Match details Tuskers vs Eastern Cape Linyathi List a List-A Shield South Africa 14.02.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|List-A CSA One Day Cup Division 2 26/27
|Date:
|Sunday, September 13, 2026 - Saturday, April 03, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, February 14, 2027 07:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Tuskers Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Eastern Cape Linyathi Squad
|Players
|Bossr Jerome, Botha Eben, de Klerk Jade, Dodd Joshua, Fojela Phaphama, Forbes Keeran, Hlatuka Thabile, Malika Mncedisi, Marais Marco, Matthews Dyllan, Niemand Jason, Nqolo Jerry, Totana Thozama, van Zyl Nathaniel, van Zyl Nico, Yikha Nonelela
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet