Match details Hampshire vs Somerset First class County Championship 17.04.2026

First class

HAM
HAM

238

SOM
SOM

(36 ov.) 154/3

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Hampshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, April 17, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersGubbins Nick, Albert Toby Edward, Prest Thomas James, Lehmann Jake, Brown Ben, Mayes Ben, Dawson Liam, Yusuf Codi Ethan, Abbott Kyle, Jack Eddie, Baker Sonny
BenchCartwright Hilton, Currie Scott, Fuller James, Kelly Dominic, Lumsden Manny, Middleton Fletcha, Neal Andrew, Organ Felix, Orr Ali, Stubbs Tristan, Turner John, Vince James, Weatherley Joe, Wheal Brad, Wood Chris

Somerset Squad

PlayersThomas Joshua F, Vaughan Archie M, Lammonby Tom, Rew James, Abell Tom, Smeed Will, Gregory Lewis, Overton Craig, Leach Jack, Ball Jake, Ogborne Alfie Richard James
BenchBanton Tom, Goldsworthy Lewis, Hill Finley James, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Meredith Riley, Pretorius Migael, Rew Thomas, Roberts Kian, Sams Daniel, Shaw Josh, Theedom James

Venue Guide

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