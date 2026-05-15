Highlights Yorkshire vs Surrey First class County Championship 15.05.2026

First class

YOR
YOR

(96 ov.) 362/4

SUR
SUR
95.6
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

95.5
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

95.4
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

95.3
1

Abbott to Bairstow, 1 run

95.2
.

Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs

95.1
.

Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs

94.6
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

94.5
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

94.4
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

94.3
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

94.2
1

Clark to Bairstow, 1 run

94.1
.

Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs

93.6
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

93.5
1

0 runs

93.4
.

Abbott to Bairstow, bye

93.3
.

Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs

93.2
.

Abbott to Bairstow, appeal

93.1
1

Abbott to Lyth, 1 run

92.6
.

Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs

92.5
.

Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs

92.4
2

Clark to Bairstow, 2 runs

92.3
1

Clark to Lyth, 1 run

92.2
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

92.1
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

91.6
.

Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs

91.5
.

Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs

91.4
.

Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs

91.3
1

Abbott to Lyth, 1 run

91.3
2

Abbott to Lyth, 2 no balls

91.2
4

Abbott to Lyth, 4 runs

91.1
1

Abbott to Bairstow, 1 run

90.6
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

90.5
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

90.4
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

90.3
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

90.2
1

Clark to Bairstow, 1 run

90.1
.

Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs

89.6
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

89.5
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

89.4
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

89.3
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

89.2
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

89.1
1

Abbott to Bairstow, 1 run

88.6
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

88.5
1

Clark to Bairstow, 1 run

88.4
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

88.3
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

88.2
.

Clark to Bairstow, leg bye

88.1
1

Clark to Lyth, leg bye

87.6
1

Abbott to Lyth, 1 run

87.5
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

87.4
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

87.3
1

Abbott to Bairstow, 1 run

87.2
.

Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs

87.1
1

Abbott to Lyth, 1 run

86.6
4

Worrall to Bairstow, 4 runs

86.5
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

86.4
5lb

Worrall to Lyth, 5 leg byes, appeal

86.3
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

86.2
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

86.1
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

85.6
4

Fisher to Bairstow, 4 runs

85.5
4

Fisher to Bairstow, 4 runs

85.4
1

Fisher to Lyth, 1 run

85.3
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

85.2
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

85.1
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

84.6
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

84.5
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

84.4
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

84.3
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

84.2
1

0 runs

84.1
.

Worrall to Lyth, 1 run

83.6
.

Fisher to Bairstow, 0 runs

83.5
.

Fisher to Bairstow, 0 runs

83.4
4

Fisher to Bairstow, 4 runs

83.3
2

Fisher to Bairstow, 2 runs

83.2
.

Fisher to Bairstow, 0 runs

83.1
1

Fisher to Lyth, 1 run

82.6
1

Worrall to Lyth, 1 run

82.5
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

82.4
1

Worrall to Bairstow, 1 run

82.3
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

82.2
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

82.1
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

81.6
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

81.5
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

81.4
4

Fisher to Lyth, 4 runs

81.3
4

Fisher to Lyth, 4 runs

81.2
1

Fisher to Bairstow, 1 run

81.1
4

Fisher to Bairstow, 4 runs

80.6
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

80.5
1

Worrall to Bairstow, 1 run

80.4
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

80.3
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

80.2
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

80.1
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

79.6
.

Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs

79.5
1

Thomas to Bairstow, 1 run

79.4
.

Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs

79.3
1

Thomas to Lyth, 1 run

79.2
4

Thomas to Lyth, 4 runs

79.1
.

Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs

78.6
.

Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs

78.5
1

Patel to Lyth, 1 run

78.4
.

Patel to Lyth, 0 runs

78.3
1

Patel to Bairstow, 1 run

78.2
.

Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs

78.1
.

Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs

77.6
.

Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs

77.5
.

Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs

77.4
4

Thomas to Lyth, 4 runs

77.3
4

Thomas to Lyth, 4 runs

77.2
.

Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs

77.1
.

Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs

76.6
1

Patel to Lyth, 1 run

76.5
.

Patel to Lyth, 0 runs

76.4
.

Patel to Lyth, 0 runs

76.3
.

Patel to Lyth, 0 runs

76.2
.

Patel to Lyth, 0 runs

76.1
1

Patel to Bairstow, 1 run

75.6
.

Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs

75.5
.

Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs

75.4
.

Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs

75.3
.

Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs

75.2
4

Thomas to Lyth, 4 byes

75.1
.

Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs

74.6
.

Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs

74.5
1

Patel to Lyth, 1 run

74.4
2

Patel to Lyth, 2 runs

74.3
.

Patel to Lyth, 0 runs

74.2
4

Patel to Lyth, 4 runs

74.1
1

Patel to Bairstow, 1 run

73.6
1

Thomas to Bairstow, 1 run

73.5
.

Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs

73.4
1

Thomas to Lyth, 1 run

73.3
1

Thomas to Bairstow, 1 run

73.2
.

Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs

73.1
.

Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs

72.6
.

Patel to Lyth, 0 runs

72.5
.

Patel to Lyth, 0 runs

72.4
1

Patel to Bairstow, 1 run

72.3
1

Patel to Lyth, 1 run

72.2
.

Patel to Lyth, 0 runs

72.1
.

Patel to Lyth, 0 runs

71.6
.

Fisher to Bairstow, 0 runs

71.5
1

Fisher to Lyth, 1 run

71.4
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

71.3
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

71.2
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

71.1
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

70.6
1

Patel to Lyth, 1 run

70.5
.

Patel to Lyth, 0 runs

70.4
1

Patel to Bairstow, 1 run

70.3
.

Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs

70.2
2

Patel to Bairstow, 2 runs

70.1
.

Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs

69.6
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

69.5
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

69.4
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

69.3
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

69.2
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

69.1
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

68.6
4

Patel to Bairstow, 4 runs

68.5
4

Patel to Bairstow, 4 runs

68.4
1

Patel to Lyth, 1 run

68.3
.

Patel to Lyth, 0 runs

68.3
2

Patel to Lyth, 2 no balls

68.2
1

Patel to Bairstow, 1 run

68.1
1

Patel to Lyth, 1 run

67.6
.

Fisher to Bairstow, 0 runs

67.5
.

Fisher to Bairstow, 0 runs

67.4
3

Fisher to Lyth, 3 runs

67.3
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

67.2
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

67.1
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

66.6
.

Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs

66.5
.

Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs

66.4
.

Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs

66.3
.

Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs

66.2
4

Patel to Bairstow, 4 runs

66.1
.

Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs

65.6
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

65.5
2

Fisher to Lyth, 2 runs

65.4
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

65.3
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

65.2
1

Fisher to Bairstow, 1 run

65.1
1

Fisher to Lyth, 1 run

64.6
.

Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs

64.5
.

Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs

64.4
.

Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs

64.3
.

Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs

64.2
1

Patel to Lyth, 1 run

64.1
1

Patel to Bairstow, 1 run

63.6
.

Lawrence to Lyth, 0 runs

63.5
.

Lawrence to Lyth, 0 runs

63.4
1

Lawrence to Bairstow, 1 run

63.3
.

Lawrence to Bairstow, 0 runs

63.2
1

Lawrence to Lyth, 1 run

63.1
.

Lawrence to Lyth, 0 runs

62.6
.

Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs

62.5
.

Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs

62.4
.

Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs

62.3
.

Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs

62.2
1

Patel to Lyth, 1 run

62.1
.

Patel to Lyth, 0 runs

61.6
4

Lawrence to Bairstow, 4 runs

61.5
2

Lawrence to Bairstow, 2 runs

61.4
1

Lawrence to Lyth, 1 run

61.3
.

Lawrence to Lyth, 0 runs

61.2
.

Lawrence to Lyth, 0 runs

61.1
4

Lawrence to Lyth, 4 runs

60.6
.

Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs

60.5
.

Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs

60.4
.

Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs

60.3
.

Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs

60.2
4

Abbott to Bairstow, 4 runs

60.1
.

Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs

59.6
.

Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs

59.5
.

Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs

59.4
.

Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs

59.3
.

Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs

59.2
1

Thomas to Bairstow, 1 run

59.1
.

Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs

58.6
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

58.5
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

58.4
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

58.3
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

58.2
4

Abbott to Lyth, 4 runs

58.1
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

58.1
2

Abbott to Lyth, 2 no balls

57.6
.

Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs

57.4
1

Thomas to Lyth, 1 run

57.3
1

Thomas to Bairstow, 1 run

57.2
.

Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs

57.1
.

Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs

56.6
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

56.5
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

56.4
1

Abbott to Bairstow, 1 run

56.3
.

Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs

56.2
1

Abbott to Lyth, 1 run

56.1
1

Abbott to Bairstow, 1 run

55.6
1

Thomas to Bairstow, 1 run

55.5
1

Thomas to Lyth, 1 run

55.4
1

Thomas to Bairstow, 1 run

55.3
.

Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs

55.2
.

Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs

55.1
.

Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs

54.6
1

Abbott to Bairstow, 1 run

54.5
.

Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs

54.4
1

Abbott to Lyth, 1 run

54.3
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

54.3
2

Abbott to Lyth, 2 no balls

54.2
1

Abbott to Bairstow, 1 run

54.1
6

Abbott to Bairstow, 6 runs

54.1
2

Abbott to Bairstow, 2 no balls

53.6
1

Thomas to Bairstow, 1 run

53.5
.

Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs

53.4
.

Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs

53.3
.

Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs

53.2
.

Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs

53.1
.

Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs

52.6
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

52.5
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

52.4
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

52.3
4

Abbott to Lyth, 4 runs

52.2
1

Abbott to Bairstow, 1 run

52.1
.

Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs

51.6
1

Thomas to Bairstow, 1 run

51.5
1

Thomas to Lyth, 1 run

51.4
.

Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs

51.3
4

Thomas to Lyth, 4 runs

51.2
.

Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs

51.1
.

Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs

50.6
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

50.5
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

50.4
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

50.3
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

50.2
1

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

50.1
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

49.6
.

Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs

49.5
.

Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs

49.4
4

Thomas to Bairstow, 4 runs

49.3
.

Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs

49.2
.

Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs

49.1
.

Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs

48.6
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

48.5
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

48.4
1

Worrall to Bairstow, 1 run

48.3
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

48.2
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

48.2
2

Worrall to Bairstow, 2 no balls

48.1
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

47.6
.

Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs

47.5
.

Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs

47.4
.

Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs

47.3
.

Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs

47.2
.

Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs

47.1
.

Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs

46.6
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

46.5
4

Worrall to Bairstow, 4 runs

46.4
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

46.3
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

46.2
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

46.1
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

45.6
.

Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs

45.5
1

Thomas to Bairstow, 1 run

45.4
.

Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs

45.3
.

Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs

45.2
.

Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs

45.1
4

Thomas to Bairstow, 4 runs

44.6
1

Worrall to Bairstow, 1 run

44.5
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

44.4
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

44.3
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

44.2
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

44.1
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

43.6
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

43.5
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

43.4
4

Abbott to Lyth, 4 runs

43.3
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

43.2
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

43.1
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

42.6
1

Worrall to Lyth, 1 run

42.5
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

42.4
1

Worrall to Bairstow, 1 run

42.3
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

42.2
.

Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs

42.1
4

Worrall to Bairstow, 4 runs

41.6
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

41.5
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

41.4
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

41.3
4

Abbott to Lyth, 4 runs

41.2
4

Abbott to Lyth, 4 byes

41.1
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

40.6
.

Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs

40.5
.

Clark to Bairstow, appeal

40.4
.

Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs

40.4
2

Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs

40.3
1

Clark to Lyth, 1 run

40.2
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

40.1
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

39.6
.

Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs

39.5
.

Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs

39.4
.

Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs

39.3
.

Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs

39.2
1

Abbott to Lyth, 1 run

39.1
4

Abbott to Lyth, 4 runs

38.6
.

Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs

38.5
.

Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs

38.4
4

Clark to Bairstow, 4 runs

38.3
.

Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs

38.2
.

Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs

38.1
.

Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs

37.6
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

37.5
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

37.4
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

37.3
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

37.2
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

37.1
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

36.6
.

Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs

36.5
4

Clark to Bairstow, 4 runs

36.4
.

Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs

36.3
.

Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs

36.2
.

Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs

36.1
.

Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs

35.6
1

Fisher to Bairstow, 1 run

35.5
.

Fisher to Bairstow, 0 runs

35.4
W

Fisher to Brook, appeal, wicket (caught - Brook)

35.3
.

Fisher to Brook, 0 runs

35.2
.

Fisher to Brook, 0 runs

35.1
2

Fisher to Brook, 2 runs

34.6
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

34.5
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

34.4
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

34.3
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

34.2
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

34.1
.

Clark to Lyth, appeal

33.6
.

Fisher to Brook, 0 runs

33.5
.

Fisher to Brook, 0 runs

33.4
1

Fisher to Lyth, leg bye

33.3
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

33.2
1

Fisher to Brook, 1 run

33.1
.

Fisher to Brook, 0 runs

32.6
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

32.5
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

32.4
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

32.3
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

32.2
2

Clark to Lyth, 2 runs

32.1
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

31.6
.

Fisher to Brook, 0 runs

31.5
.

Fisher to Brook, 0 runs

31.4
4

Fisher to Brook, 4 runs

31.3
.

Fisher to Brook, 0 runs

31.2
1

Fisher to Lyth, 1 run

31.1
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

30.6
.

Clark to Brook, 0 runs

30.5
.

Clark to Brook, 0 runs

30.4
1

Clark to Lyth, 1 run

30.3
4

Clark to Lyth, 4 runs

30.2
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

30.1
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

29.6
W

Fisher to Root, wicket (lbw - Root)

29.5
.

Fisher to Root, 0 runs

29.4
4

Fisher to Root, 0 runs

29.3
4

Fisher to Root, 4 runs

29.2
.

Fisher to Root, 0 runs

29.1
1

Fisher to Lyth, 1 run

28.6
.

Worrall to Root, 0 runs

28.5
.

Worrall to Root, 0 runs

28.4
.

Worrall to Root, 0 runs

28.3
.

Worrall to Root, 0 runs

28.2
.

Worrall to Root, 0 runs

28.1
.

Worrall to Root, 0 runs

27.6
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

27.5
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

27.4
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

27.3
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

27.2
1

Fisher to Root, 1 run

27.1
.

Fisher to Root, 0 runs

26.6
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

26.5
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

26.4
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

26.3
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

26.2
4

Worrall to Lyth, 4 runs

26.1
1

Worrall to Root, 1 run

25.6
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

25.5
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

25.4
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

25.3
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

25.2
1

Fisher to Root, bye

25.1
4

Fisher to Root, 4 runs

24.6
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

24.5
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

24.4
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

24.3
1

Worrall to Root, 1 run

24.2
.

Worrall to Root, 0 runs

24.1
4

Worrall to Root, 4 runs

23.6
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

23.5
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

23.4
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

23.3
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

23.2
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

23.1
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

22.6
4

Worrall to Root, 4 runs

22.5
.

Worrall to Root, 0 runs

22.4
.

Worrall to Root, 0 runs

22.3
.

Worrall to Root, 0 runs

22.2
.

Worrall to Root, 0 runs

22.1
.

Worrall to Root, 0 runs

21.6
1

Abbott to Root, 1 run

21.5
1

Abbott to Lyth, 1 run

21.4
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

21.3
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

21.2
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

21.1
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

21.1
2

Abbott to Lyth, 2 no balls

20.6
.

Worrall to Root, 0 runs

20.5
.

Worrall to Root, 0 runs

20.4
.

Worrall to Root, 0 runs

20.3
.

Worrall to Root, 0 runs

20.2
1

Worrall to Lyth, 1 run

20.1
1

Worrall to Root, 1 run

19.6
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

19.5
1

Abbott to Root, 1 run

19.4
.

Abbott to Root, 0 runs

19.3
.

Abbott to Root, 0 runs

19.2
.

Abbott to Root, 0 runs

19.1
.

Abbott to Root, 0 runs

18.6
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

18.5
1

Clark to Root, 1 run

18.4
.

Clark to Root, 0 runs

18.3
.

Clark to Root, 0 runs

18.2
.

Clark to Root, 0 runs

18.1
4

Clark to Root, 4 runs

17.6
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

17.5
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

17.4
.

Abbott to Lyth, 1 run

17.3
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

17.2
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

17.1
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

16.6
.

Clark to Root, 0 runs

16.5
1

Clark to Lyth, 1 run

16.5
6

Clark to Lyth, 2 no balls + 4 runs

16.4
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

16.3
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

16.2
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

16.1
1

Clark to Root, 1 run

15.6
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

15.5
4

Abbott to Lyth, 4 runs

15.4
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

15.3
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

15.2
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

15.1
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

14.6
.

Clark to Root, 0 runs

14.5
4

Clark to Root, 4 runs

14.4
.

Clark to Root, 0 runs

14.3
.

Clark to Root, 0 runs

14.2
.

Clark to Root, 0 runs

14.1
4

Clark to Root, 4 runs

13.6
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

13.5
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

13.4
2

Abbott to Lyth, 2 runs

13.3
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

13.2
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

13.1
.

Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs

12.6
.

Clark to Root, 0 runs

12.5
4

Clark to Root, 4 runs

12.4
.

Clark to Root, 0 runs

12.3
W

Clark to Revis, appeal, wicket (bowled - Revis)

12.2
.

Clark to Revis, 0 runs

12.1
1

Clark to Lyth, 1 run

11.6
.

Abbott to Revis, 0 runs

11.5
2

Abbott to Revis, 2 runs

11.4
4

Abbott to Revis, 4 runs

11.3
.

Abbott to Revis, 0 runs

11.2
.

Abbott to Revis, 0 runs

11.1
.

Abbott to Revis, 0 runs

10.6
.

Clark to Lyth, appeal

10.5
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

10.4
.

Clark to Lyth, 0 runs

10.3
1

Clark to Revis, 1 run

10.2
2

Clark to Revis, 2 runs

10.1
.

Clark to Revis, 0 runs

9.6
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

9.5
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

9.4
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

9.3
4

Fisher to Lyth, 4 runs

9.2
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

9.1
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

8.6
.

Worrall to Revis, 0 runs

8.5
.

Worrall to Revis, 0 runs

8.4
.

Worrall to Revis, 0 runs

8.3
.

Worrall to Revis, 0 runs

8.2
.

Worrall to Revis, 0 runs

8.1
.

Worrall to Revis, 0 runs

7.6
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

7.5
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

7.4
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

7.3
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

7.2
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

7.1
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

6.6
.

Worrall to Revis, 0 runs

6.5
.

Worrall to Revis, 0 runs

6.4
.

Worrall to Revis, 0 runs

6.3
1

Worrall to Lyth, 1 run

6.2
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

6.1
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

5.6
.

Fisher to Revis, 0 runs

5.5
.

Fisher to Revis, 0 runs

5.4
.

Fisher to Revis, 0 runs

5.3
.

Fisher to Revis, 0 runs

5.2
.

Fisher to Revis, 0 runs

5.1
W

Fisher to Luxton, appeal, wicket (caught - Luxton)

4.6
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

4.5
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

4.4
4

Worrall to Lyth, 4 runs

4.3
4

Worrall to Lyth, 4 runs

4.2
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

4.1
4

Worrall to Lyth, 4 runs

3.6
.

Fisher to Luxton, 0 runs

3.5
.

Fisher to Luxton, 0 runs

3.4
.

Fisher to Luxton, 0 runs

3.3
1

Fisher to Lyth, 1 run

3.2
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

3.1
.

Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs

2.6
.

Worrall to Luxton, 0 runs

2.5
.

Worrall to Luxton, 0 runs

2.4
.

Worrall to Luxton, 0 runs

2.3
.

Worrall to Luxton, 0 runs

2.2
.

Worrall to Luxton, 0 runs

2.1
1

Worrall to Lyth, 1 run

1.6
4

Fisher to Luxton, 4 runs

1.5
.

Fisher to Luxton, 0 runs

1.4
4

Fisher to Luxton, 4 runs

1.3
.

Fisher to Luxton, 0 runs

1.2
.

Fisher to Luxton, 0 runs

1.1
.

Fisher to Luxton, 0 runs

0.6
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

0.5
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

0.4
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

0.3
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

0.2
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

0.1
.

Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs

0.1
1

Worrall to Lyth, wide