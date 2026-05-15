Highlights Essex vs Leicestershire First class County Championship 15.05.2026
Holland to Porter, 0 runs
Holland to Porter, 0 runs
Holland to Elgar, 1 run
Holland to Elgar, 4 runs
Holland to Elgar, 4 runs
Holland to Elgar, 0 runs
Green to Porter, 0 runs
Green to Porter, 0 runs
Green to Porter, 0 runs
Green to Porter, 0 runs
Green to Porter, 0 runs
Green to Porter, 0 runs
Holland to Elgar, 0 runs
Holland to Porter, 1 run
Holland to Porter, 0 runs
Holland to Porter, 0 runs
Holland to Cook, appeal, wicket (bowled - Cook)
Holland to Cook, 0 runs
Snater to Hull, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hull)
Snater to Patel, 3 runs
Cook to Hull, 0 runs
Cook to Hull, 0 runs
Cook to Hull, 0 runs
Cook to Hull, 0 runs
Cook to Patel, 1 run
Cook to Patel, 0 runs
Porter to Hull, 0 runs
Porter to Hull, 0 runs
Porter to Hull, 0 runs
Porter to Hull, 0 runs
Porter to Hull, 0 runs
Porter to Hull, 0 runs
Cook to Patel, 0 runs
Cook to Patel, 0 runs
Cook to Hull, 1 run
Cook to Patel, 1 run
Cook to Patel, 0 runs
Cook to Patel, 0 runs
Porter to Mike, wicket (lbw - Mike)
Porter to Mike, 4 runs
Porter to Mike, 0 runs
Porter to Mike, 0 runs
Porter to Patel, 1 run
Porter to Patel, 0 runs
Cook to Patel, 1 run
Cook to Patel, 0 runs
Cook to Patel, 0 runs
Cook to Patel, 0 runs
Cook to Patel, 0 runs
Cook to Patel, 0 runs
Porter to Mike, 0 runs
Porter to Patel, 1 run
Porter to Patel, 0 runs
Porter to Patel, 0 runs
Porter to Patel, 0 runs
Porter to Mike, 1 run
Cook to Mike, 0 runs
Cook to Patel, 1 run
Cook to Patel, 0 runs
Cook to Mike, 1 run
Cook to Patel, 1 run
Cook to Mike, 1 run
Porter to Patel, 0 runs
Porter to Mike, 1 run
Porter to Patel, 1 run
Porter to Patel, 0 runs
Porter to Patel, 0 runs
Porter to Mike, 1 run
Cook to Patel, 0 runs
Cook to Patel, 0 runs
Cook to Eskinazi, appeal, wicket (bowled - Eskinazi)
Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Porter to Eskinazi, 1 run
Porter to Mike, 3 runs
Porter to Mike, 0 runs
Porter to Mike, 2 runs
Porter to Mike, 0 runs
Porter to Mike, 4 runs
Snater to Eskinazi, 2 runs
Snater to Mike, 1 run
Snater to Mike, 0 runs
Snater to Mike, 0 runs
Snater to Mike, 0 runs
Snater to Eskinazi, 1 run
Critchley to Mike, 0 runs
Critchley to Mike, 0 runs
Critchley to Eskinazi, 1 run
Critchley to Eskinazi, 2 runs
Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Snater to Green, appeal, wicket (caught - Green)
Snater to Green, 0 runs
Snater to Green, 0 runs
Snater to Green, 0 runs
Snater to Green, 0 runs
Snater to Green, 0 runs
Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Critchley to Green, 1 run
Critchley to Green, 0 runs
Critchley to Green, 0 runs
Critchley to Green, 6 runs
Critchley to Green, 2 runs
Snater to Green, 1 run
Snater to Green, 0 runs
Snater to Green, 0 runs
Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Snater to Green, 0 runs
Snater to Green, 0 runs
Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Critchley to Eskinazi, 4 runs
Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Critchley to Eskinazi, 6 runs
Mulder to Green, 4 runs
Mulder to Green, 0 runs
Mulder to Green, 0 runs
Mulder to Green, 0 runs
Mulder to Green, 0 runs
Mulder to Green, 0 runs
Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Critchley to Green, 1 run
Critchley to Green, 0 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Mulder to Green, 1 run
Mulder to Green, 0 runs
Mulder to Green, 0 runs
Snater to Green, 3 runs
Snater to Green, 0 runs
Snater to Green, 0 runs
Snater to Green, 0 runs
Snater to Green, 0 runs
Snater to Green, 0 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 4 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Mulder to Green, 1 run
Snater to Green, 1 run
Snater to Green, 0 runs
Snater to Green, 0 runs
Snater to Green, 0 runs
Snater to Green, 4 runs
Snater to Eskinazi, 1 run
Mulder to Ben Cox, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ben Cox)
Mulder to Ben Cox, 2 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 1 run
Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 4 runs
Mulder to Ben Cox, 1 run
Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Snater to Ben Cox, 1 run
Snater to Eskinazi, 1 run
Snater to Ben Cox, 1 run
Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Mulder to Ben Cox, 1 run
Mulder to Eskinazi, 1 run
Mulder to Ben Cox, 1 run
Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Mulder to Ben Cox, 2 no balls
Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Critchley to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Critchley to Eskinazi, 1 run
Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Harmer to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Harmer to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Harmer to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Harmer to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Harmer to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Harmer to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Harmer to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Harmer to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Harmer to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Harmer to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Harmer to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Harmer to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Cook to Eskinazi, 4 runs
Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Porter to Ben Cox, 2 runs
Porter to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Porter to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Porter to Ben Cox, appeal
Porter to Eskinazi, 1 run
Porter to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Cook to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Cook to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Cook to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Cook to Ben Cox, 4 runs
Cook to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Cook to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Porter to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Porter to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Porter to Ben Cox, 1 run
Porter to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Porter to Ben Cox, 6 runs
Porter to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Porter to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Porter to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Porter to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Porter to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Porter to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Porter to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 4 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 4 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Porter to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Porter to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Porter to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Porter to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Porter to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Porter to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 3 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Snater to Eskinazi, 1 run
Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Snater to Ben Cox, 1 run
Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Snater to Ben Cox, 4 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Mulder to Ben Cox, 3 runs
Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs
Mulder to Ben Cox, 2 runs
Mulder to Tattersall, wicket (lbw - Tattersall)
Mulder to Eskinazi, 1 run
Snater to Tattersall, 0 runs
Snater to Tattersall, 0 runs
Snater to Tattersall, 0 runs
Snater to Tattersall, 0 runs
Snater to Tattersall, 0 runs
Snater to Tattersall, 0 runs
Cook to Tattersall, 3 runs
Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs
Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs
Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs
Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs
Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs
Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs
Snater to Eskinazi, 2 runs
Snater to Budinger, appeal, wicket (bowled - Budinger)
Snater to Budinger, 0 runs
Snater to Budinger, 0 runs
Snater to Budinger, 0 runs
Cook to Tattersall, 2 runs
Cook to Budinger, 1 run
Cook to Budinger, appeal
Cook to Budinger, 4 runs
Cook to Budinger, appeal
Cook to Budinger, 4 runs
Porter to Tattersall, 0 runs
Porter to Tattersall, 0 runs
Porter to Tattersall, 2 runs
Porter to Budinger, 1 run
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs
Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs
Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs
Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs
Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs
Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs
Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs
Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs
Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs
Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs
Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 4 runs
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs
Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs
Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs
Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs
Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs
Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Tattersall, 1 run
Porter to Tattersall, 0 runs
Porter to Holland, wicket (lbw - Holland)
Porter to Holland, appeal
Cook to Budinger, 0 runs
Cook to Budinger, 0 runs
Cook to Budinger, 0 runs
Cook to Budinger, 0 runs
Cook to Budinger, 0 runs
Cook to Holland, 1 run
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 4 runs
Mulder to Holland, 0 runs
Mulder to Holland, 0 runs
Mulder to Holland, 0 runs
Mulder to Holland, 0 runs
Mulder to Budinger, 3 runs
Mulder to Budinger, 0 runs
Harmer to Holland, 0 runs
Harmer to Holland, 0 runs
Harmer to Budinger, 3 runs
Harmer to Budinger, 0 runs
Harmer to Budinger, 0 runs
Harmer to Budinger, 4 runs
Mulder to Holland, 4 runs
Mulder to Holland, appeal
Mulder to Holland, 4 runs
Mulder to Holland, 0 runs
Mulder to Holland, 0 runs
Mulder to Holland, 0 runs
Harmer to Budinger, 0 runs
Harmer to Budinger, 0 runs
Harmer to Budinger, 0 runs
Harmer to Budinger, 4 runs
Harmer to Holland, 1 run
Harmer to Holland, 0 runs
Mulder to Holland, 1 run
Mulder to Holland, 0 runs
Mulder to Holland, 0 runs
Mulder to Holland, 0 runs
Mulder to Holland, 0 runs
Mulder to Weatherald, appeal, wicket (bowled - Weatherald)
Harmer to Weatherald, 1 run
Harmer to Weatherald, 0 runs
Harmer to Budinger, 1 run
Harmer to Budinger, 0 runs
Harmer to Weatherald, 1 run
Harmer to Weatherald, 4 runs
Mulder to Weatherald, 1 run
Mulder to Weatherald, 4 byes
Mulder to Weatherald, 0 runs
Mulder to Weatherald, appeal
Mulder to Weatherald, 0 runs
Mulder to Budinger, 1 run
Harmer to Weatherald, 4 runs
Harmer to Weatherald, 0 runs
Harmer to Weatherald, 0 runs
Harmer to Weatherald, 0 runs
Harmer to Weatherald, 0 runs
Harmer to Weatherald, 0 runs
Mulder to Budinger, 0 runs
Mulder to Weatherald, 1 run
Mulder to Weatherald, 2 no balls
Mulder to Budinger, 1 run
Mulder to Budinger, 2 no balls
Mulder to Budinger, appeal
Mulder to Weatherald, 1 run
Mulder to Weatherald, 2 no balls
Mulder to Weatherald, 6 runs
Harmer to Budinger, 0 runs
Harmer to Budinger, 0 runs
Harmer to Weatherald, 1 run
Harmer to Weatherald, 0 runs
Harmer to Weatherald, 0 runs
Harmer to Weatherald, 0 runs
Porter to Weatherald, 1 run
Porter to Budinger, leg bye, appeal
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Weatherald, 1 run
Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs
Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs
Harmer to Budinger, 0 runs
Harmer to Budinger, 0 runs
Harmer to Budinger, 6 runs
Harmer to Budinger, 0 runs
Harmer to Weatherald, 1 run
Harmer to Weatherald, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 4 runs
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Weatherald, 1 run
Snater to Budinger, 4 runs
Snater to Budinger, 0 runs
Snater to Weatherald, 1 run
Snater to Budinger, 1 run
Snater to Budinger, 0 runs
Snater to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Weatherald, appeal
Porter to Budinger, 1 run
Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs
Porter to Weatherald, appeal
Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs
Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs
Snater to Budinger, 0 runs
Snater to Budinger, 4 runs
Snater to Budinger, 0 runs
Snater to Budinger, 0 runs
Snater to Budinger, 0 runs
Snater to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, leg bye, appeal
Porter to Weatherald, 1 run
Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs
Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 1 run
Snater to Budinger, 3 runs
Snater to Budinger, 0 runs
Snater to Budinger, 0 runs
Snater to Budinger, 2 runs
Snater to Budinger, 0 runs
Snater to Budinger, 4 runs
Cook to Budinger, 3 runs
Cook to Weatherald, 1 run
Cook to Weatherald, 0 runs
Cook to Weatherald, 4 runs
Cook to Weatherald, 4 runs
Cook to Weatherald, 4 runs
Snater to Budinger, 0 runs
Snater to Weatherald, 1 run
Snater to Weatherald, 4 runs
Snater to Weatherald, 0 runs
Snater to Weatherald, 4 runs
Snater to Weatherald, appeal
Cook to Budinger, 0 runs
Cook to Budinger, 0 runs
Cook to Weatherald, 1 run
Cook to Weatherald, 0 runs
Cook to Weatherald, 0 runs
Cook to Weatherald, 0 runs
Snater to Weatherald, 1 run
Snater to Weatherald, 0 runs
Snater to Budinger, 1 run
Snater to Weatherald, 1 run
Snater to Weatherald, 0 runs
Snater to Weatherald, 0 runs
Cook to Weatherald, 1 run
Cook to Budinger, 1 run
Cook to Budinger, 6 runs
Cook to Budinger, 0 runs
Cook to Budinger, 0 runs
Cook to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 1 run
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 4 runs
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Cook to Weatherald, appeal
Cook to Budinger, leg bye
Cook to Budinger, 0 runs
Cook to Budinger, 0 runs
Cook to Budinger, 0 runs
Cook to Weatherald, 1 run
Porter to Budinger, 4 runs
Porter to Budinger, 2 runs
Porter to Budinger, 0 runs
Porter to Weatherald, leg bye
Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs
Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs
Cook to Budinger, 2 runs
Cook to Budinger, 0 runs
Cook to Budinger, 0 runs
Cook to Budinger, 0 runs
Cook to Budinger, 0 runs
Cook to Rishi Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Rishi Patel)
Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs
Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs
Porter to Rishi Patel, 3 runs
Porter to Rishi Patel, 2 runs
Porter to Weatherald, 1 run
Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs
Cook to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Cook to Weatherald, 1 run
Cook to Weatherald, 2 runs
Cook to Weatherald, 2 runs
Cook to Weatherald, 2 runs
Cook to Weatherald, 0 runs
Porter to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Porter to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Porter to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Porter to Rishi Patel, 4 runs
Porter to Rishi Patel, 0 runs
Porter to Rishi Patel, 0 runs