Squads Worcestershire vs Kent First class County Championship 24.04.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Lategan Dan
no information yet
Compton Ben
batsman
Libby Jake
batsman
Crawley Zak
batsman
Ali Kashif
all rounder
Northeast Sam
batsman
Hose Adam
batsman
Muyeye Tawanda
batsman
D Oliveira Brett
all rounder
Bell-Drummond Daniel
batsman
Roderick Gareth
wicket keeper
Evison Joey
all rounder
Brookes Ethan
all rounder
Benjamin Christopher Gavin
wicket keeper
Waite Matthew
all rounder
Milnes Matt
bowler
Swanepoel Beyers
all rounder
Dudgeon Keith
bowler
Taylor Tom
all rounder
Parkinson Matt
bowler
Hannon-Dalby Oliver
bowler
Cohen Michael
bowler
Bench