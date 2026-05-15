Match details Somerset vs Sussex First class County Championship 15.05.2026

First class

SOM
SOM

(96 ov.) 335/5

SUS
SUS

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Somerset won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 15, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersRew James, Thomas Joshua F, Hermann Jordan, Lammonby Tom, Abell Tom, Vaughan Archie M, Overton Craig, Gregory Lewis, Pretorius Migael, Leach Jack, Ogborne Alfie Richard James
BenchBall Jake, Banton Tom, Goldsworthy Lewis, Hill Finley James, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Meredith Riley, Rew Thomas, Roberts Kian, Sams Daniel, Shaw Josh, Smeed Will, Theedom James

Sussex Squad

PlayersHaines Tom, Hughes Daniel, Clark Tom, Leaning Jack, Coles James Matthew, Simpson John, Tear Charlie, Hudson-Prentice Fynn, Carson Jack, Robinson Oliver, Crocombe Henry T
BenchAlsop Tom, Archer Jofra, Borromeo Alexander, Briggs Danny, Campbell Jack, Carter Oliver, Currie Bradley, Finn Steven, Foreman Bertie, Goodman Dominic Charles, Henry Troy, Hunt Sean Frank, Ibrahim Danial, Jamie Atkins, Karvelas Aristides, Khan Shadab, Lamb Danny, Lawrence Louie, Lenham Archie, Lion-Cachet Zach Benjamin, McAndrew Nathan John, Mills Tymal, Moore Ollie, Oosthuizen Nantes, Price Tom, Pujara Cheteshwar, Rawlins Delray, Rogers Henry P, Sandhu Gurinder, Seales Jayden, Shipley Henry, Smith Steve, Smith Steven Barry, Thomas George, Trainer Ramsay, Unadkat Jaydev, Ward Harrison

Venue Guide

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