Highlights Essex vs Surrey First class County Championship 27.08.2026

Live
First class

ESS
ESS
SUR
SUR

(33 ov.) 88/4

33.3
.

Harmer to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

33.2
.

Harmer to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

33.1
.

Harmer to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

32.6
.

Z Akhter to Thomas, 0 runs

32.5
4

Z Akhter to Thomas, 4 runs

32.4
.

Z Akhter to Thomas, 0 runs

32.3
.

Z Akhter to Thomas, 0 runs

32.2
.

Z Akhter to Thomas, 0 runs

32.1
.

Z Akhter to Thomas, 0 runs

31.6
.

Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

31.5
.

Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

31.4
.

Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

31.3
.

Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

31.2
.

Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

31.1
.

Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

30.6
1

Z Akhter to Lomror, Mahipal, 1 run

30.5
.

Z Akhter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

30.4
.

Z Akhter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

30.3
.

Z Akhter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

30.2
.

Z Akhter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

30.1
.

Z Akhter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

29.6
.

Porter to Thomas, 0 runs

29.5
.

Porter to Thomas, 0 runs

29.4
2

Porter to Thomas, 2 runs

29.3
1

Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, leg bye

29.2
.

Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

29.1
4

Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 4 runs

28.6
3

Z Akhter to Lomror, Mahipal, 3 runs

28.5
.

Z Akhter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

28.4
1

Z Akhter to Thomas, 1 run

28.3
.

Z Akhter to Thomas, 0 runs

28.2
.

Z Akhter to Thomas, 0 runs

28.1
1

Z Akhter to Lomror, Mahipal, 1 run

27.6
.

Porter to Thomas, 0 runs

27.5
.

Porter to Thomas, 0 runs

27.4
.

Porter to Thomas, 0 runs

27.3
2

Porter to Thomas, 2 runs

27.2
1

Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 1 run

27.1
.

Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

26.6
4

Cook to Thomas, 4 runs

26.5
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

26.4
2

Cook to Thomas, 2 runs

26.3
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

26.2
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

26.1
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

25.6
.

Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

25.5
.

Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

25.4
.

Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

25.3
.

Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

25.2
.

Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

25.1
.

Porter to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

24.5
.

Cook to Thomas, appeal

24.4
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

24.3
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

24.2
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

24.1
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

23.6
4

Snater to Lomror, Mahipal, 4 runs

23.5
1

Snater to Thomas, 1 run

23.4
4

Snater to Thomas, 4 runs

23.3
1

Snater to Lomror, Mahipal, 1 run

23.2
.

Snater to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

23.1
.

Snater to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

22.6
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

22.5
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

22.4
.

Cook to Thomas, appeal

22.3
1

Cook to Lomror, Mahipal, 1 run

22.2
1

Cook to Thomas, 1 run

22.1
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

21.6
.

Snater to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

21.5
.

Snater to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

21.4
.

Snater to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

21.3
.

Snater to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

21.2
.

Snater to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

21.1
.

Snater to Lomror, Mahipal, 0 runs

20.6
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

20.5
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

20.4
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

20.3
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

20.2
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

20.1
.

Cook to Thomas, 0 runs

19.6
W

Snater to Foakes, wicket (lbw - Foakes)

19.5
1

Snater to Thomas, 1 run

19.4
.

Snater to Thomas, 0 runs

19.3
4

Snater to Thomas, 4 runs

19.2
4

Snater to Thomas, 4 runs

19.1
.

Snater to Thomas, 0 runs

18.6
.

Cook to Foakes, 0 runs

18.5
.

Cook to Foakes, 0 runs

18.4
W

Cook to Sibley, appeal, wicket (caught - Sibley)

18.3
.

Cook to Sibley, 0 runs

18.2
.

Cook to Sibley, 0 runs

18.1
.

Cook to Sibley, 0 runs

17.6
.

Snater to Thomas, 0 runs

17.5
W

Snater to Blake, appeal, wicket (caught - Blake)

17.4
.

Snater to Blake, 0 runs

17.3
1

Snater to Sibley, 1 run

17.2
.

Snater to Sibley, 0 runs

17.1
.

Snater to Sibley, 0 runs

16.6
.

Cook to Blake, 0 runs

16.5
.

Cook to Blake, 0 runs

16.4
.

Cook to Blake, 0 runs

16.3
.

Cook to Blake, 0 runs

16.2
.

Cook to Blake, 0 runs

16.1
.

Cook to Blake, 0 runs

15.6
.

Snater to Sibley, 0 runs

15.5
.

0 runs

15.4
1

Snater to Sibley, 1 run

15.3
1

Sibley plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

15.2
1

Snater to Blake, 1 run

15.1
.

Snater to Blake, 0 runs

14.6
.

Z Akhter to Sibley, 0 runs

14.5
.

Z Akhter to Sibley, 0 runs

14.4
.

Z Akhter to Sibley, 0 runs

14.3
.

Z Akhter to Sibley, 0 runs

14.2
.

Z Akhter to Sibley, appeal

14.1
.

Z Akhter to Sibley, 0 runs

13.6
.

Bennett to Blake, 0 runs

13.5
.

Bennett to Blake, 0 runs

13.4
.

Bennett to Blake, 0 runs

13.3
.

Bennett to Blake, 0 runs

13.2
.

Bennett to Blake, 0 runs

13.1
.

Bennett to Blake, 0 runs

12.6
.

Z Akhter to Sibley, 0 runs

12.5
.

Z Akhter to Sibley, 0 runs

12.4
.

Z Akhter to Sibley, 0 runs

12.3
.

Z Akhter to Sibley, 0 runs

12.2
.

Z Akhter to Sibley, 0 runs

12.1
.

Z Akhter to Sibley, 0 runs

11.6
.

Bennett to Blake, 0 runs

11.5
.

Bennett to Blake, 0 runs

11.4
.

Bennett to Blake, 0 runs

11.3
.

Bennett to Blake, 0 runs

11.2
.

Bennett to Blake, 0 runs

11.1
4

Bennett to Blake, 4 runs

10.6
.

Porter to Sibley, 0 runs

10.5
.

Porter to Sibley, 0 runs

10.4
.

Porter to Sibley, 0 runs

10.3
.

Porter to Sibley, 0 runs

10.2
4

Porter to Sibley, 4 runs

10.1
2

Porter to Sibley, 2 runs

9.6
.

Bennett to Blake, 0 runs

9.5
.

Bennett to Blake, 0 runs

9.4
.

Bennett to Blake, 0 runs

9.3
1

Bennett to Sibley, 1 run

9.2
.

Bennett to Sibley, 0 runs

9.1
.

Bennett to Sibley, 0 runs

8.6
4

Porter to Blake, 4 runs

8.5
.

Porter to Blake, 0 runs

8.4
.

Porter to Blake, 0 runs

8.3
4

Porter to Blake, 4 runs

8.2
1

Porter to Sibley, 1 run

8.1
.

Porter to Sibley, 0 runs

7.6
.

Snater to Blake, 0 runs

7.5
.

Snater to Blake, 0 runs

7.4
.

Snater to Blake, 0 runs

7.3
1

Snater to Sibley, 1 run

7.2
.

Snater to Sibley, 0 runs

7.1
.

Snater to Sibley, 0 runs

6.6
.

Porter to Blake, 0 runs

6.5
.

Porter to Blake, 0 runs

6.4
.

Porter to Blake, 0 runs

6.3
.

Porter to Blake, 0 runs

6.2
.

Porter to Blake, 0 runs

6.1
.

Porter to Blake, 0 runs

5.6
.

Snater to Sibley, 0 runs

5.5
.

Snater to Sibley, 0 runs

5.4
.

Snater to Sibley, 0 runs

5.3
.

Snater to Sibley, appeal

5.2
.

Snater to Sibley, 0 runs

5.1
.

Snater to Sibley, 0 runs

4.6
.

Porter to Blake, 0 runs

4.5
.

Porter to Blake, 0 runs

4.4
.

Porter to Blake, 0 runs

4.3
W

Porter to Burns, wicket (lbw - Burns)

4.2
.

Porter to Burns, 0 runs

4.1
.

Porter to Burns, 0 runs

3.6
.

Snater to Sibley, 0 runs

3.5
.

Snater to Sibley, 0 runs

3.4
.

Snater to Sibley, 0 runs

3.3
.

Snater to Sibley, 0 runs

3.2
2

Snater to Sibley, 2 runs

3.1
.

Snater to Sibley, 0 runs

2.6
4

Porter to Burns, 4 runs

2.5
.

Porter to Burns, 0 runs

2.4
.

Porter to Burns, 0 runs

2.3
.

Porter to Burns, 0 runs

2.2
.

Porter to Burns, 0 runs

2.1
.

Porter to Burns, 0 runs

1.6
4

Snater to Sibley, 4 runs

1.5
.

Snater to Sibley, 0 runs

1.4
.

Snater to Sibley, 0 runs

1.3
1

Snater to Burns, 1 run

1.2
.

Snater to Burns, 0 runs

1.1
.

Snater to Burns, 0 runs

0.6
.

Porter to Sibley, 0 runs

0.5
.

Porter to Sibley, 0 runs

0.4
.

Porter to Sibley, 0 runs

0.3
4

Porter to Sibley, 4 runs

0.2
.

Porter to Sibley, 0 runs

0.1
1

Porter to Burns, 1 run