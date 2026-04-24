Squads Worcestershire vs Kent First class County Championship 24.04.2026

First class

WOR
WOR

(24 ov.) 94/1

KEN
KEN

196

Playing

WOR
WOR
KEN
KEN
First TeamSecond Team
Lategan Dan

no information yet

Libby Jake

batsman

Ali Kashif

all rounder

Hose Adam

batsman

D Oliveira Brett

all rounder

Roderick Gareth

wicket keeper

Evison Joey

all rounder

Brookes Ethan

all rounder

Waite Matthew

all rounder

Swanepoel Beyers

all rounder

Taylor Tom

all rounder

Bench

WOR
WOR
KEN
KEN
First TeamSecond Team
Ali Azhar

batsman

Curtiss Olly

no information yet

Dawkins Ben

no information yet

Denly Jaydn

all rounder

Denly Joe

batsman

Cobb Josh

all rounder

Flintoff Corey Leigh

no information yet

Jas Singh

bowler

Cullen Henry James

wicket keeper

Edavalath Rehaan

all rounder

Singh Ekansh

no information yet

Stewart Grant

all rounder

Foreman Bertie

all rounder

Gibbon Ben

all rounder

Hinley Tom

all rounder

Holder Jason

all rounder

Home Jack

no information yet

Jones Rob

batsman

Kahn Hishaam

no information yet

Khan Hishaam

no information yet

Mir Usama

bowler

Mohammed Isaac

no information yet

Pollock Ed

batsman

Raza Sikandar

all rounder

Shahzad Khurram

all rounder

Singh Yadvinder

no information yet

Virdi Amir

no information yet