India — Rajabets Rajabets holds the 4th spot in our list and is a solid choice for tennis fans in India. The platform offers betting options for ATP, WTA, and Grand Slam events like Wimbledon and the US Open. With live updates, a simple interface, and fast loading times, Rajabets makes it easy to follow your favorite players and place real-time bets. The site works well on both desktop and mobile through an Android app and PWA for iOS. Additionally, Rajabets provides a user-friendly experience with quick navigation and responsive customer support, ensuring that even new users can start betting with confidence. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of INR 200 No promo code feature Welcome bonus of 200% up to 100,000 INR Live tennis betting and match stats PWA for iOS and full Android app UPI, PhonePe, Google Pay supported

#5 Betting Site for Tennis in India — Thrill Thrill is a crypto bookmaker that entered the market in 2025 and holds an Anjouan license (ALSI-202506019-FI1). The sportsbook features a tennis section covering all four Grand Slam tournaments, the ATP and WTA tours, the Davis Cup, and lower-tier Challenger events. Both pre-match and live betting markets are available, and odds are updated in real time as sets and games progress. All transactions are conducted via cryptocurrency. Bitcoin, USDT TRC20, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Binance Coin are supported. Instead of a one-time welcome bonus, Thrill offers up to 70% rakeback on every bet. The casino section offers over 4,000 games, including Thrill Originals. Pros Cons Full Grand Slam and ATP/WTA coverage No INR deposit methods Up to 70% rakeback on all tennis bets Only English interface No withdrawal limits 24/7 live chat support

#6 Betting Site for Tennis in India — Lucky Star Lucky Star really stands out when it comes to betting on tennis. After all, all new players get a great welcome bonus of 500% up to 52,862 INR and can start betting by depositing only 300 INR. You can use the most popular local payment methods like PhonePe, Google Pay, UPI, PayTM as well as cryptocurrencies. Of course, all the most popular tournaments and leagues are present, and you will have no problem finding various betting markets, all of which have great odds. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 300 INR Previous matches don’t show stats Welcome bonus of 500% up to 52,863 INR Hindi is available 24/7 support with many methods of contacting Lots of cryptocurrencies to pick from

#7 Betting Site for Tennis in India — 1win 1win is a great site where you will be able to find many markets for tennis. The website has a great reputation among Indian betting fans and it works under the Curacao license. Players in India can find both small local matches and world-known tournaments. You can start betting with a deposit of 300 INR and also get a welcome bonus for your first deposit. You will also be able to select Hindi as the language and contact the support team in Hindi as well. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 300 INR Some odds may change too often Welcome bonus of 500% up to ₹80,400 Many cryptocurrencies accepted Lots of tennis betting markets Very competitive odds

#8 Betting Site for Tennis in India — Melbet Melbet has been in operation since 2012. The selection of events is very extensive and includes ATP and WTA matches, all four Grand Slam tournaments, as well as a number of Challenger Series tournaments. Users have access to a wide range of betting markets, including bets on totals, sets, individual games, and player statistics. Each major tournament is typically accompanied by its own promotional offers, and for those who like to combine bets, there is a separate bonus for parlay bets. Live betting is fully supported, and real-time score updates are displayed alongside the markets. Live match broadcasts are also available. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of INR 45 Withdrawals may take some time Welcome bonus of 300% up to INR 50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 for extra bonuses Express bet bonus available APK for Android, PWA for iOS ATP, WTA, Grand Slam and Challenger coverage Local Indian payment methods accepted Live betting and real-time score updates

#9 Betting Site for Tennis in India — MegaPari MegaPari will be a really solid choice for those who love tennis betting in India. You will be able to pick from many events like ATP, WTA as well as Wimbledon and US Open. All the bets are also present in live mode and have really high odds. The site works really well on computers and in mobile browsers, and you can also get a mobile application that works for Android and iOS devices alike. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 100 INR Sometimes the withdrawals can take some time Welcome bonus of 200% up to 40,000 INR Promo code CAFEBONUS Many live betting options Match statistics available

#10 Betting Site for Tennis in India — Parimatch Parimatch stands as a globally acclaimed betting site, enjoying widespread popularity, including in India. Renowned for its solid reputation and millions of positive reviews, this platform offers a diverse array of features. The brand's exceptional bonus program, VIP club, swift withdrawals, and round-the-clock support contribute to its strong appeal. One notable aspect of Parimatch is its extensive range of betting opportunities, going beyond the traditional choice. While it covers uncommon sports like tennis, it also hosts a vast array of sporting events, catering to various preferences. Bookmaker also offers one of the largest choices of tennis competitions. Pros Cons Guaranteed welcome bonuses 150% up to ₹1,05,000; No statistics for past events. Hindi language is available; Exclusive bonus program for VIP members; Accepts cryptocurrency; 24/7 live support.

The Best The Australian Open Betting Sites The Australian Open is a well-known and very respected tennis competition that serves as the annual kickoff to the Grand Slam competitions. Online bookies provide a wide range of betting markets so that enthusiasts may participate in forecasting and possibly profit from their observations. The excitement for tennis fans throughout the world is increased by this important athletic event. Examine the best tennis betting sites that allow you to bet online on the Australian Open: 4rabet

Batery

Stake

Rajabets

Thrill

Lucky Star

1win

Melbet

MegaPari

Parimatch The classic tennis categories in this tournament include Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles. Most of the sites mentioned below offer all 5 selections for your enjoyment.

The Best Wimbledon Betting Sites One of the world's oldest tennis competitions is Wimbledon. It has a distinct reputation among enthusiasts and customs of its own. For instance, players are required to adhere to a specific dress code for the competitions, which is obviously superfluous when it comes to online betting. This tournament offers a substantial prize pool together with a wide range of categories, so betting could be quite profitable. With the top online tennis Wimbledon betting sites listed below, Indian players may take part in one of the most prestigious worldwide tournaments: 4rabet

Batery

Stake

Rajabets

Thrill

Lucky Star

1win

Melbet

MegaPari

Parimatch On these sites players can bet on such categories as Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles.

The Best US Open Betting Sites The US Open is one of the most important and prestigious tennis tournaments in the world, which is held in New York city annually. This is a huge event, which many tennis bettors are waiting for. The matches are so exciting to watch and bet on, especially when you know the rules well. Our Sportscafe professionals in online betting made a list of the best betting sites that offer the US Open championships. Take a look at them: 4rabet

Batery

Stake

Rajabets

Thrill

Lucky Star

1win

Melbet

MegaPari

Parimatch The US Open has five major event categories: Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles. Almost every site on our list provides betting on these 5 categories and more.

The Best The French Open Betting Sites The French Open, usually known as Roland Garros, is a prominent tennis event held each year in Paris, France. It is one of tennis' four Grand Slam tournaments, along with the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. The tournament has a unique style and a pretty big prize pool. We created a list with the best French Open betting sites that offer the most lucrative betting: 4rabet

Batery

Stake

Rajabets

Thrill

Lucky Star

1win

Melbet

MegaPari

Parimatch The French Open betting sites on this list provide the most beneficial online betting. Usually, there are such categories as Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles.

Live Tennis Betting Sites The popularity of live tennis betting has increased since it provides players and spectators with an exciting experience. Due to demand, this option is now present in many online live tennis betting sites, however it is not always available. These sites let users place bets in real time on many aspects of the match, such as player performance, set winners, and next point outcomes. As the game goes on, the odds shift, adding to the suspense and uncertainty. Live betting's instantaneous nature enables well-informed choices based on player form, injuries, momentum swings, and the way the contest progresses. Fans may engage with the sport in an entertaining way and even get insight from it. Many of the sites on our list provide live betting.

List of Tennis Betting Sites With The Best Odds It might be difficult to find the online bookmaker that offers the best tennis betting odds due to the amount of platforms. Moreover, not many bookies are actually honest with their clients and might even trick customers by offering losing odds. We`ve compiled a list of tennis betting sites that provide fair and attractive odds: 4rabet

Batery

Stake

Rajabets

Thrill

Lucky Star

1win

Melbet

MegaPari

Parimatch

Other Tennis Betting Sites not Included in the TOP 10 Finding value in tennis betting sometimes means looking beyond the biggest names. The operators below sit just outside our primary recommendations yet still supply transparent pricing, a solid range of pre‑match and in‑play tennis markets, and familiar deposit/withdrawal options for Indian customers. If you’re comparing platforms, review each brand’s odds history, bonus terms, and support responsiveness to decide whether one of these newer or less‑publicised bookmakers meets your wagering needs: 888starz

Rabona

Spinbetter

Betobet

Casumo

Nomini

Nova88

Betvibe

Deposit Methods for Online Tennis Betting Sites Depositing funds on betting sites can pose challenges, such as varying deposit times, high initial deposit requirements, or unclear instructions. Within our list of the best tennis betting websites, one crucial factor in our rankings is the simplicity of deposits and withdrawals for users. These recommended sites enable you to quickly start tennis betting almost immediately after depositing funds. However, it's vital to acknowledge that deposit methods and requirements may vary across these platforms. You might want to explore the typical deposit methods offered by the sites we've recommended: Bank Transfer;

Visa;

MasterCard;

Apple Pay;

Paysafecard;

UPI;

PayTm;

PhonePe;

MuchBetter;

PayPal;

Google Pay;

Skrill;

Neteller;

Cryptocurrency: BTC, USDT, ETH, etc. Almost all tennis betting websites on our ranking offer those deposit methods. Note that the deposit times might vary from platform to platform.

Online Tennis Betting Sites vs Apps Choosing between the traditional browser version and the mobile app for placing tennis bets can pose a challenge. Each option presents distinct advantages and potential drawbacks, making it crucial to match them against your preferences and requirements. To facilitate your decision-making, we've crafted an in-depth comparison chart outlining the merits of each option. This comprehensive comparison aims to simplify the selection process, enabling you to assess and opt for the option that aligns best with your needs and preferences: Mobile application Web version Suitable for Android and IOS Compatible with any device Quick access Doesn`t need updates Optimal use of internet traffic Doesn`t require installation Push-notifications Bet on different events at the same time User-friendly interface The standard version of a bookmaker Whether you opt for the web version or the mobile app, the odds and the betting process remain consistent. Regardless of your chosen method of access, the platform's integrity and the betting outcome remain unchanged, ensuring a seamless and consistent betting experience. The best tennis betting sites usually always have an application. Conclusion by SportsCafe After thorough evaluations of tennis betting websites in India, our Sportscafe experts have curated a list of the finest options available. 4rabet, 1win and Stake.com have emerged as the leading contenders following comprehensive research and analysis. These platforms offer competitive odds, a wide range of tennis betting options, and appealing bonuses up to 150,000 INR tailored specifically for Indian players. If you're seeking the best sites for tennis betting, explore our top 10 recommendations highlighted in this article. All mentioned bookmakers operate strictly under the Curacao license, ensuring a secure and regulated gaming environment while providing ample opportunities for winning potential. In essence, our selection of the top 10 best tennis betting sites reflects an objective opinion based on extensive assessment and analysis.