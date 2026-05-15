Match details Essex vs Leicestershire First class County Championship 15.05.2026

First class

ESS
ESS

(3 ov.) 10/1

LEI
LEI

333

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Essex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 15, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Essex Squad

PlayersElgar Dean, Walter Paul Ian, Westley Tom, Allison Charles, Mulder Wiaan, Critchley Matt, Pepper Michael, Harmer Simon, Snater Shane, Cook Sam, Porter Jamie
BenchAkhter Zaman, Benkenstein Luc, Bennett Charlie Edward, Cox Jordan, Das Robin, Fernandes Simon Maurice L, Jones Mackenzie, Killeen Mitchell Jack, Thain Noah Robin Mostyn

Leicestershire Squad

PlayersPatel Rishi, Weatherald Jake, Holland Ian, Budinger SG, Tattersall Jonathan, Eskinazi Stevie, Cox Ben, Green Ben, Mike Ben, Patel Ajaz, Hull Josh
BenchAhmed Rehan, Davey Josh, Green Alex M, Helm Tom, Hill Lewis, Scriven Tom, Singh Yadvinder, Trevaskis Liam, Turner Ashton, Wood Sam

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet