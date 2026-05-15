Match details Yorkshire vs Surrey First class County Championship 15.05.2026

First class

YOR
YOR

(96 ov.) 362/4

SUR
SUR

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Surrey won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 15, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersLyth Adam, Luxton William, Revis Matthew L, Root Joe, Brook Harry, Bairstow Jonny, Hill George, Bess Dom, Richardson Jhye, Cliff Benjamin Michael, White Curtley-Jack
BenchAgarwal Mayank, Akhtar Jawad, Ali Moeen, Bean Finlay, Bennison Will, Buckingham Jordan, Chohan Jafer, Coad Ben, Duke Harry, Edwards Mickey, Ferreira Donovan, Firbank Matthew, Fraine William, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Hope Shai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kelly Noah, Leech Dominic, Malan Dawid, Milnes Matt, Moriarty Daniel, Naveen-ul-Haq, O'Rourke William, Rashid Adil, Rickelton Ryan, Sears Ben, Shafique Abdullah, Shakeel Saud, Shutt Jack, Singh Jay, Smith Owen, Steketee Mark, Sutherland Will, Tattersall Jonathan, Taylor Charlie, Thompson Jordan, Tye Andrew, ul-Haq Imam, Vagadia Yash, van Beek Logan, Wade Alex, Wharton James Henry, Whiteman Sam, Wiese David

Surrey Squad

PlayersBurns Rory, Sibley Dominic, Patel Ryan, Smith Jamie, Lawrence Dan, Thomas Adam Roger George, Blake Josh, Clark Jordan, Abbott Sean, Fisher Matthew, Worrall Daniel
BenchAlbert Ralphie, Barnwell Nathan, Chahar Rahul, Ealham Thomas Mark, Foakes Ben, French Alex, Gorantla Nikhil Venkata, Lawes Thomas Edward, Majid Yousef, Pope Ollie, Stuart-Reckling Seb H, Topley Reece

Venue Guide

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