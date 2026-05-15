Match details Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire First class County Championship 15.05.2026

First class

GLO
GLO

154

NOR
NOR

(17 ov.) 37/3

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Northamptonshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 15, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersBancroft Cameron, Charlesworth Ben, Price Oliver Joseph, Hammond Miles, Bracey James, Boorman Thomas, van Buuren Graeme, Miles Craig, Taylor Matt, Williams Will, Bell Gabe
BenchAhmed Daz, Brookes Henry, Charlesworth Luke, De Lange Marchant, Dhariwal Kamran, Johnson Alfie, Malan Dawid, Middleton Edward William, Payne David, Phillips Joseph Peter, Rao Aman, Scott Liam, Shaw Josh, Short D'Arcy, Syed Ahmed, Taylor Jack, Trego Dexter

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersVasconcelos Ricardo, Procter Luke, Harrison Calvin, McSweeney Nathan, Zaib Saif, Sales James, Bartlett George, McManus Lewis, Sanderson Ben, Guthrie Liam, Conway Harry
BenchBreetzke Matthew, Broad Justin, Buchake Arush, Chahal Yuzvendra, James Kimber Louis Philip, Keogh Rob, Leech Dominic, Lynn Chris, Merwe Stuart Padraig van der, Miller Angus H, Ramesh Nirvan, Scrimshaw George, Sharma Aadi, Weatherall Raphael A, Willey David

Venue Guide

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