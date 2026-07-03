Online Horse Racing Betting in India – Full Guide for Beginners 2026

Along with cricket, kabaddi and football, horse racing is one of the most popular sports and one of the leaders of the betting market in India. Every day our site is visited by millions of users who want to place a bet in a safe bookmaker. Our experts analyze dozens of sites daily and choose the best ones for the Top rating. It includes bookmakers with adaptive mobile applications, fast withdrawal of winnings and large bonuses. We always have promo codes for unique bonuses that will bring you extra money to your account!

Best Horse Racing Betting Bookmakers

What is Online Horse Racing Betting Bookmakers have various sports for betting, including horse racing. You can bet on one event or several in live and pre-match mode. For the convenience of users, bookmakers have convenient statistics and verification of match results. SportsCafe helps millions of people to place bets from their computers and mobile devices, offering only free and functional betting sites for online horse racing betting in India.

Top 10 of the Best Online Betting Bookmakers in India (June 2026) For online horse betting, it is highly recommended to use licensed and reputable platforms, which are authorized by the relevant authorities and operate under license. They offer a secure and regulated environment for betting activities. Besides, it’s worth using modern platforms with plenty of events and races. That’s why we’ve made a a list of ten best platforms which you can see and evaluate below: #1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Claim Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Claim Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Claim Review #6 1win 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Claim Review #7 Lucky Star 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Claim Review #8 Melbet 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Claim Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Claim Review

List of the Best Horse Racing Betting Bookmakers in India 2026 by SportsCafe Choosing a reliable bookmaker with a quick withdrawal of money is a difficult task for both a beginner and an experienced user. To facilitate this, our experts have compiled a rating based on a number of factors: the presence of a mobile application, secure deposits, quick withdrawal of winnings, etc. The compilation of the top horse racing betting sites, as well as the preparation of reviews are handled by professionals who study in detail the specifics and conditions of each bookmaker: Why Should I Choose the 4rabet for Online Horse Racing Betting 4rabet, a prominent name in the world of online betting, offers a plethora of features. Operating under a Curacao license number 8048/JAZ, the platform ensures a secure and reliable betting environment. With its easy-to-use interface and diverse betting options, it ensures an engaging and rewarding wagering adventure for its gamblers. Minimum deposit of just 300 INR;

Sports welcome offer of 700% up to 20,000 INR;

4rabet mobile app tailored for horse racing fans;

Active presence on social networks. Why Should I Choose the Batery for Online Horse Racing Betting Batery first entered the betting market in 2021, and has amassed an audience of thousands of active players from India. It offers only legal online sports betting services as it is regulated by the Curacao Gaming Commission. Battery has many distinctive benefits: Large selection of sports matches and markets;

Excellent conditions for using INR;

Great welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS;

Ability to watch live streaming;

Free Batery app and mobile website. Why Should I Choose Stake for Online Horse Racing Betting Welcome bonus of 200% up to 186,711 INR for sports betting;

Competitive odds on horse racing markets;

Live horse racing betting with fast odds updates;

40+ cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT;

VIP Club with cashback and rewards for regular activity;

PWA for Android and iOS. Stake is an excellent choice for horse racing betting if you prefer cryptocurrency payments. The bookmaker is operated by Medium Rare N.V. under a Curacao license (OGL/2024/1451/0918). The sportsbook covers 30+ sports, including horse racing events from India and international tracks. Stake accepts over 40 digital currencies, and deposits are processed instantly. Why Should I Choose Rajabets for Online Horse Racing Betting Rajabets takes 4th place in our ranking and is a solid choice for horse racing fans in India. The site offers a full list of Indian and international races, all shown with live odds and quick loading. Even if you\’re new to online betting, Rajabets makes it easy — the layout is simple, and there\’s no confusion when placing a bet. You can start with just 200 INR, which is great for casual users. The 200% welcome bonus gives up to 100,000 INR, and that helps boost your first few rounds. You can pay with UPI, PayTM, Google Pay, and more. It also has a mobile app for Android and a PWA for iPhone users. The support is fast and available in Hindi too. For anyone looking to bet on horse racing with low entry and fast access, Rajabets is a reliable pick. Minimum deposit starting at INR 200

Welcome bonus of 200% up to 100,000 INR

Wide betting markets for horse racing

App available for Android + PWA for iOS

UPI, PayTM, Google Pay, and other Indian methods supported

Easy interface for new bettors Why Should I Choose Thrill for Online Horse Racing Betting Thrill is a cryptocurrency sportsbook launched in 2025 that offers betting on horse racing as well as more than 35 other sports. The sportsbook includes horse racing, greyhound racing, and harness racing, as well as pre-match odds on major events. All transactions are processed using cryptocurrency, and withdrawals are typically completed in less than 30 minutes. The site does not charge any additional fees for payouts. Instead of a one-time welcome bonus, Thrill offers up to 70% rakeback on all bets, including horse racing. Weekly and monthly rewards provide additional benefits for regular users. The casino section features over 4,000 games, so players can switch between horse racing bets and slots or Thrill Originals games without having to open a separate account. Thrill has many advantages: Large selection of sports matches and markets;

Up to 70% Rakeback;

Fast crypto payments with no site fees;

Ability to watch live streaming;

PWA for Android and iOS;

4,000+ casino games on the same account.‌ Why Should I Choose the Lucky Star for Online Horse Racing Betting Lucky Star is a really good choice for betting on horse racing in India. By using it you will find all the most popular races, both international and Indian, and the range of betting markets, as well as high odds, will surely not disappoint you. The visual aspect is also really easy to grasp since there are no unnecessary elements, only the important stuff. You can select from many great payment methods like PhonePe, UPI, Google Pay, PayTM as well as crypto and the deposits are credited immediately. Minimum deposit of 300 INR;

500% up to 52,862.88 INR welcome bonus;

Huge range of betting markets;

Many local payment methods to choose from;

Intuitive interface and visuals. Why Should I Choose the 1win for Online Horse Racing Betting 1win is one of the most popular bookmakers of the world and it has a really strong coverage of horse racing. You can start placing bets by depositing 300 INR and use various popular methods like UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, Bank Transfer and crypto for that. There is also a great welcome bonus for all beginners and you can find many great betting markets, both simple and advanced. Minimum deposit of 300 INR;

Welcome bonus of 500% up to ₹80,400;

Coverage of global and local races;

Mobile app for Android and iOS;

A great VIP program. Why Should I Choose Melbet for Online Horse Racing Betting ‌Melbet has been operating since 2012 and is one of the leading horse racing betting sites in India. The company operates under a Curacao license (8048/JAZ2020-060) and offers an extensive selection of Indian and international horse racing events. Live streaming is available for selected races, and the sportsbook provides a wide range of betting markets for each event. Indian players can deposit in INR from just 45 INR using popular local methods. Welcome sports bonus of 300% up to 50,000 INR; Minimum deposit of just 45 INR;

Live streaming of selected horse racing events;

Wide betting markets available for each race;

Payments via UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, and Google Pay;

Dedicated apps for Android and iOS. Why Should I Choose the MegaPari for Online Horse Racing Betting MegaPari is a popular bookmaker that is offering you horse racing bets. It is fully licensed by the Anjouan license. You can use different local Indian payment methods starting at 100 INR so there’s no need to deposit a lot. There are also many different bonuses that will work for horse racing which will be useful on the start. 100 INR minimum deposit;

Welcome bonus of 200% up to 40,000 INR;

Payment methods like UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, GPay, NetBanking, Jetonbank, Crypto;

Anjouan license;

Dozens of horse racing betting markets. Why Should I Choose the Parimatch for Online Horse Racing Betting Parimatch closes our top 10. And it\’s not an accident: on this betting site you can find a wide selection of national and international events on horse racing. So, here you’ll be able to choose races from many countries of the world and place various types of bets such as win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and many others. Here are the main advantages: Minimum deposit: 200 INR;

Welcome bonuses: 150% up to ₹1,05,000;

Support 24/7;

Competitive odds;

Parimatch app is available for Android, iOS, Windows.

How to Choose the Best Horse Racing Betting Sites in India? Although nowadays there are hundreds of bookmakers to make a bet on horse racing, sometimes it may really become a challenge to find a really good horse racing betting site. Many factors should be taken into consideration to choose a really good platform to bet on. However, we\’ve identified the most important item you should bear in mind making your selection: Safeness

Odds

Bonus size

Payment methods

Diversity of events Gathering all these conditions and analyzing a huge number of bookmakers, we\’ve prepared for you a comprehensive list of the best horse racing betting sites in India. All these platforms work under the Indian laws, are all licensed and provide security and data protection. Besides, they provide easy deposits with dozens of methods available, competitive odds, generous welcome bonuses and hundreds of horse racing events. No Name Welcome Bonus Min. Deposit (INR) Min. Withdrawal (INR) 1 4rabet 700% up to ₹20,000 300 1,000 2 Batery 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS 300 500 3 Stake.com 200% up to ₹186,711 500 1,000 4 Rajabets 200% up to ₹100,000 200 1,000 5 Thrill Up to 70% Rakeback (welcome bonus) 200 500 6 Lucky Star 500% up to ₹52,863 300 500 7 1win 500% up to ₹45,000 300 500 8 Melbet 300% up to ₹50,000 45 150 9 MegaPari 200% up to ₹40,000 100 500 10 Parimatch 150% up to ₹1,05,000 200 1,000

How to Choose the Best Horse Racing Betting Apps in India? With the modern pace of life more and more people can’t spend hours in front of their PCs, being on the move all the time. That’s why a large number of gamblers prefer to make sport bets from their mobile devices and tablets. Bets on horse racing are not of any exception. Exactly here is where the horse racing betting apps come into play. In addition to the mobility, they have a number of advantages over PC versions: Convenient and versatile;

Excellent performance (faster than mobile versions);

Some extra features (in-play betting, live streaming);

Saving of traffic;

Some extra bonuses, not available on other versions. However, given the above and even considering the immense popularity of horse racing, it’s not such a simple task to find really good and functional horse racing betting apps in India. So, to relieve you from the burden of long searches of the horse racing betting apps, we’ve compiled a list of 10 best apps, taking in account the following criteria: Choice of horse-betting events;

App rating;

Available bonuses;

Extra features. No Name Welcome Bonus OS Space on your mobile device Supports Hindi 1 4rabet App 700% up to ₹20,000 Android, iOS 150 MB Yes 2 Batery App 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Android, iOS 150 MB Yes 3 Stake.com App 200% up to ₹186,711 Android, iOS (PWA) 5 MB Yes 4 Rajabets App 200% up to ₹100,000 Android, iOS (PWA) 90 MB Yes 5 Thrill App Up to 70% Rakeback (welcome bonus) Android, iOS (PWA) 80 MB Yes 6 Lucky Star App 500% up to ₹52,863 Android, iOS 100 MB Yes 7 1win App 500% up to ₹80,400 Android, iOS 100 MB Yes 8 Melbet App 300% up to ₹50,000 Android, iOS 54 MB Yes 9 MegaPari App 200% up to ₹40,000 Android, iOS 80 MB Yes 10 Parimatch App 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Android, iOS, Windows 40 MB Yes

Is Horse Racing Betting Legal? In accordance with the legislation of India, horse racing is defined as a game of skill, which makes it a totally legal sport to bet on. Its legality was established in 1996 by the Supreme Court of India, which decided to permit to place bets on horse racing from India. Both, online and offline horse race betting is legal in India. The only condition to bet on horse racing is to be over 18 years old.

How to Play Online Horse Racing Betting in India - Guide for Beginners Making bets on horse racing may seem very hard at the beginning, but actually is relatively simple. Here we’ll provide you the brief information on how to play horse racing betting. First of all, you should familiarize yourself with the rules and understand the horse racing betting algorithm. You should carefully read the information about the horse racing events, bet types, tips and strategies that we’ll provide further. The best option to start with is to choose one of the sites, which offers high odds and returns on horse racing bettings. Then you should create your account and follow some simple steps. Actually, the process may be a bit different depending on the site, but in general the it is as follows: Select one of the betting platforms with horse racing events (it can be one we have enumerated above) Create your account and make a login. Deposit your money and select a bonus (in some platforms you should select ii at the register). Find some horse racing event that you would like to bet on. Check out the odds and select type of bet that you like. Pay for your ticket and wait until the end of the race until the winner is determined!

Horse Racing Bet Types Before making bets, each bettor should learn and understand the main types of bets on horse racing. With a better knowledge of the material he\’ll be able to weigh and decide the options and choose the most appropriate and winning for this or that race. It’s important to consider that each racetrack may have its own specific bet types and rules, so it's necessary to understand the specific betting options available at the track where you're placing your bets. However, here we’ll explain you in details the most common horse racing betting types: Win This is the simplest horse racing bet, which is placed on a certain race winner. You’ll win only if the horse finishes first. Place With a place bet, you should make a choice between first and second place (and also the third place if there are more than 8 competitors). You’ll get your winnings if your horse finishes in one of the winning positions, doesn’t matter if it will be first or second (or third where appropriate). Forecast Forecast bet (sometimes called "exacta") is a bet type in which you must select the horses you think will finish first and second, respectively, in the same race in the selected order. It is one of the most popular bet types due to higher odds than a simple bet, although it can be more difficult to correctly predict the results. Quinella Quinella is a specific type of bet in horse racing where the punter bets on two horses who will arrive the first and the second. But unlike the Forecast, in this type of bet the order in which they reach the finish doesn’t matter. Second Horse Pool (SHP) The "Second Horse Pool" bet entails picking a particular horse to finish in second place in a particular race. If the horse doesn’t come second, your bet will be lost. Jackpot The Jackpot bet is a type of exotic wager in horse racing where bettors attempt to select the winners of multiple races on a single ticket. You need to pick the winners of a predetermined number of races in a row, typically the first six races of the day. Super Jackpot The Super Jackpot bet entails picking all of the horse bet winners in six distinct races. If you match the first five winners, but fail to make a right choice in the last race, you\’ll get a consolation prize. Accumulator Bet It has to do with a multi-race bet. You should select one horse and place bets in each of 2-6 different races where the horse must win. If the first choice is successful, the earnings are awarded to the next choice. Provided the selection is successful, rollovers continue until all selections have been paid. However, if even one choice is incorrect, you’ll lose the entire bet. Bar Bet Bar bet is a rather risky type of bet. In it you bet for an underdog – a horse that is not likely to win the race. Jodi This type of bet is still not so common, but is really a good chance to increase your chances of winning. You place bets on two horses on the same race, and at least one of them should win the race. Your winning will be the same, regardless of one or both of them win. Kenchi Kenchi bet entails selecting the race winners in at least three and up to five races. At worst, two horses winning will yield returns. Tanala The Tanala bet is a popular type of wager in horse racing, primarily found in India. This bet involves selecting the winning combination of the first three finishers in a specific race. The Tanala bet requires you to guess the exact order of the first three horses. Treble A treble bet is some kind of multiple bet or accumulator bet. It lies in selecting the winners of three different races and uniting them in one bet. All three of them must be first in the respective races only in this case the bet won't be lost. If at least one of them doesn't win, the entire bet won't be successful.

Most Popular Events for Horse Racing Betting in India With centuries of history and rich betting traditions on it, horse racing is one of the most favorite sports in India. For this reason there is a plenty of horse racing events and horse racing tournaments held in India. Find out below the most significant races in India (so-called five Indian Classic races), worth to bet on: Indian Derby Betting The Indian Derby horse racing is one of India's most significant horse racing events, which takes place every year on the first Sunday in February in Mumbai. It is a classic race of young thoroughbred horses that draws a lot of bettors and racing fans. 1000 Indian Guineas Betting 1000 Indian Guineas horse racing tournament is a prestigious horse racing event held in India. The Indian 1000 Guineas is a one-mile (about 1,6km) race for three-year-old mares. It is typically organized towards the end of the year and is held at different hippodromes all over the country, such as the Mumbai or Pune racecourses. 2000 Indian Guineas Betting The Indian 2000 Guineas horse racing is a one-mile (approximately 1600 meters) race for three-year-old colts and geldings (male horses), held in Mumbai in December every year. These events can be confidently called one of the most important races nationwide in equestrian sport. Indian Oaks Betting The Indian Oaks horse racing, organized in India from the 40th of the 20th century, is one of the five most prestigious events in horse racing, extremely popular among the Indian punters. It’s a classic race restricted to 4 year old thoroughbred fillies which takes place in January. Indian St. Leger Betting With a 2,8 km horse track, Indian St. Leger horse racing tournament is the longest of the 5 main races in India. Four-year-old horses, both stallions and mares run this race, held in March annually. This large-scale event in the world of horse-racing with more than two hundred years of history, makes it one of the most beloved among the Indian bettors on horse-racing,

Live Horse Racing Betting Horse racing betting live is extremely popular among the gamblers from India. This betting option consists in placing bets on horse races in real-time, while the races are being held. When players put live bets, they experience a real surge of emotion. Live horse racing betting allows you to get real adrenaline, because things change so rapidly, so that you have just some seconds before making your crucial decision. Betting online is available to Indian punters, being represented at the most bookmakers and live horse racing betting sites.

Horse Racing Betting Odds Horse racing betting odds are numerical representations of the possible payout for a successful bet on a horse. The odds allow the gamblers to know their potential dividends on the placed bets. They are strictly linked to the estimated probabilities of the horse to win the race. There are three main formats of the horse betting odds: Fractional Odds: The most frequent in India, but are also common in the UK and Ireland. They appear as fractions, such as 2/1, 5/2, or 7/4. The first number stands for the potential gain, while the second shows the sum of the first bet to be returned if the bet appears to be winning. With 2/1 odds you’ll be able to win 2 units for every 1 unit staked, for instance. Decimal Odds: Not so widespread in India, but often used in many parts of the world, for example, Europe, Australia, and Canada. These are decimals, such as 3.00, 4.50, or 2.25 which show the total potential payout, made up by win and original stake. So, a 4.00 odds means that you can win 4.00 units for every 1 unit staked, including your original bet. Moneyline Odds: They are mainly used in the US. Moneyline Odds contain positive or negative numbers. Positive numbers show the potential profit on a 100 units stake, while negative numbers demonstrate the sum you have to bet to gain 100 units. For example, +200 odds stand for your chances to win 200 units for every 100 units staked, while -200 odds mean you have to bet 200 units to win 100 units.

Horse Racing Betting Tips and Strategies To succeed at betting on horse racing, it's critical to adhere to specific horse racing tips and strategies. As horse racing is somewhat difficult to forecast, it would be unwise to disregard professional guidance. Let's examine here the most well-liked and effective horse racing betting tips and strategies that will allow Indian punters to succeed in placing the greatest wagers on horse racing. Most important tips: Do Your Research: Study the horses, jockeys, coaches, and tracks in detail before making any bets. Analyze prior results, present form, track conditions, and any other pertinent elements that might have an impact on the result of the race. Understand various types of bets: Horse racing offers many different wager options, including win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and more. Look for the one(s) that best suit your risk tolerance and knowledge of the race after learning the distinctions between them. Manage Your Bankroll: Set your budget and try to remain within it. Do not incur losses by placing larger wagers than those you have the money for. Focus on Value: Choose the horses whose odds suggest they are being underrated. Sometimes, when favorites are overbet, other horses with decent chances of winning may provide significant value. Learn more about the track and conditions: In function of the weather and track conditions (such as turf or dirt), certain horses will perform better. Consider these elements while determining a horse's prospects of success. Keep track of Jockeys and Coaches: Keep an eye on Trainers and Jockeys: Trainers and jockeys who are successful typically have greater winning percentages. Pay attention to their past results and how they fare in particular race circumstances. Follow one of these horse racing betting strategies to increase the chances of success : The Yankee Strategy. One of the oldest strategies in horse betting. You must select four horses in different races for this approach. At least two of the four horses you select must win or finish in the top three for this strategy to be successful. The Dutch Betting Strategy. Here you wager on several possible outcomes of the same race instead of placing bets on one. The 80/20 System. With this strategy you have to 1/5 of your bet on the horse that will win the race and 4/5% on the same horse to end up with some place. The Place Laying System You have to pick two horses, and this tactic will pay off if one or both of them fail to place first or second at the finish line. The Exacta Strategy. It is a sort of wager in which you stake money on two horses you believe will finish first and second, respectively, in the race.

Deposit Methods for Online Horse Racing Betting The choice of deposit and withdrawal methods varies depending on the bookmaker. However, on most of the online horse racing betting platforms that we have seen above, the most preferred payment methods among Indian punters are: Mastercard (debit and credit cards);

Visa (debit and credit cards);

Skrill;

Neteller;

MuchBetter;

Neosurf;

AstroPay;

ecoPayz;

PhonePe;

Paysafecard;

Khelocard;

UPI;

Net Banking;

Cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron, etc.).

Conclusion by SportsCafe After outlining every element and carrying out the research of Indian horse betting market, we\’ve made up a list of top 10 online horse racing betting platforms: 4rabet

Batery

Stake.com

Rajabets

Thrill

Lucky Star

1win

Melbet

MegaPari

Parimatch These platforms combine all the features that the Indian gamblers appreciate for online horse race betting sites in India: Safety and legality. All these platforms have Curacao licenses and act in accordance with the law.

Offer a big choice of quick deposits and withdrawals in INR through a selection of the most popular methods with low fees;

Have a large number of horse racing events with competitive odds and live betting.

Infinite number of bonuses, promo codes, free bets and promotions. Betting on these sites and applying the tips and strategies which we presented above, will definitely increase your chances of winning!