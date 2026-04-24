Highlights Worcestershire vs Kent First class County Championship 24.04.2026

First class

WOR
WOR

(24 ov.) 94/1

KEN
KEN

196

23.6
.

Evison to Libby, 0 runs

23.5
.

Evison to Libby, 0 runs

23.4
2

Evison to Libby, 2 runs

23.3
.

Evison to Libby, 0 runs

23.2
.

Evison to Libby, 0 runs

23.1
4

Evison to Libby, 4 runs

22.6
.

Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

22.5
.

Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

22.4
.

Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

22.3
.

Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

22.3
2

Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 2 no balls

22.2
.

Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

22.1
.

Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

21.6
.

Evison to Libby, 0 runs

21.5
.

Evison to Libby, 0 runs

21.4
.

Evison to Libby, 0 runs

21.3
4

Evison to Libby, 4 runs

21.2
.

Evison to Libby, 0 runs

21.1
.

Evison to Libby, 0 runs

20.6
.

Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

20.5
.

Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

20.4
1

Parkinson to Libby, 1 run

20.3
1

Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 1 run

20.2
.

Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

20.1
.

Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

19.6
.

Evison to Libby, 0 runs

19.5
.

Evison to Libby, 0 runs

19.4
4

Evison to Libby, 4 runs

19.3
.

Evison to Libby, 0 runs

19.2
.

Evison to Libby, 0 runs

19.1
.

Evison to Libby, 0 runs

18.6
.

Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

18.5
.

Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

18.4
.

Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

18.3
.

Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

18.2
4

Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 4 runs

18.1
.

Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

17.6
.

Milnes to Libby, 0 runs

17.5
1

Milnes to Kashif Ali, 1 run

17.4
.

Milnes to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

17.3
1

Milnes to Libby, 1 run

17.2
1

Milnes to Kashif Ali, 1 run

17.1
.

Milnes to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

16.6
.

Parkinson to Libby, 0 runs

16.5
.

Parkinson to Libby, 0 runs

16.4
1

Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 1 run

16.3
.

Parkinson to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

16.2
1

Parkinson to Libby, 1 run

16.1
.

Parkinson to Libby, 0 runs

15.6
1

Milnes to Libby, 1 run

15.5
.

Milnes to Libby, 0 runs

15.4
.

Milnes to Libby, 0 runs

15.3
.

Milnes to Libby, 0 runs

15.2
.

Milnes to Libby, 0 runs

15.1
.

Milnes to Libby, 0 runs

14.6
1

Cohen to Libby, 1 run

14.5
.

Cohen to Libby, 0 runs

14.4
1

Cohen to Kashif Ali, 1 run

14.3
.

Cohen to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

14.2
.

Cohen to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

14.1
.

Cohen to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

13.6
.

Milnes to Libby, 0 runs

13.5
.

Milnes to Libby, 0 runs

13.4
.

Milnes to Libby, 0 runs

13.3
.

Milnes to Libby, 0 runs

13.2
.

Milnes to Libby, 0 runs

13.1
1

Milnes to Kashif Ali, 1 run

12.6
.

Cohen to Libby, 0 runs

12.5
.

Cohen to Libby, 0 runs

12.4
4

Cohen to Libby, 4 runs

12.3
2

Cohen to Libby, 2 runs

12.2
.

Cohen to Libby, 0 runs

12.1
.

Cohen to Libby, 0 runs

11.6
.

Milnes to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

11.5
.

Milnes to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

11.4
.

Milnes to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

11.3
.

Milnes to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

11.2
.

Milnes to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

11.1
4

Milnes to Kashif Ali, 4 runs

10.6
4

Cohen to Libby, 4 runs

10.5
.

Cohen to Libby, 0 runs

10.4
.

Cohen to Libby, 0 runs

10.3
.

Cohen to Libby, 0 runs

10.2
.

Cohen to Libby, 0 runs

10.1
.

Cohen to Libby, 0 runs

9.6
.

Dudgeon to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

9.5
.

Dudgeon to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

9.4
.

Dudgeon to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

9.3
1

Dudgeon to Libby, 1 run

9.2
4

Dudgeon to Libby, 4 runs

9.1
.

Dudgeon to Libby, 0 runs

8.6
.

Cohen to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

8.5
.

Cohen to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

8.4
.

Cohen to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

8.3
.

Cohen to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

8.2
.

Cohen to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

8.1
.

Cohen to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

7.6
.

Dudgeon to Libby, 0 runs

7.5
1

Dudgeon to Kashif Ali, 1 run

7.4
.

Dudgeon to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

7.3
.

Dudgeon to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

7.2
3

Dudgeon to Libby, 3 runs

7.1
4

Dudgeon to Libby, 4 runs

6.6
.

Cohen to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

6.5
.

Cohen to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

6.4
.

Cohen to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

6.3
1

Cohen to Libby, 1 run

6.2
2

Cohen to Libby, 2 runs

6.1
.

Cohen to Libby, 0 runs

5.6
.

Dudgeon to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

5.5
.

Dudgeon to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

5.4
1

Dudgeon to Libby, 1 run

5.3
.

Dudgeon to Libby, 0 runs

5.2
.

Dudgeon to Libby, 0 runs

5.1
.

Dudgeon to Libby, 0 runs

4.6
.

Milnes to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

4.5
.

Milnes to Kashif Ali, 0 runs

4.4
W

Milnes to Lategan, appeal, wicket (caught - Lategan)

4.3
4

Milnes to Lategan, 4 runs

4.2
.

Milnes to Lategan, 0 runs

4.1
1

Milnes to Libby, 1 run

3.6
.

Dudgeon to Lategan, 0 runs

3.5
4

Dudgeon to Lategan, 4 runs

3.4
.

Dudgeon to Lategan, 0 runs

3.3
.

Dudgeon to Lategan, 0 runs

3.2
.

Dudgeon to Lategan, 0 runs

3.1
.

Dudgeon to Lategan, 0 runs

2.6
.

Milnes to Libby, 0 runs

2.5
.

Milnes to Libby, 0 runs

2.4
1

Milnes to Lategan, 1 run

2.3
.

Milnes to Lategan, 0 runs

2.2
4

Milnes to Lategan, 4 runs

2.1
.

Milnes to Lategan, 0 runs

1.6
.

Dudgeon to Libby, 0 runs

1.5
4

Dudgeon to Libby, 4 runs

1.4
.

Dudgeon to Libby, 0 runs

1.3
2

Dudgeon to Libby, 2 runs

1.2
.

Dudgeon to Libby, 0 runs

1.1
.

Dudgeon to Libby, 0 runs

0.6
4

Milnes to Lategan, 4 runs

0.5
.

Milnes to Lategan, 0 runs

0.4
4

Milnes to Lategan, 4 runs

0.3
.

Milnes to Lategan, appeal

0.2
4

Milnes to Lategan, 4 runs

0.1
.

Milnes to Lategan, 0 runs

71.5
W

Brookes to Cohen, appeal, wicket (caught - Cohen)

71.1
.

Brookes to Cohen, 0 runs

70.6
.

D'Oliveira to Milnes, 0 runs

70.5
.

D'Oliveira to Milnes, 0 runs

70.4
.

D'Oliveira to Milnes, 0 runs

70.3
1

D'Oliveira to Cohen, 1 run

70.2
.

D'Oliveira to Cohen, 0 runs

70.1
.

D'Oliveira to Cohen, 0 runs

69.6
.

Brookes to Milnes, 0 runs

69.5
.

Brookes to Milnes, 0 runs

69.4
2

Brookes to Milnes, 2 runs

69.3
1

Brookes to Cohen, 1 run

69.2
.

Brookes to Cohen, 0 runs

69.1
.

Brookes to Cohen, 0 runs

68.6
4

Waite to Milnes, 4 runs

68.5
2

Waite to Milnes, 2 runs

68.4
.

Waite to Milnes, 0 runs

68.3
.

Waite to Milnes, 0 runs

68.2
.

Waite to Milnes, 0 runs

68.1
.

Waite to Milnes, 0 runs

67.6
.

Brookes to Cohen, 0 runs

67.5
.

Brookes to Cohen, 0 runs

67.4
.

Brookes to Cohen, 0 runs

67.3
.

Brookes to Cohen, 0 runs

67.2
2

Brookes to Cohen, 2 leg byes

67.1
1

Brookes to Milnes, 1 run

66.6
.

Waite to Cohen, 0 runs

66.5
.

Waite to Cohen, 0 runs

66.4
1

Waite to Milnes, 1 run

66.3
2

Waite to Milnes, 2 runs

66.2
.

Waite to Milnes, 0 runs

66.1
4

Waite to Milnes, 4 runs

65.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Cohen, 0 runs

65.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Cohen, 0 runs

65.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Cohen, 0 runs

65.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Cohen, 0 runs

65.2
1

Hannon-Dalby to Milnes, 1 run

65.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Milnes, 0 runs

64.6
.

Taylor to Cohen, 0 runs

64.5
.

Taylor to Cohen, 0 runs

64.4
.

Taylor to Cohen, 0 runs

64.3
.

Taylor to Cohen, 0 runs

64.2
1

Taylor to Milnes, 1 run

64.1
.

Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs

63.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Cohen, 0 runs

63.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Cohen, 0 runs

63.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Cohen, 0 runs

63.3
1

Hannon-Dalby to Milnes, 1 run

63.2
4

Hannon-Dalby to Milnes, 4 runs

63.1
1

Hannon-Dalby to Cohen, 1 run

62.6
.

Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs

62.5
.

Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs

62.4
.

Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs

62.3
4

Taylor to Milnes, 4 runs

62.2
.

Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs

62.1
.

Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs

61.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Cohen, 0 runs

61.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Cohen, 0 runs

61.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Cohen, 0 runs

61.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Cohen, 0 runs

61.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Cohen, 0 runs

61.1
1

Hannon-Dalby to Milnes, 1 run

60.6
.

Taylor to Cohen, 0 runs

60.5
4

Taylor to Cohen, 4 runs

60.4
.

Taylor to Cohen, 0 runs

60.3
W

Taylor to Parkinson, appeal, wicket (caught - Parkinson)

60.2
1

Taylor to Milnes, 1 run

60.1
4

Taylor to Milnes, 4 runs

59.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Parkinson, 0 runs

59.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Parkinson, 0 runs

59.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Parkinson, 0 runs

59.3
1

Hannon-Dalby to Milnes, 1 run

59.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Milnes, 0 runs

59.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Milnes, 0 runs

58.6
.

Swanepoel to Parkinson, 0 runs

58.5
.

Swanepoel to Parkinson, 0 runs

58.4
.

Swanepoel to Parkinson, 0 runs

58.3
.

Swanepoel to Parkinson, 0 runs

58.2
.

Swanepoel to Parkinson, 0 runs

58.1
W

Swanepoel to Dudgeon, wicket (lbw - Dudgeon)

57.6
.

Brookes to Milnes, 0 runs

57.5
.

Brookes to Milnes, 0 runs

57.4
1

Brookes to Dudgeon, leg bye

57.3
.

Brookes to Dudgeon, 0 runs

57.2
.

Brookes to Dudgeon, 0 runs

57.1
.

Brookes to Dudgeon, 0 runs

56.6
.

Swanepoel to Milnes, 0 runs

56.5
1

Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 1 run

56.4
.

Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 0 runs

56.3
.

Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 0 runs

56.2
.

Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 0 runs

56.1
.

Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 0 runs

55.6
1

Brookes to Dudgeon, 1 run

55.5
.

Brookes to Dudgeon, 0 runs

55.4
.

Brookes to Dudgeon, 0 runs

55.3
.

Brookes to Dudgeon, 0 runs

55.2
.

Brookes to Dudgeon, 0 runs

55.1
.

Brookes to Dudgeon, 0 runs

54.6
1

Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 1 run

54.5
1

Swanepoel to Milnes, 1 run

54.4
1

Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 1 run

54.3
.

Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 0 runs

54.2
4

Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 4 runs

54.1
1

Swanepoel to Milnes, 1 run

53.6
.

Brookes to Dudgeon, 0 runs

53.5
.

Brookes to Dudgeon, 0 runs

53.4
.

Brookes to Dudgeon, 0 runs

53.3
2

Brookes to Dudgeon, 2 runs

53.2
4

Brookes to Dudgeon, 4 runs

53.1
.

Brookes to Dudgeon, 0 runs

52.6
1

Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 1 run

52.5
.

Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 0 runs

52.4
.

Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 0 runs

52.3
.

Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 0 runs

52.2
.

Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 0 runs

52.1
.

Swanepoel to Dudgeon, 0 runs

51.6
.

Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs

51.5
.

Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs

51.4
.

Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs

51.3
.

Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs

51.2
.

Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs

51.1
.

Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs

50.6
.

Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs

50.5
.

Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs

50.4
.

Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs

50.3
.

Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs

50.2
.

Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs

50.1
1

Waite to Milnes, 1 run

49.6
4

Taylor to Dudgeon, 4 runs

49.5
2

Taylor to Dudgeon, 2 runs

49.4
4

Taylor to Dudgeon, 4 runs

49.3
.

Taylor to Dudgeon, 0 runs

49.2
1

Taylor to Milnes, 1 run

49.1
.

Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs

48.6
.

Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs

48.5
.

Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs

48.4
.

Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs

48.3
.

Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs

48.2
1

Waite to Milnes, 1 run

48.1
.

Waite to Milnes, 0 runs

47.6
4

Taylor to Dudgeon, 4 runs

47.5
.

Taylor to Dudgeon, 0 runs

47.4
.

Taylor to Dudgeon, 0 runs

47.3
2

Taylor to Dudgeon, 2 runs

47.2
2

Taylor to Dudgeon, 2 runs

47.1
1

Taylor to Milnes, 1 run

46.6
.

Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs

46.5
4

Waite to Dudgeon, 4 runs

46.4
.

Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs

46.3
.

Waite to Dudgeon, appeal

46.2
.

Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs

46.1
.

Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs

45.6
.

Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs

45.5
1

Taylor to Dudgeon, 1 run

45.4
1

Taylor to Milnes, 1 run

45.3
4

Taylor to Milnes, 4 runs

45.2
.

Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs

45.1
.

Taylor to Milnes, 0 runs

44.6
.

Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs

44.5
.

Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs

44.4
.

Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs

44.3
.

Waite to Dudgeon, 0 runs

44.2
W

Waite to Evison, wicket (lbw - Evison)

44.1
1

Waite to Milnes, 1 run

43.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Evison, 0 runs

43.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Evison, 0 runs

43.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Evison, 0 runs

43.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Evison, 0 runs

43.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Evison, 0 runs

43.1
4

Hannon-Dalby to Evison, 4 runs

42.6
.

Waite to Milnes, 0 runs

42.5
4

Waite to Milnes, 4 runs

42.4
1

Waite to Evison, 1 run

42.3
.

Waite to Evison, 0 runs

42.2
.

Waite to Evison, 0 runs

42.1
.

Waite to Evison, 0 runs

41.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Milnes, 0 runs

41.5
W

Hannon-Dalby to Benjamin, appeal, wicket (caught - Benjamin)

41.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Benjamin, 0 runs

41.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Benjamin, 0 runs

41.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Benjamin, 0 runs

41.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Benjamin, 0 runs

40.6
.

Swanepoel to Evison, 0 runs

40.5
.

Swanepoel to Evison, 0 runs

40.4
.

Swanepoel to Evison, 0 runs

40.3
.

Swanepoel to Evison, 0 runs

40.2
.

Swanepoel to Evison, 0 runs

40.1
.

Swanepoel to Evison, 0 runs

39.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Benjamin, 0 runs

39.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Benjamin, 0 runs

39.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Benjamin, 0 runs

39.3
4

Hannon-Dalby to Benjamin, 4 runs

39.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Benjamin, 0 runs

39.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Benjamin, 0 runs

38.6
.

Swanepoel to Evison, 0 runs

38.5
.

Swanepoel to Evison, 0 runs

38.4
.

Swanepoel to Evison, 0 runs

38.3
4

Swanepoel to Evison, 4 runs

38.2
.

Swanepoel to Evison, 0 runs

38.1
.

Swanepoel to Evison, 0 runs

37.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Benjamin, 0 runs

37.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Benjamin, 0 runs

37.4
W

Hannon-Dalby to Muyeye, appeal, wicket (caught - Muyeye)

37.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Muyeye, 0 runs

37.2
1

Hannon-Dalby to Evison, 1 run

37.1
1

Hannon-Dalby to Muyeye, 1 run

36.6
4

Swanepoel to Evison, 4 runs

36.5
W

Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, appeal, wicket (bowled - Bell-Drummond)

36.4
.

Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

36.3
.

Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

36.2
.

Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

36.1
1

Swanepoel to Muyeye, 1 run

35.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

35.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

35.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

35.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

35.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

35.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

34.6
1

Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

34.5
.

Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

34.4
.

Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

34.3
.

Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

34.2
.

Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

34.1
1

Swanepoel to Muyeye, 1 run

33.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

33.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

33.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Muyeye, 0 runs

33.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Muyeye, 0 runs

33.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Muyeye, 0 runs

32.6
.

Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

32.5
.

Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

32.4
.

Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

32.3
4

Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs

32.2
2

Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 2 runs

32.1
.

Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

31.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Muyeye, 0 runs

31.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Muyeye, 0 runs

31.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Muyeye, 0 runs

31.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Muyeye, 0 runs

31.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Muyeye, 0 runs

31.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Muyeye, 0 runs

30.6
.

Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

30.5
.

Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

30.4
.

Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

30.3
4

Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs

30.2
.

Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

30.1
.

Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

29.6
.

Brookes to Muyeye, 0 runs

29.5
.

Brookes to Muyeye, 0 runs

29.4
.

Brookes to Muyeye, 0 runs

29.3
1

Brookes to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

29.2
.

Brookes to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

29.1
.

Brookes to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

28.6
.

Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs

28.5
.

Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs

28.4
.

Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs

28.3
.

Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs

28.2
.

Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs

28.1
.

Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs

27.6
.

Brookes to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

27.5
.

Brookes to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

27.4
.

Brookes to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

27.3
.

Brookes to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

27.2
.

Brookes to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

27.1
4

Brookes to Bell-Drummond, 4 runs

26.6
.

Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs

26.5
.

Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs

26.4
.

Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs

26.3
.

Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs

26.2
.

Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs

26.1
.

Taylor to Muyeye, 0 runs

25.6
.

Brookes to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

25.5
.

Brookes to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

25.4
.

Brookes to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

25.3
.

Brookes to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

25.2
1

Brookes to Muyeye, 1 run

25.1
4

Brookes to Muyeye, 4 runs

24.4
.

Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

24.3
.

Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

24.2
.

Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

24.1
.

Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

23.6
.

Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs

23.5
.

Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs

23.4
.

Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs

23.3
2

Waite to Muyeye, 2 runs

23.2
.

Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs

23.1
.

Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs

22.6
.

Taylor to Bell-Drummond, appeal

22.5
2

Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 2 runs

22.4
.

Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

22.3
.

Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

22.2
.

Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

22.1
.

Taylor to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

21.6
1

Waite to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

21.5
.

Waite to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

21.4
.

Waite to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

21.3
.

Waite to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

21.2
.

Waite to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

21.1
.

Waite to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

20.6
3

Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 3 runs

20.5
.

Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

20.4
.

Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

20.3
.

Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

20.2
.

Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

20.1
.

Swanepoel to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

19.6
.

Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs

19.5
.

Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs

19.4
.

Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs

19.3
.

Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs

19.2
.

Waite to Muyeye, 0 runs

19.1
1

Waite to Bell-Drummond, 1 run

18.6
.

Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs

18.5
.

Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs

18.4
.

Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs

18.3
.

Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs

18.2
.

Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs

18.1
4

Swanepoel to Muyeye, 4 runs

17.6
.

Waite to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

17.5
.

Waite to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

17.4
.

Waite to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

17.3
.

Waite to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

17.2
.

Waite to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

17.1
.

Waite to Bell-Drummond, 0 runs

16.6
.

Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs

16.5
.

Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs

16.4
.

Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs

16.3
.

Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs

16.2
.

Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs

16.1
.

Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs

15.6
W

Waite to Crawley, appeal, wicket (caught - Crawley)

15.5
.

Waite to Crawley, appeal

15.4
.

Waite to Crawley, 0 runs

15.3
.

Waite to Crawley, 0 runs

15.2
.

Waite to Crawley, 0 runs

15.1
2

Waite to Crawley, 2 runs

14.6
4

Swanepoel to Muyeye, 4 runs

14.5
.

Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs

14.4
.

Swanepoel to Muyeye, 0 runs

14.3
W

Swanepoel to Northeast, wicket (lbw - Northeast)

14.2
.

Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs

14.1
.

Swanepoel to Northeast, 0 runs

13.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Crawley, 0 runs

13.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Crawley, 0 runs

13.4
1

Hannon-Dalby to Northeast, 1 run

13.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Northeast, 0 runs

13.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Northeast, 0 runs

13.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Northeast, 0 runs

12.6
.

Swanepoel to Crawley, appeal

12.5
4

Swanepoel to Crawley, 4 runs

12.4
.

Swanepoel to Crawley, 0 runs

12.3
.

Swanepoel to Crawley, 0 runs

12.2
4

Swanepoel to Crawley, 4 runs

12.1
1

Swanepoel to Northeast, 1 run

11.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Crawley, appeal

11.5
1

Hannon-Dalby to Northeast, 1 run

11.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Northeast, 0 runs

11.2
W

Hannon-Dalby to Compton, appeal, wicket (caught - Compton)

11.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs

10.6
.

Swanepoel to Crawley, 0 runs

10.5
.

Swanepoel to Crawley, 0 runs

10.4
.

Swanepoel to Crawley, 0 runs

10.3
.

Swanepoel to Crawley, 0 runs

10.2
4

Swanepoel to Crawley, 4 runs

10.1
.

Swanepoel to Crawley, 0 runs

9.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs

9.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs

9.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs

9.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs

9.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs

9.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs

8.6
4

Taylor to Crawley, 4 runs

8.5
1

Taylor to Compton, 1 run

8.4
.

Taylor to Compton, 0 runs

8.3
.

Taylor to Compton, 0 runs

8.2
.

Taylor to Compton, 0 runs

8.1
.

Taylor to Compton, 0 runs

7.6
4

Hannon-Dalby to Crawley, 4 runs

7.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Crawley, 0 runs

7.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Crawley, 0 runs

7.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Crawley, 0 runs

7.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Crawley, 0 runs

7.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Crawley, 0 runs

6.6
.

Taylor to Compton, 0 runs

6.5
.

Taylor to Compton, 0 runs

6.4
.

Taylor to Compton, 0 runs

6.3
.

Taylor to Compton, 0 runs

6.2
.

Taylor to Compton, 0 runs

6.1
.

Taylor to Compton, 0 runs

5.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Crawley, 0 runs

5.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Crawley, 0 runs

5.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Crawley, 0 runs

5.3
1

Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 1 run

5.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs

5.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs

4.6
1

Taylor to Compton, 1 run

4.5
.

Taylor to Compton, 0 runs

4.4
1

Taylor to Crawley, 1 run

4.3
.

Taylor to Crawley, 0 runs

4.2
.

Taylor to Crawley, 0 runs

4.1
.

Taylor to Crawley, 0 runs

3.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs

3.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs

3.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs

3.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs

3.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs

3.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs

2.6
4

Taylor to Crawley, 4 runs

2.5
.

Taylor to Crawley, 0 runs

2.4
.

Taylor to Crawley, 0 runs

2.3
.

Taylor to Crawley, 0 runs

2.2
.

Taylor to Crawley, 0 runs

2.1
.

Taylor to Crawley, 0 runs

1.6
.

Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs

1.5
.

Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs

1.4
.

Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs

1.3
.

Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs

1.2
.

Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs

1.1
.

Hannon-Dalby to Compton, 0 runs

0.6
.

Taylor to Crawley, 0 runs

0.5
.

Taylor to Crawley, 0 runs

0.4
1

Taylor to Compton, 1 run

0.3
.

Taylor to Compton, 0 runs

0.2
.

Taylor to Compton, 0 runs

0.1
.

Taylor to Compton, 0 runs