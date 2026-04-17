Highlights Hampshire vs Somerset First class County Championship 17.04.2026
Yusuf to Rew, 4 runs
Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs
Yusuf to Rew, 4 runs
Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs
Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs
Yusuf to Rew, 2 runs
Dawson to Abell, 0 runs
Dawson to Abell, 0 runs
Dawson to Abell, 0 runs
Dawson to Rew, 1 run
Dawson to Rew, 4 runs
Dawson to Rew, appeal
Yusuf to Rew, 1 run
Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs
Yusuf to Rew, appeal
Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs
Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs
Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs
Dawson to Abell, 0 runs
Dawson to Abell, 0 runs
Dawson to Abell, 0 runs
Dawson to Abell, 0 runs
Dawson to Abell, 0 runs
Dawson to Abell, 0 runs
Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs
Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs
Yusuf to Abell, 1 run
Yusuf to Abell, 0 runs
Yusuf to Abell, 0 runs
Yusuf to Abell, 0 runs
Abbott to Rew, 4 runs
Abbott to Rew, 0 runs
Abbott to Rew, 4 runs
Abbott to Rew, 4 runs
Abbott to Rew, 0 runs
Abbott to Rew, 4 runs
Yusuf to Rew, 1 run
Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs
Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs
Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs
Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs
Yusuf to Abell, 1 run
Abbott to Rew, 0 runs
Abbott to Rew, 0 runs
Abbott to Abell, 1 run
Abbott to Rew, 1 run
Abbott to Rew, 0 runs
Abbott to Rew, 0 runs
Yusuf to Rew, 1 run
Yusuf to Abell, 1 run
Yusuf to Abell, 4 runs
Yusuf to Abell, 4 runs
Yusuf to Abell, appeal
Yusuf to Abell, 0 runs
Abbott to Rew, 2 runs
Abbott to Rew, 0 runs
Abbott to Rew, 0 runs
Abbott to Rew, 0 runs
Abbott to Rew, 2 runs
Abbott to Rew, 0 runs
Dawson to Abell, 0 runs
Dawson to Abell, 0 runs
Dawson to Rew, 1 run
Dawson to Rew, 0 runs
Dawson to Rew, 0 runs
Dawson to Abell, 1 run
Abbott to Abell, 1 run
Abbott to Abell, 0 runs
Abbott to Abell, 0 runs
Abbott to Abell, 0 runs
Abbott to Abell, 0 runs
Abbott to Abell, 0 runs
Dawson to Abell, 1 run
Dawson to Rew, 1 run
Dawson to Rew, 0 runs
Dawson to Rew, 0 runs
Baker to Rew, 1 run
Baker to Abell, 1 run
Baker to Abell, 4 runs
Baker to Abell, 0 runs
Baker to Abell, 0 runs
Baker to Abell, 0 runs
Dawson to Rew, 4 runs
Dawson to Rew, 4 runs
Dawson to Rew, 0 runs
Dawson to Abell, 1 run
Dawson to Abell, 6 runs
Dawson to Abell, 0 runs
Baker to Rew, 0 runs
Baker to Abell, 1 run
Baker to Abell, 0 runs
Baker to Abell, 0 runs
Baker to Abell, 0 runs
Baker to Abell, 0 runs
Jack to Rew, 0 runs
Jack to Abell, 1 run
Jack to Abell, 0 runs
Jack to Rew, 1 run
Jack to Rew, 0 runs
Jack to Rew, 0 runs
Baker to Abell, 0 runs
Baker to Abell, 0 runs
Baker to Vaughan, appeal, wicket (caught - Vaughan)
Baker to Vaughan, 0 runs
Baker to Vaughan, 0 runs
Baker to Vaughan, 0 runs
Jack to Rew, 0 runs
Jack to Rew, 0 runs
Jack to Vaughan, 1 run
Jack to Rew, 1 run
Jack to Vaughan, 1 run
Jack to Vaughan, 0 runs
Baker to Rew, 0 runs
Baker to Vaughan, 0 runs
Baker to Vaughan, 0 runs
Baker to Vaughan, 0 runs
Baker to Vaughan, 0 runs
Baker to Vaughan, 0 runs
Jack to Rew, 0 runs
Jack to Vaughan, 1 run
Jack to Vaughan, 0 runs
Jack to Rew, 1 run
Jack to Rew, 4 runs
Jack to Rew, 4 runs
Baker to Rew, 1 run
Baker to Rew, 4 runs
Baker to Rew, 0 runs
Baker to Rew, 0 runs
Baker to Vaughan, 1 run
Baker to Vaughan, 0 runs
Jack to Rew, 0 runs
Jack to Vaughan, 1 run
Jack to Vaughan, 0 runs
Jack to Vaughan, 0 runs
Jack to Vaughan, 2 runs
Jack to Vaughan, 0 runs
Baker to Rew, 0 runs
Baker to Vaughan, 1 run
Baker to Vaughan, 0 runs
Baker to Vaughan, 0 runs
Baker to Vaughan, 2 runs
Baker to Rew, 1 run
Jack to Vaughan, 0 runs
Jack to Vaughan, 0 runs
Jack to Rew, 1 run
Jack to Rew, 0 runs
Jack to Rew, 0 runs
Jack to Rew, 0 runs
Abbott to Vaughan, 0 runs
Abbott to Vaughan, 0 runs
Abbott to Vaughan, 0 runs
Abbott to Rew, 1 run, appeal
Abbott to Rew, 0 runs
Abbott to Rew, 0 runs
Yusuf to Vaughan, 0 runs
Yusuf to Vaughan, 4 runs
Yusuf to Vaughan, 4 runs
Yusuf to Vaughan, 0 runs
Yusuf to Vaughan, 0 runs
Yusuf to Vaughan, 0 runs
Abbott to Rew, 4 runs
Abbott to Rew, 4 runs
Abbott to Rew, 0 runs
Abbott to Rew, 0 runs
Abbott to Rew, 0 runs
Abbott to Vaughan, 3 runs
Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs
Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs
Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs
Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs
Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs
Yusuf to Vaughan, 1 run
Abbott to Rew, 0 runs
Abbott to Rew, 0 runs
Abbott to Rew, 0 runs
Abbott to Rew, 0 runs
Abbott to Rew, 0 runs
Abbott to Lammonby, appeal, wicket (caught - Lammonby)
Yusuf to Vaughan, 0 runs
Yusuf to Vaughan, 4 runs
Yusuf to Vaughan, 0 runs
Yusuf to Vaughan, 2 leg byes
Yusuf to Vaughan, 0 runs
Yusuf to Vaughan, 0 runs
Abbott to Lammonby, 0 runs
Abbott to Lammonby, 4 runs
Abbott to Lammonby, 0 runs
Abbott to Lammonby, 2 runs
Abbott to Lammonby, 2 runs
Abbott to Lammonby, 0 runs
Yusuf to Vaughan, 0 runs
Yusuf to Vaughan, 0 runs
Yusuf to Vaughan, 0 runs
Yusuf to Vaughan, 4 runs
Yusuf to Vaughan, 0 runs
Yusuf to Vaughan, 0 runs
Abbott to Lammonby, 0 runs
Abbott to Lammonby, 2 runs
Abbott to Lammonby, 0 runs
Abbott to Lammonby, 0 runs
Abbott to Lammonby, appeal
Abbott to Vaughan, 1 run
Yusuf to Lammonby, 0 runs
Yusuf to Lammonby, 4 runs
Yusuf to Lammonby, 0 runs
Yusuf to Lammonby, 0 runs
Yusuf to Thomas, wicket (caught - Thomas)
Yusuf to Thomas, 0 runs
Abbott to Vaughan, 0 runs
Abbott to Vaughan, 0 runs
Abbott to Vaughan, 0 runs
Abbott to Vaughan, 0 runs
Abbott to Vaughan, 0 runs
Abbott to Vaughan, 0 runs
Vaughan to Lehmann, appeal, wicket (caught - Lehmann)
Overton to Baker, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 1 run
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 4 runs
Vaughan to Baker, 0 runs
Vaughan to Baker, 0 runs
Vaughan to Lehmann, 1 run
Vaughan to Lehmann, 0 runs
Vaughan to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Baker, 0 runs
Overton to Baker, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 1 run
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Vaughan to Baker, 0 runs
Vaughan to Baker, 0 runs
Vaughan to Jack, appeal, wicket (caught - Jack)
Vaughan to Jack, 0 runs
Vaughan to Jack, 2 runs
Vaughan to Jack, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Jack, 1 run
Overton to Lehmann, 1 run
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Ogborne to Jack, 0 runs
Ogborne to Jack, 0 runs
Ogborne to Jack, 0 runs
Ogborne to Jack, 2 runs
Ogborne to Lehmann, 1 run
Ogborne to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Jack, 0 runs
Overton to Jack, 4 runs
Overton to Jack, 4 byes
Overton to Jack, 0 runs
Overton to Jack, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 1 run
Ogborne to Jack, 0 runs
Ogborne to Jack, 0 runs
Ogborne to Lehmann, leg bye
Ogborne to Lehmann, 0 runs
Ogborne to Lehmann, 0 runs
Ogborne to Lehmann, 0 runs
Leach to Jack, 0 runs
Leach to Jack, 2 runs
Leach to Jack, 0 runs
Leach to Jack, 0 runs
Leach to Jack, 4 runs
Leach to Jack, 4 runs
Ogborne to Jack, 1 run
Ogborne to Jack, 0 runs
Ogborne to Lehmann, leg bye
Ogborne to Lehmann, 0 runs
Ogborne to Lehmann, 0 runs
Ogborne to Lehmann, 0 runs
Leach to Jack, 0 runs
Leach to Lehmann, 1 run
Leach to Lehmann, 4 runs
Leach to Lehmann, 0 runs
Leach to Lehmann, 0 runs
Leach to Lehmann, 0 runs
Gregory to Jack, 0 runs
Gregory to Jack, 0 runs
Gregory to Jack, 4 runs
Gregory to Jack, 0 runs
Gregory to Jack, 0 runs
Gregory to Jack, 0 runs
Leach to Lehmann, 0 runs
Leach to Jack, 1 run
Leach to Jack, appeal
Leach to Jack, appeal
Leach to Jack, 6 runs
Leach to Lehmann, 1 run
Gregory to Jack, 0 runs
Gregory to Jack, 4 runs
Gregory to Jack, 0 runs
Gregory to Jack, 2 no balls
Gregory to Lehmann, 1 run
Gregory to Lehmann, 0 runs
Gregory to Lehmann, appeal
Leach to Jack, 0 runs
Leach to Jack, 0 runs
Leach to Jack, 0 runs
Leach to Jack, 0 runs
Leach to Jack, 0 runs
Leach to Jack, appeal
Gregory to Lehmann, 4 runs
Gregory to Lehmann, 0 runs
Gregory to Jack, 1 run
Gregory to Jack, 0 runs
Gregory to Jack, 4 leg byes
Gregory to Abbott, wicket (caught - Abbott)
Leach to Abbott, 1 run
Leach to Abbott, 0 runs
Leach to Abbott, 0 runs
Leach to Lehmann, 1 run
Leach to Lehmann, 4 runs
Leach to Lehmann, 0 runs
Gregory to Abbott, 0 runs
Gregory to Lehmann, 1 run
Gregory to Abbott, 1 run
Gregory to Abbott, 0 runs
Gregory to Lehmann, 1 run
Gregory to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 1 run
Overton to Lehmann, 4 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 2 runs
Overton to Abbott, 1 run
Overton to Lehmann, 1 run
Ball to Abbott, 0 runs
Ball to Abbott, 4 runs
Ball to Abbott, 0 runs
Ball to Abbott, 0 runs
Ball to Lehmann, 1 run
Ball to Abbott, 1 run
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Abbott, 1 run
Overton to Abbott, 4 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 1 run
Overton to Abbott, 1 run
Overton to Abbott, 0 runs
Ball to Lehmann, 0 runs
Ball to Abbott, 1 run
Ball to Abbott, 0 runs
Ball to Abbott, 2 runs
Ball to Abbott, 4 runs
Ball to Abbott, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Abbott, 1 run
Overton to Abbott, 2 runs
Overton to Abbott, 0 runs
Overton to Abbott, 0 runs
Ball to Abbott, 1 run
Ball to Abbott, 0 runs
Ball to Abbott, 0 runs
Ball to Abbott, 0 runs
Ball to Abbott, 0 runs
Ball to Lehmann, 1 run
Overton to Yusuf, wicket (lbw - Yusuf)
Overton to Yusuf, 0 runs
Overton to Yusuf, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 1 run
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Ball to Yusuf, 0 runs
Ball to Yusuf, 0 runs
Ball to Yusuf, 0 runs
Ball to Yusuf, 0 runs
Ball to Yusuf, 0 runs
Ball to Lehmann, 1 run
Overton to Yusuf, 0 runs
Overton to Yusuf, 0 runs
Overton to Yusuf, 0 runs
Overton to Dawson, appeal, wicket (caught - Dawson)
Overton to Dawson, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 1 run
Ball to Dawson, 4 runs
Ball to Dawson, 0 runs
Ball to Dawson, 0 runs
Ball to Mayes, wicket (lbw - Mayes)
Ball to Mayes, 0 runs
Ball to Mayes, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 2 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Ball to Mayes, 0 runs
Ball to Mayes, 0 runs
Ball to Lehmann, 1 run
Ball to Mayes, 1 run
Ball to Lehmann, 1 run
Ball to Lehmann, 2 runs
Vaughan to Lehmann, 1 run
Vaughan to Lehmann, 0 runs
Vaughan to Lehmann, 0 runs
Vaughan to Mayes, 1 run
Vaughan to Mayes, 0 runs
Vaughan to Mayes, 0 runs
Gregory to Mayes, 1 run
Gregory to Mayes, 0 runs
Gregory to Mayes, 4 runs
Gregory to Mayes, 0 runs
Gregory to Mayes, 2 runs
Gregory to Lehmann, 1 run
Ogborne to Mayes, 4 runs
Ogborne to Mayes, 0 runs
Ogborne to Mayes, 0 runs
Ogborne to Mayes, 0 runs
Ogborne to Mayes, 0 runs
Ogborne to Lehmann, 1 run
Gregory to Mayes, 0 runs
Gregory to Mayes, 0 runs
Gregory to Mayes, 0 runs
Gregory to Mayes, 0 runs
Gregory to Mayes, 0 runs
Gregory to Lehmann, 1 run
Ogborne to Mayes, 0 runs
Ogborne to Lehmann, 1 run
Ogborne to Lehmann, 4 runs
Ogborne to Lehmann, 0 runs
Ogborne to Lehmann, 0 runs
Ogborne to Lehmann, 4 runs
Gregory to Mayes, 2 runs
Gregory to Brown, appeal, wicket (caught - Brown)
Gregory to Brown, appeal
Gregory to Brown, 2 no balls
Gregory to Brown, 0 runs
Ogborne to Lehmann, 0 runs
Ogborne to Lehmann, 4 runs
Ogborne to Lehmann, 0 runs
Ogborne to Lehmann, 0 runs
Ogborne to Lehmann, 4 runs
Ogborne to Lehmann, 0 runs
Gregory to Albert, appeal, wicket (caught - Albert)
Gregory to Albert, 0 runs
Gregory to Albert, 0 runs
Gregory to Albert, 0 runs
Gregory to Albert, 0 runs
Gregory to Lehmann, 1 run
Overton to Albert, 0 runs
Overton to Albert, 0 runs
Overton to Albert, 0 runs
Overton to Albert, 0 runs
Overton to Albert, 0 runs
Gregory to Lehmann, 0 runs
Gregory to Lehmann, 0 runs
Gregory to Lehmann, 2 leg byes, appeal
Gregory to Lehmann, 0 runs
Gregory to Albert, 3 runs
Gregory to Albert, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Gregory to Albert, 0 runs
Gregory to Albert, 4 runs
Gregory to Albert, 0 runs
Gregory to Albert, 0 runs
Gregory to Lehmann, 1 run
Gregory to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Albert, 0 runs
Overton to Albert, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 1 run
Overton to Lehmann, 4 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Gregory to Albert, 0 runs
Gregory to Albert, 4 runs
Gregory to Albert, 0 runs
Gregory to Albert, 0 runs
Gregory to Albert, 0 runs
Gregory to Albert, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs
Overton to Prest, appeal, wicket (caught - Prest)
Overton to Prest, 0 runs
Overton to Prest, 0 runs
Overton to Albert, 3 runs
Leach to Albert, 1 run
Leach to Prest, 1 run
Leach to Albert, 1 run
Leach to Albert, 0 runs
Leach to Prest, 1 run
Leach to Prest, 2 runs
Overton to Albert, 0 runs
Overton to Prest, 1 run
Overton to Prest, 0 runs
Overton to Prest, 0 runs
Overton to Prest, 0 runs
Overton to Albert, 1 run
Leach to Prest, 4 runs
Leach to Prest, 0 runs
Leach to Prest, 6 runs
Leach to Prest, 0 runs
Leach to Prest, 0 runs
Leach to Prest, appeal
Overton to Albert, 0 runs
Overton to Albert, 0 runs
Overton to Albert, 0 runs
Overton to Albert, 0 runs
Overton to Albert, 0 runs
Overton to Albert, 0 runs
Ball to Albert, 1 run
Ball to Albert, 0 runs
Ball to Albert, 0 runs
Ball to Prest, 1 run
Ball to Prest, 0 runs
Ogborne to Prest, 0 runs
Ogborne to Prest, 0 runs
Ogborne to Prest, 0 runs
Ogborne to Albert, 1 run
Ogborne to Albert, 0 runs
Ogborne to Prest, 1 run
Ball to Albert, 0 runs
Ball to Albert, 0 runs
Ball to Albert, 0 runs
Ball to Albert, 0 runs
Ball to Albert, 0 runs
Ball to Albert, 0 runs
Ogborne to Prest, appeal
Ogborne to Prest, 0 runs
Ogborne to Gubbins, appeal, wicket (caught - Gubbins)
Ogborne to Gubbins, 0 runs
Ogborne to Gubbins, 0 runs
Ogborne to Gubbins, appeal
Ball to Albert, 0 runs
Ball to Albert, appeal
Ball to Gubbins, 1 run
Ball to Gubbins, 0 runs
Ogborne to Gubbins, 1 run
Ogborne to Gubbins, 2 runs
Ogborne to Gubbins, 0 runs
Ogborne to Albert, 1 run
Ogborne to Albert, 0 runs
Ogborne to Gubbins, 1 run
Ball to Albert, 4 runs
Ball to Albert, 0 runs
Ball to Albert, 0 runs
Ball to Gubbins, 1 run
Ball to Gubbins, 0 runs
Ball to Gubbins, 0 runs
Ogborne to Albert, 4 runs
Ogborne to Albert, 0 runs
Ogborne to Albert, 0 runs
Ogborne to Albert, 0 runs
Ball to Gubbins, 0 runs
Ball to Albert, 1 run
Ball to Albert, 0 runs
Ball to Albert, 0 runs
Ball to Albert, 0 runs
Ball to Gubbins, 1 run
Ogborne to Albert, 4 runs
Ogborne to Albert, 0 runs
Ogborne to Albert, 0 runs
Ogborne to Albert, 0 runs
Ogborne to Albert, 0 runs
Ogborne to Albert, 0 runs