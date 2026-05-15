Squads Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire First class County Championship 15.05.2026

First class

GLO
GLO

154

NOR
NOR

(17 ov.) 37/3

Playing

GLO
GLO
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Vasconcelos Ricardo

wicket keeper

Charlesworth Ben

all rounder

Procter Luke

all rounder

McSweeney Nathan

all rounder

Bracey James

wicket keeper

Zaib Saif

all rounder

McManus Lewis

wicket keeper

Bell Gabe

bowler

Bench

GLO
GLO
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Ahmed Daz

no information yet

Breetzke Matthew

wicket keeper

Broad Justin

all rounder

Dhariwal Kamran

no information yet

Johnson Alfie

no information yet

Keogh Rob

all rounder

Lynn Chris

batsman

Miller Angus H

all rounder

Rao Aman

no information yet

Ramesh Nirvan

no information yet

Scott Liam

all rounder

Shaw Josh

bowler

Sharma Aadi

all rounder

Short D'Arcy

all rounder

Syed Ahmed

all rounder

Willey David

all rounder

Trego Dexter

no information yet