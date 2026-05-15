Highlights Somerset vs Sussex First class County Championship 15.05.2026
Crocombe to Overton, 0 runs
Crocombe to Overton, 0 runs
Crocombe to Overton, 0 runs
Crocombe to Abell, 1 run
Crocombe to Abell, 0 runs
Crocombe to Overton, 1 run
Clark to Abell, 0 runs
Clark to Abell, 0 runs
Clark to Overton, 1 run
Clark to Overton, 0 runs
Clark to Overton, 0 runs
Clark to Overton, 0 runs
Crocombe to Overton, 1 run
Crocombe to Overton, 0 runs
Crocombe to Overton, 0 runs
Crocombe to Overton, 0 runs
Crocombe to Abell, 1 run
Crocombe to Overton, 1 run
Clark to Abell, 4 runs
Clark to Overton, 1 run
Clark to Overton, 0 runs
Clark to Overton, 0 runs
Clark to Overton, 0 runs
Clark to Overton, 0 runs
Crocombe to Abell, 0 runs
Crocombe to Overton, 1 run
Crocombe to Overton, 0 runs
Crocombe to Overton, 0 runs
Crocombe to Abell, 1 run
Crocombe to Abell, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Overton, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Overton, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Overton, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Overton, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Overton, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 1 run
Clark to Overton, 4 runs
Clark to Overton, 0 runs
Clark to Overton, 0 runs
Clark to Abell, 1 run
Clark to Overton, 1 run
Clark to Overton, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Overton, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Overton, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Overton, 0 runs
Clark to Abell, 0 runs
Clark to Abell, 0 runs
Clark to Abell, 0 runs
Clark to Abell, 0 runs
Clark to Abell, 0 runs
Clark to Abell, 2 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Overton, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs
Clark to Overton, 0 runs
Clark to Overton, 0 runs
Clark to Overton, 0 runs
Clark to Overton, 2 runs
Clark to Vaughan, wicket (caught - Vaughan)
Clark to Vaughan, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Vaughan, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Vaughan, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Abell, 1 run
OE Robinson to Abell, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Abell, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Abell, 4 runs
Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs
Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs
Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs
Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs
Coles to Abell, 1 run
Coles to Abell, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Vaughan, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Vaughan, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Vaughan, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Vaughan, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Vaughan, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Coles to Abell, 0 runs
Coles to Vaughan, 1 run
Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs
Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs
Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs
Coles to Abell, 1 run
Carson to Abell, 1 run
Carson to Abell, 0 runs
Carson to Abell, 0 runs
Carson to Abell, 0 runs
Carson to Vaughan, 1 run
Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Coles to Vaughan, 1 run
Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs
Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs
Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs
Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs
Coles to Abell, 1 run
Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Carson to Abell, 1 run
Carson to Abell, 4 runs
Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs
Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs
Coles to Abell, 1 run
Coles to Abell, 0 runs
Coles to Abell, 0 runs
Coles to Vaughan, 1 run
Carson to Abell, 0 runs
Carson to Vaughan, 1 run
Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Carson to Vaughan, 2 runs
Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Coles to Abell, 0 runs
Coles to Abell, 0 runs
Coles to Vaughan, 1 run
Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs
Coles to Abell, 1 run
Coles to Abell, 0 runs
Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Carson to Abell, 1 run
Carson to Abell, 0 runs
Coles to Abell, 1 run
Coles to Abell, 0 runs
Coles to Abell, 2 runs
Coles to Abell, 6 runs
Coles to Abell, 0 runs
Coles to Abell, 0 runs
Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Coles to Vaughan, 1 run
Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs
Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs
Coles to Abell, 1 run
Coles to Abell, 0 runs
Coles to Vaughan, 1 run
Crocombe to Vaughan, 1 run
Crocombe to Vaughan, 0 runs
Crocombe to Abell, bye
Crocombe to Abell, 0 runs
Crocombe to Abell, 0 runs
Crocombe to Abell, 0 runs
Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs
Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs
Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs
Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs
Coles to Abell, 1 run
Coles to Abell, 0 runs
Crocombe to Vaughan, 0 runs
Crocombe to Vaughan, 0 runs
Crocombe to Abell, 1 run
Crocombe to Abell, 0 runs
Crocombe to Abell, 0 runs
Crocombe to Abell, 0 runs
Carson to Vaughan, 4 runs
Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Carson to Abell, 1 run
Carson to Vaughan, 1 run
Carson to Abell, 1 run
Carson to Abell, 0 runs
Crocombe to Abell, 1 run
Crocombe to Vaughan, 1 run
Crocombe to Abell, 1 run
Crocombe to Vaughan, 1 run
Crocombe to Abell, 1 run
Crocombe to Abell, 0 runs
Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Carson to Vaughan, 1 run
Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Carson to Vaughan, 1 run
Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Vaughan, leg bye
Hudson-Prentice to Vaughan, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Vaughan, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Vaughan, 0 runs
Haines to Vaughan, 1 run
Haines to Vaughan, 0 runs
Haines to Vaughan, 0 runs
Haines to Vaughan, 0 runs
Haines to Vaughan, 0 runs
Haines to Vaughan, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Vaughan, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs
Haines to Vaughan, 0 runs
Haines to Vaughan, 0 runs
Haines to Vaughan, 0 runs
Haines to Vaughan, 0 runs
Haines to Vaughan, 0 runs
Haines to Vaughan, appeal
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Vaughan, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Vaughan, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Vaughan, 4 runs
Haines to Abell, 0 runs
Haines to Abell, 0 runs
Haines to Abell, 0 runs
Haines to Abell, 0 runs
Haines to Abell, 4 runs
Haines to Vaughan, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Vaughan, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Vaughan, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Vaughan, 0 runs
Haines to Vaughan, 1 run
Haines to Vaughan, 0 runs
Haines to Rew, appeal, wicket (caught - Rew)
Haines to Rew, 0 runs
Haines to Rew, 4 runs
Haines to Rew, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Abell, 4 byes
OE Robinson to Rew, 1 run
OE Robinson to Rew, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rew, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Rew, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Rew, 0 runs
Haines to Abell, 2 runs
Haines to Abell, 0 runs
Haines to Abell, 4 runs
Haines to Rew, 1 run
Haines to Rew, 2 runs
Haines to Rew, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Abell, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rew, 1 run
OE Robinson to Rew, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Abell, 1 run
OE Robinson to Abell, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rew, 1 run
Coles to Rew, 1 run
Coles to Abell, 1 run
Coles to Abell, 0 runs
Coles to Abell, 0 runs
Coles to Abell, 0 runs
Coles to Rew, 1 run
OE Robinson to Abell, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Abell, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Abell, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Abell, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Abell, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Abell, 0 runs
Coles to Rew, 0 runs
Coles to Rew, 0 runs
Coles to Rew, 4 byes
Coles to Rew, 0 runs
Coles to Rew, 0 runs
Coles to Rew, 0 runs
Carson to Abell, 0 runs
Carson to Rew, 1 run
Carson to Rew, appeal
Carson to Abell, 1 run
Carson to Rew, 1 run
Carson to Rew, 0 runs
Coles to Abell, 0 runs
Coles to Abell, 0 runs
Coles to Abell, 0 runs
Coles to Abell, 0 runs
Coles to Abell, 0 runs
Coles to Abell, 0 runs
Carson to Abell, 1 run
Carson to Abell, 0 runs
Carson to Abell, 0 runs
Carson to Rew, 1 run
Carson to Rew, 0 runs
Carson to Rew, 0 runs
Coles to Abell, 0 runs
Coles to Abell, 0 runs
Coles to Abell, 0 runs
Coles to Abell, 0 runs
Coles to Rew, 1 run
Coles to Rew, 2 runs
Carson to Abell, 0 runs
Carson to Abell, 0 runs
Carson to Lammonby, appeal, wicket (stumped - Lammonby)
Carson to Lammonby, 0 runs
Carson to Rew, 1 run
Carson to Rew, 6 runs
Coles to Lammonby, 0 runs
Coles to Lammonby, 0 runs
Coles to Rew, 1 run
Coles to Lammonby, 1 run
Coles to Lammonby, 0 runs
Coles to Lammonby, 0 runs
Carson to Rew, 0 runs
Carson to Lammonby, 0 runs
Carson to Lammonby, 0 runs
Carson to Rew, 0 runs
Carson to Rew, 4 runs
Carson to Rew, 0 runs
Coles to Lammonby, 0 runs
Coles to Rew, 1 run
Coles to Rew, 2 runs
Coles to Lammonby, 1 run
Coles to Rew, 1 run
Coles to Rew, 0 runs
Carson to Lammonby, 4 runs
Carson to Lammonby, 0 runs
Carson to Rew, 1 run
Carson to Rew, 1 run
Carson to Rew, 0 runs
Carson to Lammonby, 2 runs
Clark to Rew, 0 runs
Clark to Rew, 0 runs
Clark to Rew, 0 runs
Clark to Rew, 0 runs
Clark to Rew, 0 runs
Clark to Rew, 0 runs
Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs
Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs
Crocombe to Rew, 1 run
Crocombe to Lammonby, 1 run
Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs
Crocombe to Rew, 1 run
Clark to Lammonby, 0 runs
Clark to Lammonby, 0 runs
Clark to Lammonby, 0 runs
Clark to Lammonby, 0 runs
Clark to Rew, 1 run
Clark to Rew, 0 runs
Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs
Crocombe to Rew, 1 run
Crocombe to Rew, 2 runs
Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs
Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs
Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs
Clark to Lammonby, 4 runs
Clark to Lammonby, 0 runs
Clark to Lammonby, 0 runs
Clark to Lammonby, 0 runs
Clark to Lammonby, 2 runs
Clark to Lammonby, 0 runs
Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs
Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs
Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs
Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs
Crocombe to Lammonby, 1 run
Crocombe to Rew, 1 run
Clark to Rew, 1 run
Clark to Rew, 0 runs
Clark to Rew, 0 runs
Clark to Lammonby, 1 run
Clark to Lammonby, 0 runs
Clark to Lammonby, 2 runs
Crocombe to Rew, 6 runs
Crocombe to Lammonby, 1 run
Crocombe to Rew, 1 run
Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs
Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs
Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs
Clark to Lammonby, 0 runs
Clark to Lammonby, 0 runs
Clark to Lammonby, 4 runs
Clark to Lammonby, 0 runs
Clark to Rew, 1 run
Clark to Rew, 0 runs
Crocombe to Lammonby, 2 runs
Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs
Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs
Crocombe to Lammonby, 2 runs
Crocombe to Rew, 1 run
Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Rew, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Rew, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Rew, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Rew, 0 runs
Carson to Lammonby, 0 runs
Carson to Lammonby, 0 runs
Carson to Lammonby, 0 runs
Carson to Rew, 1 run
Carson to Rew, 0 runs
Carson to Rew, 6 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Rew, leg bye, appeal
Hudson-Prentice to Rew, appeal
Hudson-Prentice to Lammonby, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Rew, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Rew, 0 runs
Carson to Lammonby, 2 runs
Carson to Lammonby, 0 runs
Carson to Lammonby, 4 runs
Carson to Lammonby, 0 runs
Carson to Rew, 1 run
Carson to Rew, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Rew, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Rew, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Rew, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Rew, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Rew, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Rew, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rew, 1 run
OE Robinson to Lammonby, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Lammonby, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Rew, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Lammonby, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Lammonby, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rew, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rew, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rew, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rew, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rew, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rew, 0 runs
Carson to Rew, 1 run
Carson to Lammonby, 3 runs
Carson to Lammonby, 0 runs
Carson to Lammonby, 0 runs
Carson to Lammonby, 0 runs
Carson to Lammonby, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Rew, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Lammonby, 1 run
OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs
Carson to Rew, 0 runs
Carson to Rew, 0 runs
Carson to Rew, 0 runs
Carson to Rew, 0 runs
Carson to Lammonby, 1 run
Carson to Lammonby, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Lammonby, 1 run
OE Robinson to Lammonby, 4 runs
OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs
Haines to Rew, 0 runs
Haines to Rew, 4 runs
Haines to Rew, 0 runs
Haines to Rew, 0 runs
Haines to Rew, 0 runs
Haines to Rew, 0 runs
Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs
Crocombe to Rew, 1 run
Crocombe to Rew, 4 leg byes
Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs
Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs
Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs
Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs
Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs
Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs
Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs
Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs
Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs
Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs
Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs
Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs
Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs
Crocombe to Rew, 2 runs
Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs
Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs
Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs
Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs
Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs
Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs
Haines to Rew, 1 run
Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs
Crocombe to Lammonby, 4 runs
Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs
Crocombe to Lammonby, 2 runs
Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs
Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs
Haines to Rew, 0 runs
Haines to Rew, 0 runs
Haines to Rew, 0 runs
Haines to Rew, 4 runs
Haines to J Hermann, wicket (lbw - J Hermann)
Haines to J Hermann, 0 runs
Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs
Crocombe to Lammonby, 4 runs
Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs
Crocombe to Lammonby, 4 runs
Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs
Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs
Haines to J Hermann, 0 runs
Haines to J Hermann, 4 runs
Haines to J Hermann, 0 runs
Haines to J Hermann, 0 runs
Haines to J Hermann, 0 runs
Haines to J Hermann, 0 runs
Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs
Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs
Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs
Crocombe to J Hermann, 1 run
Crocombe to J Hermann, 0 runs
Crocombe to J Hermann, 0 runs
Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs
Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs
Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs
Haines to Lammonby, 2 runs
Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs
Haines to Lammonby, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Thomas, wicket (lbw - Thomas)
Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 0 runs
OE Robinson to Thomas, 0 runs
OE Robinson to J Hermann, 1 run
OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs
OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs
OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs
OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Thomas, 2 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Thomas, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Thomas, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Thomas, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Thomas, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Thomas, 0 runs
OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs
OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs
OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs
OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs
OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs
OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Thomas, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Thomas, 4 runs
Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 1 run
Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 0 runs
Hudson-Prentice to Thomas, 1 run
OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs
OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs
OE Robinson to J Hermann, 2 runs
OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs
OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs
OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs