Highlights Worcestershire vs Kent First class County Championship 24.04.2026
Evison to Libby, 0 runs
Evison to Libby, 0 runs
Evison to Libby, 2 runs
Evison to Libby, 0 runs
Evison to Libby, 0 runs
Evison to Libby, 4 runs
Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 2 no balls
Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Evison to Libby, 0 runs
Evison to Libby, 0 runs
Evison to Libby, 0 runs
Evison to Libby, 4 runs
Evison to Libby, 0 runs
Evison to Libby, 0 runs
Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Parkinson to Libby, 1 run
Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Evison to Libby, 0 runs
Evison to Libby, 0 runs
Evison to Libby, 4 runs
Evison to Libby, 0 runs
Evison to Libby, 0 runs
Evison to Libby, 0 runs
Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 4 runs
Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Milnes to Libby, 0 runs
Milnes to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Milnes to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Milnes to Libby, 1 run
Milnes to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Milnes to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Parkinson to Libby, 0 runs
Parkinson to Libby, 0 runs
Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Parkinson to Libby, 1 run
Parkinson to Libby, 0 runs
Milnes to Libby, 1 run
Milnes to Libby, 0 runs
Milnes to Libby, 0 runs
Milnes to Libby, 0 runs
Milnes to Libby, 0 runs
Milnes to Libby, 0 runs
Cohen to Libby, 1 run
Cohen to Libby, 0 runs
Cohen to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Cohen to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Cohen to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Cohen to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Milnes to Libby, 0 runs
Milnes to Libby, 0 runs
Milnes to Libby, 0 runs
Milnes to Libby, 0 runs
Milnes to Libby, 0 runs
Milnes to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Cohen to Libby, 0 runs
Cohen to Libby, 0 runs
Cohen to Libby, 4 runs
Cohen to Libby, 2 runs
Cohen to Libby, 0 runs
Cohen to Libby, 0 runs
Milnes to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Milnes to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Milnes to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Milnes to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Milnes to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Milnes to Kashif Ali, 4 runs
Cohen to Libby, 4 runs
Cohen to Libby, 0 runs
Cohen to Libby, 0 runs
Cohen to Libby, 0 runs
Cohen to Libby, 0 runs
Cohen to Libby, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Libby, 1 run
Dudgeon to Libby, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Libby, 0 runs
Cohen to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Cohen to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Cohen to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Cohen to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Cohen to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Cohen to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Libby, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Kashif Ali, 1 run
Dudgeon to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Libby, 3 runs
Dudgeon to Libby, 4 runs
Cohen to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Cohen to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Cohen to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Cohen to Libby, 1 run
Cohen to Libby, 2 runs
Cohen to Libby, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Libby, 1 run
Dudgeon to Libby, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Libby, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Libby, 0 runs
Milnes to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Milnes to Kashif Ali, 0 runs
Milnes to Lategan, appeal, wicket (caught - Lategan)
Milnes to Lategan, 4 runs
Milnes to Lategan, 0 runs
Milnes to Libby, 1 run
Dudgeon to Lategan, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Lategan, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Lategan, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Lategan, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Lategan, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Lategan, 0 runs
Milnes to Libby, 0 runs
Milnes to Libby, 0 runs
Milnes to Lategan, 1 run
Milnes to Lategan, 0 runs
Milnes to Lategan, 4 runs
Milnes to Lategan, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Libby, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Libby, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Libby, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Libby, 2 runs
Dudgeon to Libby, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Libby, 0 runs
Milnes to Lategan, 4 runs
Milnes to Lategan, 0 runs
Milnes to Lategan, 4 runs
Milnes to Lategan, appeal
Milnes to Lategan, 4 runs
Milnes to Lategan, 0 runs
Brookes to Cohen, appeal, wicket (caught - Cohen)
Brookes to Cohen, 0 runs
D'Oliveira to Milnes, 0 runs
D'Oliveira to Milnes, 0 runs
D'Oliveira to Milnes, 0 runs
D'Oliveira to Cohen, 1 run
D'Oliveira to Cohen, 0 runs
D'Oliveira to Cohen, 0 runs
Brookes to Milnes, 0 runs
Brookes to Milnes, 0 runs
Brookes to Milnes, 2 runs
Brookes to Cohen, 1 run
Brookes to Cohen, 0 runs
Brookes to Cohen, 0 runs
Waite to Milnes, 4 runs
Waite to Milnes, 2 runs
Waite to Milnes, 0 runs
Waite to Milnes, 0 runs
Waite to Milnes, 0 runs
Waite to Milnes, 0 runs
Brookes to Cohen, 0 runs
Brookes to Cohen, 0 runs
Brookes to Cohen, 0 runs
Brookes to Cohen, 0 runs
Brookes to Cohen, 2 leg byes
Brookes to Milnes, 1 run
Waite to Cohen, 0 runs
Waite to Cohen, 0 runs
Waite to Milnes, 1 run
Waite to Milnes, 2 runs
Waite to Milnes, 0 runs
Waite to Milnes, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Cohen, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Cohen, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Cohen, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Cohen, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Milnes, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Milnes, 0 runs
Taylor to Cohen, 0 runs
Taylor to Cohen, 0 runs
Taylor to Cohen, 0 runs
Taylor to Cohen, 0 runs
Taylor to Milnes, 1 run
Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Cohen, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Cohen, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Cohen, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Milnes, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Milnes, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Cohen, 1 run
Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs
Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs
Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs
Taylor to Milnes, 4 runs
Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs
Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Cohen, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Cohen, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Cohen, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Cohen, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Cohen, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Milnes, 1 run
Taylor to Cohen, 0 runs
Taylor to Cohen, 4 runs
Taylor to Cohen, 0 runs
Taylor to Parkinson, appeal, wicket (caught - Parkinson)
Taylor to Milnes, 1 run
Taylor to Milnes, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Parkinson, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Parkinson, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Parkinson, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Milnes, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Milnes, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Milnes, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Parkinson, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Parkinson, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Parkinson, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Parkinson, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Parkinson, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Dudgeon, wicket (lbw - Dudgeon)
Brookes to Milnes, 0 runs
Brookes to Milnes, 0 runs
Brookes to Dudgeon, leg bye
Brookes to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Brookes to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Brookes to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Milnes, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 1 run
Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Brookes to Dudgeon, 1 run
Brookes to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Brookes to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Brookes to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Brookes to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Brookes to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 1 run
Swanepoel to Milnes, 1 run
Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 1 run
Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 4 runs
Swanepoel to Milnes, 1 run
Brookes to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Brookes to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Brookes to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Brookes to Dudgeon, 2 runs
Brookes to Dudgeon, 4 runs
Brookes to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 1 run
Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs
Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs
Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs
Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs
Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs
Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs
Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Waite to Milnes, 1 run
Taylor to Dudgeon, 4 runs
Taylor to Dudgeon, 2 runs
Taylor to Dudgeon, 4 runs
Taylor to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Taylor to Milnes, 1 run
Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs
Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Waite to Milnes, 1 run
Waite to Milnes, 0 runs
Taylor to Dudgeon, 4 runs
Taylor to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Taylor to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Taylor to Dudgeon, 2 runs
Taylor to Dudgeon, 2 runs
Taylor to Milnes, 1 run
Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Waite to Dudgeon, 4 runs
Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Waite to Dudgeon, appeal
Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs
Taylor to Dudgeon, 1 run
Taylor to Milnes, 1 run
Taylor to Milnes, 4 runs
Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs
Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs
Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs
Waite to Evison, wicket (lbw - Evison)
Waite to Milnes, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Evison, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Evison, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Evison, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Evison, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Evison, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Evison, 4 runs
Waite to Milnes, 0 runs
Waite to Milnes, 4 runs
Waite to Evison, 1 run
Waite to Evison, 0 runs
Waite to Evison, 0 runs
Waite to Evison, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Milnes, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Benjamin, appeal, wicket (caught - Benjamin)
Hannon-Dalby to Benjamin, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Benjamin, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Benjamin, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Benjamin, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Evison, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Evison, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Evison, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Evison, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Evison, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Evison, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Benjamin, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Benjamin, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Benjamin, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Benjamin, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Benjamin, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Benjamin, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Evison, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Evison, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Evison, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Evison, 4 runs
Swanepoel to Evison, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Evison, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Benjamin, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Benjamin, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Muyeye, appeal, wicket (caught - Muyeye)
Hannon-Dalby to Muyeye, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Evison, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Muyeye, 1 run
Swanepoel to Evison, 4 runs
Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, appeal, wicket (bowled - Bell-Drummond)
Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Muyeye, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Muyeye, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Muyeye, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Muyeye, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Muyeye, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs
Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 2 runs
Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Muyeye, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Muyeye, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Muyeye, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Muyeye, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Muyeye, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Muyeye, 0 runs
Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs
Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Brookes to Muyeye, 0 runs
Brookes to Muyeye, 0 runs
Brookes to Muyeye, 0 runs
Brookes to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Brookes to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Brookes to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs
Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs
Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs
Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs
Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs
Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs
Brookes to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Brookes to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Brookes to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Brookes to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Brookes to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Brookes to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs
Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs
Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs
Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs
Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs
Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs
Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs
Brookes to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Brookes to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Brookes to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Brookes to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Brookes to Muyeye, 1 run
Brookes to Muyeye, 4 runs
Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 2 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs
Taylor to Bell-Drummond, appeal
Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 2 runs
Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Waite to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Waite to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Waite to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Waite to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Waite to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Waite to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 3 runs
Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs
Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs
Waite to Bell-Drummond, 1 run
Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Muyeye, 4 runs
Waite to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Waite to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Waite to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Waite to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Waite to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Waite to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs
Waite to Crawley, appeal, wicket (caught - Crawley)
Waite to Crawley, appeal
Waite to Crawley, 0 runs
Waite to Crawley, 0 runs
Waite to Crawley, 0 runs
Waite to Crawley, 2 runs
Swanepoel to Muyeye, 4 runs
Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Northeast, wicket (lbw - Northeast)
Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Crawley, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Crawley, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Northeast, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Northeast, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Northeast, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Northeast, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Crawley, appeal
Swanepoel to Crawley, 4 runs
Swanepoel to Crawley, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Crawley, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Crawley, 4 runs
Swanepoel to Northeast, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Crawley, appeal
Hannon-Dalby to Northeast, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Northeast, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Compton, appeal, wicket (caught - Compton)
Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Crawley, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Crawley, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Crawley, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Crawley, 0 runs
Swanepoel to Crawley, 4 runs
Swanepoel to Crawley, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs
Taylor to Crawley, 4 runs
Taylor to Compton, 1 run
Taylor to Compton, 0 runs
Taylor to Compton, 0 runs
Taylor to Compton, 0 runs
Taylor to Compton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Crawley, 4 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Crawley, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Crawley, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Crawley, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Crawley, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Crawley, 0 runs
Taylor to Compton, 0 runs
Taylor to Compton, 0 runs
Taylor to Compton, 0 runs
Taylor to Compton, 0 runs
Taylor to Compton, 0 runs
Taylor to Compton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Crawley, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Crawley, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Crawley, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 1 run
Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs
Taylor to Compton, 1 run
Taylor to Compton, 0 runs
Taylor to Crawley, 1 run
Taylor to Crawley, 0 runs
Taylor to Crawley, 0 runs
Taylor to Crawley, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs
Taylor to Crawley, 4 runs
Taylor to Crawley, 0 runs
Taylor to Crawley, 0 runs
Taylor to Crawley, 0 runs
Taylor to Crawley, 0 runs
Taylor to Crawley, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs
Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs
Taylor to Crawley, 0 runs
Taylor to Crawley, 0 runs
Taylor to Compton, 1 run
Taylor to Compton, 0 runs
Taylor to Compton, 0 runs
Taylor to Compton, 0 runs