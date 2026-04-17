Highlights Hampshire vs Somerset First class County Championship 17.04.2026

First class

HAM
HAM

238

SOM
SOM

(36 ov.) 154/3

35.6
4

Yusuf to Rew, 4 runs

35.5
.

Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs

35.4
4

Yusuf to Rew, 4 runs

35.3
.

Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs

35.2
.

Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs

35.1
2

Yusuf to Rew, 2 runs

34.6
.

Dawson to Abell, 0 runs

34.5
.

Dawson to Abell, 0 runs

34.4
.

Dawson to Abell, 0 runs

34.3
1

Dawson to Rew, 1 run

34.2
4

Dawson to Rew, 4 runs

34.1
.

Dawson to Rew, appeal

33.6
1

Yusuf to Rew, 1 run

33.5
.

Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs

33.4
.

Yusuf to Rew, appeal

33.3
.

Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs

33.2
.

Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs

33.1
.

Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs

32.6
.

Dawson to Abell, 0 runs

32.5
.

Dawson to Abell, 0 runs

32.4
.

Dawson to Abell, 0 runs

32.3
.

Dawson to Abell, 0 runs

32.2
.

Dawson to Abell, 0 runs

32.1
.

Dawson to Abell, 0 runs

31.6
.

Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs

31.5
.

Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs

31.4
1

Yusuf to Abell, 1 run

31.3
.

Yusuf to Abell, 0 runs

31.2
.

Yusuf to Abell, 0 runs

31.1
.

Yusuf to Abell, 0 runs

30.6
4

Abbott to Rew, 4 runs

30.5
.

Abbott to Rew, 0 runs

30.4
4

Abbott to Rew, 4 runs

30.3
4

Abbott to Rew, 4 runs

30.2
.

Abbott to Rew, 0 runs

30.1
4

Abbott to Rew, 4 runs

29.6
1

Yusuf to Rew, 1 run

29.5
.

Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs

29.4
.

Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs

29.3
.

Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs

29.2
.

Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs

29.1
1

Yusuf to Abell, 1 run

28.6
.

Abbott to Rew, 0 runs

28.5
.

Abbott to Rew, 0 runs

28.4
1

Abbott to Abell, 1 run

28.3
1

Abbott to Rew, 1 run

28.2
.

Abbott to Rew, 0 runs

28.1
.

Abbott to Rew, 0 runs

27.6
1

Yusuf to Rew, 1 run

27.5
1

Yusuf to Abell, 1 run

27.4
4

Yusuf to Abell, 4 runs

27.3
4

Yusuf to Abell, 4 runs

27.2
.

Yusuf to Abell, appeal

27.1
.

Yusuf to Abell, 0 runs

26.6
2

Abbott to Rew, 2 runs

26.5
.

Abbott to Rew, 0 runs

26.4
.

Abbott to Rew, 0 runs

26.3
.

Abbott to Rew, 0 runs

26.2
2

Abbott to Rew, 2 runs

26.1
.

Abbott to Rew, 0 runs

25.6
.

Dawson to Abell, 0 runs

25.5
.

Dawson to Abell, 0 runs

25.4
1

Dawson to Rew, 1 run

25.3
.

Dawson to Rew, 0 runs

25.2
.

Dawson to Rew, 0 runs

25.1
1

Dawson to Abell, 1 run

24.6
1

Abbott to Abell, 1 run

24.5
.

Abbott to Abell, 0 runs

24.4
.

Abbott to Abell, 0 runs

24.3
.

Abbott to Abell, 0 runs

24.2
.

Abbott to Abell, 0 runs

24.1
.

Abbott to Abell, 0 runs

23.6
1

Dawson to Abell, 1 run

23.5
1

Dawson to Rew, 1 run

23.4
.

Dawson to Rew, 0 runs

23.1
.

Dawson to Rew, 0 runs

22.6
1

Baker to Rew, 1 run

22.5
1

Baker to Abell, 1 run

22.4
4

Baker to Abell, 4 runs

22.3
.

Baker to Abell, 0 runs

22.2
.

Baker to Abell, 0 runs

22.1
.

Baker to Abell, 0 runs

21.6
4

Dawson to Rew, 4 runs

21.5
4

Dawson to Rew, 4 runs

21.4
.

Dawson to Rew, 0 runs

21.3
1

Dawson to Abell, 1 run

21.2
6

Dawson to Abell, 6 runs

21.1
.

Dawson to Abell, 0 runs

20.6
.

Baker to Rew, 0 runs

20.5
1

Baker to Abell, 1 run

20.4
.

Baker to Abell, 0 runs

20.3
.

Baker to Abell, 0 runs

20.2
.

Baker to Abell, 0 runs

20.1
.

Baker to Abell, 0 runs

19.6
.

Jack to Rew, 0 runs

19.5
1

Jack to Abell, 1 run

19.4
.

Jack to Abell, 0 runs

19.3
1

Jack to Rew, 1 run

19.2
.

Jack to Rew, 0 runs

19.1
.

Jack to Rew, 0 runs

18.6
.

Baker to Abell, 0 runs

18.5
.

Baker to Abell, 0 runs

18.4
W

Baker to Vaughan, appeal, wicket (caught - Vaughan)

18.3
.

Baker to Vaughan, 0 runs

18.2
.

Baker to Vaughan, 0 runs

18.1
.

Baker to Vaughan, 0 runs

17.6
.

Jack to Rew, 0 runs

17.5
.

Jack to Rew, 0 runs

17.4
1

Jack to Vaughan, 1 run

17.3
1

Jack to Rew, 1 run

17.2
1

Jack to Vaughan, 1 run

17.1
.

Jack to Vaughan, 0 runs

16.6
.

Baker to Rew, 0 runs

16.5
1

Baker to Vaughan, 0 runs

16.4
.

Baker to Vaughan, 0 runs

16.3
.

Baker to Vaughan, 0 runs

16.2
.

Baker to Vaughan, 0 runs

16.1
.

Baker to Vaughan, 0 runs

15.6
.

Jack to Rew, 0 runs

15.5
1

Jack to Vaughan, 1 run

15.4
.

Jack to Vaughan, 0 runs

15.3
1

Jack to Rew, 1 run

15.2
4

Jack to Rew, 4 runs

15.1
4

Jack to Rew, 4 runs

14.6
1

Baker to Rew, 1 run

14.5
4

Baker to Rew, 4 runs

14.4
.

Baker to Rew, 0 runs

14.3
.

Baker to Rew, 0 runs

14.2
1

Baker to Vaughan, 1 run

14.1
.

Baker to Vaughan, 0 runs

13.6
.

Jack to Rew, 0 runs

13.5
1

Jack to Vaughan, 1 run

13.4
.

Jack to Vaughan, 0 runs

13.3
.

Jack to Vaughan, 0 runs

13.2
2

Jack to Vaughan, 2 runs

13.1
.

Jack to Vaughan, 0 runs

12.6
.

Baker to Rew, 0 runs

12.5
1

Baker to Vaughan, 1 run

12.4
.

Baker to Vaughan, 0 runs

12.3
.

Baker to Vaughan, 0 runs

12.2
2

Baker to Vaughan, 2 runs

12.1
1

Baker to Rew, 1 run

11.6
.

Jack to Vaughan, 0 runs

11.5
.

Jack to Vaughan, 0 runs

11.4
1

Jack to Rew, 1 run

11.3
.

Jack to Rew, 0 runs

11.2
.

Jack to Rew, 0 runs

11.1
.

Jack to Rew, 0 runs

10.6
.

Abbott to Vaughan, 0 runs

10.5
.

Abbott to Vaughan, 0 runs

10.4
.

Abbott to Vaughan, 0 runs

10.3
1

Abbott to Rew, 1 run, appeal

10.2
.

Abbott to Rew, 0 runs

10.1
.

Abbott to Rew, 0 runs

9.6
.

Yusuf to Vaughan, 0 runs

9.5
4

Yusuf to Vaughan, 4 runs

9.4
4

Yusuf to Vaughan, 4 runs

9.3
.

Yusuf to Vaughan, 0 runs

9.2
.

Yusuf to Vaughan, 0 runs

9.1
.

Yusuf to Vaughan, 0 runs

8.6
4

Abbott to Rew, 4 runs

8.5
4

Abbott to Rew, 4 runs

8.4
.

Abbott to Rew, 0 runs

8.3
.

Abbott to Rew, 0 runs

8.2
.

Abbott to Rew, 0 runs

8.1
3

Abbott to Vaughan, 3 runs

7.6
.

Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs

7.5
.

Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs

7.4
.

Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs

7.3
.

Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs

7.2
.

Yusuf to Rew, 0 runs

7.1
1

Yusuf to Vaughan, 1 run

6.6
.

Abbott to Rew, 0 runs

6.5
.

Abbott to Rew, 0 runs

6.4
.

Abbott to Rew, 0 runs

6.3
.

Abbott to Rew, 0 runs

6.2
.

Abbott to Rew, 0 runs

6.1
W

Abbott to Lammonby, appeal, wicket (caught - Lammonby)

5.6
.

Yusuf to Vaughan, 0 runs

5.5
4

Yusuf to Vaughan, 4 runs

5.4
.

Yusuf to Vaughan, 0 runs

5.3
2

Yusuf to Vaughan, 2 leg byes

5.2
.

Yusuf to Vaughan, 0 runs

5.1
.

Yusuf to Vaughan, 0 runs

4.6
.

Abbott to Lammonby, 0 runs

4.5
4

Abbott to Lammonby, 4 runs

4.4
.

Abbott to Lammonby, 0 runs

4.3
2

Abbott to Lammonby, 2 runs

4.2
2

Abbott to Lammonby, 2 runs

4.1
.

Abbott to Lammonby, 0 runs

3.6
.

Yusuf to Vaughan, 0 runs

3.5
.

Yusuf to Vaughan, 0 runs

3.4
.

Yusuf to Vaughan, 0 runs

3.3
4

Yusuf to Vaughan, 4 runs

3.2
.

Yusuf to Vaughan, 0 runs

3.1
.

Yusuf to Vaughan, 0 runs

2.6
.

Abbott to Lammonby, 0 runs

2.5
2

Abbott to Lammonby, 2 runs

2.4
.

Abbott to Lammonby, 0 runs

2.3
.

Abbott to Lammonby, 0 runs

2.2
.

Abbott to Lammonby, appeal

2.1
1

Abbott to Vaughan, 1 run

1.6
.

Yusuf to Lammonby, 0 runs

1.5
4

Yusuf to Lammonby, 4 runs

1.4
.

Yusuf to Lammonby, 0 runs

1.3
.

Yusuf to Lammonby, 0 runs

1.2
W

Yusuf to Thomas, wicket (caught - Thomas)

1.1
.

Yusuf to Thomas, 0 runs

0.6
.

Abbott to Vaughan, 0 runs

0.5
.

Abbott to Vaughan, 0 runs

0.4
.

Abbott to Vaughan, 0 runs

0.3
.

Abbott to Vaughan, 0 runs

0.2
.

Abbott to Vaughan, 0 runs

0.1
.

Abbott to Vaughan, 0 runs

59.1
W

Vaughan to Lehmann, appeal, wicket (caught - Lehmann)

58.6
.

Overton to Baker, 0 runs

58.5
1

Overton to Lehmann, 1 run

58.4
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

58.3
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

58.2
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

58.1
4

Overton to Lehmann, 4 runs

57.6
.

Vaughan to Baker, 0 runs

57.5
.

Vaughan to Baker, 0 runs

57.4
1

Vaughan to Lehmann, 1 run

57.3
.

Vaughan to Lehmann, 0 runs

57.2
.

Vaughan to Lehmann, 0 runs

56.6
.

Overton to Baker, 0 runs

56.5
.

Overton to Baker, 0 runs

56.4
1

Overton to Lehmann, 1 run

56.3
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

56.2
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

56.1
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

55.6
.

Vaughan to Baker, 0 runs

55.5
.

Vaughan to Baker, 0 runs

55.4
W

Vaughan to Jack, appeal, wicket (caught - Jack)

55.3
.

Vaughan to Jack, 0 runs

55.2
2

Vaughan to Jack, 2 runs

55.1
.

Vaughan to Jack, 0 runs

54.6
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

54.5
1

Overton to Jack, 1 run

54.4
1

Overton to Lehmann, 1 run

54.3
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

54.2
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

54.1
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

53.6
.

Ogborne to Jack, 0 runs

53.5
.

Ogborne to Jack, 0 runs

53.4
.

Ogborne to Jack, 0 runs

53.3
2

Ogborne to Jack, 2 runs

53.2
1

Ogborne to Lehmann, 1 run

53.1
.

Ogborne to Lehmann, 0 runs

52.6
.

Overton to Jack, 0 runs

52.5
4

Overton to Jack, 4 runs

52.4
4

Overton to Jack, 4 byes

52.3
.

Overton to Jack, 0 runs

52.2
.

Overton to Jack, 0 runs

52.1
1

Overton to Lehmann, 1 run

51.6
.

Ogborne to Jack, 0 runs

51.5
.

Ogborne to Jack, 0 runs

51.4
1

Ogborne to Lehmann, leg bye

51.3
.

Ogborne to Lehmann, 0 runs

51.2
.

Ogborne to Lehmann, 0 runs

51.1
.

Ogborne to Lehmann, 0 runs

50.6
.

Leach to Jack, 0 runs

50.5
2

Leach to Jack, 2 runs

50.4
.

Leach to Jack, 0 runs

50.3
.

Leach to Jack, 0 runs

50.2
4

Leach to Jack, 4 runs

50.1
4

Leach to Jack, 4 runs

49.6
1

Ogborne to Jack, 1 run

49.5
.

Ogborne to Jack, 0 runs

49.4
1

Ogborne to Lehmann, leg bye

49.3
.

Ogborne to Lehmann, 0 runs

49.2
.

Ogborne to Lehmann, 0 runs

49.1
.

Ogborne to Lehmann, 0 runs

48.6
.

Leach to Jack, 0 runs

48.5
1

Leach to Lehmann, 1 run

48.4
4

Leach to Lehmann, 4 runs

48.3
.

Leach to Lehmann, 0 runs

48.2
.

Leach to Lehmann, 0 runs

48.1
.

Leach to Lehmann, 0 runs

47.6
.

Gregory to Jack, 0 runs

47.5
.

Gregory to Jack, 0 runs

47.4
4

Gregory to Jack, 4 runs

47.3
.

Gregory to Jack, 0 runs

47.2
.

Gregory to Jack, 0 runs

47.1
.

Gregory to Jack, 0 runs

46.6
.

Leach to Lehmann, 0 runs

46.5
1

Leach to Jack, 1 run

46.4
.

Leach to Jack, appeal

46.3
.

Leach to Jack, appeal

46.2
6

Leach to Jack, 6 runs

46.1
1

Leach to Lehmann, 1 run

45.6
.

Gregory to Jack, 0 runs

45.5
4

Gregory to Jack, 4 runs

45.4
.

Gregory to Jack, 0 runs

45.4
2

Gregory to Jack, 2 no balls

45.3
1

Gregory to Lehmann, 1 run

45.2
.

Gregory to Lehmann, 0 runs

45.1
.

Gregory to Lehmann, appeal

44.6
.

Leach to Jack, 0 runs

44.5
.

Leach to Jack, 0 runs

44.4
.

Leach to Jack, 0 runs

44.3
.

Leach to Jack, 0 runs

44.2
.

Leach to Jack, 0 runs

44.1
.

Leach to Jack, appeal

43.6
4

Gregory to Lehmann, 4 runs

43.5
.

Gregory to Lehmann, 0 runs

43.4
1

Gregory to Jack, 1 run

43.3
.

Gregory to Jack, 0 runs

43.2
4

Gregory to Jack, 4 leg byes

43.1
W

Gregory to Abbott, wicket (caught - Abbott)

42.6
1

Leach to Abbott, 1 run

42.5
.

Leach to Abbott, 0 runs

42.4
.

Leach to Abbott, 0 runs

42.3
1

Leach to Lehmann, 1 run

42.2
4

Leach to Lehmann, 4 runs

42.1
.

Leach to Lehmann, 0 runs

41.6
.

Gregory to Abbott, 0 runs

41.5
1

Gregory to Lehmann, 1 run

41.4
1

Gregory to Abbott, 1 run

41.3
.

Gregory to Abbott, 0 runs

41.2
1

Gregory to Lehmann, 1 run

41.1
.

Gregory to Lehmann, 0 runs

40.6
1

Overton to Lehmann, 1 run

40.5
4

Overton to Lehmann, 4 runs

40.4
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

40.3
2

Overton to Lehmann, 2 runs

40.2
1

Overton to Abbott, 1 run

40.1
1

Overton to Lehmann, 1 run

39.6
.

Ball to Abbott, 0 runs

39.5
4

Ball to Abbott, 4 runs

39.4
.

Ball to Abbott, 0 runs

39.3
.

Ball to Abbott, 0 runs

39.2
1

Ball to Lehmann, 1 run

39.1
1

Ball to Abbott, 1 run

38.6
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

38.5
1

Overton to Abbott, 1 run

38.4
4

Overton to Abbott, 4 runs

38.3
1

Overton to Lehmann, 1 run

38.2
1

Overton to Abbott, 1 run

38.1
.

Overton to Abbott, 0 runs

37.6
.

Ball to Lehmann, 0 runs

37.5
1

Ball to Abbott, 1 run

37.4
.

Ball to Abbott, 0 runs

37.3
2

Ball to Abbott, 2 runs

37.2
4

Ball to Abbott, 4 runs

37.1
.

Ball to Abbott, 0 runs

36.6
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

36.5
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

36.4
1

Overton to Abbott, 1 run

36.3
2

Overton to Abbott, 2 runs

36.2
.

Overton to Abbott, 0 runs

36.1
.

Overton to Abbott, 0 runs

35.6
1

Ball to Abbott, 1 run

35.5
.

Ball to Abbott, 0 runs

35.4
.

Ball to Abbott, 0 runs

35.3
.

Ball to Abbott, 0 runs

35.2
.

Ball to Abbott, 0 runs

35.1
1

Ball to Lehmann, 1 run

34.6
W

Overton to Yusuf, wicket (lbw - Yusuf)

34.5
.

Overton to Yusuf, 0 runs

34.4
.

Overton to Yusuf, 0 runs

34.3
1

Overton to Lehmann, 1 run

34.2
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

34.1
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

33.6
.

Ball to Yusuf, 0 runs

33.5
.

Ball to Yusuf, 0 runs

33.4
.

Ball to Yusuf, 0 runs

33.3
.

Ball to Yusuf, 0 runs

33.2
.

Ball to Yusuf, 0 runs

33.1
1

Ball to Lehmann, 1 run

32.6
.

Overton to Yusuf, 0 runs

32.5
.

Overton to Yusuf, 0 runs

32.4
.

Overton to Yusuf, 0 runs

32.3
W

Overton to Dawson, appeal, wicket (caught - Dawson)

32.2
.

Overton to Dawson, 0 runs

32.1
1

Overton to Lehmann, 1 run

31.6
4

Ball to Dawson, 4 runs

31.5
.

Ball to Dawson, 0 runs

31.4
.

Ball to Dawson, 0 runs

31.3
W

Ball to Mayes, wicket (lbw - Mayes)

31.2
.

Ball to Mayes, 0 runs

31.1
.

Ball to Mayes, 0 runs

30.6
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

30.5
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

30.4
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

30.3
2

Overton to Lehmann, 2 runs

30.2
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

30.1
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

29.6
.

Ball to Mayes, 0 runs

29.5
.

Ball to Mayes, 0 runs

29.4
1

Ball to Lehmann, 1 run

29.3
1

Ball to Mayes, 1 run

29.2
1

Ball to Lehmann, 1 run

29.1
2

Ball to Lehmann, 2 runs

28.6
1

Vaughan to Lehmann, 1 run

28.5
.

Vaughan to Lehmann, 0 runs

28.4
.

Vaughan to Lehmann, 0 runs

28.3
1

Vaughan to Mayes, 1 run

28.2
.

Vaughan to Mayes, 0 runs

28.1
.

Vaughan to Mayes, 0 runs

27.6
1

Gregory to Mayes, 1 run

27.5
.

Gregory to Mayes, 0 runs

27.4
4

Gregory to Mayes, 4 runs

27.3
.

Gregory to Mayes, 0 runs

27.2
2

Gregory to Mayes, 2 runs

27.1
1

Gregory to Lehmann, 1 run

26.6
4

Ogborne to Mayes, 4 runs

26.5
.

Ogborne to Mayes, 0 runs

26.4
.

Ogborne to Mayes, 0 runs

26.3
.

Ogborne to Mayes, 0 runs

26.2
.

Ogborne to Mayes, 0 runs

26.1
1

Ogborne to Lehmann, 1 run

25.6
.

Gregory to Mayes, 0 runs

25.5
.

Gregory to Mayes, 0 runs

25.4
.

Gregory to Mayes, 0 runs

25.3
.

Gregory to Mayes, 0 runs

25.2
.

Gregory to Mayes, 0 runs

25.1
1

Gregory to Lehmann, 1 run

24.6
.

Ogborne to Mayes, 0 runs

24.5
1

Ogborne to Lehmann, 1 run

24.4
4

Ogborne to Lehmann, 4 runs

24.3
.

Ogborne to Lehmann, 0 runs

24.2
.

Ogborne to Lehmann, 0 runs

24.1
4

Ogborne to Lehmann, 4 runs

23.6
2

Gregory to Mayes, 2 runs

23.5
W

Gregory to Brown, appeal, wicket (caught - Brown)

23.4
.

Gregory to Brown, appeal

23.4
2

Gregory to Brown, 2 no balls

23.3
.

Gregory to Brown, 0 runs

22.6
.

Ogborne to Lehmann, 0 runs

22.5
4

Ogborne to Lehmann, 4 runs

22.4
.

Ogborne to Lehmann, 0 runs

22.3
.

Ogborne to Lehmann, 0 runs

22.2
4

Ogborne to Lehmann, 4 runs

22.1
.

Ogborne to Lehmann, 0 runs

21.6
W

Gregory to Albert, appeal, wicket (caught - Albert)

21.5
.

Gregory to Albert, 0 runs

21.4
.

Gregory to Albert, 0 runs

21.3
.

Gregory to Albert, 0 runs

21.2
.

Gregory to Albert, 0 runs

21.1
1

Gregory to Lehmann, 1 run

20.5
.

Overton to Albert, 0 runs

20.4
.

Overton to Albert, 0 runs

20.3
.

Overton to Albert, 0 runs

20.2
.

Overton to Albert, 0 runs

20.1
.

Overton to Albert, 0 runs

19.6
.

Gregory to Lehmann, 0 runs

19.5
.

Gregory to Lehmann, 0 runs

19.4
2lb

Gregory to Lehmann, 2 leg byes, appeal

19.3
.

Gregory to Lehmann, 0 runs

19.2
3

Gregory to Albert, 3 runs

19.1
.

Gregory to Albert, 0 runs

18.6
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

18.5
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

18.4
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

18.3
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

18.2
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

18.1
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

17.6
.

Gregory to Albert, 0 runs

17.5
4

Gregory to Albert, 4 runs

17.4
.

Gregory to Albert, 0 runs

17.3
.

Gregory to Albert, 0 runs

17.2
1

Gregory to Lehmann, 1 run

17.1
.

Gregory to Lehmann, 0 runs

16.6
.

Overton to Albert, 0 runs

16.5
.

Overton to Albert, 0 runs

16.4
1

Overton to Lehmann, 1 run

16.3
4

Overton to Lehmann, 4 runs

16.2
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

16.1
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

15.6
.

Gregory to Albert, 0 runs

15.5
4

Gregory to Albert, 4 runs

15.4
.

Gregory to Albert, 0 runs

15.3
.

Gregory to Albert, 0 runs

15.2
.

Gregory to Albert, 0 runs

15.1
.

Gregory to Albert, 0 runs

14.6
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

14.5
.

Overton to Lehmann, 0 runs

14.4
W

Overton to Prest, appeal, wicket (caught - Prest)

14.3
.

Overton to Prest, 0 runs

14.2
.

Overton to Prest, 0 runs

14.1
3

Overton to Albert, 3 runs

13.6
1

Leach to Albert, 1 run

13.5
1

Leach to Prest, 1 run

13.4
1

Leach to Albert, 1 run

13.3
.

Leach to Albert, 0 runs

13.2
1

Leach to Prest, 1 run

13.1
2

Leach to Prest, 2 runs

12.6
.

Overton to Albert, 0 runs

12.5
1

Overton to Prest, 1 run

12.4
.

Overton to Prest, 0 runs

12.3
.

Overton to Prest, 0 runs

12.2
.

Overton to Prest, 0 runs

12.1
1

Overton to Albert, 1 run

11.6
4

Leach to Prest, 4 runs

11.5
.

Leach to Prest, 0 runs

11.4
6

Leach to Prest, 6 runs

11.3
.

Leach to Prest, 0 runs

11.2
.

Leach to Prest, 0 runs

11.1
.

Leach to Prest, appeal

10.6
.

Overton to Albert, 0 runs

10.5
.

Overton to Albert, 0 runs

10.4
.

Overton to Albert, 0 runs

10.3
.

Overton to Albert, 0 runs

10.2
.

Overton to Albert, 0 runs

10.1
.

Overton to Albert, 0 runs

9.6
1

Ball to Albert, 1 run

9.5
.

Ball to Albert, 0 runs

9.4
.

Ball to Albert, 0 runs

9.3
1

Ball to Prest, 1 run

9.2
.

Ball to Prest, 0 runs

8.6
.

Ogborne to Prest, 0 runs

8.5
.

Ogborne to Prest, 0 runs

8.4
.

Ogborne to Prest, 0 runs

8.3
1

Ogborne to Albert, 1 run

8.2
.

Ogborne to Albert, 0 runs

8.1
1

Ogborne to Prest, 1 run

7.6
.

Ball to Albert, 0 runs

7.5
.

Ball to Albert, 0 runs

7.4
.

Ball to Albert, 0 runs

7.3
.

Ball to Albert, 0 runs

7.2
.

Ball to Albert, 0 runs

7.1
.

Ball to Albert, 0 runs

6.6
.

Ogborne to Prest, appeal

6.5
.

Ogborne to Prest, 0 runs

6.4
W

Ogborne to Gubbins, appeal, wicket (caught - Gubbins)

6.3
.

Ogborne to Gubbins, 0 runs

6.2
.

Ogborne to Gubbins, 0 runs

6.1
.

Ogborne to Gubbins, appeal

5.6
.

Ball to Albert, 0 runs

5.3
.

Ball to Albert, appeal

5.2
1

Ball to Gubbins, 1 run

5.1
.

Ball to Gubbins, 0 runs

4.6
1

Ogborne to Gubbins, 1 run

4.5
2

Ogborne to Gubbins, 2 runs

4.4
.

Ogborne to Gubbins, 0 runs

4.3
1

Ogborne to Albert, 1 run

4.2
.

Ogborne to Albert, 0 runs

4.1
1

Ogborne to Gubbins, 1 run

3.6
4

Ball to Albert, 4 runs

3.5
.

Ball to Albert, 0 runs

3.4
.

Ball to Albert, 0 runs

3.3
1

Ball to Gubbins, 1 run

3.2
.

Ball to Gubbins, 0 runs

3.1
.

Ball to Gubbins, 0 runs

2.6
4

Ogborne to Albert, 4 runs

2.3
.

Ogborne to Albert, 0 runs

2.2
.

Ogborne to Albert, 0 runs

2.1
.

Ogborne to Albert, 0 runs

1.6
.

Ball to Gubbins, 0 runs

1.5
1

Ball to Albert, 1 run

1.4
.

Ball to Albert, 0 runs

1.3
.

Ball to Albert, 0 runs

1.2
.

Ball to Albert, 0 runs

1.1
1

Ball to Gubbins, 1 run

0.6
4

Ogborne to Albert, 4 runs

0.5
.

Ogborne to Albert, 0 runs

0.4
.

Ogborne to Albert, 0 runs

0.3
.

Ogborne to Albert, 0 runs

0.2
.

Ogborne to Albert, 0 runs

0.1
.

Ogborne to Albert, 0 runs