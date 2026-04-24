Match details Worcestershire vs Kent First class County Championship 24.04.2026

First class

WOR
WOR

(24 ov.) 94/1

KEN
KEN

196

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Kent won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, April 24, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Worcestershire Squad

PlayersLategan Dan, Libby Jake, Ali Kashif, Hose Adam, D Oliveira Brett, Roderick Gareth, Brookes Ethan, Waite Matthew, Swanepoel Beyers, Taylor Tom, Hannon-Dalby Oliver
BenchAli Azhar, Allison Ben, Baker Josh, Bracewell Michael, Cobb Josh, Cornall Taylor Ryan, Cox Oliver Hugo, Cullen Henry James, Darley Harry Charles, Duffy Jacob, Dwarshuis Ben, Edavalath Rehaan, Finch Adam, Foreman Bertie, Gibbon Ben, Hartshorn James William, Hinley Tom, Holder Jason, Home Jack, Jones Cameron William, Jones Rob, Kahn Hishaam, Khan Hishaam, Mir Usama, Mohammed Isaac, Nicholls Henry, Parkinson Callum, Pollock Ed, Raza Sikandar, Saini Navdeep, Shahzad Khurram, Singh Fateh, Singh Yadvinder, Sturgess Tommy Graham, Virdi Amir, Walsh Jr Hayden

Kent Squad

PlayersCompton Ben, Crawley Zak, Northeast Sam, Muyeye Tawanda, Bell-Drummond Daniel, Evison Joey, Benjamin Christopher Gavin, Milnes Matt, Dudgeon Keith, Parkinson Matt, Cohen Michael
BenchCurtiss Olly, Dawkins Ben, Denly Jaydn, Denly Joe, Finch Harry, Flintoff Corey Leigh, Jas Singh, Klaassen Fred, Muthusamy Senuran, Quinn Matt, Rogers Tom, Singh Ekansh, Stewart Grant, Stuurman Glenton

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet