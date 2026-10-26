Match details Tuskers vs Limpopo List a List-A Shield South Africa 24.01.2027

List a

TUS
TUS
LIM
LIM

Match Info

Match:List-A CSA One Day Cup Division 2 26/27
Date:Sunday, September 13, 2026 - Saturday, April 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 24, 2027 07:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Tuskers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Limpopo Squad

PlayersAlbanie Jesse-James, Haasbroek Ruan, Hawken Eldred, Kaestner Ludwig, Maphekgola Patoona, Masondo Sizwe, Mokgoloboto Atwell, Molefe Kgaudisa, Peters Liam, Radebe Don, Sesing Sello, Steenkamp Louren, Venter Morne
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet