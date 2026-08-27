Highlights Essex vs Surrey First class County Championship 27.08.2026
Harmer to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Harmer to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Harmer to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Thomas, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Thomas, 4 runs
Z Akhter to Thomas, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Thomas, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Thomas, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Thomas, 0 runs
Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Lomror, Mahipal, 1 run
Z Akhter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Porter to Thomas, 0 runs
Porter to Thomas, 0 runs
Porter to Thomas, 2 runs
Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, leg bye
Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 4 runs
Z Akhter to Lomror, Mahipal, 3 runs
Z Akhter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Thomas, 1 run
Z Akhter to Thomas, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Thomas, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Lomror, Mahipal, 1 run
Porter to Thomas, 0 runs
Porter to Thomas, 0 runs
Porter to Thomas, 0 runs
Porter to Thomas, 2 runs
Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 1 run
Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Cook to Thomas, 4 runs
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
Cook to Thomas, 2 runs
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Cook to Thomas, appeal
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
Snater to Lomror, Mahipal, 4 runs
Snater to Thomas, 1 run
Snater to Thomas, 4 runs
Snater to Lomror, Mahipal, 1 run
Snater to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Snater to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
Cook to Thomas, appeal
Cook to Lomror, Mahipal, 1 run
Cook to Thomas, 1 run
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
Snater to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Snater to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Snater to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Snater to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Snater to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Snater to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
Cook to Thomas, 0 runs
Snater to Foakes, wicket (lbw - Foakes)
Snater to Thomas, 1 run
Snater to Thomas, 0 runs
Snater to Thomas, 4 runs
Snater to Thomas, 4 runs
Snater to Thomas, 0 runs
Cook to Foakes, 0 runs
Cook to Foakes, 0 runs
Cook to Sibley, appeal, wicket (caught - Sibley)
Cook to Sibley, 0 runs
Cook to Sibley, 0 runs
Cook to Sibley, 0 runs
Snater to Thomas, 0 runs
Snater to Blake, appeal, wicket (caught - Blake)
Snater to Blake, 0 runs
Snater to Sibley, 1 run
Snater to Sibley, 0 runs
Snater to Sibley, 0 runs
Cook to Blake, 0 runs
Cook to Blake, 0 runs
Cook to Blake, 0 runs
Cook to Blake, 0 runs
Cook to Blake, 0 runs
Cook to Blake, 0 runs
Snater to Sibley, 0 runs
0 runs
Snater to Sibley, 1 run
Sibley plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Snater to Blake, 1 run
Snater to Blake, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Sibley, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Sibley, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Sibley, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Sibley, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Sibley, appeal
Z Akhter to Sibley, 0 runs
Bennett to Blake, 0 runs
Bennett to Blake, 0 runs
Bennett to Blake, 0 runs
Bennett to Blake, 0 runs
Bennett to Blake, 0 runs
Bennett to Blake, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Sibley, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Sibley, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Sibley, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Sibley, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Sibley, 0 runs
Z Akhter to Sibley, 0 runs
Bennett to Blake, 0 runs
Bennett to Blake, 0 runs
Bennett to Blake, 0 runs
Bennett to Blake, 0 runs
Bennett to Blake, 0 runs
Bennett to Blake, 4 runs
Porter to Sibley, 0 runs
Porter to Sibley, 0 runs
Porter to Sibley, 0 runs
Porter to Sibley, 0 runs
Porter to Sibley, 4 runs
Porter to Sibley, 2 runs
Bennett to Blake, 0 runs
Bennett to Blake, 0 runs
Bennett to Blake, 0 runs
Bennett to Sibley, 1 run
Bennett to Sibley, 0 runs
Bennett to Sibley, 0 runs
Porter to Blake, 4 runs
Porter to Blake, 0 runs
Porter to Blake, 0 runs
Porter to Blake, 4 runs
Porter to Sibley, 1 run
Porter to Sibley, 0 runs
Snater to Blake, 0 runs
Snater to Blake, 0 runs
Snater to Blake, 0 runs
Snater to Sibley, 1 run
Snater to Sibley, 0 runs
Snater to Sibley, 0 runs
Porter to Blake, 0 runs
Porter to Blake, 0 runs
Porter to Blake, 0 runs
Porter to Blake, 0 runs
Porter to Blake, 0 runs
Porter to Blake, 0 runs
Snater to Sibley, 0 runs
Snater to Sibley, 0 runs
Snater to Sibley, 0 runs
Snater to Sibley, appeal
Snater to Sibley, 0 runs
Snater to Sibley, 0 runs
Porter to Blake, 0 runs
Porter to Blake, 0 runs
Porter to Blake, 0 runs
Porter to Burns, wicket (lbw - Burns)
Porter to Burns, 0 runs
Porter to Burns, 0 runs
Snater to Sibley, 0 runs
Snater to Sibley, 0 runs
Snater to Sibley, 0 runs
Snater to Sibley, 0 runs
Snater to Sibley, 2 runs
Snater to Sibley, 0 runs
Porter to Burns, 4 runs
Porter to Burns, 0 runs
Porter to Burns, 0 runs
Porter to Burns, 0 runs
Porter to Burns, 0 runs
Porter to Burns, 0 runs
Snater to Sibley, 4 runs
Snater to Sibley, 0 runs
Snater to Sibley, 0 runs
Snater to Burns, 1 run
Snater to Burns, 0 runs
Snater to Burns, 0 runs
Porter to Sibley, 0 runs
Porter to Sibley, 0 runs
Porter to Sibley, 0 runs
Porter to Sibley, 4 runs
Porter to Sibley, 0 runs
Porter to Burns, 1 run