Highlights Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire First class County Championship 15.05.2026

First class

GLO
GLO

154

NOR
NOR

(17 ov.) 37/3

16.6
.

Bell to Procter, 0 runs

16.5
.

Bell to Procter, 0 runs

16.4
1

Bell to McSweeney, 1 run

16.3
.

Bell to McSweeney, 0 runs

16.2
.

Bell to McSweeney, 0 runs

16.1
2

Bell to McSweeney, 2 runs

15.6
1

Taylor to McSweeney, 1 run

15.5
.

Taylor to McSweeney, 0 runs

15.4
.

Taylor to McSweeney, 0 runs

15.4
2

Taylor to McSweeney, 0 runs

15.3
.

Taylor to McSweeney, appeal

15.2
.

Taylor to McSweeney, 0 runs

15.1
.

Taylor to McSweeney, 0 runs

14.6
.

Bell to Procter, 0 runs

14.5
.

Bell to Procter, 0 runs

14.4
.

Bell to Procter, 0 runs

14.3
.

Bell to Procter, 0 runs

14.2
.

Bell to Procter, 0 runs

14.1
.

Bell to Procter, 0 runs

13.6
.

Taylor to McSweeney, appeal

13.5
3

Taylor to Procter, 3 runs

13.4
.

Taylor to Procter, 0 runs

13.3
.

Taylor to Procter, 0 runs

13.2
.

Taylor to Procter, 0 runs

13.1
.

Taylor to Procter, 0 runs

12.6
.

Bell to McSweeney, 0 runs

12.5
W

Bell to Harrison, wicket (lbw - Harrison)

12.4
W

Bell to Conway, wicket (bowled - Conway)

12.3
.

Bell to Conway, 0 runs

12.2
1

Bell to Procter, 1 run

12.1
.

Bell to Procter, 0 runs

11.6
.

Taylor to Conway, 0 runs

11.5
.

Taylor to Conway, 0 runs

11.4
.

Taylor to Conway, 0 runs

11.3
.

Taylor to Conway, 0 runs

11.2
.

Taylor to Conway, 0 runs

11.1
W

Taylor to Vasconcelos, appeal, wicket (caught - Vasconcelos)

10.6
.

Bell to Procter, 0 runs

10.5
.

Bell to Procter, appeal

10.4
.

Bell to Procter, 0 runs

10.3
2

Bell to Procter, 2 runs

10.2
1

Bell to Vasconcelos, 1 run

10.1
.

Bell to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

9.6
.

Taylor to Procter, 0 runs

9.5
2

Taylor to Procter, 2 runs

9.4
.

Taylor to Procter, 0 runs

9.3
.

Taylor to Procter, 0 runs

9.2
.

Taylor to Procter, 0 runs

9.1
.

Taylor to Procter, 0 runs

8.6
.

Bell to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

8.5
.

Bell to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

8.2
.

Bell to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

8.1
.

Bell to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

7.6
.

Taylor to Procter, 0 runs

7.5
.

Taylor to Procter, 0 runs

7.4
1

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 1 run

7.3
.

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

7.2
.

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

7.1
.

Taylor to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

6.6
.

Bell to Procter, 0 runs

6.5
.

Bell to Procter, 0 runs

6.4
.

Bell to Procter, 0 runs

6.3
.

Bell to Procter, 0 runs

6.2
.

Bell to Procter, 0 runs

6.1
.

Bell to Procter, 0 runs

5.6
.

Williams to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

5.5
4

Williams to Vasconcelos, 4 runs

5.4
.

Williams to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

5.3
5

Williams to Procter, 5 runs

5.2
.

Williams to Procter, 0 runs

5.1
.

Williams to Procter, 0 runs

4.6
.

Bell to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

4.5
.

Bell to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

4.4
.

Bell to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

4.3
1

Bell to Procter, 1 run

4.2
1

Bell to Vasconcelos, 1 run

4.1
.

Bell to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

3.6
.

Williams to Procter, 0 runs

3.5
1

Williams to Vasconcelos, 1 run

3.4
2

Williams to Vasconcelos, 2 runs

3.3
.

Williams to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

3.2
.

Williams to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

3.1
.

Williams to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

2.6
1

Bell to Vasconcelos, 1 run

2.5
1

Bell to Procter, 1 run

2.4
.

Bell to Procter, 0 runs

2.3
.

Bell to Procter, 0 runs

2.2
.

Bell to Procter, 0 runs

2.1
1

Bell to Vasconcelos, 1 run

1.6
.

Williams to Procter, 0 runs

1.5
.

Williams to Procter, 0 runs

1.4
.

Williams to Procter, 0 runs

1.3
.

Williams to Procter, 0 runs

1.2
.

Williams to Procter, 0 runs

1.1
3

Williams to Vasconcelos, 3 runs

0.6
1

Bell to Vasconcelos, 1 run

0.5
.

Bell to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

0.4
.

Bell to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

0.3
.

Bell to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

0.2
.

Bell to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

0.1
.

Bell to Vasconcelos, 0 runs

51.5
W

Conway to Bell, wicket (caught - Bell)

51.4
1

Conway to Price, 1 run

51.3
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

51.2
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

51.1
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

50.6
.

Sanderson to Bell, 0 runs

50.5
W

Sanderson to Taylor, appeal, wicket (caught - Taylor)

50.4
.

Sanderson to Taylor, 0 runs

50.3
.

Sanderson to Taylor, 0 runs

50.2
.

Sanderson to Taylor, 0 runs

50.1
.

Sanderson to Taylor, 0 runs

49.6
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

49.5
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

49.4
1

Conway to Taylor, 1 run

49.3
.

Conway to Taylor, 0 runs

49.2
.

Conway to Taylor, 0 runs

49.1
.

Conway to Taylor, 0 runs

48.6
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

48.5
1

Sanderson to Taylor, 1 run, appeal

48.4
4

Sanderson to Taylor, 4 runs

48.3
1

Sanderson to Price, 1 run

48.2
.

Sanderson to Price, appeal

48.1
1

Sanderson to Taylor, 1 run

47.6
1

Procter to Taylor, 1 run

47.5
4

Procter to Taylor, 4 runs

47.4
.

Procter to Taylor, 0 runs

47.3
1

Procter to Price, 1 run

47.2
1

Procter to Taylor, 1 run

47.1
.

Procter to Taylor, 0 runs

46.6
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

46.5
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

46.4
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

46.3
1

Sanderson to Taylor, 1 run

46.2
.

Sanderson to Taylor, 0 runs

46.1
1

Sanderson to Price, 1 run

45.6
.

Procter to Taylor, 0 runs

45.5
.

Procter to Taylor, 0 runs

45.4
.

Procter to Taylor, 0 runs

45.3
.

Procter to Taylor, 0 runs

45.2
.

Procter to Taylor, 0 runs

45.1
.

Procter to Taylor, 0 runs

44.6
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

44.5
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

44.4
1

Sanderson to Taylor, 1 run

44.3
4

Sanderson to Taylor, 4 runs

44.2
.

Sanderson to Taylor, 0 runs

44.1
.

Sanderson to Taylor, 0 runs

43.6
.

Procter to Price, 0 runs

43.5
.

Procter to Price, 0 runs

43.4
.

Procter to Price, 0 runs

43.3
.

Procter to Price, 0 runs

43.2
.

Procter to Price, 0 runs

43.1
.

Procter to Price, 0 runs

42.6
2

Sanderson to Taylor, 2 runs

42.5
.

Sanderson to Taylor, 0 runs

42.4
4

0 runs

42.3
.

Sanderson to Taylor, 1 run

42.2
1

Sanderson to Price, 1 run

42.1
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

41.6
.

Procter to Taylor, 0 runs

41.5
.

Procter to Taylor, 0 runs

41.4
.

Procter to Taylor, 0 runs

41.3
W

Procter to Miles, appeal, wicket (bowled - Miles)

41.2
.

Procter to Miles, 0 runs

41.1
.

Procter to Miles, 0 runs

40.6
1

Sanderson to Miles, 1 run

40.5
.

Sanderson to Miles, 0 runs

40.4
.

Sanderson to Miles, 0 runs

40.3
W

Sanderson to Williams, wicket (lbw - Williams)

40.2
.

Sanderson to Williams, 0 runs

40.1
.

Sanderson to Williams, 0 runs

39.6
.

Procter to Price, 0 runs

39.5
1

Procter to Williams, 1 run

39.4
.

Procter to Williams, 0 runs

39.3
.

Procter to Williams, 0 runs

39.2
.

Procter to Williams, 0 runs

39.1
.

Procter to Williams, 0 runs

38.6
1

Sanderson to Williams, 1 run

38.5
1

Sanderson to Price, 1 run

38.4
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

38.3
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

38.2
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

38.1
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

37.6
1

Conway to Price, 1 run

37.5
1

Conway to Williams, 1 run

37.4
.

Conway to Williams, 0 runs

37.3
.

Conway to Williams, 0 runs

37.2
.

Conway to Williams, 0 runs

37.1
.

Conway to Williams, 0 runs

36.6
.

Guthrie to Price, 0 runs

36.5
.

Guthrie to Price, 0 runs

36.4
.

Guthrie to Price, 0 runs

36.3
.

Guthrie to Price, 0 runs

36.2
4

Guthrie to Price, 4 runs

36.1
1

Guthrie to Williams, 1 run

35.6
1

Conway to Williams, 1 run

35.5
1

Conway to Price, 1 run

35.4
4

Conway to Price, 4 runs

35.3
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

35.2
1

Conway to Williams, 1 run

35.1
.

Conway to Williams, 0 runs

34.6
.

Guthrie to Price, 0 runs

34.5
.

Guthrie to Price, appeal

34.4
.

Guthrie to Price, 0 runs

34.3
.

Guthrie to Price, 0 runs

34.2
.

Guthrie to Price, 0 runs

34.1
.

Guthrie to Price, 0 runs

33.6
.

Conway to Williams, 0 runs

33.5
.

Conway to Williams, 0 runs

33.4
.

Conway to Williams, 0 runs

33.3
.

Conway to Williams, 0 runs

33.2
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

33.1
1

Conway to Williams, 1 run

32.6
4

Guthrie to Williams, leg bye

32.5
.

Guthrie to Williams, 0 runs

32.4
1

Guthrie to Price, 1 run

32.3
1

Guthrie to Williams, leg bye

32.2
.

Guthrie to Williams, 0 runs

32.1
.

Guthrie to Williams, 0 runs

31.6
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

31.5
2

Conway to Price, 2 runs

31.4
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

31.3
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

31.2
2

Conway to Price, 2 runs

31.1
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

30.6
4

Guthrie to Williams, 4 leg byes

30.5
.

Guthrie to Williams, 0 runs

30.4
.

Guthrie to Williams, 0 runs

30.3
.

Guthrie to Williams, 0 runs

30.2
.

Guthrie to Williams, 0 runs

30.1
.

Guthrie to Williams, 0 runs

29.6
.

Conway to Price, appeal

29.5
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

29.4
1

Conway to Williams, 1 run

29.3
1

Conway to Price, 1 run

29.2
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

29.1
1

Conway to Williams, 1 run

28.6
.

Guthrie to Price, 0 runs

28.5
.

Guthrie to Price, 0 runs

28.4
.

Guthrie to Price, 0 runs

28.3
.

Guthrie to Price, 0 runs

28.2
.

Guthrie to Price, 0 runs

28.1
.

Guthrie to Price, 0 runs

27.6
.

Conway to Williams, 0 runs

27.5
4

Conway to Williams, 4 runs

27.4
.

Conway to Williams, 0 runs

27.3
.

Conway to Williams, 0 runs

27.2
.

Conway to Williams, 0 runs

27.1
.

Conway to Williams, 0 runs

26.6
.

Guthrie to Price, 0 runs

26.5
.

Guthrie to Price, 0 runs

26.4
.

Guthrie to Price, 0 runs

26.3
1

Guthrie to Williams, leg bye

26.2
.

Guthrie to Williams, 0 runs

26.1
.

Guthrie to Williams, 0 runs

25.6
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

25.5
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

25.4
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

25.3
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

25.2
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

25.1
.

Conway to Price, appeal

24.6
1

Guthrie to Price, 1 run

24.5
.

Guthrie to Price, 0 runs

24.4
.

Guthrie to Price, 0 runs

24.3
1

Guthrie to Williams, 1 run

24.2
W

Guthrie to van Buuren, appeal, wicket (caught - van Buuren)

24.1
.

Guthrie to van Buuren, 0 runs

23.6
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

23.5
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

23.4
1

Conway to van Buuren, 1 run

23.3
4

Conway to van Buuren, 4 runs

23.2
.

Conway to van Buuren, 0 runs

23.1
.

Conway to van Buuren, 0 runs

22.6
2

Sanderson to Price, 2 runs

22.5
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

22.3
.

Sanderson to van Buuren, 0 runs

22.2
.

Sanderson to van Buuren, 0 runs

22.1
4

Sanderson to van Buuren, 4 runs

21.6
2

Procter to Price, 2 runs

21.5
1

Procter to van Buuren, 1 run

21.4
W

Procter to Boorman, wicket (bowled - Boorman)

21.3
.

Procter to Boorman, 0 runs

21.2
1

Procter to Price, 1 run

21.1
4

Procter to Price, 4 runs

20.6
.

Sanderson to Boorman, 0 runs

20.5
.

Sanderson to Boorman, appeal

20.4
1

Sanderson to Price, 1 run

20.3
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

20.2
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

20.1
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

19.6
.

Procter to Boorman, 0 runs

19.5
1

Procter to Price, 1 run

19.4
.

Procter to Price, 0 runs

19.3
4

Procter to Price, 4 runs

19.2
.

Procter to Price, 0 runs

19.1
1

Procter to Boorman, 1 run

18.6
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

18.5
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

18.4
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

18.3
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

18.2
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

18.1
1

Sanderson to Boorman, 1 run

17.6
1

Procter to Boorman, 1 run

17.5
.

Procter to Boorman, 0 runs

17.4
.

Procter to Boorman, 0 runs

17.3
.

Procter to Boorman, 0 runs

17.2
.

Procter to Boorman, 0 runs

17.1
1

Procter to Price, 1 run

16.6
2

Sanderson to Boorman, 2 runs

16.5
.

Sanderson to Boorman, 0 runs

16.4
1

Sanderson to Price, 1 run

16.3
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

16.2
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

16.1
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

15.6
1

Conway to Price, 1 run

15.5
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

15.4
.

Conway to Price, appeal

15.3
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

15.2
1

Conway to Boorman, 1 run

15.1
.

Conway to Boorman, 0 runs

14.6
.

Sanderson to Price, appeal

14.5
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

14.4
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

14.3
4

Sanderson to Price, 4 leg byes

14.2
.

Sanderson to Price, appeal

14.1
.

Sanderson to Price, appeal

13.6
.

Conway to Boorman, 0 runs

13.5
4

Conway to Boorman, 4 runs

13.4
.

Conway to Boorman, 0 runs

13.3
.

Conway to Boorman, 0 runs

13.2
4

Conway to Boorman, 4 runs

13.1
4

Conway to Boorman, 4 runs

12.6
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

12.6
2

Sanderson to Price, 2 no balls

12.5
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

12.4
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

12.3
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

12.2
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

12.1
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

11.6
.

Conway to Boorman, 0 runs

11.5
.

Conway to Boorman, 0 runs

11.4
.

Conway to Boorman, 0 runs

11.3
.

Conway to Boorman, 0 runs

11.2
.

Conway to Boorman, 0 runs

11.1
.

Conway to Boorman, 0 runs

10.6
1

Sanderson to Boorman, leg bye

10.5
4

Sanderson to Boorman, 4 runs

10.4
1

Sanderson to Price, 1 run

10.3
2

Sanderson to Price, 2 runs

10.2
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

10.1
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

9.6
1

Conway to Price, 1 run

9.5
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

9.4
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

9.3
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

9.2
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

9.1
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

8.6
.

Sanderson to Boorman, 0 runs

8.5
W

Sanderson to Bracey, appeal, wicket (caught - Bracey)

8.4
.

Sanderson to Bracey, 0 runs

8.3
.

Sanderson to Bracey, 0 runs

8.2
.

Sanderson to Bracey, 0 runs

8.1
.

Sanderson to Bracey, 0 runs

7.6
1

Conway to Bracey, 1 run

7.5
.

Conway to Bracey, 0 runs

7.4
2

Conway to Bracey, 2 runs

7.3
.

Conway to Bracey, 0 runs

7.2
2

Conway to Bracey, 2 runs

7.1
.

Conway to Bracey, 0 runs

6.6
4

Sanderson to Price, 4 byes

6.5
1

Sanderson to Bracey, 1 run

6.4
.

Sanderson to Bracey, 0 runs

6.3
.

Sanderson to Bracey, 0 runs

6.2
.

Sanderson to Bracey, appeal

6.1
.

Sanderson to Bracey, 0 runs

5.6
1

Conway to Bracey, 1 run

5.5
1

Conway to Price, 1 run

5.4
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

5.3
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

5.2
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

5.1
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

4.6
.

Sanderson to Bracey, 0 runs

4.5
W

Sanderson to Hammond, appeal, wicket (caught - Hammond)

4.4
.

Sanderson to Hammond, 0 runs

4.3
2

Sanderson to Hammond, 2 runs

4.2
.

Sanderson to Hammond, 0 runs

4.1
.

Sanderson to Hammond, 0 runs

3.6
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

3.5
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

3.4
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

3.3
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

3.2
4

Conway to Price, 4 runs

3.1
.

Conway to Price, 0 runs

2.6
.

Sanderson to Hammond, 0 runs

2.5
.

Sanderson to Hammond, 0 runs

2.4
.

Sanderson to Hammond, 0 runs

2.3
.

Sanderson to Hammond, 0 runs

2.2
1

Sanderson to Price, 1 run

2.1
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

1.6
.

Conway to Hammond, 0 runs

1.5
.

Conway to Hammond, 0 runs

1.4
.

Conway to Hammond, 0 runs

1.3
.

Conway to Hammond, 0 runs

1.2
W

Conway to Bancroft, wicket (lbw - Bancroft)

1.1
.

Conway to Bancroft, appeal

0.6
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

0.5
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

0.4
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

0.3
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

0.2
.

Sanderson to Price, 0 runs

0.1
W

Sanderson to Charlesworth, appeal, wicket (caught - Charlesworth)