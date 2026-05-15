Highlights Yorkshire vs Surrey First class County Championship 15.05.2026
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Bairstow, 1 run
Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs
Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Bairstow, 1 run
Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
0 runs
Abbott to Bairstow, bye
Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs
Abbott to Bairstow, appeal
Abbott to Lyth, 1 run
Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs
Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs
Clark to Bairstow, 2 runs
Clark to Lyth, 1 run
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs
Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs
Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 1 run
Abbott to Lyth, 2 no balls
Abbott to Lyth, 4 runs
Abbott to Bairstow, 1 run
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Bairstow, 1 run
Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Bairstow, 1 run
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Bairstow, 1 run
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Bairstow, leg bye
Clark to Lyth, leg bye
Abbott to Lyth, 1 run
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Bairstow, 1 run
Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 1 run
Worrall to Bairstow, 4 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 5 leg byes, appeal
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Bairstow, 4 runs
Fisher to Bairstow, 4 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 1 run
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 1 run
Fisher to Bairstow, 0 runs
Fisher to Bairstow, 0 runs
Fisher to Bairstow, 4 runs
Fisher to Bairstow, 2 runs
Fisher to Bairstow, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 1 run
Worrall to Lyth, 1 run
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 1 run
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 4 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 4 runs
Fisher to Bairstow, 1 run
Fisher to Bairstow, 4 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 1 run
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs
Thomas to Bairstow, 1 run
Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 1 run
Thomas to Lyth, 4 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs
Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs
Patel to Lyth, 1 run
Patel to Lyth, 0 runs
Patel to Bairstow, 1 run
Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs
Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 4 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 4 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs
Patel to Lyth, 1 run
Patel to Lyth, 0 runs
Patel to Lyth, 0 runs
Patel to Lyth, 0 runs
Patel to Lyth, 0 runs
Patel to Bairstow, 1 run
Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 4 byes
Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs
Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs
Patel to Lyth, 1 run
Patel to Lyth, 2 runs
Patel to Lyth, 0 runs
Patel to Lyth, 4 runs
Patel to Bairstow, 1 run
Thomas to Bairstow, 1 run
Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 1 run
Thomas to Bairstow, 1 run
Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs
Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs
Patel to Lyth, 0 runs
Patel to Lyth, 0 runs
Patel to Bairstow, 1 run
Patel to Lyth, 1 run
Patel to Lyth, 0 runs
Patel to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Bairstow, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 1 run
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Patel to Lyth, 1 run
Patel to Lyth, 0 runs
Patel to Bairstow, 1 run
Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs
Patel to Bairstow, 2 runs
Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Patel to Bairstow, 4 runs
Patel to Bairstow, 4 runs
Patel to Lyth, 1 run
Patel to Lyth, 0 runs
Patel to Lyth, 2 no balls
Patel to Bairstow, 1 run
Patel to Lyth, 1 run
Fisher to Bairstow, 0 runs
Fisher to Bairstow, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 3 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs
Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs
Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs
Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs
Patel to Bairstow, 4 runs
Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 2 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Bairstow, 1 run
Fisher to Lyth, 1 run
Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs
Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs
Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs
Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs
Patel to Lyth, 1 run
Patel to Bairstow, 1 run
Lawrence to Lyth, 0 runs
Lawrence to Lyth, 0 runs
Lawrence to Bairstow, 1 run
Lawrence to Bairstow, 0 runs
Lawrence to Lyth, 1 run
Lawrence to Lyth, 0 runs
Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs
Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs
Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs
Patel to Bairstow, 0 runs
Patel to Lyth, 1 run
Patel to Lyth, 0 runs
Lawrence to Bairstow, 4 runs
Lawrence to Bairstow, 2 runs
Lawrence to Lyth, 1 run
Lawrence to Lyth, 0 runs
Lawrence to Lyth, 0 runs
Lawrence to Lyth, 4 runs
Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs
Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs
Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs
Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs
Abbott to Bairstow, 4 runs
Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs
Thomas to Bairstow, 1 run
Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 4 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 2 no balls
Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 1 run
Thomas to Bairstow, 1 run
Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs
Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Bairstow, 1 run
Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 1 run
Abbott to Bairstow, 1 run
Thomas to Bairstow, 1 run
Thomas to Lyth, 1 run
Thomas to Bairstow, 1 run
Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs
Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs
Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs
Abbott to Bairstow, 1 run
Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 1 run
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 2 no balls
Abbott to Bairstow, 1 run
Abbott to Bairstow, 6 runs
Abbott to Bairstow, 2 no balls
Thomas to Bairstow, 1 run
Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs
Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs
Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs
Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs
Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 4 runs
Abbott to Bairstow, 1 run
Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs
Thomas to Bairstow, 1 run
Thomas to Lyth, 1 run
Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 4 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs
Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs
Thomas to Bairstow, 4 runs
Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs
Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs
Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 1 run
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 2 no balls
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 4 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Thomas to Lyth, 0 runs
Thomas to Bairstow, 1 run
Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs
Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs
Thomas to Bairstow, 0 runs
Thomas to Bairstow, 4 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 1 run
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 4 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 1 run
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 1 run
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 0 runs
Worrall to Bairstow, 4 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 4 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 4 byes
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs
Clark to Bairstow, appeal
Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs
Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 1 run
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs
Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs
Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs
Abbott to Bairstow, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 1 run
Abbott to Lyth, 4 runs
Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs
Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs
Clark to Bairstow, 4 runs
Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs
Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs
Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs
Clark to Bairstow, 4 runs
Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs
Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs
Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs
Clark to Bairstow, 0 runs
Fisher to Bairstow, 1 run
Fisher to Bairstow, 0 runs
Fisher to Brook, appeal, wicket (caught - Brook)
Fisher to Brook, 0 runs
Fisher to Brook, 0 runs
Fisher to Brook, 2 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, appeal
Fisher to Brook, 0 runs
Fisher to Brook, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, leg bye
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Brook, 1 run
Fisher to Brook, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 2 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Brook, 0 runs
Fisher to Brook, 0 runs
Fisher to Brook, 4 runs
Fisher to Brook, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 1 run
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Brook, 0 runs
Clark to Brook, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 1 run
Clark to Lyth, 4 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Root, wicket (lbw - Root)
Fisher to Root, 0 runs
Fisher to Root, 0 runs
Fisher to Root, 4 runs
Fisher to Root, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 1 run
Worrall to Root, 0 runs
Worrall to Root, 0 runs
Worrall to Root, 0 runs
Worrall to Root, 0 runs
Worrall to Root, 0 runs
Worrall to Root, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Root, 1 run
Fisher to Root, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 4 runs
Worrall to Root, 1 run
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Root, bye
Fisher to Root, 4 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Root, 1 run
Worrall to Root, 0 runs
Worrall to Root, 4 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Root, 4 runs
Worrall to Root, 0 runs
Worrall to Root, 0 runs
Worrall to Root, 0 runs
Worrall to Root, 0 runs
Worrall to Root, 0 runs
Abbott to Root, 1 run
Abbott to Lyth, 1 run
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 2 no balls
Worrall to Root, 0 runs
Worrall to Root, 0 runs
Worrall to Root, 0 runs
Worrall to Root, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 1 run
Worrall to Root, 1 run
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Root, 1 run
Abbott to Root, 0 runs
Abbott to Root, 0 runs
Abbott to Root, 0 runs
Abbott to Root, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Root, 1 run
Clark to Root, 0 runs
Clark to Root, 0 runs
Clark to Root, 0 runs
Clark to Root, 4 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 1 run
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Root, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 1 run
Clark to Lyth, 2 no balls + 4 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Root, 1 run
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 4 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Root, 0 runs
Clark to Root, 4 runs
Clark to Root, 0 runs
Clark to Root, 0 runs
Clark to Root, 0 runs
Clark to Root, 4 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 2 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Abbott to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Root, 0 runs
Clark to Root, 4 runs
Clark to Root, 0 runs
Clark to Revis, appeal, wicket (bowled - Revis)
Clark to Revis, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 1 run
Abbott to Revis, 0 runs
Abbott to Revis, 2 runs
Abbott to Revis, 4 runs
Abbott to Revis, 0 runs
Abbott to Revis, 0 runs
Abbott to Revis, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, appeal
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Lyth, 0 runs
Clark to Revis, 1 run
Clark to Revis, 2 runs
Clark to Revis, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 4 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Revis, 0 runs
Worrall to Revis, 0 runs
Worrall to Revis, 0 runs
Worrall to Revis, 0 runs
Worrall to Revis, 0 runs
Worrall to Revis, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Revis, 0 runs
Worrall to Revis, 0 runs
Worrall to Revis, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 1 run
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Revis, 0 runs
Fisher to Revis, 0 runs
Fisher to Revis, 0 runs
Fisher to Revis, 0 runs
Fisher to Revis, 0 runs
Fisher to Luxton, appeal, wicket (caught - Luxton)
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 4 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 4 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 4 runs
Fisher to Luxton, 0 runs
Fisher to Luxton, 0 runs
Fisher to Luxton, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 1 run
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Fisher to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Luxton, 0 runs
Worrall to Luxton, 0 runs
Worrall to Luxton, 0 runs
Worrall to Luxton, 0 runs
Worrall to Luxton, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 1 run
Fisher to Luxton, 4 runs
Fisher to Luxton, 0 runs
Fisher to Luxton, 4 runs
Fisher to Luxton, 0 runs
Fisher to Luxton, 0 runs
Fisher to Luxton, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, 0 runs
Worrall to Lyth, wide