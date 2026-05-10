Match details Abahani Limited vs Brothers Union List a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 10.05.2026

List a

ABA
ABA

283

BRO
BRO

117

Match Info

Match:Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2026
Date:Monday, May 04, 2026 - Sunday, August 30, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, May 10, 2026 03:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Abahani Limited Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Brothers Union Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet