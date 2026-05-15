Highlights Somerset vs Sussex First class County Championship 15.05.2026

First class

SOM
SOM

(96 ov.) 335/5

SUS
SUS
95.6
.

Crocombe to Overton, 0 runs

95.5
.

Crocombe to Overton, 0 runs

95.4
.

Crocombe to Overton, 0 runs

95.3
1

Crocombe to Abell, 1 run

95.2
.

Crocombe to Abell, 0 runs

95.1
1

Crocombe to Overton, 1 run

94.6
.

Clark to Abell, 0 runs

94.5
.

Clark to Abell, 0 runs

94.4
1

Clark to Overton, 1 run

94.3
.

Clark to Overton, 0 runs

94.2
.

Clark to Overton, 0 runs

94.1
.

Clark to Overton, 0 runs

93.6
1

Crocombe to Overton, 1 run

93.5
.

Crocombe to Overton, 0 runs

93.4
.

Crocombe to Overton, 0 runs

93.3
.

Crocombe to Overton, 0 runs

93.2
1

Crocombe to Abell, 1 run

93.1
1

Crocombe to Overton, 1 run

92.6
4

Clark to Abell, 4 runs

92.5
1

Clark to Overton, 1 run

92.4
.

Clark to Overton, 0 runs

92.3
.

Clark to Overton, 0 runs

92.2
.

Clark to Overton, 0 runs

92.1
.

Clark to Overton, 0 runs

91.6
.

Crocombe to Abell, 0 runs

91.5
1

Crocombe to Overton, 1 run

91.4
.

Crocombe to Overton, 0 runs

91.3
.

Crocombe to Overton, 0 runs

91.2
1

Crocombe to Abell, 1 run

91.1
.

Crocombe to Abell, 0 runs

90.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Overton, 0 runs

90.5
4

Hudson-Prentice to Overton, 4 runs

90.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Overton, 0 runs

90.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Overton, 0 runs

90.2
4

Hudson-Prentice to Overton, 4 runs

90.1
1

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 1 run

89.6
4

Clark to Overton, 4 runs

89.5
.

Clark to Overton, 0 runs

89.4
.

Clark to Overton, 0 runs

89.3
1

Clark to Abell, 1 run

89.2
1

Clark to Overton, 1 run

89.1
.

Clark to Overton, 0 runs

88.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs

88.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs

88.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs

88.3
1

Hudson-Prentice to Overton, 1 run

88.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Overton, 0 runs

88.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Overton, 0 runs

87.6
.

Clark to Abell, 0 runs

87.5
.

Clark to Abell, 0 runs

87.4
.

Clark to Abell, 0 runs

87.3
.

Clark to Abell, 0 runs

87.2
.

Clark to Abell, 0 runs

87.1
2

Clark to Abell, 2 runs

86.6
4

Hudson-Prentice to Overton, 4 runs

86.5
1

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 1 run

86.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs

86.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs

86.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs

86.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs

85.6
.

Clark to Overton, 0 runs

85.5
.

Clark to Overton, 0 runs

85.4
.

Clark to Overton, 0 runs

85.3
2

Clark to Overton, 2 runs

85.2
W

Clark to Vaughan, wicket (caught - Vaughan)

85.1
.

Clark to Vaughan, 0 runs

84.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs

84.5
4

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 4 runs

84.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs

84.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs

84.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs

84.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs

83.6
.

OE Robinson to Vaughan, 0 runs

83.5
.

OE Robinson to Vaughan, 0 runs

83.4
1

OE Robinson to Abell, 1 run

83.3
.

OE Robinson to Abell, 0 runs

83.2
.

OE Robinson to Abell, 0 runs

83.1
4

OE Robinson to Abell, 4 runs

82.6
.

Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs

82.5
.

Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs

82.4
.

Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs

82.3
.

Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs

82.2
1

Coles to Abell, 1 run

82.1
.

Coles to Abell, 0 runs

81.6
.

OE Robinson to Vaughan, 0 runs

81.5
.

OE Robinson to Vaughan, 0 runs

81.4
.

OE Robinson to Vaughan, 0 runs

81.3
.

OE Robinson to Vaughan, 0 runs

81.2
.

OE Robinson to Vaughan, 0 runs

81.1
.

OE Robinson to Vaughan, 0 runs

80.6
.

Coles to Abell, 0 runs

80.5
1

Coles to Vaughan, 1 run

80.4
.

Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs

80.3
.

Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs

80.2
.

Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs

80.1
1

Coles to Abell, 1 run

79.6
1

Carson to Abell, 1 run

79.5
.

Carson to Abell, 0 runs

79.4
.

Carson to Abell, 0 runs

79.3
.

Carson to Abell, 0 runs

79.2
1

Carson to Vaughan, 1 run

79.1
.

Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs

78.6
1

Coles to Vaughan, 1 run

78.5
.

Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs

78.4
.

Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs

78.3
.

Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs

78.2
.

Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs

78.1
1

Coles to Abell, 1 run

77.6
.

Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs

77.5
.

Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs

77.4
.

Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs

77.3
.

Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs

77.2
1

Carson to Abell, 1 run

77.1
4

Carson to Abell, 4 runs

76.6
.

Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs

76.5
.

Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs

76.4
1

Coles to Abell, 1 run

76.3
.

Coles to Abell, 0 runs

76.2
.

Coles to Abell, 0 runs

76.1
1

Coles to Vaughan, 1 run

75.6
.

Carson to Abell, 0 runs

75.5
1

Carson to Vaughan, 1 run

75.4
.

Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs

75.3
2

Carson to Vaughan, 2 runs

75.2
.

Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs

75.1
.

Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs

74.6
.

Coles to Abell, 0 runs

74.5
.

Coles to Abell, 0 runs

74.4
1

Coles to Vaughan, 1 run

74.3
.

Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs

74.2
1

Coles to Abell, 1 run

74.1
.

Coles to Abell, 0 runs

73.6
.

Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs

73.5
.

Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs

73.4
.

Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs

73.3
.

Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs

73.2
1

Carson to Abell, 1 run

73.1
.

Carson to Abell, 0 runs

72.6
1

Coles to Abell, 1 run

72.5
.

Coles to Abell, 0 runs

72.4
2

Coles to Abell, 2 runs

72.3
6

Coles to Abell, 6 runs

72.2
.

Coles to Abell, 0 runs

72.1
.

Coles to Abell, 0 runs

71.6
.

Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs

71.5
.

Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs

71.4
.

Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs

71.3
.

Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs

71.2
.

Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs

71.1
.

Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs

70.6
1

Coles to Vaughan, 1 run

70.5
.

Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs

70.4
.

Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs

70.3
1

Coles to Abell, 1 run

70.2
.

Coles to Abell, 0 runs

70.1
1

Coles to Vaughan, 1 run

69.6
1

Crocombe to Vaughan, 1 run

69.5
.

Crocombe to Vaughan, 0 runs

69.4
1

Crocombe to Abell, bye

69.3
.

Crocombe to Abell, 0 runs

69.2
.

Crocombe to Abell, 0 runs

69.1
.

Crocombe to Abell, 0 runs

68.6
.

Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs

68.5
.

Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs

68.4
.

Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs

68.3
.

Coles to Vaughan, 0 runs

68.2
1

Coles to Abell, 1 run

68.1
.

Coles to Abell, 0 runs

67.6
.

Crocombe to Vaughan, 0 runs

67.5
.

Crocombe to Vaughan, 0 runs

67.4
1

Crocombe to Abell, 1 run

67.3
.

Crocombe to Abell, 0 runs

67.2
.

Crocombe to Abell, 0 runs

67.1
.

Crocombe to Abell, 0 runs

66.6
4

Carson to Vaughan, 4 runs

66.5
.

Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs

66.4
1

Carson to Abell, 1 run

66.3
1

Carson to Vaughan, 1 run

66.2
1

Carson to Abell, 1 run

66.1
.

Carson to Abell, 0 runs

65.6
1

Crocombe to Abell, 1 run

65.5
1

Crocombe to Vaughan, 1 run

65.4
1

Crocombe to Abell, 1 run

65.3
1

Crocombe to Vaughan, 1 run

65.2
1

Crocombe to Abell, 1 run

65.1
.

Crocombe to Abell, 0 runs

64.6
.

Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs

64.5
1

Carson to Vaughan, 1 run

64.4
.

Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs

64.3
.

Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs

64.2
1

Carson to Vaughan, 1 run

64.1
.

Carson to Vaughan, 0 runs

63.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs

63.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs

63.4
1

Hudson-Prentice to Vaughan, leg bye

63.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Vaughan, 0 runs

63.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Vaughan, 0 runs

63.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Vaughan, 0 runs

62.6
1

Haines to Vaughan, 1 run

62.5
.

Haines to Vaughan, 0 runs

62.4
.

Haines to Vaughan, 0 runs

62.3
.

Haines to Vaughan, 0 runs

62.2
.

Haines to Vaughan, 0 runs

62.1
.

Haines to Vaughan, 0 runs

61.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs

61.5
1

Hudson-Prentice to Vaughan, 1 run

61.4
1

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 1 run

61.3
4

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 4 runs

61.2
4

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 4 runs

61.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs

60.6
.

Haines to Vaughan, 0 runs

60.5
.

Haines to Vaughan, 0 runs

60.4
.

Haines to Vaughan, 0 runs

60.3
.

Haines to Vaughan, 0 runs

60.2
.

Haines to Vaughan, 0 runs

60.1
.

Haines to Vaughan, appeal

59.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs

59.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs

59.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs

59.3
1

Hudson-Prentice to Vaughan, 1 run

59.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Vaughan, 0 runs

59.1
4

Hudson-Prentice to Vaughan, 4 runs

58.6
.

Haines to Abell, 0 runs

58.5
.

Haines to Abell, 0 runs

58.4
.

Haines to Abell, 0 runs

58.3
.

Haines to Abell, 0 runs

58.2
4

Haines to Abell, 4 runs

58.1
1

Haines to Vaughan, 1 run

57.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs

57.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs

57.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Abell, 0 runs

57.3
1

Hudson-Prentice to Vaughan, 1 run

57.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Vaughan, 0 runs

57.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Vaughan, 0 runs

56.6
1

Haines to Vaughan, 1 run

56.5
.

Haines to Vaughan, 0 runs

56.4
W

Haines to Rew, appeal, wicket (caught - Rew)

56.3
.

Haines to Rew, 0 runs

56.2
4

Haines to Rew, 4 runs

56.1
.

Haines to Rew, 0 runs

55.6
4

OE Robinson to Abell, 4 byes

55.5
1

OE Robinson to Rew, 1 run

55.4
.

OE Robinson to Rew, 0 runs

55.3
4

OE Robinson to Rew, 4 runs

55.2
4

OE Robinson to Rew, 4 runs

55.1
.

OE Robinson to Rew, 0 runs

54.6
2

Haines to Abell, 2 runs

54.5
.

Haines to Abell, 0 runs

54.4
4

Haines to Abell, 4 runs

54.3
1

Haines to Rew, 1 run

54.2
2

Haines to Rew, 2 runs

54.1
.

Haines to Rew, 0 runs

53.6
.

OE Robinson to Abell, 0 runs

53.5
1

OE Robinson to Rew, 1 run

53.4
.

OE Robinson to Rew, 0 runs

53.3
1

OE Robinson to Abell, 1 run

53.2
.

OE Robinson to Abell, 0 runs

53.1
1

OE Robinson to Rew, 1 run

52.6
1

Coles to Rew, 1 run

52.5
1

Coles to Abell, 1 run

52.4
.

Coles to Abell, 0 runs

52.3
.

Coles to Abell, 0 runs

52.2
.

Coles to Abell, 0 runs

52.1
1

Coles to Rew, 1 run

51.6
.

OE Robinson to Abell, 0 runs

51.5
.

OE Robinson to Abell, 0 runs

51.4
.

OE Robinson to Abell, 0 runs

51.3
.

OE Robinson to Abell, 0 runs

51.2
.

OE Robinson to Abell, 0 runs

51.1
.

OE Robinson to Abell, 0 runs

50.6
.

Coles to Rew, 0 runs

50.5
.

Coles to Rew, 0 runs

50.4
4

Coles to Rew, 4 byes

50.3
.

Coles to Rew, 0 runs

50.2
.

Coles to Rew, 0 runs

50.1
.

Coles to Rew, 0 runs

49.6
.

Carson to Abell, 0 runs

49.5
1

Carson to Rew, 1 run

49.4
.

Carson to Rew, appeal

49.3
1

Carson to Abell, 1 run

49.2
1

Carson to Rew, 1 run

49.1
.

Carson to Rew, 0 runs

48.6
.

Coles to Abell, 0 runs

48.5
.

Coles to Abell, 0 runs

48.4
.

Coles to Abell, 0 runs

48.3
.

Coles to Abell, 0 runs

48.2
.

Coles to Abell, 0 runs

48.1
.

Coles to Abell, 0 runs

47.6
1

Carson to Abell, 1 run

47.5
.

Carson to Abell, 0 runs

47.4
.

Carson to Abell, 0 runs

47.3
1

Carson to Rew, 1 run

47.2
.

Carson to Rew, 0 runs

47.1
.

Carson to Rew, 0 runs

46.6
.

Coles to Abell, 0 runs

46.5
.

Coles to Abell, 0 runs

46.4
.

Coles to Abell, 0 runs

46.3
.

Coles to Abell, 0 runs

46.2
1

Coles to Rew, 1 run

46.1
2

Coles to Rew, 2 runs

45.6
.

Carson to Abell, 0 runs

45.5
.

Carson to Abell, 0 runs

45.4
W

Carson to Lammonby, appeal, wicket (stumped - Lammonby)

45.3
.

Carson to Lammonby, 0 runs

45.2
1

Carson to Rew, 1 run

45.1
6

Carson to Rew, 6 runs

44.6
.

Coles to Lammonby, 0 runs

44.5
.

Coles to Lammonby, 0 runs

44.4
1

Coles to Rew, 1 run

44.3
1

Coles to Lammonby, 1 run

44.2
.

Coles to Lammonby, 0 runs

44.1
.

Coles to Lammonby, 0 runs

43.6
.

Carson to Rew, 0 runs

43.5
.

Carson to Lammonby, 0 runs

43.4
.

Carson to Lammonby, 0 runs

43.3
.

Carson to Rew, 0 runs

43.2
4

Carson to Rew, 4 runs

43.1
.

Carson to Rew, 0 runs

42.6
.

Coles to Lammonby, 0 runs

42.5
1

Coles to Rew, 1 run

42.4
2

Coles to Rew, 2 runs

42.3
1

Coles to Lammonby, 1 run

42.2
1

Coles to Rew, 1 run

42.1
.

Coles to Rew, 0 runs

41.6
4

Carson to Lammonby, 4 runs

41.5
.

Carson to Lammonby, 0 runs

41.4
1

Carson to Rew, 1 run

41.3
1

Carson to Rew, 1 run

41.2
.

Carson to Rew, 0 runs

41.1
2

Carson to Lammonby, 2 runs

40.6
.

Clark to Rew, 0 runs

40.5
.

Clark to Rew, 0 runs

40.4
.

Clark to Rew, 0 runs

40.3
.

Clark to Rew, 0 runs

40.2
.

Clark to Rew, 0 runs

40.1
.

Clark to Rew, 0 runs

39.6
.

Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs

39.5
.

Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs

39.4
1

Crocombe to Rew, 1 run

39.3
1

Crocombe to Lammonby, 1 run

39.2
.

Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs

39.1
1

Crocombe to Rew, 1 run

38.6
.

Clark to Lammonby, 0 runs

38.5
.

Clark to Lammonby, 0 runs

38.4
.

Clark to Lammonby, 0 runs

38.3
.

Clark to Lammonby, 0 runs

38.2
1

Clark to Rew, 1 run

38.1
.

Clark to Rew, 0 runs

37.6
.

Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs

37.5
1

Crocombe to Rew, 1 run

37.4
2

Crocombe to Rew, 2 runs

37.3
.

Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs

37.2
.

Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs

37.1
.

Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs

36.6
4

Clark to Lammonby, 4 runs

36.5
.

Clark to Lammonby, 0 runs

36.4
.

Clark to Lammonby, 0 runs

36.3
.

Clark to Lammonby, 0 runs

36.2
2

Clark to Lammonby, 2 runs

36.1
.

Clark to Lammonby, 0 runs

35.6
.

Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs

35.5
.

Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs

35.4
.

Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs

35.3
.

Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs

35.2
1

Crocombe to Lammonby, 1 run

35.1
1

Crocombe to Rew, 1 run

34.6
1

Clark to Rew, 1 run

34.5
.

Clark to Rew, 0 runs

34.4
.

Clark to Rew, 0 runs

34.3
1

Clark to Lammonby, 1 run

34.2
.

Clark to Lammonby, 0 runs

34.1
2

Clark to Lammonby, 2 runs

33.6
6

Crocombe to Rew, 6 runs

33.5
1

Crocombe to Lammonby, 1 run

33.4
1

Crocombe to Rew, 1 run

33.3
.

Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs

33.2
.

Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs

33.1
.

Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs

32.6
.

Clark to Lammonby, 0 runs

32.5
.

Clark to Lammonby, 0 runs

32.4
4

Clark to Lammonby, 4 runs

32.3
.

Clark to Lammonby, 0 runs

32.2
1

Clark to Rew, 1 run

32.1
.

Clark to Rew, 0 runs

31.6
2

Crocombe to Lammonby, 2 runs

31.5
.

Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs

31.4
.

Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs

31.3
2

Crocombe to Lammonby, 2 runs

31.2
1

Crocombe to Rew, 1 run

31.1
.

Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs

30.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Lammonby, 0 runs

30.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Lammonby, 0 runs

30.4
1

Hudson-Prentice to Rew, 1 run

30.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Rew, 0 runs

30.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Rew, 0 runs

30.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Rew, 0 runs

29.6
.

Carson to Lammonby, 0 runs

29.5
.

Carson to Lammonby, 0 runs

29.4
.

Carson to Lammonby, 0 runs

29.3
1

Carson to Rew, 1 run

29.2
.

Carson to Rew, 0 runs

29.1
6

Carson to Rew, 6 runs

28.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Lammonby, 0 runs

28.5
1lb

Hudson-Prentice to Rew, leg bye, appeal

28.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Rew, appeal

28.3
1

Hudson-Prentice to Lammonby, 1 run

28.2
1

Hudson-Prentice to Rew, 1 run

28.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Rew, 0 runs

27.6
2

Carson to Lammonby, 2 runs

27.5
.

Carson to Lammonby, 0 runs

27.4
4

Carson to Lammonby, 4 runs

27.3
.

Carson to Lammonby, 0 runs

27.2
1

Carson to Rew, 1 run

27.1
.

Carson to Rew, 0 runs

26.6
1

Hudson-Prentice to Rew, 1 run

26.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Rew, 0 runs

26.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Rew, 0 runs

26.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Rew, 0 runs

26.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Rew, 0 runs

26.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Rew, 0 runs

25.6
.

OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs

25.5
.

OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs

25.4
.

OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs

25.3
.

OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs

25.2
1

OE Robinson to Rew, 1 run

25.1
1

OE Robinson to Lammonby, 1 run

24.6
1

Hudson-Prentice to Lammonby, 1 run

24.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Lammonby, 0 runs

24.4
1

Hudson-Prentice to Rew, 1 run

24.3
1

Hudson-Prentice to Lammonby, 1 run

24.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Lammonby, 0 runs

24.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Lammonby, 0 runs

23.6
.

OE Robinson to Rew, 0 runs

23.5
.

OE Robinson to Rew, 0 runs

23.4
.

OE Robinson to Rew, 0 runs

23.3
.

OE Robinson to Rew, 0 runs

23.2
.

OE Robinson to Rew, 0 runs

23.1
.

OE Robinson to Rew, 0 runs

22.6
1

Carson to Rew, 1 run

22.5
3

Carson to Lammonby, 3 runs

22.4
.

Carson to Lammonby, 0 runs

22.3
.

Carson to Lammonby, 0 runs

22.2
.

Carson to Lammonby, 0 runs

22.1
.

Carson to Lammonby, 0 runs

21.6
.

OE Robinson to Rew, 0 runs

21.5
1

OE Robinson to Lammonby, 1 run

21.4
.

OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs

21.3
.

OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs

21.2
.

OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs

21.1
.

OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs

20.6
.

Carson to Rew, 0 runs

20.5
.

Carson to Rew, 0 runs

20.4
.

Carson to Rew, 0 runs

20.3
.

Carson to Rew, 0 runs

20.2
1

Carson to Lammonby, 1 run

20.1
4

Carson to Lammonby, 4 runs

19.6
1

OE Robinson to Lammonby, 1 run

19.5
4

OE Robinson to Lammonby, 4 runs

19.4
.

OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs

19.3
.

OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs

19.2
.

OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs

19.1
.

OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs

18.6
.

Haines to Rew, 0 runs

18.5
4

Haines to Rew, 4 runs

18.4
.

Haines to Rew, 0 runs

18.3
.

Haines to Rew, 0 runs

18.2
.

Haines to Rew, 0 runs

18.1
.

Haines to Rew, 0 runs

17.6
.

Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs

17.5
1

Crocombe to Rew, 1 run

17.4
4

Crocombe to Rew, 4 leg byes

17.3
.

Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs

17.2
.

Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs

17.1
.

Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs

16.6
.

Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs

16.5
.

Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs

16.4
.

Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs

16.3
.

Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs

16.2
.

Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs

16.1
.

Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs

15.6
.

Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs

15.5
.

Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs

15.4
.

Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs

15.3
.

Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs

15.2
2

Crocombe to Rew, 2 runs

15.1
.

Crocombe to Rew, 0 runs

14.6
.

Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs

14.5
.

Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs

14.4
.

Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs

14.3
.

Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs

14.2
.

Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs

14.1
1

Haines to Rew, 1 run

13.6
.

Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs

13.5
4

Crocombe to Lammonby, 4 runs

13.4
.

Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs

13.3
2

Crocombe to Lammonby, 2 runs

13.2
.

Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs

13.1
.

Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs

12.6
.

Haines to Rew, 0 runs

12.5
.

Haines to Rew, 0 runs

12.4
.

Haines to Rew, 0 runs

12.3
4

Haines to Rew, 4 runs

12.2
W

Haines to J Hermann, wicket (lbw - J Hermann)

12.1
.

Haines to J Hermann, 0 runs

11.6
.

Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs

11.5
4

Crocombe to Lammonby, 4 runs

11.4
.

Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs

11.3
4

Crocombe to Lammonby, 4 runs

11.2
.

Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs

11.1
.

Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs

10.6
.

Haines to J Hermann, 0 runs

10.5
4

Haines to J Hermann, 4 runs

10.4
.

Haines to J Hermann, 0 runs

10.3
.

Haines to J Hermann, 0 runs

10.2
.

Haines to J Hermann, 0 runs

10.1
.

Haines to J Hermann, 0 runs

9.6
.

Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs

9.5
.

Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs

9.4
.

Crocombe to Lammonby, 0 runs

9.3
1

Crocombe to J Hermann, 1 run

9.2
.

Crocombe to J Hermann, 0 runs

9.1
.

Crocombe to J Hermann, 0 runs

8.6
.

Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs

8.5
.

Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs

8.4
.

Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs

8.3
2

Haines to Lammonby, 2 runs

8.2
.

Haines to Lammonby, 0 runs

8.1
4

Haines to Lammonby, 4 runs

7.6
4

Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 4 runs

7.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 0 runs

7.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 0 runs

7.3
4

Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 4 runs

7.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 0 runs

7.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 0 runs

6.6
.

OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs

6.5
.

OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs

6.4
.

OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs

6.3
.

OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs

6.2
.

OE Robinson to Lammonby, 0 runs

6.1
W

OE Robinson to Thomas, wicket (lbw - Thomas)

5.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 0 runs

5.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 0 runs

5.4
4

Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 4 runs

5.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 0 runs

5.2
4

Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 4 runs

5.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 0 runs

4.6
.

OE Robinson to Thomas, 0 runs

4.5
1

OE Robinson to J Hermann, 1 run

4.4
.

OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs

4.3
.

OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs

4.2
.

OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs

4.1
.

OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs

3.6
2

Hudson-Prentice to Thomas, 2 runs

3.5
.

Hudson-Prentice to Thomas, 0 runs

3.4
.

Hudson-Prentice to Thomas, 0 runs

3.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to Thomas, 0 runs

3.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to Thomas, 0 runs

3.1
.

Hudson-Prentice to Thomas, 0 runs

2.6
.

OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs

2.5
.

OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs

2.4
.

OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs

2.3
.

OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs

2.2
.

OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs

2.1
.

OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs

1.6
.

Hudson-Prentice to Thomas, 0 runs

1.5
4

Hudson-Prentice to Thomas, 4 runs

1.4
1

Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 1 run

1.3
.

Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 0 runs

1.2
.

Hudson-Prentice to J Hermann, 0 runs

1.1
1

Hudson-Prentice to Thomas, 1 run

0.6
.

OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs

0.5
.

OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs

0.4
2

OE Robinson to J Hermann, 2 runs

0.3
.

OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs

0.2
.

OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs

0.1
.

OE Robinson to J Hermann, 0 runs