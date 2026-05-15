Highlights Essex vs Leicestershire First class County Championship 15.05.2026

First class

ESS
ESS

(3 ov.) 10/1

LEI
LEI

333

2.6
.

Holland to Porter, 0 runs

2.5
.

Holland to Porter, 0 runs

2.4
1

Holland to Elgar, 1 run

2.3
4

Holland to Elgar, 4 runs

2.2
4

Holland to Elgar, 4 runs

2.1
.

Holland to Elgar, 0 runs

1.6
.

Green to Porter, 0 runs

1.5
.

Green to Porter, 0 runs

1.4
.

Green to Porter, 0 runs

1.3
.

Green to Porter, 0 runs

1.2
.

Green to Porter, 0 runs

1.1
.

Green to Porter, 0 runs

0.6
.

Holland to Elgar, 0 runs

0.5
1

Holland to Porter, 1 run

0.4
.

Holland to Porter, 0 runs

0.3
.

Holland to Porter, 0 runs

0.2
W

Holland to Cook, appeal, wicket (bowled - Cook)

0.1
.

Holland to Cook, 0 runs

90.2
W

Snater to Hull, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hull)

90.1
3

Snater to Patel, 3 runs

89.6
.

Cook to Hull, 0 runs

89.5
.

Cook to Hull, 0 runs

89.4
.

Cook to Hull, 0 runs

89.3
.

Cook to Hull, 0 runs

89.2
1

Cook to Patel, 1 run

89.1
.

Cook to Patel, 0 runs

88.6
.

Porter to Hull, 0 runs

88.5
.

Porter to Hull, 0 runs

88.4
.

Porter to Hull, 0 runs

88.3
.

Porter to Hull, 0 runs

88.2
.

Porter to Hull, 0 runs

88.1
.

Porter to Hull, 0 runs

87.6
.

Cook to Patel, 0 runs

87.5
.

Cook to Patel, 0 runs

87.4
1

Cook to Hull, 1 run

87.3
1

Cook to Patel, 1 run

87.2
.

Cook to Patel, 0 runs

87.1
.

Cook to Patel, 0 runs

86.6
W

Porter to Mike, wicket (lbw - Mike)

86.5
4

Porter to Mike, 4 runs

86.4
.

Porter to Mike, 0 runs

86.3
.

Porter to Mike, 0 runs

86.2
1

Porter to Patel, 1 run

86.1
.

Porter to Patel, 0 runs

85.6
1

Cook to Patel, 1 run

85.5
.

Cook to Patel, 0 runs

85.4
.

Cook to Patel, 0 runs

85.3
.

Cook to Patel, 0 runs

85.2
.

Cook to Patel, 0 runs

85.1
.

Cook to Patel, 0 runs

84.6
.

Porter to Mike, 0 runs

84.5
1

Porter to Patel, 1 run

84.4
.

Porter to Patel, 0 runs

84.3
.

Porter to Patel, 0 runs

84.2
.

Porter to Patel, 0 runs

84.1
1

Porter to Mike, 1 run

83.6
1

Cook to Mike, 0 runs

83.5
1

Cook to Patel, 1 run

83.4
.

Cook to Patel, 0 runs

83.3
1

Cook to Mike, 1 run

83.2
1

Cook to Patel, 1 run

83.1
1

Cook to Mike, 1 run

82.6
.

Porter to Patel, 0 runs

82.5
1

Porter to Mike, 1 run

82.4
1

Porter to Patel, 1 run

82.3
.

Porter to Patel, 0 runs

82.2
.

Porter to Patel, 0 runs

82.1
1

Porter to Mike, 1 run

81.6
.

Cook to Patel, 0 runs

81.5
.

Cook to Patel, 0 runs

81.4
W

Cook to Eskinazi, appeal, wicket (bowled - Eskinazi)

81.3
.

Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs

81.2
.

Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs

81.1
.

Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs

80.6
1

Porter to Eskinazi, 1 run

80.5
3

Porter to Mike, 3 runs

80.4
.

Porter to Mike, 0 runs

80.3
2

Porter to Mike, 2 runs

80.2
.

Porter to Mike, 0 runs

80.1
4

Porter to Mike, 4 runs

79.6
2

Snater to Eskinazi, 2 runs

79.5
1

Snater to Mike, 1 run

79.4
.

Snater to Mike, 0 runs

79.3
.

Snater to Mike, 0 runs

79.2
.

Snater to Mike, 0 runs

79.1
1

Snater to Eskinazi, 1 run

78.6
.

Critchley to Mike, 0 runs

78.5
.

Critchley to Mike, 0 runs

78.4
1

Critchley to Eskinazi, 1 run

78.3
2

Critchley to Eskinazi, 2 runs

78.2
.

Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs

78.1
.

Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs

77.6
W

Snater to Green, appeal, wicket (caught - Green)

77.5
.

Snater to Green, 0 runs

77.4
.

Snater to Green, 0 runs

77.3
.

Snater to Green, 0 runs

77.2
.

Snater to Green, 0 runs

77.1
.

Snater to Green, 0 runs

76.6
.

Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs

76.5
1

Critchley to Green, 1 run

76.4
.

Critchley to Green, 0 runs

76.3
.

Critchley to Green, 0 runs

76.2
6

Critchley to Green, 6 runs

76.1
2

Critchley to Green, 2 runs

75.6
1

Snater to Green, 1 run

75.5
.

Snater to Green, 0 runs

75.4
.

Snater to Green, 0 runs

75.3
.

Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs

75.2
.

Snater to Green, 0 runs

75.1
.

Snater to Green, 0 runs

74.6
.

Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs

74.5
4

Critchley to Eskinazi, 4 runs

74.4
.

Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs

74.3
.

Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs

74.2
.

Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs

74.1
6

Critchley to Eskinazi, 6 runs

73.6
4

Mulder to Green, 4 runs

73.5
.

Mulder to Green, 0 runs

73.4
.

Mulder to Green, 0 runs

73.3
.

Mulder to Green, 0 runs

73.2
.

Mulder to Green, 0 runs

73.1
.

Mulder to Green, 0 runs

72.6
.

Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs

72.5
.

Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs

72.4
.

Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs

72.3
.

Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs

72.2
1

Critchley to Green, 1 run

72.1
.

Critchley to Green, 0 runs

71.6
.

Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs

71.5
.

Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs

71.4
.

Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs

71.3
1

Mulder to Green, 1 run

71.2
.

Mulder to Green, 0 runs

71.1
.

Mulder to Green, 0 runs

70.6
3

Snater to Green, 3 runs

70.5
.

Snater to Green, 0 runs

70.4
.

Snater to Green, 0 runs

70.3
.

Snater to Green, 0 runs

70.2
.

Snater to Green, 0 runs

70.1
.

Snater to Green, 0 runs

69.6
.

Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs

69.5
.

Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs

69.4
.

Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs

69.3
4

Mulder to Eskinazi, 4 runs

69.2
.

Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs

69.1
1

Mulder to Green, 1 run

68.6
1

Snater to Green, 1 run

68.5
.

Snater to Green, 0 runs

68.4
.

Snater to Green, 0 runs

68.3
.

Snater to Green, 0 runs

68.2
4

Snater to Green, 4 runs

68.1
1

Snater to Eskinazi, 1 run

67.6
W

Mulder to Ben Cox, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ben Cox)

67.5
2

Mulder to Ben Cox, 2 runs

67.4
1

Mulder to Eskinazi, 1 run

67.3
.

Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs

67.2
4

Mulder to Eskinazi, 4 runs

67.1
1

Mulder to Ben Cox, 1 run

66.6
.

Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs

66.5
1

Snater to Ben Cox, 1 run

66.4
1

Snater to Eskinazi, 1 run

66.3
1

Snater to Ben Cox, 1 run

66.2
.

Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs

66.1
.

Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs

65.6
1

Mulder to Ben Cox, 1 run

65.5
1

Mulder to Eskinazi, 1 run

65.4
1

Mulder to Ben Cox, 1 run

65.3
.

Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs

65.2
.

Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs

65.1
.

Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs

65.1
2

Mulder to Ben Cox, 2 no balls

64.6
.

Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs

64.5
.

Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs

64.4
.

Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs

64.3
.

Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs

64.2
.

Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs

64.1
.

Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs

63.6
.

Critchley to Ben Cox, 0 runs

63.5
1

Critchley to Eskinazi, 1 run

63.4
.

Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs

63.3
.

Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs

63.2
.

Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs

63.1
.

Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs

62.6
.

Harmer to Ben Cox, 0 runs

62.5
.

Harmer to Ben Cox, 0 runs

62.4
.

Harmer to Ben Cox, 0 runs

62.3
.

Harmer to Ben Cox, 0 runs

62.2
.

Harmer to Ben Cox, 0 runs

62.1
.

Harmer to Ben Cox, 0 runs

61.6
.

Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs

61.5
.

Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs

61.4
.

Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs

61.3
.

Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs

61.2
.

Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs

61.1
.

Critchley to Eskinazi, 0 runs

60.6
.

Harmer to Ben Cox, 0 runs

60.5
.

Harmer to Ben Cox, 0 runs

60.4
.

Harmer to Ben Cox, 0 runs

60.3
.

Harmer to Ben Cox, 0 runs

60.2
.

Harmer to Ben Cox, 0 runs

60.1
.

Harmer to Ben Cox, 0 runs

59.6
.

Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs

59.5
.

Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs

59.4
4

Cook to Eskinazi, 4 runs

59.3
.

Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs

59.2
.

Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs

59.1
.

Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs

58.6
2

Porter to Ben Cox, 2 runs

58.5
.

Porter to Ben Cox, 0 runs

58.4
.

Porter to Ben Cox, 0 runs

58.3
.

Porter to Ben Cox, appeal

58.2
1

Porter to Eskinazi, 1 run

58.1
.

Porter to Eskinazi, 0 runs

57.6
.

Cook to Ben Cox, 0 runs

57.5
.

Cook to Ben Cox, 0 runs

57.4
.

Cook to Ben Cox, 0 runs

57.3
4

Cook to Ben Cox, 4 runs

57.2
.

Cook to Ben Cox, 0 runs

57.1
.

Cook to Ben Cox, 0 runs

56.6
.

Porter to Eskinazi, 0 runs

56.5
.

Porter to Eskinazi, 0 runs

56.4
1

Porter to Ben Cox, 1 run

56.3
.

Porter to Ben Cox, 0 runs

56.2
6

Porter to Ben Cox, 6 runs

56.1
.

Porter to Ben Cox, 0 runs

55.6
.

Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs

55.5
.

Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs

55.4
.

Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs

55.3
.

Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs

55.2
.

Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs

55.1
.

Cook to Eskinazi, 0 runs

54.6
.

Porter to Ben Cox, 0 runs

54.5
.

Porter to Ben Cox, 0 runs

54.4
.

Porter to Ben Cox, 0 runs

54.3
.

Porter to Ben Cox, 0 runs

54.2
.

Porter to Ben Cox, 0 runs

54.1
.

Porter to Ben Cox, 0 runs

53.6
4

Mulder to Eskinazi, 4 runs

53.5
4

Mulder to Eskinazi, 4 runs

53.4
.

Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs

53.3
.

Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs

53.2
.

Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs

53.1
.

Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs

52.6
.

Porter to Ben Cox, 0 runs

52.5
.

Porter to Eskinazi, 0 runs

52.4
.

Porter to Eskinazi, 0 runs

52.3
.

Porter to Eskinazi, 0 runs

52.2
.

Porter to Eskinazi, 0 runs

52.1
.

Porter to Eskinazi, 0 runs

51.6
1

Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs

51.5
.

Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs

51.4
3

Mulder to Eskinazi, 3 runs

51.3
.

Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs

51.2
.

Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs

51.1
.

Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs

50.6
.

Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs

50.5
.

Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs

50.4
.

Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs

50.3
.

Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs

50.2
.

Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs

50.1
.

Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs

49.6
.

Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs

49.5
.

Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs

49.4
.

Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs

49.3
.

Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs

49.2
.

Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs

49.1
.

Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs

48.6
.

Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs

48.5
.

Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs

48.4
.

Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs

48.3
.

Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs

48.2
.

Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs

48.1
1

Snater to Eskinazi, 1 run

47.6
.

Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs

47.5
.

Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs

47.4
.

Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs

47.3
.

Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs

47.2
.

Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs

47.1
.

Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs

46.6
1

Snater to Ben Cox, 1 run

46.5
.

Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs

46.4
.

Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs

46.3
.

Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs

46.2
.

Snater to Ben Cox, 0 runs

46.1
4

Snater to Ben Cox, 4 runs

45.6
.

Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs

45.5
.

Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs

45.4
.

Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs

45.3
.

Mulder to Eskinazi, 0 runs

45.2
3

Mulder to Ben Cox, 3 runs

45.1
.

Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs

44.6
.

Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs

44.5
.

Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs

44.4
.

Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs

44.3
.

Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs

44.2
.

Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs

44.1
.

Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs

43.6
.

Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs

43.5
.

Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs

43.4
.

Mulder to Ben Cox, 0 runs

43.3
2

Mulder to Ben Cox, 2 runs

43.2
W

Mulder to Tattersall, wicket (lbw - Tattersall)

43.1
1

Mulder to Eskinazi, 1 run

42.6
.

Snater to Tattersall, 0 runs

42.5
.

Snater to Tattersall, 0 runs

42.4
.

Snater to Tattersall, 0 runs

42.3
.

Snater to Tattersall, 0 runs

42.2
.

Snater to Tattersall, 0 runs

42.1
.

Snater to Tattersall, 0 runs

41.6
3

Cook to Tattersall, 3 runs

41.5
.

Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs

41.4
.

Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs

41.3
.

Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs

41.2
.

Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs

41.1
.

Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs

40.6
.

Snater to Eskinazi, 0 runs

40.5
2

Snater to Eskinazi, 2 runs

40.4
W

Snater to Budinger, appeal, wicket (bowled - Budinger)

40.3
.

Snater to Budinger, 0 runs

40.2
.

Snater to Budinger, 0 runs

40.1
.

Snater to Budinger, 0 runs

39.6
2

Cook to Tattersall, 2 runs

39.5
1

Cook to Budinger, 1 run

39.4
.

Cook to Budinger, appeal

39.3
4

Cook to Budinger, 4 runs

39.2
.

Cook to Budinger, appeal

39.1
4

Cook to Budinger, 4 runs

38.6
.

Porter to Tattersall, 0 runs

38.5
.

Porter to Tattersall, 0 runs

38.4
2

Porter to Tattersall, 2 runs

38.3
1

Porter to Budinger, 1 run

38.2
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

38.1
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

37.6
.

Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs

37.5
.

Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs

37.4
.

Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs

37.3
.

Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs

37.2
.

Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs

37.1
.

Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs

36.6
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

36.5
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

36.4
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

36.3
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

36.2
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

36.1
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

35.6
.

Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs

35.5
.

Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs

35.4
.

Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs

35.3
.

Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs

35.2
.

Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs

35.1
.

Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs

34.6
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

34.5
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

34.4
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

34.3
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

34.2
4

Porter to Budinger, 4 runs

34.1
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

33.6
.

Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs

33.5
.

Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs

33.4
.

Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs

33.3
.

Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs

33.2
.

Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs

33.1
.

Cook to Tattersall, 0 runs

32.6
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

32.5
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

32.4
1

Porter to Tattersall, 1 run

32.3
.

Porter to Tattersall, 0 runs

32.2
W

Porter to Holland, wicket (lbw - Holland)

32.1
.

Porter to Holland, appeal

31.6
.

Cook to Budinger, 0 runs

31.5
.

Cook to Budinger, 0 runs

31.4
.

Cook to Budinger, 0 runs

31.3
.

Cook to Budinger, 0 runs

31.2
.

Cook to Budinger, 0 runs

31.1
1

Cook to Holland, 1 run

30.6
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

30.5
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

30.4
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

30.3
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

30.2
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

30.1
4

Porter to Budinger, 4 runs

29.6
.

Mulder to Holland, 0 runs

29.5
.

Mulder to Holland, 0 runs

29.4
.

Mulder to Holland, 0 runs

29.3
.

Mulder to Holland, 0 runs

29.2
3

Mulder to Budinger, 3 runs

29.1
.

Mulder to Budinger, 0 runs

28.6
.

Harmer to Holland, 0 runs

28.5
.

Harmer to Holland, 0 runs

28.4
3

Harmer to Budinger, 3 runs

28.3
.

Harmer to Budinger, 0 runs

28.2
.

Harmer to Budinger, 0 runs

28.1
4

Harmer to Budinger, 4 runs

27.6
4

Mulder to Holland, 4 runs

27.5
.

Mulder to Holland, appeal

27.4
4

Mulder to Holland, 4 runs

27.3
.

Mulder to Holland, 0 runs

27.2
.

Mulder to Holland, 0 runs

27.1
.

Mulder to Holland, 0 runs

26.6
.

Harmer to Budinger, 0 runs

26.5
.

Harmer to Budinger, 0 runs

26.4
.

Harmer to Budinger, 0 runs

26.3
4

Harmer to Budinger, 4 runs

26.2
1

Harmer to Holland, 1 run

26.1
.

Harmer to Holland, 0 runs

25.6
1

Mulder to Holland, 1 run

25.5
.

Mulder to Holland, 0 runs

25.4
.

Mulder to Holland, 0 runs

25.3
.

Mulder to Holland, 0 runs

25.2
.

Mulder to Holland, 0 runs

25.1
W

Mulder to Weatherald, appeal, wicket (bowled - Weatherald)

24.6
1

Harmer to Weatherald, 1 run

24.5
.

Harmer to Weatherald, 0 runs

24.4
1

Harmer to Budinger, 1 run

24.3
.

Harmer to Budinger, 0 runs

24.2
1

Harmer to Weatherald, 1 run

24.1
4

Harmer to Weatherald, 4 runs

23.6
1

Mulder to Weatherald, 1 run

23.5
4

Mulder to Weatherald, 4 byes

23.4
.

Mulder to Weatherald, 0 runs

23.3
.

Mulder to Weatherald, appeal

23.2
.

Mulder to Weatherald, 0 runs

23.1
1

Mulder to Budinger, 1 run

22.6
4

Harmer to Weatherald, 4 runs

22.5
.

Harmer to Weatherald, 0 runs

22.4
.

Harmer to Weatherald, 0 runs

22.3
.

Harmer to Weatherald, 0 runs

22.2
.

Harmer to Weatherald, 0 runs

22.1
.

Harmer to Weatherald, 0 runs

21.6
.

Mulder to Budinger, 0 runs

21.5
1

Mulder to Weatherald, 1 run

21.5
2

Mulder to Weatherald, 2 no balls

21.4
1

Mulder to Budinger, 1 run

21.4
2

Mulder to Budinger, 2 no balls

21.3
.

Mulder to Budinger, appeal

21.2
1

Mulder to Weatherald, 1 run

21.2
2

Mulder to Weatherald, 2 no balls

21.1
6

Mulder to Weatherald, 6 runs

20.6
.

Harmer to Budinger, 0 runs

20.5
.

Harmer to Budinger, 0 runs

20.4
1

Harmer to Weatherald, 1 run

20.3
.

Harmer to Weatherald, 0 runs

20.2
.

Harmer to Weatherald, 0 runs

20.1
.

Harmer to Weatherald, 0 runs

19.6
1

Porter to Weatherald, 1 run

19.5
1lb

Porter to Budinger, leg bye, appeal

19.4
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

19.3
1

Porter to Weatherald, 1 run

19.2
.

Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs

19.1
.

Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs

18.6
.

Harmer to Budinger, 0 runs

18.5
.

Harmer to Budinger, 0 runs

18.4
6

Harmer to Budinger, 6 runs

18.3
.

Harmer to Budinger, 0 runs

18.2
1

Harmer to Weatherald, 1 run

18.1
.

Harmer to Weatherald, 0 runs

17.6
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

17.5
4

Porter to Budinger, 4 runs

17.4
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

17.3
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

17.2
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

17.1
1

Porter to Weatherald, 1 run

16.6
4

Snater to Budinger, 4 runs

16.5
.

Snater to Budinger, 0 runs

16.4
1

Snater to Weatherald, 1 run

16.3
1

Snater to Budinger, 1 run

16.2
.

Snater to Budinger, 0 runs

16.1
.

Snater to Budinger, 0 runs

15.6
.

Porter to Weatherald, appeal

15.5
1

Porter to Budinger, 1 run

15.4
1

Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs

15.3
.

Porter to Weatherald, appeal

15.2
.

Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs

15.1
.

Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs

14.6
.

Snater to Budinger, 0 runs

14.5
4

Snater to Budinger, 4 runs

14.4
.

Snater to Budinger, 0 runs

14.3
.

Snater to Budinger, 0 runs

14.2
.

Snater to Budinger, 0 runs

14.1
.

Snater to Budinger, 0 runs

13.6
.

Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs

13.5
1lb

Porter to Budinger, leg bye, appeal

13.4
1

Porter to Weatherald, 1 run

13.3
.

Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs

13.2
.

Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs

13.1
1

Porter to Budinger, 1 run

12.6
3

Snater to Budinger, 3 runs

12.5
.

Snater to Budinger, 0 runs

12.4
.

Snater to Budinger, 0 runs

12.3
2

Snater to Budinger, 2 runs

12.2
.

Snater to Budinger, 0 runs

12.1
4

Snater to Budinger, 4 runs

11.6
3

Cook to Budinger, 3 runs

11.5
1

Cook to Weatherald, 1 run

11.4
.

Cook to Weatherald, 0 runs

11.3
4

Cook to Weatherald, 4 runs

11.2
4

Cook to Weatherald, 4 runs

11.1
4

Cook to Weatherald, 4 runs

10.6
.

Snater to Budinger, 0 runs

10.5
1

Snater to Weatherald, 1 run

10.4
4

Snater to Weatherald, 4 runs

10.3
.

Snater to Weatherald, 0 runs

10.2
4

Snater to Weatherald, 4 runs

10.1
.

Snater to Weatherald, appeal

9.6
.

Cook to Budinger, 0 runs

9.5
.

Cook to Budinger, 0 runs

9.4
1

Cook to Weatherald, 1 run

9.3
.

Cook to Weatherald, 0 runs

9.2
.

Cook to Weatherald, 0 runs

9.1
.

Cook to Weatherald, 0 runs

8.6
1

Snater to Weatherald, 1 run

8.5
.

Snater to Weatherald, 0 runs

8.4
1

Snater to Budinger, 1 run

8.3
1

Snater to Weatherald, 1 run

8.2
.

Snater to Weatherald, 0 runs

8.1
.

Snater to Weatherald, 0 runs

7.6
1

Cook to Weatherald, 1 run

7.5
1

Cook to Budinger, 1 run

7.4
6

Cook to Budinger, 6 runs

7.3
.

Cook to Budinger, 0 runs

7.2
.

Cook to Budinger, 0 runs

7.1
.

Cook to Budinger, 0 runs

6.6
.

Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs

6.5
1

Porter to Budinger, 1 run

6.4
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

6.3
4

Porter to Budinger, 4 runs

6.2
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

6.1
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

5.6
.

Cook to Weatherald, appeal

5.5
1

Cook to Budinger, leg bye

5.4
.

Cook to Budinger, 0 runs

5.3
.

Cook to Budinger, 0 runs

5.2
.

Cook to Budinger, 0 runs

5.1
1

Cook to Weatherald, 1 run

4.6
4

Porter to Budinger, 4 runs

4.5
2

Porter to Budinger, 2 runs

4.4
.

Porter to Budinger, 0 runs

4.3
1

Porter to Weatherald, leg bye

4.2
.

Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs

4.1
.

Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs

3.6
2

Cook to Budinger, 2 runs

3.5
.

Cook to Budinger, 0 runs

3.4
.

Cook to Budinger, 0 runs

3.3
.

Cook to Budinger, 0 runs

3.2
.

Cook to Budinger, 0 runs

3.1
W

Cook to Rishi Patel, appeal, wicket (caught - Rishi Patel)

2.6
.

Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs

2.5
.

Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs

2.4
3

Porter to Rishi Patel, 3 runs

2.3
2

Porter to Rishi Patel, 2 runs

2.2
1

Porter to Weatherald, 1 run

2.1
.

Porter to Weatherald, 0 runs

1.6
.

Cook to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

1.5
1

Cook to Weatherald, 1 run

1.4
2

Cook to Weatherald, 2 runs

1.3
2

Cook to Weatherald, 2 runs

1.2
2

Cook to Weatherald, 2 runs

1.1
.

Cook to Weatherald, 0 runs

0.6
.

Porter to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

0.5
.

Porter to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

0.4
.

Porter to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

0.3
4

Porter to Rishi Patel, 4 runs

0.2
.

Porter to Rishi Patel, 0 runs

0.1
.

Porter to Rishi Patel, 0 runs