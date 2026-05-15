Squads Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire First class County Championship 15.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bancroft Cameron
batsman
Vasconcelos Ricardo
wicket keeper
Charlesworth Ben
all rounder
Procter Luke
all rounder
Price Oliver Joseph
all rounder
Harrison Calvin
bowler
Hammond Miles
batsman
McSweeney Nathan
all rounder
Bracey James
wicket keeper
Zaib Saif
all rounder
Boorman Thomas
batsman
Sales James
batsman
van Buuren Graeme
batsman
Bartlett George
batsman
Miles Craig
bowler
McManus Lewis
wicket keeper
Taylor Matt
bowler
Sanderson Ben
bowler
Williams Will
bowler
Guthrie Liam
bowler
Bell Gabe
bowler
Conway Harry
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Ahmed Daz
no information yet
Breetzke Matthew
wicket keeper
Brookes Henry
bowler
Broad Justin
all rounder
Charlesworth Luke
all rounder
Buchake Arush
batsman
De Lange Marchant
bowler
Chahal Yuzvendra
bowler
Dhariwal Kamran
no information yet
James Kimber Louis Philip
wicket keeper
Johnson Alfie
no information yet
Keogh Rob
all rounder
Malan Dawid
batsman
Leech Dominic
bowler
Middleton Edward William
all rounder
Lynn Chris
batsman
Payne David
bowler
Merwe Stuart Padraig van der
batsman
Phillips Joseph Peter
batsman
Miller Angus H
all rounder
Rao Aman
no information yet
Ramesh Nirvan
no information yet
Scott Liam
all rounder
Scrimshaw George
bowler
Shaw Josh
bowler
Sharma Aadi
all rounder
Short D'Arcy
all rounder
Weatherall Raphael A
bowler
Syed Ahmed
all rounder
Willey David
all rounder
Taylor Jack
batsman
Trego Dexter
no information yet